Greipel wins stage two of Tour of Turkey
Goss takes over general classification lead
Stage 2: Alanya - Antalya
Like in the past two years, Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) resumed being a winner after the campaign in the Classics at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. He scored his seventh stage victory in Antalya in a bunch gallop at the end of stage 2 where he preceded Matt Goss (GreenEdge) who is the new overall leader after scoring the time bonus for the second place a second time in a row.
"I'd rather have the stage win than the jersey but I'm happy to be in the lead," Goss said. "We came here as a team to try and work out the lead out and that's going pretty well. Brett Lancaster did a fantastic job from 1km out but Andre got that jump and I couldn't shut that gap back down. It's only a matter of time until I get my first win of the year. I'm second again, so I'm close! I hope I'll be a winner soon. I'm getting better and better."
Greipel's acceleration with 200 metres to reach the finishing line was absolutely impressive. "The gorilla" therefore took his revenge from Sunday's first stage when he was held up by a massive crash in the peloton. "I was not really frustrated yesterday," the German explained. "Crashes happen but it's a great morale booster to be able to win as early as the second stage. The Tour of Turkey is a nice race, it is getting bigger every year and it is lucky to have all these great sprinters coming here to prepare for the Giro. It's not often that you have a race like this with most of the greatest sprinters in the world. I'm here to start my preparation for the rest of the season leading up to the Tour de France and it's a good start."
Greipel admitted that he took a break after Paris-Roubaix and didn't go on the bike for eight or nine days. "But you don't lose your speed," he said. "On the contrary, you're maybe a little bit fresher. And the stages are short so you're not too tired when you reach the finish."
Third placed Matteo Pelucchi rewarded his Europcar teammates for a great effort in curbing the day's break. "To finish just behind such great sprinters like Greipel and Goss can only make me happy," said the Italian who chose to follow Goss, but the two got boxed in until Lancaster made this massive effort to bring them back to the front. However, Greipel was one step above everyone else.
The pace was high from the start and the race rather jittery with several unsuccessful attempts at breakaways. It took 48 kilometres for the first real break to take shape with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF), Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Matteo Fedi (Utensilnord). The five reached the first sprint of the day, won by Vinokourov (km 54), with a 2:38 lead over the main bunch.
The maximum gap of five minutes was reached at the Turkish Beauty sprint of the day in Aspendos (Km 94), won by Bodrogi, who took over the classification's jersey. From then on the peloton launched a merciless chase and finally reined in the five escapees with five kilometres to go.
"It was nice to be in action again," Vinokourov told Cyclingnews. "I didn't plan this attack but I saw one rider moving to the front and I jumped on his wheel. It's important to feel the good condition coming back. I tried my luck in the very last kilometers of the last stage of Le Tour de Langkawi, but this is my first breakaway of the day really, it feels good.
"The atmosphere in our team is great after Maxim Iglinskiy's victory yesterday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Now it's up to our climbers to go for it."
Astana is among the favorites for stage 3 from Antalya to Elmali. For the first time, the Presidential Tour of Turkey features an uphill finish at the top of a 13-km climb described as the "Turkish Alpe d'Huez". Respectively fourth and eighth at Le Tour de Langkawi last month, Alexandr Dyachenko and Andriy Zeits who came second in the TUR last year will challenge defending champion Alexandre Efimkin from Team Type 1 and the young guns Esteban Chavez from Colombia-Coldeportes and Romain Bardet of Ag2r-La Mondiale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:16:04
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|11
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|16
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|25
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|27
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|28
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|29
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|31
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|33
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|35
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|37
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|39
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|41
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|43
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|44
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:06
|45
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|46
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|47
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|48
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|50
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|55
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|56
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|57
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|59
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|61
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|64
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|66
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|67
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|68
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|70
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|74
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|78
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|82
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|84
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|89
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|90
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|95
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|96
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|98
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|103
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|105
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|106
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|107
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|110
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|111
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|112
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|114
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|116
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|117
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|119
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|120
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|122
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|124
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|125
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|127
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|128
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|129
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|130
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|131
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|132
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|135
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|136
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|137
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|138
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|139
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|142
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|144
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|149
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|151
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|152
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|153
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|154
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|157
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|158
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|159
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|162
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|163
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|164
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|165
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|168
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|169
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|170
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|172
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|173
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|175
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|176
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|177
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|178
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|179
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|180
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|181
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|182
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|183
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|185
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:58
|187
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:06
|188
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|189
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|190
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:02:06
|191
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|11
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|8
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|9:48:12
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|5
|Team NetApp
|6
|Utensilnord Named
|7
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|10
|Andalucia
|11
|AG2R La mondiale
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|14
|Team Type 1
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:12
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|17
|Team Saxo bank
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Argos-Shimano
|21
|Caja Rural
|22
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|24
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|6:21:47
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:08
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:12
|6
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|17
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|19
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|20
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|21
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|22
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|23
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|25
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|29
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|31
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|33
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|38
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|40
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|41
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|42
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:14
|46
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|47
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|49
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|50
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|51
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|55
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|58
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|61
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|62
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|63
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|65
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|67
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|68
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|70
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|71
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|74
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|75
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|76
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|83
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|86
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
|89
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|91
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|93
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|94
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|95
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|99
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|100
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|102
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|103
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|105
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|106
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|107
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|110
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|112
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|115
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|116
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|117
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|118
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|120
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|121
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|122
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|123
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|124
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|127
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|128
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|131
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|133
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|136
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|140
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|143
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|144
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|145
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|146
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|149
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|151
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|153
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|161
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|162
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|163
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|164
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|165
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|166
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|168
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|169
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|170
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|171
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|172
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|173
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|174
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|175
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|176
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|177
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|178
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|179
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|180
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|181
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|182
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|183
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|184
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|185
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|186
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|187
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|188
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:10
|189
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|190
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|191
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:03:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|7
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|10
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|11
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|14
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|15
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|18
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|19
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|21
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|23
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|25
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|26
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|27
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|30
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|31
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|32
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|5
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|19:05:57
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|4
|Utensilnord Named
|0:00:06
|5
|Team Type 1
|6
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Team NetApp
|9
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Andalucia
|13
|AG2R La mondiale
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|19
|Caja Rural
|20
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Team Saxo bank
|23
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|24
|Argos-Shimano
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy