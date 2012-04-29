Trending

Image 1 of 4

Konya team were delighted by Gabrovski's GC victory

Konya team were delighted by Gabrovski's GC victory
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 2 of 4

The 8th stage on Sunday was the race of the two continents. The riders started in Europe and the finished in Asia by the Bosphorus Bridge

The 8th stage on Sunday was the race of the two continents. The riders started in Europe and the finished in Asia by the Bosphorus Bridge
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 3 of 4

Theo Bos takes the win in the final stage at the 2012 Tour of Turkey

Theo Bos takes the win in the final stage at the 2012 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 4 of 4

Mr Abdullah Gül, the President of the Cycling Tour of Turkey, with Ivailo Gabrovski

Mr Abdullah Gül, the President of the Cycling Tour of Turkey, with Ivailo Gabrovski
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Theo Bos of Rabobank ended the 2012 Presidential Tour of Turkey as he started it, by winning. He took the final sprint in Istanbul, ahead of Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Stefan Van Dijk (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's). Ivailo Gabrovski claimed the overall title in the race for Team Kornu-Torku Seker Spor, a stunning win for the local Turkish team.

The closing stage was a short one, only 121 km, and ended with eight laps of a circuit course in downtown Istanbul. The race crossed from Europe to Asia, as the organisers put it, by crossing the bridge over the Bosporus. And shortly thereafter, four riders got away: Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Ivan Stevic (Salcano-Arnavutkoy).

The gap got up to 3:25 on the circuit course before Rabobank and Farnese Vini took over the chase work, and with only two laps to go, it had dropped to two minutes. Gusev came into the stage in 12th place, only 3:46 down on leader Gabrovski, and he was eager to try and claim the lead, so the chase was serious.

However, they took a lead of only 40 seconds into the final lap. With 7km to go, Trentin took off from the group, and only one km later, the field caught the other three. Trentin was also soon caught up, as Europcar led the charge.

The final turn in the course came with 4km to go, and as the field successfully negotiated the sharp turn, Romain Bardet of AG2R attacked. A crash with about 3km left took out a number of top sprinters, including Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).

The crash upset all the sprint trains, and left Andre Greipel leading things up to the final kilometre. Bos opened the sprint and was able to hang on, to claim both the first and final stages of the race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:32:35
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
14Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
15Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
20Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
21James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
23Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
25Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
26Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
28Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
29Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
31Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
32Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
33Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
34Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
35Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
36Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
37Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
38Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
41Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
42Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
44Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
45Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
49Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
51Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
52Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
54Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
55Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
59Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
60Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
61Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
65Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
66Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
67Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
68Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
69Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
72Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
73Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
74Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
75Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
79Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
80Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
81Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
82Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
84Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
86Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
87Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
88Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
89André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
90Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
92Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
93Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
94Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
95Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
96Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
97Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
98Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
99Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
101Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
102Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
103Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
104Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
105Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
106Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
107Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
108Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
109Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
110Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
112Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
114David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
115Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
116Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
117Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
118Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
119Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
120Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
122Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
123Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
124Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
126Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
127Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
128Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
129Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
130Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
131Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
132Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
134Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
137Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
138Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
139Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
140Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
141Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
142Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
143Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
144Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
146Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
147Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
148Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
150Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
151Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
152Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
154Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
155Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
157Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
158Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
159Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
160Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
161Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
162Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar11
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
7Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank8
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox5
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
13Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team3
14Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
15Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Turkish Beauties Sprint 71.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis7:37:45
2Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Katusha Team
5Team Type 1
6Bretagne - Schuller
7Caja Rural
8Lampre - ISD
9Astana Pro Team
10Salcano - Arnavütkoy
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Lotto-Belisol Team
13Utensilnord Named
14Andalucia
15Colombia - Coldeportes
16Team Europcar
17Team Spidertech Powered by C10
18GreenEDGE Cycling Team
19Konya Torku Seker Spor
20AG2R La mondiale
21Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
22Colnago - CSF Inox
23Team NetApp
24Team Saxo bank
25Argos-Shimano

