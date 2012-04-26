Tour of Turkey: Di Corrado solos to win
Break survives to hold off bunch
Stage 5: Marmaris - Turgutreis
Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) soloed to victory in the 5th stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, attacking out of a six-man escape group. The remains of the break crossed the finish line 40 seconds later, with second place going to Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank) and third to Jerome Cousin of Europcar. The peloton had cut the gap from a high of nearly 15 minutes to a mere 1:27, with Matteo Pelluchi of Europcar winning the sprint of the peloton.
Ivaïlo Gabrovski of Konya Torku Seker Spor easily defended his overall lead. It was the first professional win for the first-year pro Di Corrado.
The 5th stage was an early one, starting shortly after 10 am to cover the day's 178 km. Things started off slowly, but by km 20, a six-man group had established a 2:30 lead.
Dimitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank), Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller), Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago), Jerome Cousin (Europcar), and Alfredo Balloni (Farnese) took off and kept on going. Their lead topped out with 14:50, and then began coming down, with various teams leading the chase.
It was a rolling course, with only one ranked climb at km 53.8, won by Di Corrado ahead of Jorgensen and Duret.
Duret was the highest-placed of the riders in the break group, only 5:17 down, which was enough of a reason for team Konya Torku Seker Spor to give chase and cut the gap. With 24km to go they had accomplished their task, as the gap hovered around 5:10.
In fact, the gap had come down so rapidly that the sprinters' teams hopes of catching the escapees and having a mass sprint grew. Argos-Shimano, with Marcel Kittel in its ranks, moved to the head of the field to pick up the pace.
With 15 km to go, the gap was a mere 3:13, and Jorgensen took off from the lead group. The rest followed, though, and they were visibly nervous about the on-coming peloton. Cousin and Balloni jumped with 13km to go, and quickly distanced their former break companions. But within 3km they all came together again, to await the next attack.
Di Corrado promptly took off at the 10 km marker, and the others were slow to react, finally letting him go. The field continued to give furious chase as well, but they had left it too late.
"It was a long but also very hot stage," said race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski. "It went according to plans except for the gap with the break, which reached 15 minutes after 50km. But the peloton reacted and I was never worried. My team worked well, other teams worked well too.
"The attack by AG2R riders on the last hill did not worry me either. I’m getting closer to final victory. There is one day less to defend the jersey."
|1
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:50:25
|2
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|3
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:42
|5
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|21
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|22
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|26
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|29
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|30
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|31
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|34
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|36
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|37
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|48
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|50
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|53
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|55
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|56
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|59
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|64
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|65
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|68
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|70
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|71
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|72
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|73
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|74
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|75
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|82
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|84
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|90
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|91
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|92
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|95
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|97
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|102
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|104
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|105
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|106
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|108
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|109
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|113
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|114
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|117
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|120
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|123
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|125
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|128
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|129
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|130
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|131
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|132
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|133
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|134
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|135
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|138
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|139
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|144
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|145
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:43
|146
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:53
|147
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:28
|148
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|149
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:11
|150
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:16
|151
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|152
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|153
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|154
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|155
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|157
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|158
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|159
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|160
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|161
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|162
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|163
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|164
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|165
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|166
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|167
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|168
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|169
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|170
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|172
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|173
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:54
|175
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|176
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:15:12
|177
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:32:58
|178
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|DSQ
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|3
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|4
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|5
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|6
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|4
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|14:34:09
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:42
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|Andalucia
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Caja Rural
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|19
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|Utensilnord Named
|21
|Argos-Shimano
|22
|Team NetApp
|23
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|25
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:04:16
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|18:48:57
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:44
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:02
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:05
|11
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:12
|13
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:21
|14
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:23
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|19
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:04:01
|20
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:32
|22
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:57
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:02
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|26
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:05:56
|27
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:58
|28
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:24
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:53
|31
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:07:58
|33
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:08:02
|34
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:04
|35
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:07
|36
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:17
|37
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:13
|38
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:10:49
|39
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:59
|40
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:12
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:22
|42
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:11:55
|43
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:20
|44
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:12:31
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:14
|46
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:13:47
|47
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:26
|48
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:50
|49
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|51
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|52
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|53
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|55
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|56
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:57
|58
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|60
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:43
|61
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|0:16:50
|62
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:17:07
|63
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:17:14
|64
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:36
|65
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:41
|66
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:18
|67
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:51
|68
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:17
|69
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:51
|70
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:57
|71
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|72
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:29
|73
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:53
|74
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:25
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:36
|76
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:39
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:00
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:16
|79
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:45
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:49
|81
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:24:03
|82
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:51
|83
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:01
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:19
|85
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:45
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|87
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:28:03
|88
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:28:06
|89
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:10
|90
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:35
|91
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:43
|92
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:28:48
|93
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:50
|94
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:52
|95
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:08
|96
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:22
|97
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:29:37
|98
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:29:45
|99
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:59
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:00
|101
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:30:06
|102
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:30:57
|103
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:31:11
|104
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:17
|105
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|106
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:47
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:59
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:33:07
|109
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:34:14
|110
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:23
|111
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:02
|112
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:31
|113
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|114
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:48
|115
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:36:01
|116
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|117
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:42
|118
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:37:45
|119
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:37:53
|120
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|121
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|122
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:17
|123
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:42
|124
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:06
|125
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|0:39:47
|126
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:40:03
|127
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|131
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:40:35
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:40:41
|133
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:40:43
|134
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:40:57
|135
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|136
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:42:02
|137
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:42:10
|138
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:25
|139
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:44:12
|140
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:44:24
|141
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:30
|142
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:02
|143
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:47:50
|144
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:48:39
|145
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:22
|146
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:02
|147
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:31
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:12
|149
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:51
|150
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|151
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|152
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:57
|153
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|155
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:53:30
|157
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:34
|158
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:53:35
|159
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|160
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:53:40
|161
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:53:56
|162
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:54:19
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:54:30
|164
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|165
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:55:02
|166
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:56:46
|167
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:57:06
|168
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:57:25
|169
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:38
|170
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:57:46
|171
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:58:02
|172
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:58:08
|173
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:59:14
|174
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:23
|175
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:07:25
|176
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:08:02
|177
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:23:42
|178
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:27:57
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|4
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|8
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|9
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|10
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|12
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|14
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|15
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|16
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|17
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|18
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|19
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|20
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|24
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|25
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|26
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|27
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|28
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|29
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|30
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|31
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|33
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|7
|34
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|35
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|36
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|37
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|39
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|40
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|41
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|43
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|44
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|45
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|47
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|48
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|49
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|50
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|55
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|56
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|57
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|58
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|59
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|60
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|63
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|64
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|65
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|66
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|67
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|68
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|69
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|70
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|-5
|71
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-5
|72
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|-5
|73
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|-15
|1
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|pts
|2
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|6
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|7
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|8
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|10
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|6
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|7
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|8
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|9
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|14
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|16
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|19
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|56:35:20
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:01:32
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:17
|4
|Andalucia
|0:05:11
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:47
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:14:19
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:15:58
|9
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:15
|10
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|11
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:20:19
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:27
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:22:59
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:32
|15
|Team NetApp
|0:26:41
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:46
|17
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:33:11
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:34:32
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:07
|21
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:40:01
|22
|Utensilnord Named
|0:40:22
|23
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:43:00
|24
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:53:31
|25
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:54:44
