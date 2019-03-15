Trending

Redlands: Bassett wins on Oak Glen

Frayre is second, Vermaerke is third and takes overall lead

Image 1 of 3

Long roads through the orange groves of Yucaipa

Long roads through the orange groves of Yucaipa
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 3

Kevin Vermaerke moved into the race lead

Kevin Vermaerke moved into the race lead
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 3 of 3

Stephen Bassett crosses the line to take victory

Stephen Bassett crosses the line to take victory
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank) took the win at the top of Oak Glen Friday during stage 3 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, beating Elevate-KHS's Eder Frayre and Hagens Berman Axeon's stage 2 winner Kevin Vermaerke up the final climb of the day. With his third-place finish, Vermaerke moved into the overall lead.

"I knew you have to wait when it’s that steep. That was a little earlier than I wanted to go, but I think everybody was on the limit. There was a headwind, they’re pro, and I’m not. They were doing the lion share of the work while I was holding on for dear life.

“It’s huge, I’m really happy. Especially with First Internet Bank Cycling. We connective over the off-season and they have done a lot to make sure I had everything I needed, from equipment to training, to getting me here. It’s huge to do something like that, especially as an amateur team, and with Jarret (Oldham) doing so well the first day."

2019 Redlands Classic Stage 3 Pro Men Highlights from CycleStream.TV on Vimeo.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)3:43:17
2Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:05
3Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:10
4Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:25
5Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:34
6Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)0:00:36
7Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:45
8Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:55
9Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
10Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:08
11Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:12
12Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:22
13Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:33
14Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:01:40
15Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:46
16Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)0:02:02
17Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:02:07
18Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:09
19Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
20Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
21Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:29
22Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
23Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:02:35
24Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:02:46
25Enrique Serrato (Team California)0:02:51
26Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:54
27Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:57
28Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:03:04
29Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)0:03:08
30Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)0:03:17
31Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:03:34
32Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:03:40
33Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:03:41
34Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:03:52
35Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:04:01
36Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:04:08
37Chad Hall (Team California)0:04:13
38Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:16
39Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
40Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:04:34
41Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:04:37
42Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)0:04:45
43Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
44Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
45Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
46Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:05:12
47Tyler Williams (Team California)0:05:13
48James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:05:22
49Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:05:27
50Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:05:30
51Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:06:12
52Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)0:06:28
53Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:06:38
54Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:06:47
55Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:06:52
56Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
57Eric Brunner (303 Project)
58Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:07:16
59Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:28
60Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:07:49
61Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
62Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
63Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
64Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:07:57
65Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
66Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
67John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
68Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:08:17
69Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:08:32
70Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:10:00
71David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)0:10:07
72Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:10:26
73Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:10:57
74Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
75Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
76Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
77Griffin Easter (303 Project)
78Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
79Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
80Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
81Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
82Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
83Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
84Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
85Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
86Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
87Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
88Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
89Gianni Lamperti (Team California)0:11:39
90Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:12:04
91Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:12:50
92Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling0:13:26
93Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:13:35
94Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)0:14:00
95Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
96Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:14:49
97Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
98Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
99Tony Baca (303 Project)
100Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
101John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:15:36
102Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:15:50
103Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)0:16:38
104Joey Bacala (Semper Forro)
105Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:17:33
106Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
107Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
108Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:17:54
109Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
110Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:18:43
111Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:19:26
112Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:20:18
113Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:23:02
114Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:23:52
115Carlos Duarte (Team California)0:24:06
116Raul Arias (Semper Porro)0:25:03
117Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:27:26
118Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:27:33
OTLGabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:34:59
OTLJohn Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:37:56
OTLTaylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:38:38
OTLRyan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:38:52
OTLDanny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)1:08:23
OTLJose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
DNFCory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFWillem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFSamuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFCamden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFJohn Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
DNFJack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
DNFReece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
DNFJustin Poulson (Semper Porro)
DNFStephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
DNFBaili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFBrendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFRiley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFChristopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFOliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFEvan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
DNFStephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
DNFJohn Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
DNFVitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)6:05:34
2Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:24
3Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:27
4Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)0:01:08
5Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:19
6Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:01:22
7Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:24
8Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:42
9Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:50
10Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:51
11Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:52
12Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
13Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:02:04
14Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)0:02:25
15Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:02:26
16Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:02:58
17Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)0:03:06
18Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:03:38
19Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:03:40
20Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:04:01
21Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:04:15
22Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
23Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:04:24
24Enrique Serrato (Team California)
25Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:04:26
26Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:04:34
27Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:04:42
28Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:04:53
29Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)0:04:56
30Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:05:04
31Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:05:08
32Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)0:05:13
33Tyler Williams (Team California)0:05:34
34Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:05:41
35Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:05:56
36Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:06:05
37Chad Hall (Team California)0:06:16
38Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:06:17
39Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:06:27
40Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:06:46
41Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
42Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)0:06:49
43James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:06:58
44Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)0:07:11
45Eric Brunner (303 Project)0:07:15
46Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:07:20
47Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:07:37
48Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:07:48
49Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:08:00
50Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:08:06
51Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:08:13
52Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:08:15
53Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:08:20
54Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:08:35
55Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:09:15
56Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:09:24
57Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:09:30
58Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:09:44
59Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:46
60Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:09:55
61Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:10:51
62David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)0:11:00
63Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:11:15
64Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:11:32
65Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:11:35
66Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:11:54
67Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:12:05
68Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:12:26
69Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:12:33
70Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:12:37
71Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:12:46
72Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:12:51
73Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:13:23
74Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:13:36
75Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
76Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:13:50
77Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)0:14:05
78Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:14:09
79Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:14:39
80Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:15:02
81Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:15:39
82Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:15:58
83Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
84Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:16:12
85Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)0:16:17
86Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:16:37
87Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:16:44
88Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:17:06
89Tony Baca (303 Project)0:17:08
90Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:17:50
91John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:18:10
92Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:18:28
93Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:18:47
94Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:19:26
95Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:20:08
96Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:20:29
97Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)0:20:33
98John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:22:02
99Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:22:18
100Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:23:00
101Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:24:59
102Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:25:19
103Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
104Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
105Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:25:27
106Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:25:33
107Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:25:34
108Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:27:53
109Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:28:29
110Joey Bacal (Semper Forro)0:29:10
111Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:29:53
112Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:30:44
113Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:31:08
114Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:31:17
115Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:31:23
116Carlos Duarte (Team California)0:35:30
117Raul Arias (Semper Porro)0:41:06
118Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:41:52

Best Amateur Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quinn Simmons (Landis Trek Cyclery)

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)

 

