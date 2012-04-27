Trending

Tour of Turkey: Modolo gifts Colnago another win

Gabrovski retains lead

Ivailo Gabrovsky clearly enjoying his time in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The stage 6 podium: Matt Goss, Sacha Modolo and Mark Renshaw

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivailo Gabrovsky remained in the race lead in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leader of the mountains classification in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) wins stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) following his stage win in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) beat Matt Goss and Mark Renshaw to win stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) leads the sprinters in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) on the attack

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Mario Stiehl)
The day's breakaway heads through the off-road section

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Mario Stiehl)
The race leader stays near the front on the gravel

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Mario Stiehl)
The stage 6 podium at the Tour of Turkey topped by stage winner Sacha Modolo, with Matthew Goss and Mark Renshaw

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Sacha Modolo sealed a great collective effort by his young Colnago team to win the 179-kms sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey in Kusadasi on Friday, 24 hours after teammate Andra Di Corrado won the fifth in Turgutreis. "That was a long awaited one!" Modolo said. His victory salute included putting his thumb in his mouth, to dedicating his victory to his girlfriend and their child due to be born in September.

The victory was all the sweeter for the 24-year-old Modolo, as the bunch sprint started with 500 metres to go, just after the end of the dream for his teammate Enrico Battaglin. The son of Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner in 1981, who is in the top ten overall, was on the attack four kilometres from the line. Following the example of Di Corrado, the Colnago-CSF team is all fired up as the young contingent of the Reverberi's squad is also competing for internal spots on the line up for the Giro next week.
"We are a close knit group," Modolo said. "After this victory, I ask one thing of Reverberi, to bring [lead-out man Marco] Coledan to the start of the Giro."

Modolo got a very convincing win ahead of two of the fastest men in the world, Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank). Goss scored his fourth second place in six stages at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. Last year's hero of Milan-San Remo is yet to claim his first win this year, but his condition looks excellent prior to travelling to Denmark for the start of the Giro in Herning.

"It was a hard day," Goss told Cyclingnews in Kusadasi. "I was in the front all day, except in the group of fifteen that went away. We wanted to bring that breakaway back because there was an opportunity for a finish with a small bunch, but all sprinters came back as well eventually. We had a good run down the final hill but Modolo did a very good sprint! I'm not close to the win today."

It wasn't a standard sprinters' stage indeed. It was the longest of this 2012 Tour of Turkey, and it began with a crash in a long descent shortly after the start in Bodrum. Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini) and Assan Bazayev (Astana) were unfortunately forced out early in the race. After the crash, echelons took place in the pack on the windy roads along the beautiful seafront but the bunch partly regrouped as the race was nearing the second category climb of the day at kilometre 54. Colombia's Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) was first at the top ahead of Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who took the King of the Mountain red jersey away from overall leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski who was busy enough to defend his lead.

"I've followed all the riders who were dangerous on GC," Gabrovski said. "Many thought that today was the last chance for changes on GC and I agree! But I'll only sleep well tomorrow evening if I remain the race leader on the eve of the final stage in Istanbul."

At halfway into stage 6, Gabrovski was one of the 21 riders away. Eight other riders from the top ten on GC were there as well. The only one missing was Will Routley (Spidertech). No fewer than five riders from Bretagne-Schuller were part of the move: Laurent Pichon, Florian Vachon, Geoffroy Lequatre, Florian Guillou and Romain Hardy. They were still bitter the day after the missed opportunity to dethrone Gabrovski with fifth placed Sébastien Duret in the leading group on stage 5 and teams like Accent Jobs and Utensilnord favoring the return of Gabrovski's peloton.

Young Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried once again to drop Gabrovski with 20km to go but the Bulgarian got back on. "Because of the heat and the length of the stage, it was the hardest day in the Tour of Turkey," said Gabrovski who is two days away from the most unexpected win of his career at the age 34 against nine Pro Teams and fourteen Pro Continental teams.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox4:34:00
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
5Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
10Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
20Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
23James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
25Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia
26Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
28Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
30Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural
31Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
32Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
37Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor
43Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
45Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
46Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
47Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
48Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
49Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
51William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:09
52Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
54Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
55Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
56Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
57Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
59Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
61Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
62Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
63Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
64Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
65Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
68Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
69Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
70Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
71Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
74Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:31
75Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:00:33
76Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:05
77Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
78Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:33
80Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:46
81Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:09:28
82Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
83Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
85Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
86Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
88Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
91Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
92Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
93Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
94Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
95Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
96Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
97Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
98Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
100Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
101Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
104David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
107Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
110Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
112Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
113Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
114Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
115Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
116Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
117Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:39
120Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
121Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
123Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:43
124Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:09
126Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
127Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:15:22
128Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:33
129Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
130Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
131Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
132Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
134Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
135Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:05
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
137Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
139Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
140Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
141Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
142Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
144Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
145Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
146Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
147Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
148Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
149Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named
150Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
151Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
152Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
153Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
154Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
156Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
157Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
158Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
159Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
160Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
161Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
162Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
163Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
164Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy
165Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
166Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
168Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
169Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
170Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFJohan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFAdam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFBoris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team14
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
4Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
5Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team11
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi9
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox7
10Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp6
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
12Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox2
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Sprint 1 (Soke)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Temple Of Apollon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago - CSF Inox13:42:00
2Bretagne - Schuller
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Andalucia
5Lampre - ISD
6Team Saxo Bank
7GreenEdge Cycling Team
8SLC0:00:09
9Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
10Utensilnord Named
11Caja Rural
12Pro Team Astana
13Argos - Shimano0:00:33
14Katusha Team0:01:33
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:06
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:28
17Colombia - Coldeportes
18Team NetApp0:09:37
19Team Europcar0:09:46
20Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:52
21Konya Torku Seker Spor0:18:56
22Spidertech p/b C100:25:10
23Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:10
24Lotto Belisol Team0:30:27
25AG2R La Mondiale0:35:33

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor23:22:57
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:38
4Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:01:44
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
7Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:02:58
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:02
10William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:14
11Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural0:03:23
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:46
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team0:03:56
16Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp0:04:10
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
18Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:41
19Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:06
20Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:11
21Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:28
22Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
23Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia0:05:58
24Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:06:05
25Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:24
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:53
28Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:08:02
29Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:08:07
30Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:16
31Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:26
32Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:37
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:13
34Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:59
35Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:11:12
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:13:45
37Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:35
38Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:14:50
39Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:14:52
40Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:14:58
41Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:04
42Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:17
44Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:15:57
46Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp0:16:50
47Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:36
48Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:18:46
49Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:18:51
50Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:55
51Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:57
52Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
53Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:50
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:21:26
55David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:21:59
56Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:03
57Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:22:40
58Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:24:36
59Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:25:19
60Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:25:25
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:14
62Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:26:35
63Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:26:42
64Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:28:12
65Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:44
66Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:45
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:28:59
68Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:29:19
69Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:29:32
70Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:57
71Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:29:59
72Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:30:18
73Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:31:07
74Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:31:11
75Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
76James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:17
77Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:13
78Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:17
79Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:33:31
80Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:33:40
81Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:34:07
82Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:19
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:47
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:24
85Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:35:40
86Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:44
87Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:35:48
88André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:02
89Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy0:36:54
90Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:49
91Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:51
92Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:38:00
93Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:38:13
94Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:38:21
95Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:38:31
96Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:39:05
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:28
98Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:40:12
99Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:40:55
100Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:40:57
101Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:41:15
102Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:42:02
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:20
104Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:42
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:46
106Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:48
107Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:45:21
108Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:46:30
109Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:46:50
110Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:47:21
111Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:47:30
112Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:47:41
113Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:48:05
114Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:10
115Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:31
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
117Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
118Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:50:03
119Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:50:09
120Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:50:25
121Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:31
122Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:52:51
123Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
124Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:52:53
125Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:52:57
126Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:53:35
127Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:53:40
128Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:53:52
129Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53:58
130Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:54:11
131Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:30
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:55:27
133Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:30
134Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:59:45
135Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:00:19
136Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:02:06
137Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:19
138Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team1:02:25
139Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:03:03
140Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:03:13
141Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:03:24
142Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:03:50
143Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:04:22
144Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named1:05:52
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team1:06:08
146Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:06:48
147Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1:07:30
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:45
149Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:06
150Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:08:15
151Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C101:09:52
152Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named1:13:19
153Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:13:55
154Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1:14:44
155Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1:16:53
156Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:02
157Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:19:35
158Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:19:39
159Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:20:35
160Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
161Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:21:07
162Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:22:51
163Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1:23:11
164Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:23:30
165Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team1:24:13
166Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:25:19
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:25:28
168Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:34:07
169Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:49:47
170Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1:54:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team56pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team40
3Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team36
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi35
5Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia23
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team23
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar22
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox19
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
11Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank19
12Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox18
13Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
14Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor15
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15
16Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
17Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named15
18Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
19Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
20Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13
21Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
22Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
23Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia12
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
27Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
28Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
29James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
31Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
32Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
33Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank9
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
35Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
36Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar7
37Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox7
38Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox7
39William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
40Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp6
41Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
42Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
43Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
44Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
45Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
46Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
47Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
48Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
49Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
50Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
52Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
54Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
55Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3
56Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
57Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox3
58Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
59Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
60Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural2
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
63Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
64Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
65Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
66Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy1
67Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
68Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
69Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
70Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
71Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes-4
72Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor-5
73Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-5
74Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-5
75Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16pts
2Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor13
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
5Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
8Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox5
9Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
10Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
13Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
14Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
15Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team8pts
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
3Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
4Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team5
5Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
7Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
8Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
9Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
10Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana70:17:29
2Caja Rural0:01:32
3Bretagne - Schuller0:03:08
4Andalucia0:05:02
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:38
6Katusha Team0:17:22
7GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:39
8SLC0:20:19
9Team Saxo Bank0:21:18
10Team Europcar0:23:56
11Lampre - ISD0:25:23
12Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:34
13Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:18
14Argos - Shimano0:34:56
15Team NetApp0:36:09
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:29
17Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:58
18Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:40:01
19Utensilnord Named0:40:22
20Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:51
21AG2R La Mondiale0:48:34
22Konya Torku Seker Spor0:51:58
23Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:10:01
24Spidertech p/b C101:19:45
25Lotto Belisol Team1:23:49

 

