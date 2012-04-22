Trending

Bos wins crash-marred sprint

Rabobank rider takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 5

Theo Bos of Rabobank wins the first stage

Theo Bos of Rabobank wins the first stage
(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 5

Turkey stage 1 podium

Turkey stage 1 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Theo Bos (Rabobank) celebrates victory in Turkey

Theo Bos (Rabobank) celebrates victory in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Theo Bos (Rabobank) wins stage 1 in Turkey

Theo Bos (Rabobank) wins stage 1 in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Bos accepts the turquoise jersey for the leader in the Tour of Turkey

Bos accepts the turquoise jersey for the leader in the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) won the sprint of the first stage of the Tour of Turkey to become the first race leader. Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) was second in the sprint, which was marred by a huge crash shortly before the finish line. Daniele Colli (Team Type 1) took third, with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) in fourth.

Related Articles

Bos puts Turkish nightmare behind him

“I still had Graeme Brown and Mark Renshaw with me, but when they came out of the lead, I thought it was still too early to go for the sprint.  When Goss and Lancaster of GreenEdge came past me, I could hook up eith thlem and I still had enough to pass Goss,” Bos said.

One hundred and ninety-four riders took to the start of the first stage in the beach resort city of Alanya. The course was eight laps of a 16.9km circuit course, which combined the beachfront with the city. Three riders took off directly from the start, and during the second lap, an eight-man group had been established.

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare), William Routley (SpiderTech), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Gabor Kasa (Salcano - Arnavutkö), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol), and Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord-Named) built up a lead of up to 8:45, which had dropped to just over eight minutes by the time they finished the second lap.

Kurek was the first to drop off, drifting back to the peloton where the chase was being led by Farnese Vini and Omega Pharma-QuickStep. The chase was enough to bring the gap down to four minutes as they started the fourth lap, and at the half-way point, it was down to only 1:40.

The gap continued to fall and with 45km to go, only Ramirez and Hegyvary remained in the lead. But they too were caught with only 22km left in the stage.

Lampre took charge of things as the field entered the final lap, hoping to set up Petacchi's first win of the season, but as the finish line approached, all the sprinters' teams battled for the lead.

All the plans for the sprint were cast aside as a huge crash near the end involved about half the peloton. Bos went on to take the win and the first leader's jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:05:55
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
8Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
15Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
16Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
17Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
20Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
21Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
22Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
25Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
26Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
30Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
31Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
32Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
33Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
34Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
35Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
37Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
39Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
40Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
41Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
42Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
48Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
49Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
51Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
53Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
54Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
56Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
57Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
61Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
62Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
63Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
64Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
65Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
66Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
69Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
70Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
71Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
72Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
73Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
74Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
79Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
81Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
83Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
84Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
85Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
86Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
87Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
92Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
93Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
96Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
98Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
99Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
100Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
101Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
102Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
103Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
106Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
107Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
108Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
111Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
112Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
114Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
115Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
116Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
119Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
122Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
123Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
124Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
125Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
127Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
128Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
129Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
130Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
131Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
132Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
134Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
135Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
137Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
140Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
141Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
142Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
144Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
145Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
146Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
147Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
148Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
149Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
150Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
151Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
152Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
154Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
155Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
157William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
158Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
159David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
160Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
162Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
163Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
164Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
166Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
167Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
168Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
169Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
170Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
171Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
172Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
173Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
174Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
175Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
176Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
177Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
178Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
179Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
180Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
181Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
182Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
183Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
184Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
185Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
186Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
187Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
188Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
189Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
190Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
191Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
192Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
193Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:06:33
194Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:00

Sprint 1 - Alanya
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5pts
2Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1

Sprint 2 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team14
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
8Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
9Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named7
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
14James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
15Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Turkish Beauties Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Utensilnord Named9:17:45
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4GreenEDGE Cycling Team
5Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
6Lampre - ISD
7Team Europcar
8Astana Pro Team
9Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
10Andalucia
11Caja Rural
12Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
13Bretagne - Schuller
14Omega Pharma-QuickStep
15AG2R La mondiale
16Katusha Team
17Colnago - CSF Inox
18Colombia - Coldeportes
19Konya Torku Seker Spor
20Salcano - Arnavütkoy
21Team Saxo bank
22Argos-Shimano
23Team NetApp
24Lotto-Belisol Team
25Team Spidertech Powered by C10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:05:45
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:04
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:06
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:10
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
8Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
15Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
16Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
17Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
20Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
21Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
22Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
25Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
26Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
30Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
31Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
32Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
33Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
34Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
35Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
37Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
39Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
40Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
41Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
42Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
48Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
49Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
51Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
53Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
54Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
56Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
57Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
61Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
62Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
63Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
64Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
65Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
66Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
69Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
70Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
71Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
72Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
73Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
74Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
79Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
81Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
83Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
84Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
85Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
86Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
87Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
92Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
93Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
96Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
98Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
99Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
100Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
101Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
102Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
103Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
106Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
107Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
108Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
111Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
112Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
114Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
115Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
116Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
119Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
122Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
123Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
124Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
125Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
127Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
128Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
129Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
130Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
131Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
132Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
134Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
135Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
137Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
140Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
141Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
142Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
144Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
145Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
146Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
147Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
148Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
149Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
150Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
151Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
152Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
154Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
155Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
157William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
158Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
159David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
160Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
162Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
163Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
164Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
166Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
167Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
168Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
169Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
170Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
171Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
172Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
173Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
174Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
175Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
176Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
177Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
178Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
179Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
180Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
181Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
182Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
183Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
184Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
185Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
186Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
187Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
188Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
189Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
190Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
191Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
192Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
193Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
194Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:06:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team14
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
8Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
9Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named7
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
11Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
12Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
13Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
14Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
16James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
17Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1
18Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Utensilnord Named9:17:45
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4GreenEDGE Cycling Team
5Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
6Lampre - ISD
7Team Europcar
8Astana Pro Team
9Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
10Andalucia
11Caja Rural
12Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
13Bretagne - Schuller
14Omega Pharma-QuickStep
15AG2R La mondiale
16Katusha Team
17Colnago - CSF Inox
18Colombia - Coldeportes
19Konya Torku Seker Spor
20Salcano - Arnavütkoy
21Team Saxo bank
22Argos-Shimano
23Team NetApp
24Lotto-Belisol Team
25Team Spidertech Powered by C10

Latest on Cyclingnews