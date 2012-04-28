Image 1 of 5 The chasing pack couldn't catch Iljo Keisse, even after he crashed in the closing stages (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 2 of 5 Turkish landscape between Kusadasi and Izmir (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 3 of 5 "It's the end of a bad part of my life" said Iljo Keisse after his victory (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 4 of 5 The stage 7 podium, Kittel-Keisse-Petacchi from left to right (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 5 of 5 Keisse solos to victory (Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a dramatic stage 7 at the 2012 Tour of Turkey in the city of Izmir, surviving a crash on the final bend with 1km to go.

Keisse attacked his six breakaway companions 6km from the finish and held a 40-second lead over a charging peloton into the last turn when disaster struck. While gingerly making his way alone around the sharp bend, nonetheless Keisse's front wheel slid out sending the 29-year-old Belgian to the tarmac. The picture of calm, Keisse picked himself up off the pavement, put his chain back on and sped onwards down the final straight to the finish.

All of the Belgian's breakaway companions were swept up inside the flamme rouge, but Keisse managed to just hold off the surging pack led by Marcel Kittel and Alessandro Petacchi to secure the biggest victory of his career and continue his team's excellent run of form in 2012.

"I'm over the moon about this victory," Keisse said. "Here in Turkey my condition is improving day by day. Every day I was a little bit better. Also yesterday I tried to get in the breakaway without luck. Today I chose the right move. The guys in the break were really motivated. In the final I felt strong. I knew that If I kept going on it was possible to arrive until the finish."

Bulgaria's Ivailo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains at the top of the general classification, 1:33 up on second-placed Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and 1:38 ahead of Danail Andonov Petrov (Caja Rural).

The Tour of Turkey concludes on Sunday with a 121km stage in Istanbul.

Full Results 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:52:38 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 16 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 17 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 18 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 20 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 27 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 28 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 30 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 32 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 34 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 35 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 39 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 40 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 41 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 45 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 46 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 47 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 50 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 53 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 54 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 55 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 56 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 60 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 61 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 62 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 66 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 67 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 69 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 71 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 73 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 74 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 75 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 76 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 77 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 79 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 81 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 82 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 83 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 84 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 85 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 86 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 88 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 92 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 93 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 94 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 95 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 97 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 99 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 100 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 101 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 103 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 105 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 106 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 112 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 113 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 114 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 115 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 116 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 117 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 118 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 119 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 120 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 122 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 123 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 124 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 125 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 126 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 127 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:34 129 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:00 130 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:34 131 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 132 Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 133 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 134 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 135 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 136 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 138 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 139 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 140 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 141 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 142 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 144 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 145 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 146 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 147 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 148 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 149 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 150 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 151 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 152 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 153 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 154 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:41 155 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:00 156 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:18 157 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:56 158 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:03:57 159 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:21 160 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 161 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:04:34 162 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 163 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 164 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:05:54 165 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:28 166 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 167 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:27 DNS Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNS Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Points 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 14 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 7 10 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 11 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 15 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 1 - Seferihisar, 87.8km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 2 - Sehitlik Camili, 107.8km 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Ephesus, 9.8km 1 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8:37:54 2 Katusha Team 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Caja Rural 5 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Team Saxo Bank 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Andalucia 12 Team Europcar 13 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 14 Colombia - Coldeportes 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Argos-Shimano 17 Bretagne - Schuller 18 Salcano - Arnavütkoy 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 20 GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 22 AG2R La Mondiale 23 Konya Torku Seker Spor 24 Utensilnord Named 0:01:34 25 Team NetApp 0:03:08

General classification after stage 7 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 26:15:35 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:38 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:44 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:02 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:14 11 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:23 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 15 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:56 16 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:04:10 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 18 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:41 19 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:11 20 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 21 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 22 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:58 23 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:06:05 24 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:24 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 26 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:08:02 27 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:08:07 28 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:16 29 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:26 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:09:27 31 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:37 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:13 33 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:59 34 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:12 35 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:35 36 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:50 37 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:58 38 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:04 39 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 40 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:17 41 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 42 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:57 43 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:16:26 44 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:36 45 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:18:24 46 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:51 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:55 48 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:57 49 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:20 50 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 51 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:50 52 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:26 53 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:21:59 54 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:03 55 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:24:14 56 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:19 57 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:25:25 58 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:26:10 59 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:14 60 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:26:35 61 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:26:42 62 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:28:12 63 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:44 64 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:45 65 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:19 66 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:57 67 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:59 68 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:18 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:30:33 70 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:31:06 71 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:31:11 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 73 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:17 74 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:13 75 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:33:31 76 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:40 77 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:19 78 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:51 79 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:24 80 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:35:41 81 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:44 82 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:02 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:28 84 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:36:54 85 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:37:14 86 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:49 87 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:51 88 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:38:00 89 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:13 90 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:38:21 91 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:31 92 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:05 93 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:28 94 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:40:22 95 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:40:55 96 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:41:46 97 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:20 98 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:42:31 99 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:42 100 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:46 101 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:48 102 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 103 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:43:36 104 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:30 105 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:46:50 106 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:47:30 107 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:47:41 108 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:48:05 109 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:48:55 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:49:21 111 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:31 112 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:44 114 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:50:03 115 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 116 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:31 117 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:51:15 118 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:52:51 119 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 120 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:52:53 121 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:57 122 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:35 123 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:53:40 124 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:53:52 125 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:54:11 126 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:30 127 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:46 128 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:57:01 129 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:58:19 130 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:30 131 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:59:45 132 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:01:53 133 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:02:06 134 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:15 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 1:02:25 136 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:03:03 137 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:03:13 138 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:05:24 139 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:06:08 140 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:18 141 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:07:21 142 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:45 143 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:06 144 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 1:08:15 145 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:08:48 146 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1:09:04 147 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 1:10:26 148 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:11:26 149 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:13:19 150 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:13:55 151 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1:16:53 152 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:02 153 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:19:35 154 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:19:39 155 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:20:35 156 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:21:07 158 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1:21:12 159 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:22:51 160 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:24:45 161 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:25:04 162 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:25:19 163 Michael Hepburn (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:25:47 164 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:46 165 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:41:34 166 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:54:21 167 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 2:00:30

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 56 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 43 4 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 43 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 9 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 23 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 22 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 13 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 14 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 15 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 16 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 17 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 18 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 20 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 21 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 15 22 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 23 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 24 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 14 26 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 27 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 28 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 29 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 31 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 33 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 34 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 35 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 37 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 39 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 40 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 41 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 7 42 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 43 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 44 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 6 45 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 46 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 47 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 48 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 49 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 50 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 51 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 52 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 53 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 54 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 55 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 57 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 60 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 61 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 62 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 63 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 64 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 65 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 66 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 69 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 70 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 71 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 72 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 74 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 76 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 77 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 78 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 79 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes -4 80 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor -5 81 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -5 82 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -5 83 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor -15

Mountains classification 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 pts 2 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 5 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 7 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 8 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 9 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 10 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 13 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 14 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 pts 2 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 3 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 4 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 5 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 8 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 9 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 10 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 12 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 13 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1 14 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1