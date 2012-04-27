Image 1 of 14 Ivailo Gabrovsky clearly enjoying his time in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 14 The stage 6 podium: Matt Goss, Sacha Modolo and Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Ivailo Gabrovsky remained in the race lead in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leader of the mountains classification in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) wins stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) following his stage win in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) beat Matt Goss and Mark Renshaw to win stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) leads the sprinters in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 14 The day's breakaway heads through the off-road section (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 14 The race leader stays near the front on the gravel (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 14 The stage 6 podium at the Tour of Turkey topped by stage winner Sacha Modolo, with Matthew Goss and Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Sacha Modolo sealed a great collective effort by his young Colnago team to win the 179-kms sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey in Kusadasi on Friday, 24 hours after teammate Andra Di Corrado won the fifth in Turgutreis. "That was a long awaited one!" Modolo said. His victory salute included putting his thumb in his mouth, to dedicating his victory to his girlfriend and their child due to be born in September.

The victory was all the sweeter for the 24-year-old Modolo, as the bunch sprint started with 500 metres to go, just after the end of the dream for his teammate Enrico Battaglin. The son of Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner in 1981, who is in the top ten overall, was on the attack four kilometres from the line. Following the example of Di Corrado, the Colnago-CSF team is all fired up as the young contingent of the Reverberi's squad is also competing for internal spots on the line up for the Giro next week.

"We are a close knit group," Modolo said. "After this victory, I ask one thing of Reverberi, to bring [lead-out man Marco] Coledan to the start of the Giro."

Modolo got a very convincing win ahead of two of the fastest men in the world, Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank). Goss scored his fourth second place in six stages at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. Last year's hero of Milan-San Remo is yet to claim his first win this year, but his condition looks excellent prior to travelling to Denmark for the start of the Giro in Herning.

"It was a hard day," Goss told Cyclingnews in Kusadasi. "I was in the front all day, except in the group of fifteen that went away. We wanted to bring that breakaway back because there was an opportunity for a finish with a small bunch, but all sprinters came back as well eventually. We had a good run down the final hill but Modolo did a very good sprint! I'm not close to the win today."

It wasn't a standard sprinters' stage indeed. It was the longest of this 2012 Tour of Turkey, and it began with a crash in a long descent shortly after the start in Bodrum. Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini) and Assan Bazayev (Astana) were unfortunately forced out early in the race. After the crash, echelons took place in the pack on the windy roads along the beautiful seafront but the bunch partly regrouped as the race was nearing the second category climb of the day at kilometre 54. Colombia's Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) was first at the top ahead of Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who took the King of the Mountain red jersey away from overall leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski who was busy enough to defend his lead.

"I've followed all the riders who were dangerous on GC," Gabrovski said. "Many thought that today was the last chance for changes on GC and I agree! But I'll only sleep well tomorrow evening if I remain the race leader on the eve of the final stage in Istanbul."

At halfway into stage 6, Gabrovski was one of the 21 riders away. Eight other riders from the top ten on GC were there as well. The only one missing was Will Routley (Spidertech). No fewer than five riders from Bretagne-Schuller were part of the move: Laurent Pichon, Florian Vachon, Geoffroy Lequatre, Florian Guillou and Romain Hardy. They were still bitter the day after the missed opportunity to dethrone Gabrovski with fifth placed Sébastien Duret in the leading group on stage 5 and teams like Accent Jobs and Utensilnord favoring the return of Gabrovski's peloton.

Young Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried once again to drop Gabrovski with 20km to go but the Bulgarian got back on. "Because of the heat and the length of the stage, it was the hardest day in the Tour of Turkey," said Gabrovski who is two days away from the most unexpected win of his career at the age 34 against nine Pro Teams and fourteen Pro Continental teams.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 4:34:00 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 10 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 11 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 15 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 20 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 23 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 24 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 25 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 26 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 28 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 30 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 31 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 32 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 43 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 45 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 46 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 47 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 48 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 49 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 50 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 51 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:09 52 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 54 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 55 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 56 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 57 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 59 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 60 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 62 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 63 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 64 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 65 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 66 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 68 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 69 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 70 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 74 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:00:31 75 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:33 76 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:05 77 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 78 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:33 80 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:46 81 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:09:28 82 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 83 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 85 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 86 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 88 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 91 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 92 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 94 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 95 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 96 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 97 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 98 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 104 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 110 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 112 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 113 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 114 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 115 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 116 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 117 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:39 120 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 121 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 122 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:43 124 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:09 126 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 127 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:15:22 128 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:15:33 129 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 130 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 131 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 132 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 134 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 135 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:05 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 137 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 139 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 142 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 144 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 145 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 146 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 147 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 149 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 150 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 151 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 152 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 153 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 154 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 155 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 156 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 157 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 158 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 159 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 160 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 161 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 162 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 163 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 164 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 165 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 166 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 167 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 168 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 169 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 170 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 14 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 4 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 5 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 11 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 7 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 7 10 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 6 11 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 2 15 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Sprint 1 (Soke) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Temple Of Apollon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colnago - CSF Inox 13:42:00 2 Bretagne - Schuller 3 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Andalucia 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Team Saxo Bank 7 GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 SLC 0:00:09 9 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 Utensilnord Named 11 Caja Rural 12 Pro Team Astana 13 Argos - Shimano 0:00:33 14 Katusha Team 0:01:33 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:06 16 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:28 17 Colombia - Coldeportes 18 Team NetApp 0:09:37 19 Team Europcar 0:09:46 20 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:52 21 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:18:56 22 Spidertech p/b C10 0:25:10 23 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:10 24 Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:27 25 AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:33

