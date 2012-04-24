Trending

Grabovski wins Tour of Turkey stage 3

Historic first win for home-based team

Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) gets aero.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overnight leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) awaits the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) on the attack, en route to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 3 winner Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton en route from Antalya to Elmali during stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton passes some spectators during stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) finishes in second place, 1:29 behind stage winner Ivaïlo Gabrovski.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) soloed to victory on stage three's mountain finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton en route from Antalya to Elmali during stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) scored a huge victory for the Turkish Continental team in its national tour.

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) climbs to victory on the mountain finish.

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Stage 3 podium (l-r): Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) and Danail Andonov Petrov (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
The peloton en route from Antalya to Elmali during stage 3.

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) celebrates his solo victory in stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivaïlo Gabrovski powered up the gruelling final climb at stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey to seal an historic win on home soil for the Turkish Continental Team Konya Torku Seker Spor.

The Bulgarian rider triumped at Elmali, in what was the first mountain finish in the race's history, and came home a comfortable 1 minute and 29 seconds clear of Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana).

With the field finishing well strung out, there were big changes in the general classification, with Grabovski taking over at the top in addition to winning the stage.

Full report to follow...

Full Results

1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor4:21:09
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:32
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:34
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:13
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:19
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:38
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:52
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:55
11Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:02
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:11
14Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:13
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:36
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:42
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:46
19Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:03:51
20Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:39
22Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:47
23Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:04:52
24Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
25Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:07
26Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:18
27Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
28Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:05:46
29Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:05:54
30Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
31Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:06:43
33Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:14
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:19
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:43
36Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:47
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:49
38Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:51
39Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:07:55
40Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:07:57
41Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
42Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:00
43Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:02
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:17
45Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:59
46Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:48
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:09
48Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:10:13
49Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:21
50Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:10:39
51Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:49
52Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:11:03
53Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:08
54David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:11:16
55Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:18
56Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:11:22
57Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:12:24
58Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:39
59Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:13:04
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:28
61Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:13:41
62Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:13:58
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:14:08
64Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:14:11
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:28
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:14:58
67Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
68Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
70Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:02
71Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named0:15:08
72Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:18
73Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
74Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:21
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:27
78Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:47
79Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:15:59
81André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
82Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:01
84Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:16:03
85Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:05
86Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
88Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:16:18
89Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:16:23
90Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:29
92Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
93Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:34
94Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:40
95Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
96Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:49
97Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:55
98Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:16:56
99Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:17:03
100Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
101Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:23
102Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:18:53
103Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:14
105Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:50
107Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:53
108Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:01
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:20:17
110Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:24
111Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:20:41
112Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:00
113Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:03
115Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:06
116Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:10
117Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:13
118Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:21:35
119Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:47
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:03
121Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:39
122Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:26:00
123Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:41
124Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:28:45
125Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:31:07
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
127Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
129Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
130Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
131Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
132Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
133Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
134James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
135Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
137Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
138Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
139Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
140Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
141Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
142Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
144Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
145Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
147Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
150Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
151Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
152Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
153Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:31:40
154Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:31:45
155Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
157Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
158Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
159Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
160Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
161Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
162Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
163Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:50
164Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
165Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:53
167Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
168Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
169Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:01
170Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:32:03
171Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:32:09
172Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:13
173Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:32:27
174Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:32:29
175Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:32:46
176Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
177Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
178Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
179Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:05
180Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:33:09
181Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:12
182Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:25
183Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:34:12
184Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:34:14
185Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:25
186Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:45:45
187Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNSAndre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Termessos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
3Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Sprint 1 - DSI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1