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor28:48:10
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:38
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:44
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:02:58
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:02
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:14
11Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:23
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team0:03:56
16Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp0:04:10
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
18Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:41
19Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:11
20Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:28
21Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
22Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia0:05:58
23Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:06:05
24Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:24
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
26Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:08:02
27Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:08:07
28Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:16
29Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:26
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:09:27
31Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:37
32Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:59
33Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:12
34Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:35
35Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:14:50
36Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:14:58
37Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:04
38Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:17
40Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:57
42Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:16:26
43Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp0:18:24
44Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:18:51
45Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:55
46Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:57
47Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:20
48Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
49Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:50
50Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:26
51David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:21:59
52Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:03
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:24:14
54Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:25:19
55Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:25:25
56Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:26:10
57Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:14
58Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:26:35
59Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:26:42
60Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:44
61Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:45
62Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:29:19
63Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:57
64Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:29:59
65Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:30:18
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:30:33
67Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:31:06
68Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:31:11
69Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
70James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:17
71Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:13
72Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:33:31
73Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:33:40
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:19
75Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:51
76Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:18
77Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:35:41
78Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:44
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:02
80Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:36:28
81Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:36:54
82Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:37:14
83Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:49
84Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:51
85Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:37:56
86Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:38:13
87Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:38:21
88Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:38:31
89Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:39:05
90Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:28
91Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:40:22
92Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:40:55
93Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:41:46
94Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:20
95Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:42:31
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:42
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:46
98Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:48
99Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
100Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:43:36
101Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:46:30
102Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:46:50
103Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:47:30
104Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:47:41
105Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:48:05
106Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:48:55
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:49:21
108Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:31
109Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:44
111Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:50:03
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
113Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:31
114Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:51:15
115Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:52:51
116Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
117Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:52:53
118Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:52:57
119Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:53:35
120Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:53:40
121Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:53:52
122Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:54:11
123Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:30
124Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:46
125Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:57:01
126Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:20
127Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:59:45
128Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:01:53
129Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:02:06
130Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:15
131Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team1:02:25
132Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:03:03
133Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:03:13
134Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:05:24
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team1:06:08
136Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:18
137Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:07:21
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:45
139Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:06
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:08:15
141Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:08:48
142Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1:09:04
143Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named1:10:26
144Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C101:11:26
145Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:13:19
146Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:13:55
147Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1:16:53
148Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:02
149Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:19:35
150Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:19:39
151Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:20:35
152Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
153Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:21:07
154Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1:21:12
155Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:22:51
156Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:24:45
157Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:25:04
158Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:25:19
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team1:25:47
160Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:46
161Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:41:34
162Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:54:21
163Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor2:00:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team56pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team51
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi50
4Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team46
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia36
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar33
8Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
9Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team27
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox23
13Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep21
14Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
15Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank19
16Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox18
17Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's18
18Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named17
19Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
20Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
22James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's15
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
24Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox14
26Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano14
28Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank14
29Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
30Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
31Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
32Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
34Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
35Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
36Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
37Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
38Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
39Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
41Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
43Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
44Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar7
45Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox7
46William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
47Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp6
48Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
49Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
50Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
51Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
52Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
53Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
54Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
55Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
56Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
60Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
61Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
62Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
63Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
64Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
65Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
68Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
69Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
71Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
72Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1
73Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1
74Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
75Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
76Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16pts
2Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
5Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
8Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox5
9Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
10Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
13Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
14Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
15Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team8pts
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
3Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
4Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
5Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar5
6Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
13Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
14Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1
16Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team86:33:08
2Caja Rural0:01:32
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:08
4Andalucia0:05:02
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:38
6Katusha Team0:17:22
7GreenEDGE Cycling Team0:19:39
8Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:20:19
9Team Saxo bank0:21:18
10Team Europcar0:23:56
11Lampre - ISD0:25:23
12Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:34
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:32:18
14Argos-Shimano0:34:56
15Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:38:29
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:58
17Team NetApp0:39:17
18Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:40:01
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:51
20Utensilnord Named0:41:56
21AG2R La mondiale0:48:34
22Konya Torku Seker Spor0:51:58
23Farnese Vini-Selle Italia1:10:01
24Team Spidertech Powered by C101:19:45
25Lotto-Belisol Team1:23:49

