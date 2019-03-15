Image 1 of 3 Long roads through the orange groves of Yucaipa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Kevin Vermaerke moved into the race lead (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 3 Stephen Bassett crosses the line to take victory (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank) took the win at the top of Oak Glen Friday during stage 3 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, beating Elevate-KHS's Eder Frayre and Hagens Berman Axeon's stage 2 winner Kevin Vermaerke up the final climb of the day. With his third-place finish, Vermaerke moved into the overall lead.

"I knew you have to wait when it’s that steep. That was a little earlier than I wanted to go, but I think everybody was on the limit. There was a headwind, they’re pro, and I’m not. They were doing the lion share of the work while I was holding on for dear life.

“It’s huge, I’m really happy. Especially with First Internet Bank Cycling. We connective over the off-season and they have done a lot to make sure I had everything I needed, from equipment to training, to getting me here. It’s huge to do something like that, especially as an amateur team, and with Jarret (Oldham) doing so well the first day."

2019 Redlands Classic Stage 3 Pro Men Highlights from CycleStream.TV on Vimeo.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 3:43:17 2 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 3 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:10 4 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 5 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:34 6 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 0:00:36 7 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:45 8 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:00:55 9 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 10 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:08 11 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:12 12 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:22 13 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:33 14 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 0:01:40 15 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:46 16 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 0:02:02 17 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 0:02:07 18 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:02:09 19 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 20 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 21 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:29 22 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 23 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:02:35 24 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:02:46 25 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 0:02:51 26 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:02:54 27 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:57 28 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:03:04 29 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 0:03:08 30 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 0:03:17 31 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:03:34 32 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:03:40 33 Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:03:41 34 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:03:52 35 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:04:01 36 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:04:08 37 Chad Hall (Team California) 0:04:13 38 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:16 39 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 40 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:04:34 41 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 0:04:37 42 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 0:04:45 43 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 44 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 45 Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 46 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:12 47 Tyler Williams (Team California) 0:05:13 48 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:22 49 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:05:27 50 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:05:30 51 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:06:12 52 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 0:06:28 53 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:06:38 54 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:06:47 55 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:06:52 56 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 57 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 58 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:07:16 59 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:07:28 60 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:07:49 61 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 62 Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) 63 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 64 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:07:57 65 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 66 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 67 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 68 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:08:17 69 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:32 70 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:10:00 71 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 0:10:07 72 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:10:26 73 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:10:57 74 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 75 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 76 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 77 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 78 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 79 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 80 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 81 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 82 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 83 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 84 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 85 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 86 Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) 87 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 88 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 89 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 0:11:39 90 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:12:04 91 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:12:50 92 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:13:26 93 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 0:13:35 94 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 0:14:00 95 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 96 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:14:49 97 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 98 Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 99 Tony Baca (303 Project) 100 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 101 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:15:36 102 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:15:50 103 Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) 0:16:38 104 Joey Bacala (Semper Forro) 105 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:17:33 106 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 107 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 108 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:17:54 109 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 110 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:18:43 111 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:19:26 112 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 0:20:18 113 Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:23:02 114 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:23:52 115 Carlos Duarte (Team California) 0:24:06 116 Raul Arias (Semper Porro) 0:25:03 117 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:27:26 118 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:27:33 OTL Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:34:59 OTL John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:37:56 OTL Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:38:38 OTL Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:38:52 OTL Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 1:08:23 OTL Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) DNF Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) DNF John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling) DNF Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling) DNF Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling) DNF Justin Poulson (Semper Porro) DNF Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) DNF Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles) DNF Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) DNF John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) DNF Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 6:05:34 2 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 3 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 4 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 0:01:08 5 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:19 6 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:01:22 7 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:01:24 8 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:42 9 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:01:50 10 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:51 11 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:52 12 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 13 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 0:02:04 14 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 0:02:25 15 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 0:02:26 16 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:02:58 17 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 0:03:06 18 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 0:03:38 19 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:03:40 20 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:04:01 21 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:04:15 22 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 23 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:04:24 24 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 25 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:04:26 26 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:04:34 27 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:42 28 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:04:53 29 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 0:04:56 30 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:05:04 31 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:05:08 32 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 0:05:13 33 Tyler Williams (Team California) 0:05:34 34 Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:05:41 35 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:05:56 36 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:06:05 37 Chad Hall (Team California) 0:06:16 38 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:06:17 39 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 0:06:27 40 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:06:46 41 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 42 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 0:06:49 43 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:06:58 44 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 0:07:11 45 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 0:07:15 46 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:07:20 47 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:37 48 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:07:48 49 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:08:00 50 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:08:06 51 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:08:13 52 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:08:15 53 Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:08:20 54 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:08:35 55 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:09:15 56 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 0:09:24 57 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:09:30 58 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:09:44 59 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:09:46 60 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:09:55 61 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:10:51 62 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 0:11:00 63 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:11:15 64 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 0:11:32 65 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:11:35 66 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 0:11:54 67 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:12:05 68 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:12:26 69 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:12:33 70 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:12:37 71 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:12:46 72 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:12:51 73 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:13:23 74 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:13:36 75 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 76 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:50 77 Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) 0:14:05 78 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:14:09 79 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:14:39 80 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:15:02 81 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:15:39 82 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:15:58 83 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 84 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:16:12 85 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 0:16:17 86 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:16:37 87 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:16:44 88 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:17:06 89 Tony Baca (303 Project) 0:17:08 90 Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:17:50 91 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:18:10 92 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:18:28 93 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:18:47 94 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:19:26 95 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:20:08 96 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:20:29 97 Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) 0:20:33 98 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:22:02 99 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:22:18 100 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:23:00 101 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:24:59 102 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:25:19 103 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 104 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 105 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:25:27 106 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 0:25:33 107 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 0:25:34 108 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:27:53 109 Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:28:29 110 Joey Bacal (Semper Forro) 0:29:10 111 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:29:53 112 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:30:44 113 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:31:08 114 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:31:17 115 Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:31:23 116 Carlos Duarte (Team California) 0:35:30 117 Raul Arias (Semper Porro) 0:41:06 118 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:41:52

Best Amateur Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quinn Simmons (Landis Trek Cyclery)