Finishing Sprint - 152km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15pts
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox8
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
11Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
14Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5pts
2Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Mountain 2 ( Saksaganli Beli)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
3Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
4Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
5Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain 3 (Gogubeli)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor10pts
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:12:23
2Caja Rural0:00:41
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:17
4AG2R La mondiale0:03:39
5Andalucia0:04:26
6Team Type 10:07:02
7Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:44
8Team Europcar0:14:27
9Katusha Team0:15:19
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:17:14
11Colombia - Coldeportes0:17:19
12GreenEDGE Cycling Team0:18:25
13Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:19:34
14Team Saxo bank0:21:07
15Utensilnord Named0:22:05
16Team Spidertech Powered by C100:23:21
17Lampre - ISD0:23:36
18Team NetApp0:25:56
19Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:27:25
20Argos-Shimano0:30:47
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:11
22Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:33:17
23Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:27
24Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:38:05
25Lotto-Belisol Team0:41:21

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor10:43:04
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:38
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:44
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:02:48
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:02
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:05
11Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:12
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:21
14Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:23
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team0:03:56
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
20Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
21Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:57
22Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:02
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
24Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:17
25Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:05:22
26Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:28
27Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:05:56
28Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia0:05:58
29Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:06:04
30Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:06:53
32Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:24
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
34Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:53
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:57
37Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:01
38Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
39Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:08:02
40Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:04
41Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:08:05
42Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:07
43Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:12
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:08:27
45Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:09
46Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:58
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:13
48Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:10:23
49Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:31
50Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:10:49
51Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:59
52Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:12
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:11:13
54Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:22
55Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:11:26
56David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
57Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:12:34
58Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:43
59Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:13:14
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:38
61Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:13:51
62Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:14:08
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:14:18
64Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:14:21
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:38
66Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:08
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
68Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
69Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
71Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:15:10
72Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named0:15:18
73Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:22
74Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
75Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:31
77Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:53
79Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:57
80Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
81Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:05
82Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:09
83Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
84Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:16:13
85Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:15
86Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
88Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:16:28
89Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:16:33
90Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
91Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
92Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
93Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp0:16:50
94Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:59
96Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:17:05
97Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:17:06
98Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:17:07
99Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:17:13
100Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:36
101Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:33
102Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:18:57
103Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:19:03
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:24
105Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:54
107Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:57
108Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:11
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:20:27
110Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
111Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:20:51
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:10
113Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
114Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:13
115Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:16
116Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:20
117Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:23
118Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:21:45
119Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:57
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:13
121Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:49
122Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:26:10
123Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:28:49
124Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:51
125Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:07
126Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:11
127Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
128Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
129Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
131Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
132James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:17
133Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
134Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
135Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
136Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
137Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
138Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
139Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
140Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
141Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
142Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
143Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
144Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
146Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
147Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
148Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
149Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
150Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
151Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
153Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:31:49
154Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
155Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:31:50
157Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:54
158Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:31:55
159Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
160Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
161Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
162Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
163Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
164Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:31:57
165Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
166Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:00
167Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
168Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:32:13
169Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:17
170Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:32:19
171Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:32:37
172Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:32:39
173Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:32:50
174Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
175Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:32:56
176Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
177Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:15
178Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:33:19
179Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:22
180Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:34
181Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:35
182Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:42
183Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:34:16
184Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:34:24
185Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:35
186Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:45:45
187Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:49

Turkish Beauties classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named6pts
2Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team3
5Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Points classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team28pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
3Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
5Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
6Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named15
7Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
8Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar13
11Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
13Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
16Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
17Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
18Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox8
20Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
22Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team7
23William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
26Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
27Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
28Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
29Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
31Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
32Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
33Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
34Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
36Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
37Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
38Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
39Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
40Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
41Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
43James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
44Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1
45Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
46Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
47Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1
48Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
49Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Mountains classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
5Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
6Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
7Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
8Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
9Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
10Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Teams classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team32:18:26
2Caja Rural0:00:47
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:17
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
5Andalucia0:04:26
6Team Type 10:07:02
7Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:38
8Team Europcar0:14:21
9Katusha Team0:15:13
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:17:14
11Colombia - Coldeportes0:17:25
12GreenEDGE Cycling Team0:18:25
13Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:19:34
14Team Saxo bank0:21:13
15Utensilnord Named0:22:05
16Team Spidertech Powered by C100:23:33
17Lampre - ISD0:23:42
18Team NetApp0:25:56
19Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:27:31
20Argos-Shimano0:30:53
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:17
22Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:33:23
23Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:33
24Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:38:11
25Lotto-Belisol Team0:41:21

