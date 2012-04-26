Image 1 of 17 Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) dropped his breakaway companions and soloed to victory for his first professional win. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 17 The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 It was a beautiful day for racing at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Spectators watch the race pass by during stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) dropped back to the team car for a chat. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his solo victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) attacked his five breakaway companions 10km from the finish and rode alone to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Stage 5 winner Andrea Di Corrado, left, is congratulated by Colnago-CSF Inox teammate Enrico Battaglin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Stage 5 podium (l-r): Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank), Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 The peloton makes its way from Marmaris to Turgutreis under blue skies and sunshine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 16 of 17 The peloton makes its way from Marmaris to Turgutreis during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 17 of 17 Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller) at the head of the six-man break which stayed away through to the finish. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl)

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) soloed to victory in the 5th stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, attacking out of a six-man escape group. The remains of the break crossed the finish line 40 seconds later, with second place going to Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank) and third to Jerome Cousin of Europcar. The peloton had cut the gap from a high of nearly 15 minutes to a mere 1:27, with Matteo Pelluchi of Europcar winning the sprint of the peloton.

Ivaïlo Gabrovski of Konya Torku Seker Spor easily defended his overall lead. It was the first professional win for the first-year pro Di Corrado.

The 5th stage was an early one, starting shortly after 10 am to cover the day's 178 km. Things started off slowly, but by km 20, a six-man group had established a 2:30 lead.

Dimitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo Bank), Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller), Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago), Jerome Cousin (Europcar), and Alfredo Balloni (Farnese) took off and kept on going. Their lead topped out with 14:50, and then began coming down, with various teams leading the chase.

It was a rolling course, with only one ranked climb at km 53.8, won by Di Corrado ahead of Jorgensen and Duret.

Duret was the highest-placed of the riders in the break group, only 5:17 down, which was enough of a reason for team Konya Torku Seker Spor to give chase and cut the gap. With 24km to go they had accomplished their task, as the gap hovered around 5:10.

In fact, the gap had come down so rapidly that the sprinters' teams hopes of catching the escapees and having a mass sprint grew. Argos-Shimano, with Marcel Kittel in its ranks, moved to the head of the field to pick up the pace.

With 15 km to go, the gap was a mere 3:13, and Jorgensen took off from the lead group. The rest followed, though, and they were visibly nervous about the on-coming peloton. Cousin and Balloni jumped with 13km to go, and quickly distanced their former break companions. But within 3km they all came together again, to await the next attack.

Di Corrado promptly took off at the 10 km marker, and the others were slow to react, finally letting him go. The field continued to give furious chase as well, but they had left it too late.

"It was a long but also very hot stage," said race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski. "It went according to plans except for the gap with the break, which reached 15 minutes after 50km. But the peloton reacted and I was never worried. My team worked well, other teams worked well too.

"The attack by AG2R riders on the last hill did not worry me either. I’m getting closer to final victory. There is one day less to defend the jersey."

Full Results 1 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:50:25 2 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 3 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:42 5 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:27 8 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 20 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 21 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 22 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 26 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 27 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 29 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 31 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 34 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 36 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 37 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 41 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 42 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 43 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 45 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 48 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 50 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 53 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 55 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 56 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 58 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 59 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 64 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 65 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 68 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 70 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 71 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 72 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 73 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 74 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 75 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 76 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 77 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 80 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 82 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 84 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 88 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 89 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 90 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 91 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 92 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 93 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 95 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 96 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 97 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 102 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 103 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 104 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 105 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 106 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 108 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 109 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 113 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 114 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 117 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 118 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 119 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 120 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 123 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 125 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 128 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 129 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 130 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 131 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 132 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 133 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 134 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 135 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 136 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 137 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 138 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 139 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 144 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 145 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:43 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:53 147 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:28 148 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 149 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:11 150 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:16 151 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 152 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 153 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 154 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 155 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 157 Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:36 158 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 159 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 160 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 161 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 162 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 163 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 164 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 165 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 166 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 167 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 168 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 169 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 170 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 172 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 173 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:14:54 175 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 176 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:15:12 177 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:32:58 178 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor DSQ Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jefrry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy

Points 1 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 pts 2 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 3 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 4 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 5 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 11 6 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 9 8 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 8 9 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 7 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 12 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 1 - Bodrum, 157.8km 1 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 pts 2 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Azmak, 28.8km 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Akbuk Village, 53.8km 1 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 4 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams 1 Colnago - CSF Inox 14:34:09 2 Team Europcar 0:00:40 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:42 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 7 Katusha Team 0:01:27 8 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 Andalucia 12 Lotto-Belisol Team 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 15 Colombia - Coldeportes 16 Caja Rural 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 19 GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 Utensilnord Named 21 Argos-Shimano 22 Team NetApp 23 Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 25 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:04:16

General classification after stage 5 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 18:48:57 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:38 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:44 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:02 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:05 11 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:12 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:21 14 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:23 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:56 19 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:04:01 20 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:32 22 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:57 23 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:02 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 25 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 26 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:05:56 27 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:58 28 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:24 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 30 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:53 31 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:07:58 33 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:08:02 34 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:04 35 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:07 36 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:17 37 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:13 38 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:10:49 39 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:59 40 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:12 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:22 42 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:11:55 43 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:20 44 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:12:31 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:14 46 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:47 47 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:26 48 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:50 49 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:15:04 51 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 52 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 53 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:09 55 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:21 56 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:57 58 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:15 60 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:43 61 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:16:50 62 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:17:07 63 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:17:14 64 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:36 65 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:41 66 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:18 67 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:51 68 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:17 69 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:51 70 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:57 71 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 72 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:29 73 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:53 74 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:25 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:36 76 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:39 77 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:00 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:22:16 79 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:45 80 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:49 81 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:24:03 82 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:51 83 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:01 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:19 85 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:45 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:54 87 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:28:03 88 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:28:06 89 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:10 90 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:35 91 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:28:43 92 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:28:48 93 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:28:50 94 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:52 95 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:29:08 96 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:22 97 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:29:37 98 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:29:45 99 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:59 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:00 101 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:30:06 102 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:30:57 103 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:31:11 104 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:17 105 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 106 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:47 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:59 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:07 109 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:34:14 110 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:23 111 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:02 112 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:35:31 113 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:44 114 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:35:48 115 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:36:01 116 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:08 117 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:42 118 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:37:45 119 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:37:53 120 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:13 121 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 122 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:17 123 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:42 124 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:06 125 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 0:39:47 126 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:40:03 127 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 129 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 131 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:40:35 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:40:41 133 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:40:43 134 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:40:57 135 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 136 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:42:02 137 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:42:10 138 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:43:25 139 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:44:12 140 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:44:24 141 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:44:30 142 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:02 143 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:47:50 144 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:48:39 145 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:22 146 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:02 147 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:31 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:12 149 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:51 150 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 151 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 152 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:57 153 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 155 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:53:30 157 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:53:34 158 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:53:35 159 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:53:40 161 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:53:56 162 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:19 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:54:30 164 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 165 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:55:02 166 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:56:46 167 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:57:06 168 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:57:25 169 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:38 170 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:57:46 171 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:58:02 172 Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:58:08 173 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:59:14 174 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:23 175 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1:07:25 176 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:08:02 177 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:23:42 178 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:27:57

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 4 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 25 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 22 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 8 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 9 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 10 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 12 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 13 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 14 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 15 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 16 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 17 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 18 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 19 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 20 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 24 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 25 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 26 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 27 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 28 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 29 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 30 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 31 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 33 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 7 34 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 35 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 36 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 37 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 39 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 40 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 41 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 43 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 44 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 45 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 46 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4 47 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 48 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 49 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 50 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 55 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 56 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 57 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 58 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 59 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 60 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 63 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 64 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 65 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 66 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 67 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 68 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 69 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1 70 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor -5 71 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -5 72 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -5 73 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor -15

Turkish Beauties sprint classification 1 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 pts 2 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 6 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 7 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 8 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 10 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Mountains classification 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 6 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 7 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 8 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 9 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 10 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 13 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 14 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 16 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 18 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 19 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1