Presidential Tour of Turkey past winners

2008-2011

2011Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
2010Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
2009Daryl Impey (RSA) Barloworld
2008David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Karpin Galicia

