Redlands: Bassett wins on Oak Glen
Frayre is second, Vermaerke is third and takes overall lead
Stage 3 - Men: Yucaipa -
Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank) took the win at the top of Oak Glen Friday during stage 3 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, beating Elevate-KHS's Eder Frayre and Hagens Berman Axeon's stage 2 winner Kevin Vermaerke up the final climb of the day. With his third-place finish, Vermaerke moved into the overall lead.
"I knew you have to wait when it’s that steep. That was a little earlier than I wanted to go, but I think everybody was on the limit. There was a headwind, they’re pro, and I’m not. They were doing the lion share of the work while I was holding on for dear life.
“It’s huge, I’m really happy. Especially with First Internet Bank Cycling. We connective over the off-season and they have done a lot to make sure I had everything I needed, from equipment to training, to getting me here. It’s huge to do something like that, especially as an amateur team, and with Jarret (Oldham) doing so well the first day."
2019 Redlands Classic Stage 3 Pro Men Highlights from CycleStream.TV on Vimeo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|3:43:17
|2
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|3
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:10
|4
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|5
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:34
|6
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|0:00:36
|7
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:45
|8
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|9
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|10
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|11
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:12
|12
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:22
|13
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:33
|14
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:01:40
|15
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:46
|16
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|0:02:02
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:02:07
|18
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:02:09
|19
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|20
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|21
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:29
|22
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|23
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:02:35
|24
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:02:46
|25
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|0:02:51
|26
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:02:54
|27
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:57
|28
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:03:04
|29
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|0:03:08
|30
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|0:03:17
|31
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:03:34
|32
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:03:40
|33
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:03:41
|34
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:03:52
|35
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:04:01
|36
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:04:08
|37
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|0:04:13
|38
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:04:16
|39
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|40
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:04:34
|41
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|0:04:37
|42
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|0:04:45
|43
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|44
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|45
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|46
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:12
|47
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|0:05:13
|48
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:22
|49
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:05:27
|50
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:05:30
|51
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:06:12
|52
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:06:28
|53
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:06:38
|54
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:06:47
|55
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:06:52
|56
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|57
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|58
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:07:16
|59
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:07:28
|60
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:07:49
|61
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|62
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|63
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|64
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:07:57
|65
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|66
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|67
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|68
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:08:17
|69
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:08:32
|70
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:10:00
|71
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:10:07
|72
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:10:26
|73
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:10:57
|74
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|75
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|76
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|77
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|78
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|79
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|80
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|81
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|82
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|83
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|84
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|85
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|86
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|87
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|88
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|89
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|0:11:39
|90
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:12:04
|91
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:12:50
|92
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:13:26
|93
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:13:35
|94
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:14:00
|95
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|96
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:14:49
|97
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|98
|Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|99
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|100
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|101
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:15:36
|102
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:15:50
|103
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|0:16:38
|104
|Joey Bacala (Semper Forro)
|105
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:17:33
|106
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|107
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|108
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:17:54
|109
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|110
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:18:43
|111
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:19:26
|112
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:20:18
|113
|Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:23:02
|114
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:23:52
|115
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|0:24:06
|116
|Raul Arias (Semper Porro)
|0:25:03
|117
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:27:26
|118
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:27:33
|OTL
|Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:34:59
|OTL
|John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:37:56
|OTL
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:38:38
|OTL
|Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:38:52
|OTL
|Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|1:08:23
|OTL
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)
|DNF
|Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|DNF
|Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|DNF
|Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|DNF
|John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|DNF
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|6:05:34
|2
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|4
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|0:01:08
|5
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:19
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:22
|7
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:24
|8
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:42
|9
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:50
|10
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:51
|11
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:52
|12
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:02:04
|14
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|0:02:25
|15
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:02:26
|16
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:02:58
|17
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:03:06
|18
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:03:38
|19
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:03:40
|20
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:04:01
|21
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:04:15
|22
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|23
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:24
|24
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|25
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:04:26
|26
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:04:34
|27
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:42
|28
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:04:53
|29
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|0:04:56
|30
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:05:04
|31
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:05:08
|32
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|0:05:13
|33
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|0:05:34
|34
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:05:41
|35
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:05:56
|36
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:06:05
|37
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|0:06:16
|38
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:06:17
|39
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|0:06:27
|40
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:06:46
|41
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|42
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|0:06:49
|43
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:06:58
|44
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:07:11
|45
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|0:07:15
|46
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:07:20
|47
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:37
|48
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:07:48
|49
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:08:00
|50
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:08:06
|51
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:08:13
|52
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:08:15
|53
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:08:20
|54
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:08:35
|55
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:09:15
|56
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:09:24
|57
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:09:30
|58
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:09:44
|59
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:09:46
|60
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:09:55
|61
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:10:51
|62
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:00
|63
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:15
|64
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:32
|65
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:11:35
|66
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:11:54
|67
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:12:05
|68
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:12:26
|69
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:12:33
|70
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:12:37
|71
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:12:46
|72
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:12:51
|73
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:13:23
|74
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:13:36
|75
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|76
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:50
|77
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|0:14:05
|78
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:14:09
|79
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:39
|80
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:15:02
|81
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:15:39
|82
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:15:58
|83
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|84
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:16:12
|85
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:16:17
|86
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:16:37
|87
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:16:44
|88
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:17:06
|89
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|0:17:08
|90
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:17:50
|91
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:18:10
|92
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:18:28
|93
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:18:47
|94
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:19:26
|95
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:20:08
|96
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:20:29
|97
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|0:20:33
|98
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:22:02
|99
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:22:18
|100
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:23:00
|101
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:24:59
|102
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:25:19
|103
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|104
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|105
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:25:27
|106
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:25:33
|107
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:25:34
|108
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:27:53
|109
|Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:28:29
|110
|Joey Bacal (Semper Forro)
|0:29:10
|111
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:29:53
|112
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:30:44
|113
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:31:08
|114
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:31:17
|115
|Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:31:23
|116
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|0:35:30
|117
|Raul Arias (Semper Porro)
|0:41:06
|118
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:41:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Trek Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
