Tour of Turkey: Modolo gifts Colnago another win
Gabrovski retains lead
Stage 6: Bodrum - Kusadasi
Italy's Sacha Modolo sealed a great collective effort by his young Colnago team to win the 179-kms sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey in Kusadasi on Friday, 24 hours after teammate Andra Di Corrado won the fifth in Turgutreis. "That was a long awaited one!" Modolo said. His victory salute included putting his thumb in his mouth, to dedicating his victory to his girlfriend and their child due to be born in September.
The victory was all the sweeter for the 24-year-old Modolo, as the bunch sprint started with 500 metres to go, just after the end of the dream for his teammate Enrico Battaglin. The son of Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner in 1981, who is in the top ten overall, was on the attack four kilometres from the line. Following the example of Di Corrado, the Colnago-CSF team is all fired up as the young contingent of the Reverberi's squad is also competing for internal spots on the line up for the Giro next week.
"We are a close knit group," Modolo said. "After this victory, I ask one thing of Reverberi, to bring [lead-out man Marco] Coledan to the start of the Giro."
Modolo got a very convincing win ahead of two of the fastest men in the world, Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank). Goss scored his fourth second place in six stages at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. Last year's hero of Milan-San Remo is yet to claim his first win this year, but his condition looks excellent prior to travelling to Denmark for the start of the Giro in Herning.
"It was a hard day," Goss told Cyclingnews in Kusadasi. "I was in the front all day, except in the group of fifteen that went away. We wanted to bring that breakaway back because there was an opportunity for a finish with a small bunch, but all sprinters came back as well eventually. We had a good run down the final hill but Modolo did a very good sprint! I'm not close to the win today."
It wasn't a standard sprinters' stage indeed. It was the longest of this 2012 Tour of Turkey, and it began with a crash in a long descent shortly after the start in Bodrum. Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini) and Assan Bazayev (Astana) were unfortunately forced out early in the race. After the crash, echelons took place in the pack on the windy roads along the beautiful seafront but the bunch partly regrouped as the race was nearing the second category climb of the day at kilometre 54. Colombia's Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) was first at the top ahead of Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who took the King of the Mountain red jersey away from overall leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski who was busy enough to defend his lead.
"I've followed all the riders who were dangerous on GC," Gabrovski said. "Many thought that today was the last chance for changes on GC and I agree! But I'll only sleep well tomorrow evening if I remain the race leader on the eve of the final stage in Istanbul."
At halfway into stage 6, Gabrovski was one of the 21 riders away. Eight other riders from the top ten on GC were there as well. The only one missing was Will Routley (Spidertech). No fewer than five riders from Bretagne-Schuller were part of the move: Laurent Pichon, Florian Vachon, Geoffroy Lequatre, Florian Guillou and Romain Hardy. They were still bitter the day after the missed opportunity to dethrone Gabrovski with fifth placed Sébastien Duret in the leading group on stage 5 and teams like Accent Jobs and Utensilnord favoring the return of Gabrovski's peloton.
Young Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried once again to drop Gabrovski with 20km to go but the Bulgarian got back on. "Because of the heat and the length of the stage, it was the hardest day in the Tour of Turkey," said Gabrovski who is two days away from the most unexpected win of his career at the age 34 against nine Pro Teams and fourteen Pro Continental teams.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|4:34:00
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|10
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|20
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|23
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|25
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|26
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|28
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|30
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|31
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|43
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|44
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|45
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|46
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|47
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|49
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|51
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:09
|52
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|54
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|55
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|57
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|58
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|59
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|60
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|62
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|63
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|64
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|65
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|69
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|70
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|74
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|75
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:33
|76
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:05
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|78
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|80
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:09:28
|82
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|83
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|85
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|86
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|88
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|91
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|92
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|94
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|96
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|97
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|98
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|104
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|105
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|112
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|113
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|114
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|118
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:39
|120
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|121
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:43
|124
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:09
|126
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|127
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:15:22
|128
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:33
|129
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|130
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|131
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|132
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|134
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|135
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:05
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|137
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|138
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|139
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|144
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|145
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|146
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|147
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|149
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|150
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|152
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|153
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|154
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|156
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|157
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|158
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|159
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|160
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|161
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|162
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|163
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|164
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|165
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|166
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|168
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|169
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|170
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|5
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|7
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|7
|10
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|6
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|2
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|13:42:00
|2
|Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Andalucia
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|SLC
|0:00:09
|9
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|Utensilnord Named
|11
|Caja Rural
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:33
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:28
|17
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:09:37
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:09:46
|20
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|21
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:18:56
|22
|Spidertech p/b C10
|0:25:10
|23
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:27:10
|24
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:27
|25
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|23:22:57
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|4
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:44
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|7
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:02:58
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:02
|10
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:14
|11
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:23
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|16
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:04:10
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|18
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:41
|19
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:06
|20
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:11
|21
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|23
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:58
|24
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|25
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:24
|26
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|27
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:53
|28
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:08:02
|29
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:08:07
|30
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:16
|31
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:26
|32
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:37
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:13
|34
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:59
|35
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:11:12
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|37
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:35
|38
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:50
|39
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:52
|40
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|41
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:04
|42
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|44
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:15:57
|46
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|0:16:50
|47
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:36
|48
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:18:46
