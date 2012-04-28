Trending

Keisse wins dramatic stage 7 at Tour of Turkey

Gabrovski retains overall lead

Image 1 of 5

The chasing pack couldn't catch Iljo Keisse, even after he crashed in the closing stages

The chasing pack couldn't catch Iljo Keisse, even after he crashed in the closing stages
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 2 of 5

Turkish landscape between Kusadasi and Izmir

Turkish landscape between Kusadasi and Izmir
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 3 of 5

"It's the end of a bad part of my life" said Iljo Keisse after his victory

"It's the end of a bad part of my life" said Iljo Keisse after his victory
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 4 of 5

The stage 7 podium, Kittel-Keisse-Petacchi from left to right

The stage 7 podium, Kittel-Keisse-Petacchi from left to right
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 5 of 5

Keisse solos to victory

Keisse solos to victory
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a dramatic stage 7 at the 2012 Tour of Turkey in the city of Izmir, surviving a crash on the final bend with 1km to go.

Keisse attacked his six breakaway companions 6km from the finish and held a 40-second lead over a charging peloton into the last turn when disaster struck. While gingerly making his way alone around the sharp bend, nonetheless Keisse's front wheel slid out sending the 29-year-old Belgian to the tarmac. The picture of calm, Keisse picked himself up off the pavement, put his chain back on and sped onwards down the final straight to the finish.

All of the Belgian's breakaway companions were swept up inside the flamme rouge, but Keisse managed to just hold off the surging pack led by Marcel Kittel and Alessandro Petacchi to secure the biggest victory of his career and continue his team's excellent run of form in 2012.

"I'm over the moon about this victory," Keisse said. "Here in Turkey my condition is improving day by day. Every day I was a little bit better. Also yesterday I tried to get in the breakaway without luck. Today I chose the right move. The guys in the break were really motivated. In the final I felt strong. I knew that If I kept going on it was possible to arrive until the finish."

Bulgaria's Ivailo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains at the top of the general classification, 1:33 up on second-placed Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and 1:38 ahead of Danail Andonov Petrov (Caja Rural).

The Tour of Turkey concludes on Sunday with a 121km stage in Istanbul.

Full Results
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:52:38
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
10Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
11James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
16Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
17Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
18Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
19Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
20Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
24Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
27Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
28Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
30Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
33Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
34Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
35Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
36Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
39Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
40Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
41Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
45Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
46Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
48Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
52Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
53Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
54Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
56Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
60Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
61Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
62Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
66Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
67William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
68Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
69Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
71Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
73Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
75Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
76Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
77Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
80Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
81Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
82Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
83Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
84Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
85Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
86Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
88Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
90Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
92Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
93Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
94Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
95Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
97Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
98Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
99Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
100Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
101Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
103Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
104Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
105Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
106Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
111Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
112Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
113Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
114Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
115Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
116Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
117Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
118Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
119Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
120Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
122Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
123Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
124Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
125Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
126Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
127Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:34
129Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:00
130Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:34
131Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
132Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
133Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
134Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
135Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
138Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
139Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
140Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
141Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
142Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
144Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
145Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
146Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
147Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
148Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
149Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
150Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
151Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
152Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
153Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
154Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:41
155Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:00
156Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:18
157Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:56
158Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:57
159Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:21
160Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
161Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:34
162Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
163Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
164Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:05:54
165Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:28
166Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
167Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:27
DNSCameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNSGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Points
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano14
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team11
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
9Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team7
10Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
11James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
15Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Sprint 1 - Seferihisar, 87.8km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 2 - Sehitlik Camili, 107.8km
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Ephesus, 9.8km
1Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8:37:54
2Katusha Team
3Colnago - CSF Inox
4Caja Rural
5Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Team Saxo Bank
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Astana Pro Team
11Andalucia
12Team Europcar
13Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
14Colombia - Coldeportes
15Lampre - ISD
16Argos-Shimano
17Bretagne - Schuller
18Salcano - Arnavütkoy
19Lotto-Belisol Team
20GreenEdge Cycling Team
21Team Spidertech Powered by C10
22AG2R La Mondiale
23Konya Torku Seker Spor
24Utensilnord Named0:01:34
25Team NetApp0:03:08

