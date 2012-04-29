Gabrovski wins 2012 Tour of Turkey
Bos wins final stage in Istanbul
Stage 8: Istanbul - Istanbul
Theo Bos of Rabobank ended the 2012 Presidential Tour of Turkey as he started it, by winning. He took the final sprint in Istanbul, ahead of Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Stefan Van Dijk (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's). Ivailo Gabrovski claimed the overall title in the race for Team Kornu-Torku Seker Spor, a stunning win for the local Turkish team.
The closing stage was a short one, only 121 km, and ended with eight laps of a circuit course in downtown Istanbul. The race crossed from Europe to Asia, as the organisers put it, by crossing the bridge over the Bosporus. And shortly thereafter, four riders got away: Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Ivan Stevic (Salcano-Arnavutkoy).
The gap got up to 3:25 on the circuit course before Rabobank and Farnese Vini took over the chase work, and with only two laps to go, it had dropped to two minutes. Gusev came into the stage in 12th place, only 3:46 down on leader Gabrovski, and he was eager to try and claim the lead, so the chase was serious.
However, they took a lead of only 40 seconds into the final lap. With 7km to go, Trentin took off from the group, and only one km later, the field caught the other three. Trentin was also soon caught up, as Europcar led the charge.
The final turn in the course came with 4km to go, and as the field successfully negotiated the sharp turn, Romain Bardet of AG2R attacked. A crash with about 3km left took out a number of top sprinters, including Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).
The crash upset all the sprint trains, and left Andre Greipel leading things up to the final kilometre. Bos opened the sprint and was able to hang on, to claim both the first and final stages of the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:32:35
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|17
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|20
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|21
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|26
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|28
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|29
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|31
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|34
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|35
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|36
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|37
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|38
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|41
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|42
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|46
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|52
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|54
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|55
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|60
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|61
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|65
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|68
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|69
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|70
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|72
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|73
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|74
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|75
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|79
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|80
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|81
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|82
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|84
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|86
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|87
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|88
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|89
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|92
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|93
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|94
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|95
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|96
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|97
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|98
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|102
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|104
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|105
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|108
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|110
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|114
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|115
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|116
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|118
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|119
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|122
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|123
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|126
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|127
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|128
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|131
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|132
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|134
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|140
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|142
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|146
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|147
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|148
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|150
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|151
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|152
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|154
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|155
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|157
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|158
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|159
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|160
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|161
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|162
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|163
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|5
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|13
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|15
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|7:37:45
|2
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Team Type 1
|6
|Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Caja Rural
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|Utensilnord Named
|14
|Andalucia
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Team Europcar
|17
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|18
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|19
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|20
|AG2R La mondiale
|21
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Team NetApp
|24
|Team Saxo bank
|25
|Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|28:48:10
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:44
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:02:58
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:02
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:14
|11
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:23
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|16
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:04:10
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|18
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:41
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:11
|20
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|21
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|22
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:58
|23
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|24
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:24
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|26
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:08:02
|27
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:08:07
|28
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:16
|29
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:26
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:09:27
|31
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:37
|32
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:59
|33
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:12
|34
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:35
|35
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:50
|36
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|37
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:04
|38
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|40
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:57
|42
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:16:26
|43
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|0:18:24
|44
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:51
|45
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|46
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:57
|47
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:20
|48
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|49
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:50
|50
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:26
|51
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:21:59
|52
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:03
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:24:14
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:25:19
|55
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:25:25
|56
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:26:10
|57
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|58
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:26:35
|59
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:26:42
|60
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:44
|61
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:45
|62
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:19
|63
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:57
|64
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:29:59
|65
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:18
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:30:33
|67
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:06
|68
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:31:11
|69
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|70
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:17
|71
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:13
|72
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:33:31
|73
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:40
|74
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:19
|75
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:51
|76
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:18
|77
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:41
|78
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:02
|80
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:28
|81
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:36:54
|82
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:14
|83
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:49
|84
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:51
|85
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:37:56
|86
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|87
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:38:21
|88
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:38:31
|89
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:39:05
|90
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:28
|91
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:40:22
|92
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:40:55
|93
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:41:46
|94
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|95
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:42:31
|96
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:42
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:46
|98
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:48
|99
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|100
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:43:36
|101
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:46:30
|102
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:46:50
|103
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:47:30
|104
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:47:41
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:48:05
|106
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:48:55
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:49:21
|108
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:31
|109
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|110
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:44
|111
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:50:03
|112
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|113
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:31
|114
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:51:15
|115
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:52:51
|116
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|117
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:53
|118
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:57
|119
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:35
|120
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:53:40
|121
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:53:52
|122
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:54:11
|123
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:30
|124
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:54:46
|125
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:57:01
|126
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:20
|127
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:59:45
|128
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:01:53
|129
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:02:06
|130
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:15
|131
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|1:02:25
|132
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:03:03
|133
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:13
|134
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:05:24
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:06:08
|136
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:18
|137
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:07:21
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:45
|139
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:08:06
|140
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:08:15
|141
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:08:48
|142
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1:09:04
|143
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|1:10:26
|144
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:11:26
|145
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:13:19
|146
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:13:55
|147
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:16:53
|148
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:02
|149
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:19:35
|150
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:39
|151
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:20:35
|152
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|153
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:21:07
|154
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1:21:12
|155
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:22:51
|156
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:24:45
|157
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:25:04
|158
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:25:19
|159
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:25:47
|160
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:46
|161
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:41:34
|162
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:54:21
|163
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|2:00:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|4
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|36
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|33
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|9
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|23
|13
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|14
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|15
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|16
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|18
|17
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|18
|18
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|17
|19
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|20
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|22
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|15
|23
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|24
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|25
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|14
|26
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14
|28
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|29
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|30
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|31
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|32
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|34
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|35
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|36
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|37
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|38
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|39
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|40
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|41
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|43
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|44
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|7
|45
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|7
|46
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|47
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|6
|48
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|49
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|50
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|51
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|52
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|53
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|54
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|55
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|56
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|60
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|61
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|62
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|63
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|64
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|65
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|68
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|69
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|71
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|72
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|73
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|74
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|75
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|76
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|pts
|2
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|5
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|8
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|5
|9
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|10
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|14
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|18
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|20
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|21
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|3
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|4
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|5
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|6
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|9
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|14
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|16
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|86:33:08
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:01:32
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:08
|4
|Andalucia
|0:05:02
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:38
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:17:22
|7
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|8
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:20:19
|9
|Team Saxo bank
|0:21:18
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:23:56
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:23
|12
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:34
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:32:18
|14
|Argos-Shimano
|0:34:56
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:38:29
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:58
|17
|Team NetApp
|0:39:17
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:40:01
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:51
|20
|Utensilnord Named
|0:41:56
|21
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:48:34
|22
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:51:58
|23
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|1:10:01
|24
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|1:19:45
|25
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:23:49
