Renshaw edges to Tour of Turkey stage 4 win
Australian beats countryman Goss by narrow margin
Stage 4: Fethiye - Marmaris
Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) silenced some of his critics by defeating his fellow Australian Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) in a thrilling tussle in the sprint finale to stage four of the 2012 Tour of Turkey.
Renshaw, who secured the ninth victory of his career, edged out Goss in one of the tightest photo finishes of the season. He has endured a difficult start to his career with Rabobank, having joined them in the off-season with the remit to convert from lead-out man to sprinter. A hard-fought victory here over his countryman, who is one of the most feared sprinters in the peloton, will give him confidence for the rest of the season.
The top of the overall general classification is unchanged after stage four, with Bulgaria's Ivaïlo Gabrovski remaining in the lead.
Full report to follow...
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:14:01
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|14
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|21
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|22
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|23
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|26
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|27
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|29
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|38
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|39
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|40
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|41
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|42
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|43
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|45
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|51
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|52
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|53
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|56
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:16
|58
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|61
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|62
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|63
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|65
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|66
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|67
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|69
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|70
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:49
|72
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:13
|73
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:24
|74
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|75
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|76
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:00
|77
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|81
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:06
|82
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:25
|83
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|85
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:32
|87
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|88
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:34
|89
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:38
|90
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:42
|91
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:44
|92
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:46
|93
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|94
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|95
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|98
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|100
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|101
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|103
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|104
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|105
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|106
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|107
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|108
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|109
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|110
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|111
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|113
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|116
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|117
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|118
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:02
|119
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:13
|120
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|122
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|125
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|126
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|127
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|128
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:18:52
|130
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|131
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:55
|132
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|133
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:40
|134
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|136
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|137
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|140
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|141
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|142
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|144
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|145
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|146
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|147
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|148
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|149
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|150
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|151
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|152
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|153
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|155
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|157
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|159
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|160
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|161
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|162
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|163
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|164
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|165
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|166
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|167
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|168
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|169
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|170
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|172
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|174
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|175
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|176
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|177
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|178
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|179
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|180
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|181
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|182
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|6
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|7
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|8
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|9
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|4
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|14
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9:42:03
|2
|Caja Rural
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Andalucia
|5
|Team Europcar
|6
|Team Type 1
|7
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|8
|Team NetApp
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:00:16
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:00:30
|12
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|14
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|0:02:54
|18
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:05:00
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:32
|20
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:08:46
|21
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:09:37
|22
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:25
|23
|Utensilnord Named
|0:17:32
|24
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:21:59
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:30:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13:57:05
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:44
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:02:48
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:02
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:05
|11
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:12
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:21
|14
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:23
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|19
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|20
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|21
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:57
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:02
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|24
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:17
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|26
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:05:56
|27
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:58
|28
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:24
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:53
|31
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:07:58
|33
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:08:02
|34
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:04
|35
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:07
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|37
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:09:06
|38
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:17
|39
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:13
|40
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:10:49
|41
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:59
|42
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:12
|43
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:22
|44
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:12:31
|45
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:11
|46
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:13:47
|47
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:14:08
|48
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:26
|49
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:50
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|52
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|55
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|56
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:23
|58
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|59
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:57
|60
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|61
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|62
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:43
|63
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|0:16:50
|64
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:17:07
|65
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:17:14
|66
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:36
|67
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:41
|68
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:18
|69
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:17
|70
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:51
|71
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:57
|72
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|73
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:29
|74
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:53
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:10
|76
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:25
|77
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:39
|78
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:00
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:16
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:33
|81
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:23:54
|82
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:23:57
|83
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:24:03
|84
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:38
|85
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:24:39
|86
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:51
|87
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:01
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:25:19
|89
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|90
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:45
|91
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|92
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:10
|93
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:35
|94
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:43
|95
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:08
|96
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:22
|97
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:29:45
|98
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:29:56
|99
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:29:59
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:00
|101
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:30:06
|102
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:30:29
|103
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:31:11
|104
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:17
|105
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|106
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:47
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:59
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:33:07
|109
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:01
|110
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:34:14
|111
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:23
|112
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:18
|113
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:31
|114
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|115
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:48
|116
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:36:01
|117
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:36:48
|118
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|0:36:58
|119
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|120
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:42
|121
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:37:53
|122
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:01
|123
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:38:08
|124
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|125
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|126
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:38:30
|127
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:42
|128
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:06
|129
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:40:03
|130
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|132
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|133
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|135
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:40:29
|136
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:40:35
|137
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:40:41
|138
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:40:43
|139
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:42:02
|140
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:25
|141
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:44:24
|142
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:30
|143
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|144
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:02
|145
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:13
|146
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:47:50
|147
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:02
|148
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:31
|149
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:52:11
|150
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:51
|151
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|152
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|153
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:57
|154
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|155
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|158
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|159
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|161
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:29
|162
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:53:30
|163
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:34
|164
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:53:35
|165
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|166
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:53:37
|167
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:53:40
|168
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:53:53
|169
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:53:57
|170
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:53:59
|171
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:54:05
|172
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:54:17
|173
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:54:19
|174
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:54:30
|175
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|176
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:54:36
|177
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:54:55
|178
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:55:02
|179
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:14
|180
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:56:26
|181
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:07:25
|182
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|pts
|2
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|5
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|6
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|7
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|11
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|14
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|15
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|18
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|19
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|20
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|21
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|23
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|8
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|27
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|28
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|30
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|31
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|32
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|33
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|34
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|35
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|36
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|37
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|40
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|4
|41
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|42
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|44
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|46
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|47
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|48
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|49
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|50
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|52
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|53
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|54
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|55
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|57
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|6
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|7
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|8
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|9
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|12
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|13
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|42:00:29
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:17
|4
|Andalucia
|0:04:26
|5
|Team Type 1
|0:07:02
|6
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:12:25
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:14:21
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:15:13
|9
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:18:30
|10
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|11
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:19:34
|12
|Team Saxo bank
|0:21:29
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:22:14
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:24:47
|15
|Team NetApp
|0:25:56
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:28:01
|17
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:29:37
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:33:47
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:09
|20
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:39:16
|21
|Utensilnord Named
|0:39:37
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:49
|23
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:43:00
|24
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:52:46
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:53:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy