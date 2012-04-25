Trending

Renshaw edges to Tour of Turkey stage 4 win

Australian beats countryman Goss by narrow margin

Image 1 of 16

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 16

The Konya Torku Seker Spor team of race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski sets tempo in the peloton.

The Konya Torku Seker Spor team of race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 16

Points leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) gets a shoe shine, accompanied by teammate Robbie McEwen.

Points leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) gets a shoe shine, accompanied by teammate Robbie McEwen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski and his Konya Torku Seker Spor teammates are introduced prior to stage 4.

Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski and his Konya Torku Seker Spor teammates are introduced prior to stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Now that's how you make a dramatic entrance...

Now that's how you make a dramatic entrance...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Tour of Turkey leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) makes sure his shoes are spotless before stage 4.

Tour of Turkey leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) makes sure his shoes are spotless before stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) awaits the start of stage 4.

Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) awaits the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) continues to lead the Tour of Turkey.

Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) continues to lead the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) drag race to the finish line, requiring the photo finish camera to determine the winner.

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) drag race to the finish line, requiring the photo finish camera to determine the winner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Stage 4 podium (l-r): Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi)

Stage 4 podium (l-r): Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Stage 4 winner Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)

Stage 4 winner Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Shoe shine for good luck? A few hours after Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) got his shoes polished he won stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.

Shoe shine for good luck? A few hours after Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) got his shoes polished he won stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) outsprinted Matt Goss (GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins to win stage 4.

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) outsprinted Matt Goss (GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins to win stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Compatriots Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) await the decision from the officials regarding who prevailed on stage four.

Compatriots Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) await the decision from the officials regarding who prevailed on stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) duel for stage honours with the photo finish camera giving the nod to Renshaw.

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) duel for stage honours with the photo finish camera giving the nod to Renshaw.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

The Colombia Coldeportes team relaxes before stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.

The Colombia Coldeportes team relaxes before stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) silenced some of his critics by defeating his fellow Australian Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) in a thrilling tussle in the sprint finale to stage four of the 2012 Tour of Turkey.

Renshaw, who secured the ninth victory of his career, edged out Goss in one of the tightest photo finishes of the season. He has endured a difficult start to his career with Rabobank, having joined them in the off-season with the remit to convert from lead-out man to sprinter. A hard-fought victory here over his countryman, who is one of the most feared sprinters in the peloton, will give him confidence for the rest of the season.

The top of the overall general classification is unchanged after stage four, with Bulgaria's Ivaïlo Gabrovski remaining in the lead.

Full report to follow...

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3:14:01
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
7Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
11Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
14Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
21Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
22Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
23Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
26Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
27Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
29Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
31Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
33Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
34Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
38William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
39Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
40Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
41Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
42Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
43Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
45Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
46Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
49Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
51Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
52Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
53Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
55Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
56Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:16
58Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:31
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:38
61Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
62Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
63Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
65Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
66Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
67Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
68David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
69Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
70Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:49
72Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:13
73Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:24
74Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
75Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
76Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:00
77Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
80Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
81Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:06:06
82Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:25
83Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:08:23
85Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
86Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:32
87Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
88Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:08:34
89Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:08:38
90Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:42
91Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:44
92Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:46
93Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
94Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
95Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
96Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
97Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
98Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
100Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
101Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
102Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
103Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
104Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
105Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
107Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
108Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
109Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
110Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
111Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
112Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
113Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
114Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
116Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
117Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
118Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:12:02
119Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:13
120Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
121Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
122Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
123Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
125Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
126Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
127Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
128Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
129Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:18:52
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
131Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:55
132Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
133Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:40
134Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
135Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
136Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
137Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
138Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
140Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
141Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
142Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
144Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
145Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
146Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
147Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
148Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
149Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
150Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
151Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
152Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
153Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
154Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
155Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
157Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
159Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
160Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
161Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
162Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
163Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
164Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
165Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
166Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
167Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
168Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
169Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
170Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
171Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
172Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
173Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
174Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
175Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
176Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
177Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
178Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
179Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
180Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
181Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
182Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Ortaca 49.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
3Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Finishing sprint - 131.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team14
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
5Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
6Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team10
7Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
8James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
9Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox4
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia3
14Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain - Gocek 36.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Schuller9:42:03
2Caja Rural
3Katusha Team
4Andalucia
5Team Europcar
6Team Type 1
7Salcano - Arnavütkoy
8Team NetApp
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Saxo bank0:00:16
11Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:00:30
12GreenEDGE Cycling Team0:00:38
13Lampre - ISD0:01:05
14Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
15Colombia - Coldeportes
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
17Argos-Shimano0:02:54
18Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:05:00
19Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:32
20AG2R La mondiale0:08:46
21Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:09:37
22Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:25
23Utensilnord Named0:17:32
24Konya Torku Seker Spor0:21:59
25Team Spidertech Powered by C100:30:26

