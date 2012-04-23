Trending

Greipel wins stage two of Tour of Turkey

Goss takes over general classification lead

Image 1 of 10

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was part of stage 2's early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was part of stage 2's early break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi) leads the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) unleashed a sprint that none of his rivals could match. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) unleashed a sprint that none of his rivals could match.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) cools off after going on the attack during stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) cools off after going on the attack during stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) made it look easy as he sprinted to victory on stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) made it look easy as he sprinted to victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads the points classification.

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Like in the past two years, Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) resumed being a winner after the campaign in the Classics at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. He scored his seventh stage victory in Antalya in a bunch gallop at the end of stage 2 where he preceded Matt Goss (GreenEdge) who is the new overall leader after scoring the time bonus for the second place a second time in a row.

"I'd rather have the stage win than the jersey but I'm happy to be in the lead," Goss said. "We came here as a team to try and work out the lead out and that's going pretty well. Brett Lancaster did a fantastic job from 1km out but Andre got that jump and I couldn't shut that gap back down. It's only a matter of time until I get my first win of the year. I'm second again, so I'm close! I hope I'll be a winner soon. I'm getting better and better."

Greipel's acceleration with 200 metres to reach the finishing line was absolutely impressive. "The gorilla" therefore took his revenge from Sunday's first stage when he was held up by a massive crash in the peloton. "I was not really frustrated yesterday," the German explained. "Crashes happen but it's a great morale booster to be able to win as early as the second stage. The Tour of Turkey is a nice race, it is getting bigger every year and it is lucky to have all these great sprinters coming here to prepare for the Giro. It's not often that you have a race like this with most of the greatest sprinters in the world. I'm here to start my preparation for the rest of the season leading up to the Tour de France and it's a good start."

Greipel admitted that he took a break after Paris-Roubaix and didn't go on the bike for eight or nine days. "But you don't lose your speed," he said. "On the contrary, you're maybe a little bit fresher. And the stages are short so you're not too tired when you reach the finish."

Third placed Matteo Pelucchi rewarded his Europcar teammates for a great effort in curbing the day's break. "To finish just behind such great sprinters like Greipel and Goss can only make me happy," said the Italian who chose to follow Goss, but the two got boxed in until Lancaster made this massive effort to bring them back to the front. However, Greipel was one step above everyone else.

The pace was high from the start and the race rather jittery with several unsuccessful attempts at breakaways. It took 48 kilometres for the first real break to take shape with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF), Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Matteo Fedi (Utensilnord). The five reached the first sprint of the day, won by Vinokourov (km 54), with a 2:38 lead over the main bunch.

The maximum gap of five minutes was reached at the Turkish Beauty sprint of the day in Aspendos (Km 94), won by Bodrogi, who took over the classification's jersey. From then on the peloton launched a merciless chase and finally reined in the five escapees with five kilometres to go.

"It was nice to be in action again," Vinokourov told Cyclingnews. "I didn't plan this attack but I saw one rider moving to the front and I jumped on his wheel. It's important to feel the good condition coming back. I tried my luck in the very last kilometers of the last stage of Le Tour de Langkawi, but this is my first breakaway of the day really, it feels good.

"The atmosphere in our team is great after Maxim Iglinskiy's victory yesterday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Now it's up to our climbers to go for it."

