Image 1 of 10 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was part of stage 2's early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) unleashed a sprint that none of his rivals could match. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) cools off after going on the attack during stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) made it look easy as he sprinted to victory on stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Stage 2 podium (l-r): Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Like in the past two years, Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) resumed being a winner after the campaign in the Classics at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. He scored his seventh stage victory in Antalya in a bunch gallop at the end of stage 2 where he preceded Matt Goss (GreenEdge) who is the new overall leader after scoring the time bonus for the second place a second time in a row.

"I'd rather have the stage win than the jersey but I'm happy to be in the lead," Goss said. "We came here as a team to try and work out the lead out and that's going pretty well. Brett Lancaster did a fantastic job from 1km out but Andre got that jump and I couldn't shut that gap back down. It's only a matter of time until I get my first win of the year. I'm second again, so I'm close! I hope I'll be a winner soon. I'm getting better and better."

Greipel's acceleration with 200 metres to reach the finishing line was absolutely impressive. "The gorilla" therefore took his revenge from Sunday's first stage when he was held up by a massive crash in the peloton. "I was not really frustrated yesterday," the German explained. "Crashes happen but it's a great morale booster to be able to win as early as the second stage. The Tour of Turkey is a nice race, it is getting bigger every year and it is lucky to have all these great sprinters coming here to prepare for the Giro. It's not often that you have a race like this with most of the greatest sprinters in the world. I'm here to start my preparation for the rest of the season leading up to the Tour de France and it's a good start."

Greipel admitted that he took a break after Paris-Roubaix and didn't go on the bike for eight or nine days. "But you don't lose your speed," he said. "On the contrary, you're maybe a little bit fresher. And the stages are short so you're not too tired when you reach the finish."

Third placed Matteo Pelucchi rewarded his Europcar teammates for a great effort in curbing the day's break. "To finish just behind such great sprinters like Greipel and Goss can only make me happy," said the Italian who chose to follow Goss, but the two got boxed in until Lancaster made this massive effort to bring them back to the front. However, Greipel was one step above everyone else.

The pace was high from the start and the race rather jittery with several unsuccessful attempts at breakaways. It took 48 kilometres for the first real break to take shape with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF), Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Matteo Fedi (Utensilnord). The five reached the first sprint of the day, won by Vinokourov (km 54), with a 2:38 lead over the main bunch.

The maximum gap of five minutes was reached at the Turkish Beauty sprint of the day in Aspendos (Km 94), won by Bodrogi, who took over the classification's jersey. From then on the peloton launched a merciless chase and finally reined in the five escapees with five kilometres to go.

"It was nice to be in action again," Vinokourov told Cyclingnews. "I didn't plan this attack but I saw one rider moving to the front and I jumped on his wheel. It's important to feel the good condition coming back. I tried my luck in the very last kilometers of the last stage of Le Tour de Langkawi, but this is my first breakaway of the day really, it feels good.

"The atmosphere in our team is great after Maxim Iglinskiy's victory yesterday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Now it's up to our climbers to go for it."

Astana is among the favorites for stage 3 from Antalya to Elmali. For the first time, the Presidential Tour of Turkey features an uphill finish at the top of a 13-km climb described as the "Turkish Alpe d'Huez". Respectively fourth and eighth at Le Tour de Langkawi last month, Alexandr Dyachenko and Andriy Zeits who came second in the TUR last year will challenge defending champion Alexandre Efimkin from Team Type 1 and the young guns Esteban Chavez from Colombia-Coldeportes and Romain Bardet of Ag2r-La Mondiale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:16:04 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 11 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 16 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 25 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 27 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 28 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 29 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 33 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 34 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 35 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 37 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 41 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 43 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 44 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:06 45 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 46 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 47 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 48 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 50 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 51 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 55 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 56 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 57 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 58 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 59 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 60 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 61 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 64 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 65 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 66 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 67 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 68 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 69 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 70 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 71 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 74 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 76 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 78 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 82 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 83 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 84 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 86 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 89 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 90 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 95 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 96 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 98 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 103 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 105 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 106 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 107 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 110 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 111 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 112 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 114 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 116 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 117 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 118 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 119 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 120 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 121 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 122 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 123 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 124 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 125 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 126 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 127 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 128 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 129 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 130 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 131 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 132 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 133 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 135 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 136 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 137 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 138 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 139 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 140 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 142 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 143 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 144 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 145 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 147 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 149 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 151 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 152 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 153 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 154 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 155 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 156 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 157 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 158 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 159 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 161 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 162 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 163 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 164 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 165 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 166 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 167 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 168 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 169 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 170 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 172 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 173 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 175 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 176 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 177 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 178 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 179 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 180 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 181 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 182 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 183 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 185 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:58 187 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:06 188 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:37 189 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 190 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:02:06 191 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:03:19

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Aspendos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 pts 2 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Sprint Manavgat (Police Office) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 14 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 13 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 5 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp 11 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 8 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 7 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 11 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 9:48:12 2 Team Europcar 3 Konya Torku Seker Spor 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:06 5 Team NetApp 6 Utensilnord Named 7 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 8 Bretagne - Schuller 9 GreenEDGE Cycling Team 10 Andalucia 11 AG2R La mondiale 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Lotto-Belisol Team 14 Team Type 1 15 Lampre - ISD 0:00:12 16 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 17 Team Saxo bank 18 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Argos-Shimano 21 Caja Rural 22 Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Colombia - Coldeportes 24 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 25 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:00:18

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 6:21:47 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:02 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:08 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:12 6 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 13 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 17 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 19 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 20 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 21 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 23 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp 25 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 29 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 31 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 33 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 35 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 38 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 40 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 41 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 42 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:14 46 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 47 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 48 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 49 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 50 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 51 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 52 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 53 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 55 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 56 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 58 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 60 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 61 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 62 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 63 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 65 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 66 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 67 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 68 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 69 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 70 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 71 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 74 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 75 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 76 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 83 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 86 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team 89 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 90 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 91 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 93 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 94 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 95 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 96 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 97 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 99 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 100 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 101 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 102 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 103 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 105 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 106 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 107 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 110 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 112 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 115 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 116 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 117 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 118 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 119 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 120 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 121 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 122 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 123 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 124 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 127 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 128 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 131 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 132 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 133 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 136 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 138 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 140 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 142 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 143 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 144 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 145 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 146 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 147 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 148 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 149 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 151 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 153 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 154 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 159 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 161 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 162 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 163 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 164 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 165 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 166 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 168 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 169 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 170 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 171 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 172 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 173 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 174 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 175 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 176 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 177 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 178 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 179 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 180 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 181 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 182 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 183 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 184 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 185 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 186 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 187 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 188 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:10 189 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 190 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 191 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:03:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 5 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 13 7 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 10 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp 11 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 14 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 15 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 7 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 18 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 20 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 21 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 23 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 25 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 26 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 27 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 30 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1 31 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1 32 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 4 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 5 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1