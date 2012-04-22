Image 1 of 5 Theo Bos of Rabobank wins the first stage (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 5 Turkey stage 1 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Theo Bos (Rabobank) celebrates victory in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Theo Bos (Rabobank) wins stage 1 in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bos accepts the turquoise jersey for the leader in the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) won the sprint of the first stage of the Tour of Turkey to become the first race leader. Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) was second in the sprint, which was marred by a huge crash shortly before the finish line. Daniele Colli (Team Type 1) took third, with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) in fourth.

“I still had Graeme Brown and Mark Renshaw with me, but when they came out of the lead, I thought it was still too early to go for the sprint. When Goss and Lancaster of GreenEdge came past me, I could hook up eith thlem and I still had enough to pass Goss,” Bos said.

One hundred and ninety-four riders took to the start of the first stage in the beach resort city of Alanya. The course was eight laps of a 16.9km circuit course, which combined the beachfront with the city. Three riders took off directly from the start, and during the second lap, an eight-man group had been established.

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare), William Routley (SpiderTech), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Gabor Kasa (Salcano - Arnavutkö), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol), and Adrian Kurek (Utensilnord-Named) built up a lead of up to 8:45, which had dropped to just over eight minutes by the time they finished the second lap.

Kurek was the first to drop off, drifting back to the peloton where the chase was being led by Farnese Vini and Omega Pharma-QuickStep. The chase was enough to bring the gap down to four minutes as they started the fourth lap, and at the half-way point, it was down to only 1:40.

The gap continued to fall and with 45km to go, only Ramirez and Hegyvary remained in the lead. But they too were caught with only 22km left in the stage.

Lampre took charge of things as the field entered the final lap, hoping to set up Petacchi's first win of the season, but as the finish line approached, all the sprinters' teams battled for the lead.

All the plans for the sprint were cast aside as a huge crash near the end involved about half the peloton. Bos went on to take the win and the first leader's jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:05:55 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 8 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 14 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 15 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 16 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 17 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 20 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 21 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 22 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 25 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 30 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 31 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 33 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 34 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 35 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 37 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 39 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 40 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 41 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 42 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 45 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 48 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 49 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 51 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 53 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 56 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 57 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 61 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 62 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 63 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 64 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 65 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 66 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 70 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 71 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 72 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 73 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 74 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 75 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 81 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team 83 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 84 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 85 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 86 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 87 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 92 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 93 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 96 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 98 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 99 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 100 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 101 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 102 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 103 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 108 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 111 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 112 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 113 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 114 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 115 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 116 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 119 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 122 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 123 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 124 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 125 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 128 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 129 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 130 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 131 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 132 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 134 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 135 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 137 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 140 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 141 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 142 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 144 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 145 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 146 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 147 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 149 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 150 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 151 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 152 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 154 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 155 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 157 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 158 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 159 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 160 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 162 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 163 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 164 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 166 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 167 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 168 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 169 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 170 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 171 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 172 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 173 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 174 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 175 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 176 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 177 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 178 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 179 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 180 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 181 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 182 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 183 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 184 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 185 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 186 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 187 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 188 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 189 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 190 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 191 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 192 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 193 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:33 194 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:00

Sprint 1 - Alanya # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 pts 2 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 3 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1

Sprint 2 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 14 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 8 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 9 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 7 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 14 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 15 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Utensilnord Named 9:17:45 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 GreenEDGE Cycling Team 5 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Team Europcar 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 10 Andalucia 11 Caja Rural 12 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 13 Bretagne - Schuller 14 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 AG2R La mondiale 16 Katusha Team 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Colombia - Coldeportes 19 Konya Torku Seker Spor 20 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 21 Team Saxo bank 22 Argos-Shimano 23 Team NetApp 24 Lotto-Belisol Team 25 Team Spidertech Powered by C10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:05:45 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:06 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 8 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 14 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 15 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 16 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 17 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 20 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 21 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 22 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 25 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 30 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 31 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 33 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 34 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 35 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 37 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 39 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 40 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 41 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 42 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 45 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 48 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 49 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 51 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 53 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 56 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 57 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 61 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 62 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 63 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 64 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 65 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 66 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 70 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 71 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 72 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 73 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 74 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 75 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 81 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team 83 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 84 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 85 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 86 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 87 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 92 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 93 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 96 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 98 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 99 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 100 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 101 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 102 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 103 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 108 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 111 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 112 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 113 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 114 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 115 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 116 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 119 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 122 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 123 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 124 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 125 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 128 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 129 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 130 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 131 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 132 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 134 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 135 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 137 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 140 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 141 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 142 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 144 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 145 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 146 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 147 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 149 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 150 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 151 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 152 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 154 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 155 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 157 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 158 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 159 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 160 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 162 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 163 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 164 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 166 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 167 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 168 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 169 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 170 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 171 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 172 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 173 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 174 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 175 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 176 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 177 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 178 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 179 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 180 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 181 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 182 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 183 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 184 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 185 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 186 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 187 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 188 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 189 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 190 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 191 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 192 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 193 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 194 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 14 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 8 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 9 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 7 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 11 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 12 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 16 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 17 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1 18 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1