Theo Bos of Rabobank ended the 2012 Presidential Tour of Turkey as he started it, by winning. He took the final sprint in Istanbul, ahead of Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Stefan Van Dijk (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's). Ivailo Gabrovski claimed the overall title in the race for Team Kornu-Torku Seker Spor, a stunning win for the local Turkish team.

The closing stage was a short one, only 121 km, and ended with eight laps of a circuit course in downtown Istanbul. The race crossed from Europe to Asia, as the organisers put it, by crossing the bridge over the Bosporus. And shortly thereafter, four riders got away: Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Ivan Stevic (Salcano-Arnavutkoy).

The gap got up to 3:25 on the circuit course before Rabobank and Farnese Vini took over the chase work, and with only two laps to go, it had dropped to two minutes. Gusev came into the stage in 12th place, only 3:46 down on leader Gabrovski, and he was eager to try and claim the lead, so the chase was serious.

However, they took a lead of only 40 seconds into the final lap. With 7km to go, Trentin took off from the group, and only one km later, the field caught the other three. Trentin was also soon caught up, as Europcar led the charge.

The final turn in the course came with 4km to go, and as the field successfully negotiated the sharp turn, Romain Bardet of AG2R attacked. A crash with about 3km left took out a number of top sprinters, including Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).

The crash upset all the sprint trains, and left Andre Greipel leading things up to the final kilometre. Bos opened the sprint and was able to hang on, to claim both the first and final stages of the race.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:32:35 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 20 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 21 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 22 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 25 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 26 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 28 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 31 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 32 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 34 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 35 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 36 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 37 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 38 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 41 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 42 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 44 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 49 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 51 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 52 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 54 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 55 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 60 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 61 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 62 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 65 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 68 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 69 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 70 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 72 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 73 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 74 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 75 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 76 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 79 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 80 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 81 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 82 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 84 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 86 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 87 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 88 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 89 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 92 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 93 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 94 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 95 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 96 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 97 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 98 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 99 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 102 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 104 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 105 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 106 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 107 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 108 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 109 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 110 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 112 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 114 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 115 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 116 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 117 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 118 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 120 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 122 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 123 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 124 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 126 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 127 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 128 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 131 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 132 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 134 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 137 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 139 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 140 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 141 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 142 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 143 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 146 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 147 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 148 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 150 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 151 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 152 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 154 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 155 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 157 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 158 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 159 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 160 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 161 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 162 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 163 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 3 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 11 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 5 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 13 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 3 14 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 15 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint 71.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 7:37:45 2 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Katusha Team 5 Team Type 1 6 Bretagne - Schuller 7 Caja Rural 8 Lampre - ISD 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Lotto-Belisol Team 13 Utensilnord Named 14 Andalucia 15 Colombia - Coldeportes 16 Team Europcar 17 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 18 GreenEDGE Cycling Team 19 Konya Torku Seker Spor 20 AG2R La mondiale 21 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Team NetApp 24 Team Saxo bank 25 Argos-Shimano

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 28:48:10 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:38 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:44 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:02:58 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:02 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:14 11 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:23 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 15 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:03:56 16 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 0:04:10 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 18 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:41 19 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:11 20 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 21 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 22 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:58 23 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:06:05 24 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:24 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 26 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:08:02 27 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:08:07 28 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:16 29 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:26 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:09:27 31 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:37 32 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:59 33 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:12 34 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:35 35 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:50 36 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:14:58 37 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:04 38 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:17 40 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 41 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:57 42 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:16:26 43 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 0:18:24 44 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:51 45 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:55 46 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:57 47 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:20 48 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 49 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:50 50 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:26 51 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:21:59 52 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:03 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:24:14 54 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:25:19 55 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:25:25 56 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:26:10 57 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:14 58 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:26:35 59 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:26:42 60 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:44 61 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:45 62 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:19 63 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:57 64 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:29:59 65 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:18 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:30:33 67 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:31:06 68 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:31:11 69 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 70 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:17 71 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:13 72 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:33:31 73 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:40 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:19 75 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:51 76 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:18 77 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:35:41 78 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:44 79 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:02 80 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:28 81 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:36:54 82 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:37:14 83 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:49 84 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:51 85 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:37:56 86 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:38:13 87 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:38:21 88 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:38:31 89 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:39:05 90 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:28 91 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:40:22 92 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:40:55 93 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:41:46 94 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:20 95 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:42:31 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:42 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:46 98 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:48 99 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 100 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:43:36 101 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:46:30 102 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:46:50 103 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:47:30 104 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:47:41 105 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:48:05 106 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:48:55 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:49:21 108 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:31 109 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:44 111 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:50:03 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 113 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:31 114 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:51:15 115 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:52:51 116 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 117 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:52:53 118 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:57 119 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:35 120 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:53:40 121 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:53:52 122 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:54:11 123 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:30 124 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:46 125 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:57:01 126 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:20 127 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:59:45 128 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:01:53 129 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:02:06 130 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:15 131 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 1:02:25 132 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:03:03 133 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:03:13 134 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:05:24 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 1:06:08 136 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:18 137 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:07:21 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:45 139 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:06 140 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 1:08:15 141 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:08:48 142 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1:09:04 143 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 1:10:26 144 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:11:26 145 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:13:19 146 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:13:55 147 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1:16:53 148 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:02 149 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:19:35 150 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:19:39 151 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:20:35 152 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 153 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:21:07 154 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1:21:12 155 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:22:51 156 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:24:45 157 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:25:04 158 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:25:19 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 1:25:47 160 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:46 161 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:41:34 162 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:54:21 163 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 2:00:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 56 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 4 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 46 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 36 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 33 8 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 9 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 10 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 23 13 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 14 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 15 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 16 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 18 17 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 18 18 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 17 19 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 20 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 22 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 15 23 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 24 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 25 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 14 26 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 14 28 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 14 29 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 30 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 31 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 32 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 34 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 35 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 36 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 37 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 38 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 39 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 41 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 43 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 44 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 7 45 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 7 46 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 47 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 6 48 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 49 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 50 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 51 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 52 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 53 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 54 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 55 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 56 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 60 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 61 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 62 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 63 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 64 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 65 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 68 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 69 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 71 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 72 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1 73 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 74 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 75 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 76 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 pts 2 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 5 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 7 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 8 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 5 9 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 10 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 13 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 14 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 pts 2 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 3 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 4 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 5 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 6 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 7 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 14 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1 16 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 17 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1