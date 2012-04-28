Keisse wins dramatic stage 7 at Tour of Turkey
Gabrovski retains overall lead
Stage 7: Kusadasi - Izmir
Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a dramatic stage 7 at the 2012 Tour of Turkey in the city of Izmir, surviving a crash on the final bend with 1km to go.
Keisse attacked his six breakaway companions 6km from the finish and held a 40-second lead over a charging peloton into the last turn when disaster struck. While gingerly making his way alone around the sharp bend, nonetheless Keisse's front wheel slid out sending the 29-year-old Belgian to the tarmac. The picture of calm, Keisse picked himself up off the pavement, put his chain back on and sped onwards down the final straight to the finish.
All of the Belgian's breakaway companions were swept up inside the flamme rouge, but Keisse managed to just hold off the surging pack led by Marcel Kittel and Alessandro Petacchi to secure the biggest victory of his career and continue his team's excellent run of form in 2012.
"I'm over the moon about this victory," Keisse said. "Here in Turkey my condition is improving day by day. Every day I was a little bit better. Also yesterday I tried to get in the breakaway without luck. Today I chose the right move. The guys in the break were really motivated. In the final I felt strong. I knew that If I kept going on it was possible to arrive until the finish."
Bulgaria's Ivailo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains at the top of the general classification, 1:33 up on second-placed Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and 1:38 ahead of Danail Andonov Petrov (Caja Rural).
The Tour of Turkey concludes on Sunday with a 121km stage in Istanbul.
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:52:38
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|16
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|17
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|18
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|20
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|27
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|28
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|30
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|32
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|34
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|35
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|39
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|40
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|41
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|45
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|46
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|53
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|54
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|56
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|57
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|60
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|61
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|66
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|68
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|71
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|73
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|74
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|76
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|77
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|81
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|82
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|84
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|85
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|86
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|88
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|92
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|93
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|94
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|97
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|99
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|100
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|101
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|103
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|105
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|106
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|112
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|113
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|114
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|115
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|119
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|122
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|123
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|124
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|125
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|126
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|127
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:34
|129
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|130
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|131
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|132
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|133
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|134
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|135
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|136
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|138
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|139
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|140
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|141
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|144
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|146
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|148
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|149
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|150
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|151
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|152
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|153
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|154
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:41
|155
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:00
|156
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|157
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|158
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:57
|159
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:21
|160
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:34
|162
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|163
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|164
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:05:54
|165
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:06:28
|166
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|167
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:27
|DNS
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|11
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|15
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8:37:54
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Caja Rural
|5
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Andalucia
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|14
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Argos-Shimano
|17
|Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|20
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|24
|Utensilnord Named
|0:01:34
|25
|Team NetApp
|0:03:08
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|26:15:35
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:44
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:02
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:14
|11
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:23
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|16
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:04:10
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|18
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:41
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:11
|20
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|21
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|22
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:58
|23
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|24
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:24
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|26
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:08:02
|27
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:08:07
|28
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:16
|29
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:26
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:09:27
|31
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:37
|32
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:13
|33
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:59
|34
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:12
|35
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:35
|36
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:50
|37
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|38
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:04
|39
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|40
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|41
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|42
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:57
|43
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:16:26
|44
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:36
|45
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|0:18:24
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:51
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|48
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:57
|49
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:20
|50
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|51
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:50
|52
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:26
|53
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:21:59
|54
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:03
|55
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:24:14
|56
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:19
|57
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:25:25
|58
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:26:10
|59
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|60
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:26:35
|61
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:26:42
|62
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:28:12
|63
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:44
|64
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:45
|65
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:19
|66
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:57
|67
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:59
|68
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:18
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:30:33
|70
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:06
|71
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:31:11
|72
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|73
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:17
|74
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:13
|75
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:33:31
|76
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:40
|77
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:19
|78
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:51
|79
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:24
|80
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:41
|81
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:02
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:28
|84
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:36:54
|85
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:14
|86
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:49
|87
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:51
|88
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:38:00
|89
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|90
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:38:21
|91
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:31
|92
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:39:05
|93
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:28
|94
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:40:22
|95
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:40:55
|96
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:41:46
|97
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|98
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:42:31
|99
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:42
|100
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:46
|101
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:48
|102
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|103
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:43:36
|104
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:30
|105
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:46:50
|106
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:47:30
|107
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:47:41
|108
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:48:05
|109
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:48:55
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:49:21
|111
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:31
|112
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:44
|114
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:50:03
|115
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|116
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:31
|117
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:51:15
|118
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:52:51
|119
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|120
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:53
|121
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:57
|122
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:35
|123
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:53:40
|124
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:53:52
|125
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:54:11
|126
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:30
|127
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:54:46
|128
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:57:01
|129
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:19
|130
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:30
|131
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:59:45
|132
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:01:53
|133
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:02:06
|134
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:15
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|1:02:25
|136
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:03:03
|137
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:13
|138
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:05:24
|139
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:06:08
|140
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:18
|141
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:07:21
|142
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:45
|143
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:08:06
|144
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:08:15
|145
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:08:48
|146
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1:09:04
|147
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|1:10:26
|148
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:11:26
|149
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:13:19
|150
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:13:55
|151
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:16:53
|152
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:02
|153
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:19:35
|154
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:39
|155
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:20:35
|156
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:21:07
|158
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1:21:12
|159
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:22:51
|160
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:24:45
|161
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:25:04
|162
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:25:19
|163
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:25:47
|164
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:46
|165
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:41:34
|166
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:54:21
|167
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|2:00:30
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|43
|4
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|9
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|13
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|14
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|15
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|16
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|17
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|18
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|20
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|21
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|15
|22
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|23
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|24
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14
|26
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|27
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|28
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|29
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|31
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|33
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|34
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|35
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|37
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|39
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|40
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|41
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|7
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|43
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|44
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|6
|45
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|46
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|47
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|48
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|49
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|50
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|51
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|52
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|53
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|54
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|55
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|57
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|60
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|61
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|62
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|63
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|64
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|65
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|66
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|69
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|70
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|71
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|72
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|74
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|76
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|77
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|78
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|79
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|-4
|80
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|-5
|81
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-5
|82
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|-5
|83
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|-15
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|pts
|2
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|5
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|8
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|9
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|10
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|14
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|18
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|20
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|21
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|3
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|4
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|5
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|6
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|8
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|9
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|10
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|12
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|13
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|14
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|78:55:23
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:01:32
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:08
|4
|Andalucia
|0:05:02
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:38
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:17:22
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|8
|Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:20:19
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:18
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:23:56
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:23
|12
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:34
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:32:18
|14
|Argos-Shimano
|0:34:56
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:29
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:58
|17
|Team NetApp
|0:39:17
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:40:01
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:51
|20
|Utensilnord Named
|0:41:56
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:34
|22
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:51:58
|23
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|1:10:01
|24
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|1:19:45
|25
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:23:49
