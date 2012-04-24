Image 1 of 14 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) gets aero. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 14 Overnight leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) awaits the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) on the attack, en route to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 Stage 3 winner Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 The peloton en route from Antalya to Elmali during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 The peloton passes some spectators during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) finishes in second place, 1:29 behind stage winner Ivaïlo Gabrovski. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) soloed to victory on stage three's mountain finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 The peloton en route from Antalya to Elmali during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) scored a huge victory for the Turkish Continental team in its national tour. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 14 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) climbs to victory on the mountain finish. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 14 Stage 3 podium (l-r): Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) and Danail Andonov Petrov (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 14 The peloton en route from Antalya to Elmali during stage 3. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 14 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) celebrates his solo victory in stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivaïlo Gabrovski powered up the gruelling final climb at stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey to seal an historic win on home soil for the Turkish Continental Team Konya Torku Seker Spor.

The Bulgarian rider triumped at Elmali, in what was the first mountain finish in the race's history, and came home a comfortable 1 minute and 29 seconds clear of Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana).

With the field finishing well strung out, there were big changes in the general classification, with Grabovski taking over at the top in addition to winning the stage.

Full report to follow...

Full Results

1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 4:21:09 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:32 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:34 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:13 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:19 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:38 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:52 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:55 11 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:02 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:11 14 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:13 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:36 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:42 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:46 19 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:03:51 20 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:04:39 22 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:47 23 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:04:52 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 25 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:07 26 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:18 27 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 28 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:05:46 29 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:54 30 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 31 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:06:43 33 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:14 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:19 35 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:43 36 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:47 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:49 38 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:51 39 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:55 40 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:07:57 41 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 42 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:00 43 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:02 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:17 45 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:08:59 46 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:48 47 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:09 48 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:10:13 49 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:21 50 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:10:39 51 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:49 52 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:03 53 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:08 54 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:11:16 55 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:18 56 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:11:22 57 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:12:24 58 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:39 59 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:04 60 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:28 61 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:13:41 62 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:13:58 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:14:08 64 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:14:11 65 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:28 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:14:58 67 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 68 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 70 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:02 71 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 0:15:08 72 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:18 73 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 74 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:21 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:27 78 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:47 79 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 80 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:15:59 81 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:01 84 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:16:03 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:05 86 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 88 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:18 89 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:16:23 90 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:29 92 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 93 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:34 94 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:40 95 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 96 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:49 97 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:55 98 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:16:56 99 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:17:03 100 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 101 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:23 102 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:18:53 103 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:14 105 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:50 107 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:53 108 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:01 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:20:17 110 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:24 111 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:20:41 112 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:00 113 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:03 115 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:06 116 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:10 117 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:13 118 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:21:35 119 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:47 120 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:03 121 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:39 122 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:26:00 123 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:41 124 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:28:45 125 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:31:07 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 127 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 129 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 130 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 131 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 132 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 133 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 134 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 135 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 136 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 137 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 138 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 139 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 140 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 141 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 142 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 144 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 145 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 147 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 150 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 151 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 152 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 153 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:31:40 154 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:31:45 155 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 157 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 158 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 159 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 160 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 161 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 162 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 163 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:50 164 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 165 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:53 167 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 168 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 169 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:01 170 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:32:03 171 Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:32:09 172 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:32:13 173 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:32:27 174 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:29 175 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:32:46 176 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 177 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 178 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 179 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:05 180 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:33:09 181 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:12 182 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:25 183 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:34:12 184 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:34:14 185 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:25 186 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:45:45 187 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNS Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Termessos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 3 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Sprint 1 - DSI # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Finishing Sprint - 152km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 pts 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 8 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 11 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 pts 2 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Mountain 2 ( Saksaganli Beli) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 3 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 4 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 5 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountain 3 (Gogubeli) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 10 pts 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:12:23 2 Caja Rural 0:00:41 3 Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:17 4 AG2R La mondiale 0:03:39 5 Andalucia 0:04:26 6 Team Type 1 0:07:02 7 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:44 8 Team Europcar 0:14:27 9 Katusha Team 0:15:19 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:17:14 11 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:17:19 12 GreenEDGE Cycling Team 0:18:25 13 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:19:34 14 Team Saxo bank 0:21:07 15 Utensilnord Named 0:22:05 16 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:23:21 17 Lampre - ISD 0:23:36 18 Team NetApp 0:25:56 19 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:27:25 20 Argos-Shimano 0:30:47 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:11 22 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:33:17 23 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:27 24 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 0:38:05 25 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:41:21

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 10:43:04 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:38 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:44 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:02:48 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:02 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:05 11 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:12 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:21 14 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:23 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:03:56 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 20 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 21 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:57 22 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:02 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 24 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:17 25 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:05:22 26 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 27 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:05:56 28 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:58 29 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:04 30 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:06:53 32 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:24 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 34 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:53 35 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:57 37 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:08:01 38 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 39 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:08:02 40 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:04 41 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:05 42 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:07 43 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:12 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:08:27 45 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:09 46 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:58 47 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:13 48 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:10:23 49 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:31 50 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:10:49 51 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:59 52 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:12 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:13 54 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:22 55 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:11:26 56 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 57 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:12:34 58 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:43 59 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:14 60 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:38 61 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:13:51 62 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:14:08 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:14:18 64 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:14:21 65 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:38 66 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:08 67 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 68 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 69 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 71 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:15:10 72 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 0:15:18 73 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:22 74 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 75 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:31 77 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:53 79 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:57 80 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 81 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:05 82 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:09 83 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 84 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:16:13 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:15 86 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 88 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:28 89 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:16:33 90 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 91 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 92 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 93 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 0:16:50 94 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:59 96 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:17:05 97 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:17:06 98 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:17:07 99 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:17:13 100 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:36 101 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:33 102 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:18:57 103 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:19:03 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:24 105 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:54 107 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:57 108 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:11 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:20:27 110 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 111 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:20:51 112 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:10 113 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 114 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:13 115 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:16 116 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:20 117 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:23 118 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:21:45 119 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:57 120 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:13 121 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:49 122 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:26:10 123 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:28:49 124 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:51 125 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:07 126 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:11 127 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 128 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 129 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 131 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 132 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:17 133 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 134 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 135 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 136 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 137 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 138 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 139 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 140 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 142 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 143 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 146 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 147 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 148 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 149 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 150 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 151 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 153 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:31:49 154 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 155 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:31:50 157 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:54 158 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:31:55 159 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 160 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 161 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 162 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 163 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 164 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:31:57 165 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 166 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:00 167 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 168 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:32:13 169 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:32:17 170 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:32:19 171 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:32:37 172 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:39 173 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:32:50 174 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 175 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:32:56 176 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 177 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:15 178 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:33:19 179 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:22 180 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:34 181 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:35 182 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:42 183 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:34:16 184 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:34:24 185 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:35 186 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:45:45 187 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:49

Turkish Beauties classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 pts 2 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 5 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Points classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 3 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 6 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 7 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 13 11 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 13 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 16 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 17 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 18 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 8 20 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 22 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 7 23 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 26 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 27 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 28 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 29 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 31 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 32 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 33 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 34 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 36 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 37 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 38 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 39 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 40 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 41 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 43 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 44 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 45 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 46 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 47 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1 48 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 49 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Mountains classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 5 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 6 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 7 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 8 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 9 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 10 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1