Astana is among the favorites for stage 3 from Antalya to Elmali. For the first time, the Presidential Tour of Turkey features an uphill finish at the top of a 13-km climb described as the "Turkish Alpe d'Huez". Respectively fourth and eighth at Le Tour de Langkawi last month, Alexandr Dyachenko and Andriy Zeits who came second in the TUR last year will challenge defending champion Alexandre Efimkin from Team Type 1 and the young guns Esteban Chavez from Colombia-Coldeportes and Romain Bardet of Ag2r-La Mondiale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:16:04
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
9Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
13Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
16Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
17Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
24Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
25Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
27Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
28Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
29Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
33Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
34Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
35Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
37Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
40Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
41Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
43Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
44Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:06
45Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
46Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
47Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
48Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
49Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
50Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
55Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
56Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
57Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
58Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
59Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
60Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
61Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
62Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
64Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
65James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
66Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
67Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
68Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
70Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
71Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
74Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
76Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
78Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
82Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
83Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
84Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
86Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
87Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
89Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
90Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
95Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
96Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
98Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
103Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
104Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
105Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
106Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
107Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
110Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
111Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
112Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
114Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
116Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
117Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
118Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
119Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
120Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
121Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
122Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
123Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
124Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
125Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
127Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
128Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
129Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
130Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
131Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
132Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
133Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
135Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
136Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
137Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
138Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
139Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
140Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
142Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
143Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
144Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
145Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
147Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
149Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
151Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
152Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
153Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
154Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
156Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
157Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
158Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
159Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
161Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
162Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
163Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
164Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
165Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
166Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
167Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
168Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
169Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
170Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
172Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
173Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
174Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
175Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
176Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
177Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
178Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
179Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
180Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
181Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
182Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
183William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
185Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:58
187Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:06
188Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:37
189Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
190David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:02:06
191Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:03:19

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Aspendos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5pts
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Sprint Manavgat (Police Office)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team14
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar13
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
5Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp11
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named8
9Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team7
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
13Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team9:48:12
2Team Europcar
3Konya Torku Seker Spor
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:06
5Team NetApp
6Utensilnord Named
7Salcano - Arnavütkoy
8Bretagne - Schuller
9GreenEDGE Cycling Team
10Andalucia
11AG2R La mondiale
12Astana Pro Team
13Lotto-Belisol Team
14Team Type 1
15Lampre - ISD0:00:12
16Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
17Team Saxo bank
18Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20Argos-Shimano
21Caja Rural
22Rabobank Cycling Team
23Colombia - Coldeportes
24Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
25Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:18

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team6:21:47
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:02
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:08
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:12
6Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
17Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
19Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
20Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
21Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
23Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
25Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
29Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
31Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
32Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
33Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
35Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
36Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
38Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
40Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
41Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
42Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:14
46Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
47Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
48Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
49James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
50Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
51Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
52Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
55Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
56Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
59Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
61Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
62Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
63Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
65Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
66Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
67Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
68Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
69Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
70Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
71Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
74Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
75Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
76Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
77Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
79Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
83Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
88Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
89Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
90Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
91Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
93Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
94Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
95Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
96Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
99Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
100Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
102Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
103Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
104Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
105Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
106Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
107Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
110Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
112Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
114Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
115Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
116Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
117Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
118Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
119Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
120Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
121Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
122Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
124Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
127Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
128Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
131Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
132Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
133Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
136Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
138Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
140Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
142Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
143Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
144Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
145Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
146Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
147Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
148Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
149Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
151Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
153Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
154Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
156Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
159Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
161Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
162Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
163Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
164Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
165Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
166Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
167Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
168Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
169Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
170Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
171Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
172Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
173Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
174Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
175Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
176Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
177Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
178Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
179Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
180Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
181Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
182Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
183Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
184William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
185Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
186Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
187David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
188Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:10
189Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
190Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
191Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:03:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team28pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
5Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named15
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar13
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
10Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp11
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
13Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
14Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
15Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team7
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
18Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
21Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
23Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
24Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
25Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
26Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
27Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
29James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
30Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1
31Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1
32Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
5Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team19:05:57
2Team Europcar
3Konya Torku Seker Spor
4Utensilnord Named0:00:06
5Team Type 1
6GreenEDGE Cycling Team
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Team NetApp
9Salcano - Arnavütkoy
10Astana Pro Team
11Bretagne - Schuller
12Andalucia
13AG2R La mondiale
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
16Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
17Lampre - ISD
18Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
19Caja Rural
20Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Team Saxo bank
23Colombia - Coldeportes
24Argos-Shimano
25Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:18

 

