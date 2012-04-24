Grabovski wins Tour of Turkey stage 3
Historic first win for home-based team
Stage 3: Antalya - Elmali
Ivaïlo Gabrovski powered up the gruelling final climb at stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey to seal an historic win on home soil for the Turkish Continental Team Konya Torku Seker Spor.
The Bulgarian rider triumped at Elmali, in what was the first mountain finish in the race's history, and came home a comfortable 1 minute and 29 seconds clear of Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana).
With the field finishing well strung out, there were big changes in the general classification, with Grabovski taking over at the top in addition to winning the stage.
Full report to follow...
Full Results
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|4:21:09
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:32
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:34
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:13
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:19
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:38
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:52
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:55
|11
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:02
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:11
|14
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:13
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:36
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:42
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|19
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:03:51
|20
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:39
|22
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:47
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:04:52
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|25
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:07
|26
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:18
|27
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|28
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:05:46
|29
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:54
|30
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|31
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:06:43
|33
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:14
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:19
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:43
|36
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:47
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:49
|38
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:51
|39
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:55
|40
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:07:57
|41
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|42
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:00
|43
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:02
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:59
|46
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:48
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:09
|48
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:13
|49
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:21
|50
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:10:39
|51
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:49
|52
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:03
|53
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:08
|54
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:11:16
|55
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:18
|56
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:11:22
|57
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:12:24
|58
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:39
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:04
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|61
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:41
|62
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:13:58
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:08
|64
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:14:11
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:14:58
|67
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|68
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|70
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:02
|71
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:08
|72
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|73
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|74
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:21
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:27
|78
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:47
|79
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:15:59
|81
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:01
|84
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:16:03
|85
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|86
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:18
|89
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:16:23
|90
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:29
|92
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|93
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:34
|94
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:40
|95
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|96
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:49
|97
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:55
|98
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:56
|99
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:17:03
|100
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|101
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:23
|102
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:18:53
|103
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|104
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:14
|105
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:50
|107
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:53
|108
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:01
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:17
|110
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:24
|111
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:20:41
|112
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:00
|113
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:03
|115
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:06
|116
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:10
|117
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:13
|118
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:35
|119
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:47
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:03
|121
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:39
|122
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:26:00
|123
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:41
|124
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:28:45
|125
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:07
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|127
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|129
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|130
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|131
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|132
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|134
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|135
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|138
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|139
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|140
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|141
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|142
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|147
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|150
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|151
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|152
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|153
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:31:40
|154
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:31:45
|155
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|157
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|158
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|160
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|161
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|162
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|163
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:50
|164
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|165
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:53
|167
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|168
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|169
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:01
|170
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:32:03
|171
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:32:09
|172
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:13
|173
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:32:27
|174
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:29
|175
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:32:46
|176
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|177
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|178
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|179
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:05
|180
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:33:09
|181
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:12
|182
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:25
|183
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:34:12
|184
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:34:14
|185
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:25
|186
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:45:45
|187
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNS
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|3
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|8
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|11
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|pts
|2
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|3
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|4
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|5
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:12:23
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:00:41
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:17
|4
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:03:39
|5
|Andalucia
|0:04:26
|6
|Team Type 1
|0:07:02
|7
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:44
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:14:27
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:15:19
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:17:14
|11
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:17:19
|12
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|13
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:19:34
|14
|Team Saxo bank
|0:21:07
|15
|Utensilnord Named
|0:22:05
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:23:21
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:36
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:25:56
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:27:25
|20
|Argos-Shimano
|0:30:47
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:11
|22
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:33:17
|23
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:27
|24
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:38:05
|25
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:41:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|10:43:04
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:44
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:02:48
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:02
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:05
|11
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:12
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:21
|14
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:23
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|19
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|20
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|21
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:57
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:02
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|24
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:17
|25
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:05:22
|26
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|27
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:05:56
|28
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:58
|29
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:04
|30
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|31
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:06:53
|32
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:24
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|34
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:53
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:57
|37
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:08:01
|38
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|39
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:08:02
|40
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:04
|41
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:05
|42
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:07
|43
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:12
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:09
|46
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:58
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:13
|48
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:23
|49
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:31
|50
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:10:49
|51
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:59
|52
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:12
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:13
|54
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:22
|55
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:11:26
|56
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|57
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:12:34
|58
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:43
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:14
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|61
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:51
|62
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:14:08
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:18
|64
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:14:21
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|66
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:08
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|68
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|69
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|71
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|72
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:18
|73
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:22
|74
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|75
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:31
|77
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:53
|79
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:57
|80
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|81
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:05
|82
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:09
|83
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|84
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:16:13
|85
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|86
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:28
|89
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|90
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|91
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|92
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|93
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|0:16:50
|94
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:59
|96
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|97
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:06
|98
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:17:07
|99
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:17:13
|100
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:36
|101
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:33
|102
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:18:57
|103
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:19:03
|104
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:24
|105
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:54
|107
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:57
|108
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:11
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:27
|110
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|111
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:20:51
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:10
|113
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|114
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:13
|115
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:16
|116
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:20
|117
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:23
|118
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:45
|119
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:57
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:13
|121
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:49
|122
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:26:10
|123
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:28:49
|124
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:51
|125
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:07
|126
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:11
|127
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|128
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|129
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|130
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|131
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|132
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:17
|133
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|134
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|135
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|137
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|139
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|142
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|143
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|146
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|147
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|149
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|150
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|151
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|153
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:31:49
|154
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|155
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:31:50
|157
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:54
|158
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:31:55
|159
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|160
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|161
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|162
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|163
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|164
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:31:57
|165
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|166
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:00
|167
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|168
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:32:13
|169
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:17
|170
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:32:19
|171
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:32:37
|172
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:39
|173
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:32:50
|174
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|175
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:32:56
|176
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|177
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:15
|178
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:33:19
|179
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:22
|180
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:34
|181
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:35
|182
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:42
|183
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:34:16
|184
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:34:24
|185
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|186
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:45:45
|187
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|pts
|2
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|5
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|3
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|7
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|11
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|17
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|18
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|8
|20
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|22
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|23
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|26
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|27
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|28
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|29
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|31
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|32
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|33
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|34
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|36
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|37
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|38
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|39
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|40
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|41
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|43
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|44
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|45
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|46
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|47
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|48
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|49
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|5
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|6
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|7
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|8
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|9
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|10
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|32:18:26
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:17
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|5
|Andalucia
|0:04:26
|6
|Team Type 1
|0:07:02
|7
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:38
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:14:21
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:15:13
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:17:14
|11
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:17:25
|12
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|13
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:19:34
|14
|Team Saxo bank
|0:21:13
|15
|Utensilnord Named
|0:22:05
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:23:33
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:42
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:25:56
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:27:31
|20
|Argos-Shimano
|0:30:53
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:17
|22
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:33:23
|23
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:33
|24
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:38:11
|25
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:41:21
