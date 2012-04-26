Trending

Image 1 of 17

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) dropped his breakaway companions and soloed to victory for his first professional win.

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 17

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

It was a beautiful day for racing at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Spectators watch the race pass by during stage 5.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) dropped back to the team car for a chat.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his solo victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) attacked his five breakaway companions 10km from the finish and rode alone to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Stage 5 winner Andrea Di Corrado, left, is congratulated by Colnago-CSF Inox teammate Enrico Battaglin.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Stage 5 podium (l-r): Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank), Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Jérôme Cousin (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

The peloton makes its way from Marmaris to Turgutreis under blue skies and sunshine.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Image 16 of 17

The peloton makes its way from Marmaris to Turgutreis during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)
Image 17 of 17

Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller) at the head of the six-man break which stayed away through to the finish.

(Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) soloed to victory in the 5th stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, attacking out of a six-man escape group. The remains of the break crossed the finish line 40 seconds later, with second place going to Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank) and third to Jerome Cousin of Europcar. The peloton had cut the gap from a high of nearly 15 minutes to a mere 1:27, with Matteo Pelluchi of Europcar winning the sprint of the peloton.

Ivaïlo Gabrovski of Konya Torku Seker Spor easily defended his overall lead. It was the first professional win for the first-year pro Di Corrado.

The 5th stage was an early one, starting shortly after 10 am to cover the day's 178 km. Things started off slowly, but by km 20, a six-man group had established a 2:30 lead.

Dimitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank), Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller), Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago), Jerome Cousin (Europcar), and Alfredo Balloni (Farnese) took off and kept on going. Their lead topped out with 14:50, and then began coming down, with various teams leading the chase.

It was a rolling course, with only one ranked climb at km 53.8, won by Di Corrado ahead of Jorgensen and Duret.

Duret was the highest-placed of the riders in the break group, only 5:17 down, which was enough of a reason for team Konya Torku Seker Spor to give chase and cut the gap. With 24km to go they had accomplished their task, as the gap hovered around 5:10.

In fact, the gap had come down so rapidly that the sprinters' teams hopes of catching the escapees and having a mass sprint grew. Argos-Shimano, with Marcel Kittel in its ranks, moved to the head of the field to pick up the pace.

With 15 km to go, the gap was a mere 3:13, and Jorgensen took off from the lead group. The rest followed, though, and they were visibly nervous about the on-coming peloton. Cousin and Balloni jumped with 13km to go, and quickly distanced their former break companions. But within 3km they all came together again, to await the next attack.

Di Corrado promptly took off at the 10 km marker, and the others were slow to react, finally letting him go. The field continued to give furious chase as well, but they had left it too late.

"It was a long but also very hot stage," said race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski. "It went according to plans except for the gap with the break, which reached 15 minutes after 50km. But the peloton reacted and I was never worried. My team worked well, other teams worked well too.

"The attack by AG2R riders on the last hill did not worry me either. I’m getting closer to final victory. There is one day less to defend the jersey."

Full Results
1Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:50:25
2Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
3Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
4Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:42
5Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
6Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:27
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
9Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
18Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
20Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
21Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
22Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
26James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
29Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
31Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
34Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
36Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
37Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
43Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
45Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
48Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
49Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
50Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
53Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
55Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
56Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
58Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
59Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
60Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
64Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
65Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
66Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
68Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
70Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
71Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
73Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
74Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
75Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
76Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
77Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
80Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
82Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
84Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
88Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
89Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
90Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
91Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
92Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
93Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
94Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
95Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
96Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
97Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
102Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
103Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
104Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
105Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
106Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
108Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
113Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
114Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
117Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
118Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
120Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
123Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
125Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
126Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
127Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
128Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
129Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
130Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
131Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
132Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
133Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
134Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
135Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
136Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
137Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
138Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
139Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
140Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
141Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
143Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
144Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
145Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:43
146Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:53
147Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:28
148Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
149Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:03:11
150Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:16
151Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
152Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
153Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
154Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
155Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
157Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:36
158Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
159Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
160Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
161Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
162Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
163Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
164Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
165Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
166Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
167Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
168Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
169Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
170Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
171Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
172Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
173Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
174Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:14:54
175Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
176Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:15:12
177Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:32:58
178Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
DSQRob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFMustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy

Points
1Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15pts
2Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
3Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
4Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
5Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller11
6Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar9
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar7
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
12Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 1 - Bodrum, 157.8km
1Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5pts
2Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Azmak, 28.8km
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
3Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Akbuk Village, 53.8km
1Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
3Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
4Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
1Colnago - CSF Inox14:34:09
2Team Europcar0:00:40
3Team Saxo Bank
4Bretagne - Schuller0:00:42
5Astana Pro Team
6Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
7Katusha Team0:01:27
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Lampre - ISD
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11Andalucia
12Lotto-Belisol Team
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Salcano - Arnavütkoy
15Colombia - Coldeportes
16Caja Rural
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
19GreenEdge Cycling Team
20Utensilnord Named
21Argos-Shimano
22Team NetApp
23Rabobank Cycling Team
24Team Spidertech Powered by C10
25Konya Torku Seker Spor0:04:16

General classification after stage 5
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor18:48:57
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:38
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:44
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:02
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:05
11Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:12
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:21
14Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:23
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:56
19Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:04:01
20Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:32
22Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:57
23Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:02
24Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:28
26Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:05:56
27Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia0:05:58
28Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:24
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:53
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:07:58
33Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:08:02
34Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:04
35Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:07
36Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:17
37Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:13
38Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:10:49
39Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:59
40Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:12
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:22
42Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:11:55
43Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:20
44David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:12:31
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:14
46Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:13:47
47Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:26
48Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:14:50
49Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:04
51Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
53Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:09
55Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:21
56Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:57
58Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:15
60Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:43
61Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:16:50
62Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:17:07
63Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:17:14
64Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:36
65Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:41
66Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:18:18
67Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:18:51
68Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:17
69Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:19:51
70Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:57
71Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
72Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:29
73André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:53
74Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:25
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:36
76Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:39
77Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:22:00
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:22:16
79Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:23:45
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:49
81Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:24:03
82Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:51
83Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:01
84Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:19
85Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:45
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:54
87Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:28:03
88Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:28:06
89Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:10
90Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:35
91Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:43
92Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:28:48
93Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:28:50
94Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:52
95Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:29:08
96Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:22
97Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:29:37
98Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:29:45
99Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:59
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:00
101Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:30:06
102Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:30:57
103Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:31:11
104James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:17
105Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
106Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:47
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:59
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:07
109Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:34:14
110Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:23
111Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:02
112Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:35:31
113Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:44
114Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:35:48
115Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:36:01
116Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:08
117Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:42
118Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:37:45
119Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:37:53
120Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:13
121Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
122Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:17
123Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:42
124Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:06
125Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named0:39:47
126Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:40:03
127Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
129Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
131Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:40:35
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:40:41
133Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:40:43
134Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:40:57
135Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
136Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:42:02
137Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:42:10
138Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:43:25
139Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:44:12
140Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:44:24
141Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:44:30
142Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:45:02
143Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:47:50
144Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:48:39
145Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:22
146Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:02
147Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:31
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:12
149Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:51
150Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
151Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
152Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:52:57
153Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
154Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
155Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:53:30
157Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53:34
158Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:53:35
159Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:53:40
161Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:53:56
162Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:19
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:54:30
164Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
165Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:55:02
166Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:56:46
167Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:57:06
168Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:57:25
169Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:38
170Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:57:46
171Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:58:02
172Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:58:08
173Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:59:14
174Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:23
175Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1:07:25
176Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:08:02
177Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:23:42
178Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:27:57

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team42pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team27
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi26
4Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team25
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team23
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar22
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
8Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
9Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
10Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
12Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
13Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named15
14Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
15Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
16Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
17Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
18Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
19Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
20Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
24Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
25Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
26James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
27Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
28Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
29Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
30Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
31Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
33Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar7
34Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
35William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
36Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
37Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
38Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
39Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
40Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
41Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
43Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
44Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
45Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
46Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4
47Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
48Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
49Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
50Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
55Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
56Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
57Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
58Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
59Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
60Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
63Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
64Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
65Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
66Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
67Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
68Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
69Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1
70Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor-5
71Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-5
72Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-5
73Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor-15

Turkish Beauties sprint classification
1Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named6pts
2Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team3
6Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
7Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
8Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Mountains classification
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
6Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
7Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
8Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
9Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
10Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
13Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
14Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
16Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
19Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team56:35:20
2Caja Rural0:01:32
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:17
4Andalucia0:05:11
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:47
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:10
7Team Europcar0:14:19
8Katusha Team0:15:58
9Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:15
10GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:48
11Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:20:19
12Team Saxo Bank0:21:27
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:22:59
14Lampre - ISD0:25:32
15Team NetApp0:26:41
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:28:46
17Konya Torku Seker Spor0:33:11
18Argos-Shimano0:34:32
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:54
20Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:07
21Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:40:01
22Utensilnord Named0:40:22
23Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:43:00
24Lotto-Belisol Team0:53:31
25Team Spidertech Powered by C100:54:44