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13:57:05
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:38
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:44
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:02:48
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:02
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:05
11Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:12
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:21
14Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:23
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team0:03:56
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
20Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
21Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:57
22Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:02
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
24Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:17
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:28
26Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:05:56
27Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia0:05:58
28Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:24
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:53
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:07:58
33Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:08:02
34Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:04
35Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:07
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:09:05
37Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:09:06
38Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:17
39Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:13
40Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:10:49
41Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:59
42Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:12
43Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:22
44David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:12:31
45Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:11
46Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:13:47
47Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:14:08
48Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:26
49Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:14:50
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
51Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:15:04
52Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
55Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:09
56Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:21
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:15:23
58Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
59Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:57
60Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:15
62Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:43
63Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp0:16:50
64Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:17:07
65Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:17:14
66Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:36
67Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:41
68Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:18:18
69Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:17
70Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:19:51
71Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:57
72Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
73Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:29
74André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:53
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:10
76Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:25
77Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:39
78Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:22:00
79Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:22:16
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:33
81Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:23:54
82Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:23:57
83Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:24:03
84Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:38
85Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:24:39
86Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:51
87Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:01
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:25:19
89Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:25:28
90Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:45
91Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:54
92Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:10
93Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:35
94Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:43
95Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:29:08
96Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:22
97Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:29:45
98Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:29:56
99Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:29:59
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:00
101Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:30:06
102Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:30:29
103Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:31:11
104James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:17
105Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
106Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:47
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:59
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:07
109Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:01
110Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:34:14
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:23
112Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:18
113Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:35:31
114Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:44
115Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:35:48
116Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:36:01
117Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:36:48
118Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named0:36:58
119Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:08
120Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:42
121Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:37:53
122Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:38:01
123Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:38:08
124Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:38:13
125Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
126Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:38:30
127Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:42
128Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:06
129Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:40:03
130Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
132Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
133Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
135Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:40:29
136Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:40:35
137Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:40:41
138Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:40:43
139Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:42:02
140Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:43:25
141Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:44:24
142Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:44:30
143Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
144Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:45:02
145Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:13
146Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:47:50
147Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:02
148Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:31
149Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:52:11
150Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:51
151Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
152Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
153Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:52:57
154Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
155Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
156Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
157Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
158Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
159Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
161Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:29
162Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:53:30
163Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53:34
164Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:53:35
165Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
166Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:53:37
167Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:53:40
168Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:53:53
169Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:53:57
170Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:53:59
171Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:54:05
172Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:54:17
173Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:19
174Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:54:30
175Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
176Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:54:36
177Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:55
178Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:55:02
179Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:14
180Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:56:26
181Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1:07:25
182Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:29

Turkish Beauties classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named6pts
2Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team3
5Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Points classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team42pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team27
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi26
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team23
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
6Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team17
7Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
9Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
10Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named15
11Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
12Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar13
15Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
18Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
19Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
20James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
21Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
23Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox8
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
26Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
27Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
28William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
30Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
31Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
32Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
33Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
34Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
35Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
36Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
37Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
38Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4
40Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox4
41Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
42Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
44Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
46Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
47Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
48Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
49Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
50Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
52Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
53Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
54Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
55Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
57Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Mountains classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
6Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
7Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
8Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
9Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
12Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
13Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Teams classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team42:00:29
2Caja Rural0:00:47
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:17
4Andalucia0:04:26
5Team Type 10:07:02
6AG2R La mondiale0:12:25
7Team Europcar0:14:21
8Katusha Team0:15:13
9Colombia - Coldeportes0:18:30
10GreenEDGE Cycling Team0:19:03
11Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:19:34
12Team Saxo bank0:21:29
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:22:14
14Lampre - ISD0:24:47
15Team NetApp0:25:56
16Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:28:01
17Konya Torku Seker Spor0:29:37
18Argos-Shimano0:33:47
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:09
20Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:39:16
21Utensilnord Named0:39:37
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:49
23Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:43:00
24Lotto-Belisol Team0:52:46
25Team Spidertech Powered by C100:53:59

Latest on Cyclingnews