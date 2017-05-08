Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 5 highlights - Video

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) attacking with a Jelly Belly rider (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Sunset road race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic never disappoints in its ability to bring the drama on the final day of the five-day USA Cycling Pro Road Tour event in Southern California just east of Los Angeles.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) scored his first win for his new team on the notoriously difficult circuit race on a suburban loop that lacks any noticeable flat ground. The peloton started in downtown Redlands before heading up to the tony Redlands neighborhood for the bulk of the racing before returning to downtown Redlands for several closing circuits on the criterium course form the night before.

It was Holowesko-Citadel's TJ Eisenhart, however, who held on through multiple attacks and increasingly inclement weather to seal the win. Rally Cycling's Brandon McNulty was second overall in his first race back after fracturing his hip in February, while Rally's Emerson Oronte was third.

Winder winds it up on Sunset loop

In the women's race, Pro Road Tour overall leader Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) continued her phenomenal early season campaign, jumping away from the reduced bunch and soloing across the line to win by 33 seconds and take the final overall lead from Amber Neben (Dare to be Project), who had led the race since winning the opening time trial.

Winder's UHC teammate Lauren Hall was second, followed by Sho-Air Twenty20's Jasmin Duehring. Neben had started the day 1:43 ahead of Winder, but the reigning time trial world champion lost 2:38 on the stage and slipped to second overall, 1:05 behind Winder. UHC's Katie Hall was third.