General classification after stage 7
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor26:15:35
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:38
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:44
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:02
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:14
11Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:23
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:56
16Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:04:10
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
18Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:41
19Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:11
20Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:28
21Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
22Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia0:05:58
23Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:06:05
24Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:24
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
26Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:08:02
27Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:08:07
28Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:16
29Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:26
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:09:27
31Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:37
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:13
33Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:59
34Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:12
35Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:35
36Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:14:50
37Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:58
38Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:04
39Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
40Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:17
41Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
42Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:57
43Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:16:26
44Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:36
45Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:18:24
46Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:18:51
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:55
48Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:57
49Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:20
50Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
51Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:50
52Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:26
53David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:21:59
54Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:03
55Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:24:14
56Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:19
57Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:25:25
58Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:26:10
59Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:14
60Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:26:35
61Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:26:42
62Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:28:12
63Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:44
64Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:45
65Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:29:19
66Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:57
67Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:59
68Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:30:18
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:30:33
70Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:31:06
71Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:31:11
72Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
73James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:17
74Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:13
75Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:33:31
76Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:33:40
77Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:19
78Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:51
79Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:24
80Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:35:41
81Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:44
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:02
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:36:28
84Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:36:54
85Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:37:14
86Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:49
87Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:51
88Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:38:00
89Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:13
90Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:38:21
91Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:31
92Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:05
93Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:28
94Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:40:22
95Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:40:55
96Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:41:46
97Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:20
98Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:42:31
99Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:42
100Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:46
101Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:48
102Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
103Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:43:36
104Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:30
105Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:46:50
106Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:47:30
107Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:47:41
108Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:48:05
109Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:48:55
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:49:21
111Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:31
112Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:44
114Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:50:03
115Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
116Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:31
117Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:51:15
118Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:52:51
119Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
120Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:52:53
121Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:52:57
122Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:53:35
123Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:53:40
124Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:53:52
125Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:54:11
126Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:30
127Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:46
128Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:57:01
129Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:58:19
130Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:30
131Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:59:45
132Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:01:53
133Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:02:06
134Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:15
135Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team1:02:25
136Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:03:03
137Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:03:13
138Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:05:24
139Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:06:08
140Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:18
141Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:07:21
142Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:45
143Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:06
144Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:08:15
145Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:08:48
146Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1:09:04
147Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named1:10:26
148Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C101:11:26
149Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:13:19
150Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:13:55
151Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1:16:53
152Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:02
153Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:19:35
154Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:19:39
155Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:20:35
156Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:21:07
158Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1:21:12
159Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:22:51
160Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:24:45
161Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:25:04
162Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:25:19
163Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:25:47
164Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:46
165Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:41:34
166Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:54:21
167Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor2:00:30

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team56pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team51
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi43
4Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team43
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia24
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox23
9Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia23
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar22
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep21
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
13Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
14Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank19
15Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
16Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18
17Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
18Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
20Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
21James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's15
22Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named15
23Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
24Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano14
26Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
27Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
28Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
29Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
31Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
33Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
34Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
35Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
37Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
39Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
40Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
41Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar7
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
43William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
44Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp6
45Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
46Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
47Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
48Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
49Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
50Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
51Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
52Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
53Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
54Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
55Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
57Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
60Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
61Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
62Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
63Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
64Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
65Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
66Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
69Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
70Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
71Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
72Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
74Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
76Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1
77Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
78Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
79Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes-4
80Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor-5
81Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-5
82Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-5
83Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor-15

Mountains classification
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16pts
2Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
5Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
8Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
9Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
10Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
13Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
14Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
15Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team8pts
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
3Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
4Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
5Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
7Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
8Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
9Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
10Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
11Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
12Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
13Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1
14Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team78:55:23
2Caja Rural0:01:32
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:08
4Andalucia0:05:02
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:38
6Katusha Team0:17:22
7GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:39
8Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:20:19
9Team Saxo Bank0:21:18
10Team Europcar0:23:56
11Lampre - ISD0:25:23
12Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:34
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:32:18
14Argos-Shimano0:34:56
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:29
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:58
17Team NetApp0:39:17
18Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:40:01
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:51
20Utensilnord Named0:41:56
21AG2R La Mondiale0:48:34
22Konya Torku Seker Spor0:51:58
23Farnese Vini-Selle Italia1:10:01
24Team Spidertech Powered by C101:19:45
25Lotto-Belisol Team1:23:49

