Image 1 of 16 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 16 The Konya Torku Seker Spor team of race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 16 Points leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) gets a shoe shine, accompanied by teammate Robbie McEwen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski and his Konya Torku Seker Spor teammates are introduced prior to stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Now that's how you make a dramatic entrance... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Tour of Turkey leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) makes sure his shoes are spotless before stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) awaits the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) continues to lead the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) drag race to the finish line, requiring the photo finish camera to determine the winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Stage 4 podium (l-r): Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Stage 4 winner Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Shoe shine for good luck? A few hours after Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) got his shoes polished he won stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) outsprinted Matt Goss (GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins to win stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Compatriots Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) await the decision from the officials regarding who prevailed on stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) duel for stage honours with the photo finish camera giving the nod to Renshaw. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 The Colombia Coldeportes team relaxes before stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) silenced some of his critics by defeating his fellow Australian Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) in a thrilling tussle in the sprint finale to stage four of the 2012 Tour of Turkey.

Renshaw, who secured the ninth victory of his career, edged out Goss in one of the tightest photo finishes of the season. He has endured a difficult start to his career with Rabobank, having joined them in the off-season with the remit to convert from lead-out man to sprinter. A hard-fought victory here over his countryman, who is one of the most feared sprinters in the peloton, will give him confidence for the rest of the season.

The top of the overall general classification is unchanged after stage four, with Bulgaria's Ivaïlo Gabrovski remaining in the lead.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:14:01 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 14 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 21 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 22 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 23 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 26 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 27 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 28 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 29 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 34 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 37 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 38 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 39 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 40 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 41 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 42 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 43 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 45 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 46 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 47 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 49 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 51 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 52 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 53 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 55 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 56 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:16 58 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:31 60 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:00:38 61 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 62 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 63 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 65 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 66 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 67 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 69 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 70 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:49 72 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:13 73 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:24 74 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 75 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 76 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:00 77 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 81 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:06:06 82 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:25 83 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:08:23 85 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 86 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:08:32 87 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 88 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:08:34 89 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:38 90 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:42 91 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:44 92 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:46 93 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 94 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 95 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 98 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 100 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 101 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 102 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 103 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 104 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 105 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 106 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 108 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 109 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 110 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 111 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 113 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 116 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 117 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 118 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:12:02 119 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:13 120 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 122 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 123 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 125 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 126 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 127 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 128 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 129 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:18:52 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 131 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:55 132 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 133 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:40 134 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 135 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 136 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 137 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 138 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 140 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 141 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 142 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 144 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 145 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 146 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 147 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 148 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 149 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 150 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 151 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 152 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 153 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 154 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 155 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 157 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 159 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 160 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 161 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 162 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 163 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 164 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 165 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 166 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 167 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 168 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 169 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 170 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 171 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 172 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 173 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 174 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 175 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 176 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 177 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 178 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 179 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 180 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 181 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 182 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Ortaca 49.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Finishing sprint - 131.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 14 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 6 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 10 7 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 8 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 9 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 4 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 3 14 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountain - Gocek 36.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bretagne - Schuller 9:42:03 2 Caja Rural 3 Katusha Team 4 Andalucia 5 Team Europcar 6 Team Type 1 7 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 8 Team NetApp 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Team Saxo bank 0:00:16 11 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:00:30 12 GreenEDGE Cycling Team 0:00:38 13 Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 14 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 15 Colombia - Coldeportes 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 17 Argos-Shimano 0:02:54 18 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:05:00 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:32 20 AG2R La mondiale 0:08:46 21 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:09:37 22 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:11:25 23 Utensilnord Named 0:17:32 24 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:21:59 25 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:30:26

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13:57:05 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:38 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:44 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:02:48 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:02 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:05 11 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:12 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:21 14 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:23 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:03:56 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 20 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 21 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:57 22 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:02 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 24 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:17 25 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 26 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:05:56 27 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:58 28 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:24 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 30 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:53 31 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:07:58 33 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:08:02 34 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:04 35 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:07 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:09:05 37 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:09:06 38 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:17 39 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:13 40 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:10:49 41 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:59 42 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:12 43 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:22 44 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:12:31 45 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:11 46 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:47 47 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:14:08 48 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:26 49 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:50 50 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 51 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:15:04 52 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 54 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 55 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:09 56 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:21 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:15:23 58 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 59 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:57 60 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 61 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:15 62 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:43 63 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 0:16:50 64 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:17:07 65 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:17:14 66 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:36 67 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:41 68 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:18 69 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:17 70 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:51 71 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:57 72 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 73 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:29 74 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:53 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:10 76 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:25 77 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:39 78 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:00 79 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:22:16 80 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:33 81 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:23:54 82 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:23:57 83 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:24:03 84 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:38 85 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:24:39 86 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:51 87 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:01 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:25:19 89 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:25:28 90 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:45 91 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:54 92 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:10 93 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:35 94 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:28:43 95 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:29:08 96 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:22 97 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:29:45 98 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:29:56 99 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:29:59 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:00 101 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:30:06 102 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:30:29 103 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:31:11 104 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:17 105 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 106 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:47 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:59 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:07 109 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:01 110 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:34:14 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:23 112 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:18 113 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:35:31 114 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:44 115 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:35:48 116 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:36:01 117 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:36:48 118 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 0:36:58 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:08 120 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:42 121 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:37:53 122 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:38:01 123 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:38:08 124 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:38:13 125 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 126 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:38:30 127 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:42 128 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:06 129 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:40:03 130 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 132 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 133 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 135 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:40:29 136 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:40:35 137 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:40:41 138 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:40:43 139 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:42:02 140 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:43:25 141 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:44:24 142 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:44:30 143 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 144 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:02 145 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:13 146 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:47:50 147 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:02 148 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:31 149 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:52:11 150 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:51 151 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 152 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 153 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:57 154 Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 155 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 158 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 159 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 161 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:29 162 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:53:30 163 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:53:34 164 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:53:35 165 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 166 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:53:37 167 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:53:40 168 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:53:53 169 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:53:57 170 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:53:59 171 Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:54:05 172 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:54:17 173 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:19 174 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:54:30 175 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 176 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:54:36 177 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:55 178 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:55:02 179 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:14 180 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:56:26 181 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1:07:25 182 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:29

Turkish Beauties classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 pts 2 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 5 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Points classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 6 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 17 7 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 10 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 11 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 12 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 13 15 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 18 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 19 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 20 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 21 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 23 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 8 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 27 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 28 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 30 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 32 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 33 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 34 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 35 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 36 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 37 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 39 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4 40 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 4 41 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 42 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 44 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 46 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 47 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 48 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 49 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 50 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 52 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 53 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 54 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 55 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 56 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 57 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Mountains classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 6 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 7 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 8 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 9 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 12 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 13 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1