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 23:22:57 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:38 4 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:44 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 7 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:02:58 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:02 10 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:14 11 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:23 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:46 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 15 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:03:56 16 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 0:04:10 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 18 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:41 19 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:06 20 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:11 21 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 23 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:58 24 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:06:05 25 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:24 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 27 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:53 28 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:08:02 29 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:08:07 30 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:16 31 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:26 32 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:37 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:13 34 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:59 35 Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:11:12 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:13:45 37 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:35 38 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:50 39 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:52 40 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:14:58 41 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:04 42 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:17 44 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 45 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:15:57 46 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 0:16:50 47 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:36 48 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:18:46 49 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:51 50 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:55 51 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:57 52 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 53 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:50 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:21:26 55 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:21:59 56 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:03 57 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:22:40 58 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:24:36 59 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:25:19 60 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:25:25 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:14 62 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:26:35 63 Wilson Marenetes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:26:42 64 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:28:12 65 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:44 66 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:45 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:28:59 68 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:19 69 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:29:32 70 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:57 71 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:29:59 72 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:18 73 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:07 74 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:31:11 75 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 76 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:17 77 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:13 78 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:17 79 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:33:31 80 Gustavo César Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:40 81 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:34:07 82 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:19 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:47 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:24 85 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:35:40 86 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:44 87 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:35:48 88 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:02 89 Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 0:36:54 90 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:49 91 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:51 92 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:38:00 93 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:38:13 94 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:38:21 95 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:38:31 96 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:39:05 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:28 98 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:40:12 99 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:40:55 100 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:40:57 101 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:41:15 102 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:42:02 103 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:20 104 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:42 105 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:46 106 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:48 107 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:45:21 108 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:46:30 109 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:46:50 110 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:47:21 111 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:47:30 112 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:47:41 113 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:48:05 114 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:10 115 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:31 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 117 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 118 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:50:03 119 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:50:09 120 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:50:25 121 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:31 122 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:52:51 123 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 124 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:52:53 125 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:57 126 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:35 127 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:53:40 128 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:53:52 129 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:53:58 130 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:54:11 131 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:30 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:55:27 133 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:30 134 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:59:45 135 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:00:19 136 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:02:06 137 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:19 138 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 1:02:25 139 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:03:03 140 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:03:13 141 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:03:24 142 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:03:50 143 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:04:22 144 Gianfranco Visconti (Swi) Utensilnord Named 1:05:52 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 1:06:08 146 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:06:48 147 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1:07:30 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:45 149 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:06 150 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 1:08:15 151 Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:09:52 152 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1:13:19 153 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:13:55 154 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1:14:44 155 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1:16:53 156 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:02 157 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:19:35 158 Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:19:39 159 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:20:35 160 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 161 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:21:07 162 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:22:51 163 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1:23:11 164 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:23:30 165 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 1:24:13 166 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:25:19 167 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:25:28 168 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:34:07 169 Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:49:47 170 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1:54:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 56 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 3 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 36 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 5 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 23 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 22 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 19 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 11 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 12 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 18 13 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 14 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 16 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 17 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 18 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 20 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 21 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 22 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 23 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 12 24 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 27 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 29 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 30 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 31 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 32 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 33 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 34 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 35 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 36 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 7 37 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 7 38 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 7 39 William Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 40 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 6 41 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 42 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 43 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 44 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 45 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 46 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 47 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 48 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 49 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 50 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 52 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 54 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 55 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3 56 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 57 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 3 58 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 59 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 60 Andre Cardoso S. Martins (Por) Caja Rural 2 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 63 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 64 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 65 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 66 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano - Arnavütkoy 1 67 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 68 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 69 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 70 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 71 Juan Pablo Forero Carrero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes -4 72 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor -5 73 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -5 74 Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -5 75 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 pts 2 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor 13 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 5 Fabio Andrescol Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 7 Volodymir Bileka (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 8 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 5 9 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 10 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 3 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 13 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 14 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 pts 2 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 3 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 4 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 5 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 7 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 8 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 9 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 10 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1 12 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1