|49
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:51
|50
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|51
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:57
|52
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|53
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:50
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:21:26
|55
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:21:59
|56
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:03
|57
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:40
|58
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:24:36
|59
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:25:19
|60
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:25:25
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|62
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:26:35
|63
|Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:26:42
|64
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:28:12
|65
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:44
|66
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:45
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:59
|68
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:19
|69
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:32
|70
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:57
|71
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:29:59
|72
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:18
|73
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:07
|74
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:31:11
|75
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|76
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:17
|77
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:13
|78
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:33:17
|79
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:33:31
|80
|Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:40
|81
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:34:07
|82
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:19
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:47
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:24
|85
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:40
|86
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|87
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:35:48
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:02
|89
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|0:36:54
|90
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:49
|91
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:51
|92
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:38:00
|93
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|94
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:38:21
|95
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:38:31
|96
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:39:05
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:28
|98
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:40:12
|99
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:40:55
|100
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:40:57
|101
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:15
|102
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:42:02
|103
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|104
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:42
|105
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:46
|106
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:48
|107
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:45:21
|108
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:46:30
|109
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:46:50
|110
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:47:21
|111
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:47:30
|112
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:47:41
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:48:05
|114
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:10
|115
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:31
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:50:03
|119
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:50:09
|120
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:50:25
|121
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:31
|122
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:52:51
|123
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|124
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:53
|125
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:57
|126
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:35
|127
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:53:40
|128
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:53:52
|129
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:58
|130
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:54:11
|131
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:30
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:55:27
|133
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:30
|134
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:59:45
|135
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:00:19
|136
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:02:06
|137
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:19
|138
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|1:02:25
|139
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:03:03
|140
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:13
|141
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:03:24
|142
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:03:50
|143
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:04:22
|144
|Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
|1:05:52
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:06:08
|146
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:06:48
|147
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1:07:30
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:45
|149
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:08:06
|150
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:08:15
|151
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:09:52
|152
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1:13:19
|153
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:13:55
|154
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1:14:44
|155
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:16:53
|156
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:02
|157
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:19:35
|158
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:39
|159
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:20:35
|160
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|161
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:21:07
|162
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:22:51
|163
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1:23:11
|164
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:23:30
|165
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:24:13
|166
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:25:19
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:25:28
|168
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:34:07
|169
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:49:47
|170
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1:54:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|5
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|19
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|11
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|12
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|18
|13
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|14
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|16
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|17
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|18
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|20
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|21
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|22
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|23
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|27
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|29
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|30
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|31
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|32
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|33
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|35
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|7
|37
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|7
|38
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|7
|39
|William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|40
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|6
|41
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|42
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|43
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|44
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|46
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|47
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|48
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|49
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|50
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|52
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|54
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|55
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3
|56
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|57
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|58
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|59
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|60
|Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|63
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|64
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|65
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|66
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
|1
|67
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|68
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|69
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|70
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|71
|Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|-4
|72
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|-5
|73
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-5
|74
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|-5
|75
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|pts
|2
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|13
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|5
|Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|8
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|5
|9
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|10
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|14
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|18
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|20
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|21
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|3
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|4
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|7
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|8
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|10
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|70:17:29
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:01:32
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:08
|4
|Andalucia
|0:05:02
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:38
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:17:22
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|8
|SLC
|0:20:19
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:18
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:23:56
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:23
|12
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:34
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:18
|14
|Argos - Shimano
|0:34:56
|15
|Team NetApp
|0:36:09
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:29
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:58
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:40:01
|19
|Utensilnord Named
|0:40:22
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:51
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:34
|22
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:51:58
|23
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:10:01
|24
|Spidertech p/b C10
|1:19:45
|25
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:23:49
