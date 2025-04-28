Tour of Turkey: Tibor Del Grosso shows his power and talents on rising finish

By published

Under 23 cyclocross world champion beats Giovanni Lonardi and Lander Loockx to take first road race victory

Tibor Del Grosso with his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates
Tibor Del Grosso with his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tibor Del Grosso emerged late on the rising road to the finish in Kalkan to win stage 2 of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye

The 21-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck rider used his power to survive the hilly stage and then timed his final effort perfectly. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews