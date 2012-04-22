Bos wins crash-marred sprint
Rabobank rider takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Alanya - Alanya
Theo Bos (Rabobank) won the sprint of the first stage of the Tour of Turkey to become the first race leader. Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) was second in the sprint, which was marred by a huge crash shortly before the finish line. Daniele Colli (Team Type 1) took third, with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) in fourth.
Related Articles
“I still had Graeme Brown and Mark Renshaw with me, but when they came out of the lead, I thought it was still too early to go for the sprint. When Goss and Lancaster of GreenEdge came past me, I could hook up eith thlem and I still had enough to pass Goss,” Bos said.
One hundred and ninety-four riders took to the start of the first stage in the beach resort city of Alanya. The course was eight laps of a 16.9km circuit course, which combined the beachfront with the city. Three riders took off directly from the start, and during the second lap, an eight-man group had been established.
Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare), William Routley (SpiderTech), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Gabor Kasa (Salcano - Arnavutkö), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol), and Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord-Named) built up a lead of up to 8:45, which had dropped to just over eight minutes by the time they finished the second lap.
Kurek was the first to drop off, drifting back to the peloton where the chase was being led by Farnese Vini and Omega Pharma-QuickStep. The chase was enough to bring the gap down to four minutes as they started the fourth lap, and at the half-way point, it was down to only 1:40.
The gap continued to fall and with 45km to go, only Ramirez and Hegyvary remained in the lead. But they too were caught with only 22km left in the stage.
Lampre took charge of things as the field entered the final lap, hoping to set up Petacchi's first win of the season, but as the finish line approached, all the sprinters' teams battled for the lead.
All the plans for the sprint were cast aside as a huge crash near the end involved about half the peloton. Bos went on to take the win and the first leader's jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:05:55
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|15
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|17
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|20
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|21
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|22
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|25
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|30
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|31
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|32
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|33
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|35
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|37
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|40
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|42
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|48
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|49
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|51
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|56
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|57
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|61
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|62
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|63
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|64
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|65
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|66
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|70
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|72
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|73
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|74
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|75
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|81
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
|83
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|84
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|85
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|86
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|87
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|92
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|93
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|96
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|98
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|99
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|100
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|101
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|103
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|108
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|111
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|114
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|115
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|119
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|123
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|125
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|129
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|130
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|131
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|132
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|134
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|137
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|138
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|140
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|141
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|142
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|144
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|145
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|146
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|147
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|149
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|150
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|151
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|155
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|157
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|158
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|159
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|160
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|162
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|163
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|164
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|165
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|166
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|167
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|168
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|169
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|170
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|171
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|173
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|174
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|175
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|176
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|178
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|179
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|180
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|181
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|182
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|183
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|184
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|185
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|186
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|187
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|188
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|189
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|190
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|191
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|192
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|193
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:33
|194
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|pts
|2
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|8
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|9
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|7
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|14
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|15
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Utensilnord Named
|9:17:45
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|10
|Andalucia
|11
|Caja Rural
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|AG2R La mondiale
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|19
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|20
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|21
|Team Saxo bank
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|23
|Team NetApp
|24
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:05:45
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:06
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|15
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|17
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|20
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|21
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|22
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|25
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|30
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|31
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|32
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|33
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|35
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|37
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|40
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|42
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|48
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|49
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|51
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|56
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|57
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|61
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|62
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|63
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|64
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|65
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|66
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|70
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|72
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|73
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|74
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|75
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|81
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
|83
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|84
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|85
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|86
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|87
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|92
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|93
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|96
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|98
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|99
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|100
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|101
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|103
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|108
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|111
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|114
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|115
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|119
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|123
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|125
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|129
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|130
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|131
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|132
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|134
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|137
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|138
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|140
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|141
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|142
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|144
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|145
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|146
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|147
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|149
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|150
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|151
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|155
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|157
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|158
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|159
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|160
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|162
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|163
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|164
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|165
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|166
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|167
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|168
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|169
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|170
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|171
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|173
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|174
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|175
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|176
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|178
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|179
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|180
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|181
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|182
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|183
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|184
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|185
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|186
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|187
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|188
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|189
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|190
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|191
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|192
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|193
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|194
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|8
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|9
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|7
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|11
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|12
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|16
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|17
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|18
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Utensilnord Named
|9:17:45
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|10
|Andalucia
|11
|Caja Rural
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|AG2R La mondiale
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|19
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|20
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|21
|Team Saxo bank
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|23
|Team NetApp
|24
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy