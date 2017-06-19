Trending

North Star Grand Prix: Sunderland wins Stillwater, Joyce takes the overall

Rally Cyling keeps winning streak alive at 'home' race

Rally won the team competition

Rally won the team competition
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Brad Huff and Justin Williams before the start of stage 6 at the North Star Grand Prix

Brad Huff and Justin Williams before the start of stage 6 at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Riders wait for the start of stage 6

Riders wait for the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The peloton in action during stage 6 at North Star Grand prix

The peloton in action during stage 6 at North Star Grand prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Dylan Sunderland wins atop Chilkoot Hill

Dylan Sunderland wins atop Chilkoot Hill
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Big foot and Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria

Big foot and Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Colin Joyce, Dylan Sunderland and Sam Bassetti on the podium after stage 6 at the North Star Grand prix

Colin Joyce, Dylan Sunderland and Sam Bassetti on the podium after stage 6 at the North Star Grand prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Brandon McNulty, Colin Joyce and Bryan Gomez on the overall podium at North Star Grand Prix

Brandon McNulty, Colin Joyce and Bryan Gomez on the overall podium at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The Rally Cycling men's and women's teams at the 2017 North Star Grand Prix

The Rally Cycling men's and women's teams at the 2017 North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) sealed overall victory at the North Star Grand Prix Sunday after finishing second in the Stillwater criterium to Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport), who claimed first after a solo break. Third on the stage was Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery).

“It feels really good, I’m happy,” Joyce said. “The team rode really impressively and I got to cap it off for them and all their hard work. They made it as easy as possibly for me. I just had to follow and relax, then did what I had to do to finish it off. The team rode absolutely amazing.”

Joyce’s teammate, and Greg Lemond Best Young Rider Brandon McNulty finished second overall, 54” back. Bryan Gomez took third for Gateway Harley Davidson at 1’09”.

Sunderland took off with his NSW Institute of Sport teammate, Josh Taylor and Miguel Byron (Holowesko-Citadel) the second lap into the 23-lap race. Rally was content to let the trio get away with a max of 1’20” on the brutal 2.2km circuit.

“We just put our head down and committed and that was it, we didn’t see the field again,” Sunderland said. “When it got to one lap to go, I knew I just had to keep riding and not take any silly risks, to not crash in the last corner. There was a lot of relief coming up the last climb and not seeing anyone behind me.”

Tony Baca (Elbowz) won the Shimano King of the Hill competition and Alfredo Rodriguez took home the Jack Links sprint jersey. Kevin Gerkins (Elbowz) is the Diamondback best amateur rider and Sunderland won the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)1:19:36
2Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:24
3Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
4Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
5Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
6Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
7Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
8Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
9Maxx Chance (303 Project)
10Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
11Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
12Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
13Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
14John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
15Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
16Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
17Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
18Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
19Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
20Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
21Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
22Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
23Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:00:37
24Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:00:40
25Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:46
26Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:02:08
27Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:02:18
28Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:02:32
29George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:03:47
30Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
31MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
32Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:59
33Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
34William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
35Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:11
36Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
37Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
38Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:04:25
39Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
40Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
41Liam White (xXx Racing)
42Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
43Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
44Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
45Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
46Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
47Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
48John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:04:41
49Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
50Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
51Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:04:59
52Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
53Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
54Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
55Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:41
56Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
57Taylor Warren (303 Project)
58Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
59Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
60Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
61Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
62Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
63Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
64Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
65Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
66Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
67Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
68Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
69Chris Young (xXx Racing)
70Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:06:07
71Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
72Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
73Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
74Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
75Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:06:38
76Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
77Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
78Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:07:14
79Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
80Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
81Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
82John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:07:58
83Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
84Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
85Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
86Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
87Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
88Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
89Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:08:51
90Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
91Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
92Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
93Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
94Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:09:57
95Tyler George (xXx Racing)
96Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
97Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
98Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
99Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:11:22
100Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
101Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
102Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
103Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
104Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
105Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
106Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:16
107Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
108Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
DNFDanny Pate (Rally Cycling)
DNFJoshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
DNFRyan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
DNFStuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
DNFJustin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFPhilip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
DNFLogan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFDavid Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
DNFAustin Stephens (303 Project)
DNFJacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
DNFTanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
DNFJules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
DNFAaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
DNFFranklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)3
3Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)3
3Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)3
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)3
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)2
4Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)3
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)2
4Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)3
3Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)2
4Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)1

Amateur Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)1:20:02
2Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
3Maxx Chance (303 Project)
4Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
5John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
6Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
7Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
8Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:00:14
9Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:20
10Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:42
11George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:03:21
12Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
13Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:33
14William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
15Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:03:45
16Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:03:59
17Liam White (xXx Racing)
18Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
19Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
20Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
21Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
22Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:04:15
23Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
24Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:04:33
25Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
26Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
27Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
28Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:15
29Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
30Taylor Warren (303 Project)
31Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
32Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
33Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
34Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
35Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
36Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
37Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
38Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
39Chris Young (xXx Racing)
40Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:05:41
41Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
42Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
43Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
44Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
45Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:06:12
46Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
47Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:06:48
48Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
49Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
50Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
51John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:07:32
52Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
53Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
54Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
55Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
56Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:08:25
57Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
58Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
59Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
60Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:09:31
61Tyler George (xXx Racing)
62Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
63Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
64Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
65Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:10:56
66Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
67Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
68Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
69Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
70Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
71Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:50
72Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
73Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)1:19:36
2Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
3Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
4Maxx Chance (303 Project)
5Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
6Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
7Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
8Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:47
9Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:11
10Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:04:25
11Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
12Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:05:41
13Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
14Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
16Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:06:07
17Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
18Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:07:14
19Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
20Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:08:51
21Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:09:57
22Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:11:22
23Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
24Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
25Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NSW Institute of Sport3:59:40
2Rally Cycling0:00:24
3Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:04:11
4Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
5Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:04:23
6ELBOWZ Racing0:05:41
7303 Project0:05:55
8Cylance Cycling0:06:42
9Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:07:46
10Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
11Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:09:18
12Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:10:56
13Donkey Label0:11:53
14Borah Factory Racing0:12:55
15Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:14:32
16BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:15:45
17xXx Racing0:15:52
18Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:17:31
19Team Rio Grande0:17:38
20North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon0:17:46
21Stork-CCN0:18:12
22CS Velo Elite0:19:11
23Dallas Racing0:22:00
24Centric Racing p/b Catella0:24:09

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)10:26:19
2Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:54
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:09
4Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:27
5Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:29
6Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:33
7Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:37
8Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
9Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
10Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:01:40
11Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:02:37
12Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:02:49
13Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:02:51
14Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:03:06
15Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:04:07
16Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:04:11
17John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:04:19
18Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:04:25
19Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:04:39
20Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:04:42
21Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:05:26
22Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:05:27
23Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:05:43
24Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:44
25Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:05:47
26Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:05:49
27George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:07:20
28Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:07:33
29MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:07:37
30Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:07:46
31Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:07:48
32Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:07:51
33Liam White (xXx Racing)0:08:08
34Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:08:09
35Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:08:15
36Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:08:24
37Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:08:26
38William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:08:29
39Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:08:35
40Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:08:42
41Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:09:26
42Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:09:27
43Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:35
44Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:09:39
45John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:09:46
46Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:09:49
47Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:09:50
48Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:09:54
49Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:09:58
50Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:10:07
51Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:10:12
52Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:10:18
53Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:10:20
54Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:10:21
55Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:10:24
56Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:10:25
57Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:10:29
58Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:10:50
59Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:10:53
60Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:11:05
61Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:11:17
62Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:18
63Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:19
64Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:11:21
65Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:25
66Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:11:38
67Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:12:21
68Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:12:33
69Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:12:37
70Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:12:45
71Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:12:48
72Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:12:55
73Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:13:25
74Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:13:29
75Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:13:31
76Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:14:03
77Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:14:07
78Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:14:20
79Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:14:47
80Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:15:48
81Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:16:09
82Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:17:15
83Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:17:55
84Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:18:22
85Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:18:36
86Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:21:54
87Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:25:27
88Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:37:37
89Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:37:53
90Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:41:53
91Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:43:39
92Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:43:43
93Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:44:17
94Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:44:27
95Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:44:37
96Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:44:51
97Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:45:20
98Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:47:28
99Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:48:03
100Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:50:59
101Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:52:59
102Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)1:02:45
103John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)1:03:35
104Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)1:07:43
105Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)1:08:57
106Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)1:13:42
107Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)1:19:04
108Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:24:49

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)56pts
2Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)42
3Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)34
4Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)33
5Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)27
6Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)20
7Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)19
8Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)14
9Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)14
10Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)13
11John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)12
12Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)10
13Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)9
14Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)8
15Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)6
16Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)5
17Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)5
18Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)5
19Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)5
20Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)5
21Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)4
22Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)4
23Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)4
24Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
25Liam White (xXx Racing)3
26Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)3
27Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)3
28Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)3
29Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)3
30Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)2
31Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)2
32Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
33Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
34Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
35Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1
36Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)1
37Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)26pts
2Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)17
3Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)16
4Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)10
5Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
6Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)4
7Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)4
8Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
9Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)3
10Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)3
11Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
12Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)3
13Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)2
14Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)2
15Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)2
16Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)1
17Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)1
18Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)1
19MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
20Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)1
21Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)1

Amateur Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)10:27:46
2Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:10
3Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:44
4John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:52
5Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:03:12
6Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:59
7Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:04:00
8George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:05:53
9Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:06:06
10Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:06:21
11Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:06:24
12Liam White (xXx Racing)0:06:41
13Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:06:42
14Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:06:48
15Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:06:57
16Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:06:59
17William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:07:02
18Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:07:15
19Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:08:00
20Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:08
21Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:08:12
22Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:08:22
23Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:08:23
24Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:08:31
25Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:08:40
26Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:08:51
27Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:08:53
28Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:08:54
29Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:08:58
30Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:09:23
31Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:09:26
32Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:38
33Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:09:51
34Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:09:52
35Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:09:54
36Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:09:58
37Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:10:11
38Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:10:54
39Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:11:18
40Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:21
41Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:11:28
42Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:11:58
43Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:12:02
44Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:12:04
45Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:12:36
46Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:12:40
47Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:12:53
48Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:13:20
49Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:14:21
50Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:15:48
51Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:16:28
52Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:16:55
53Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:17:09
54Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:20:27
55Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:24:00
56Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:36:10
57Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:36:26
58Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:40:26
59Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:42:12
60Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:42:16
61Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:43:00
62Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:43:10
63Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:43:24
64Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:43:53
65Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:46:01
66Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:46:36
67Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:49:32
68Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:51:32
69John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)1:02:08
70Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)1:07:30
71Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)1:12:15
72Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)1:17:37
73Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:23:22

Best Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)10:27:13
2Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:43
3Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:43
5Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:01:57
6Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:03:48
7Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:04:50
8Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:06:54
9Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:06:57
10Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:07:41
11Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:08:32
12Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:09:18
13Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:09:30
14Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:09:31
15Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:10:11
16Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:10:24
17Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:10:27
18Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:54
19Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:14:54
20Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:44:26
21Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:46:34
22Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:47:09
23Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:50:05
24Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)1:18:10
25Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:23:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling31:21:19
2NSW Institute of Sport0:03:09
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:01
4Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:10:59
5Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:11:24
6303 Project0:12:10
7ELBOWZ Racing0:13:04
8Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:13:06
9Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:13:51
10Cylance Cycling0:15:21
11Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:19:15
12Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:21:31
13Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:22:44
14Borah Factory Racing0:25:20
15Donkey Label0:25:28
16BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:26:04
17North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon0:28:42
18Stork-CCN0:30:34
19xXx Racing0:31:00
20CS Velo Elite0:31:06
21Team Rio Grande0:53:26
22Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:56:58
23Dallas Racing1:09:46
24Centric Racing p/b Catella1:31:27

