Image 1 of 9 Rally won the team competition (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 2 of 9 Brad Huff and Justin Williams before the start of stage 6 at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 9 Riders wait for the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 9 The peloton in action during stage 6 at North Star Grand prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 9 Dylan Sunderland wins atop Chilkoot Hill (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 6 of 9 Big foot and Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 7 of 9 Colin Joyce, Dylan Sunderland and Sam Bassetti on the podium after stage 6 at the North Star Grand prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 8 of 9 Brandon McNulty, Colin Joyce and Bryan Gomez on the overall podium at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 9 of 9 The Rally Cycling men's and women's teams at the 2017 North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) sealed overall victory at the North Star Grand Prix Sunday after finishing second in the Stillwater criterium to Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport), who claimed first after a solo break. Third on the stage was Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery).

“It feels really good, I’m happy,” Joyce said. “The team rode really impressively and I got to cap it off for them and all their hard work. They made it as easy as possibly for me. I just had to follow and relax, then did what I had to do to finish it off. The team rode absolutely amazing.”

Joyce’s teammate, and Greg Lemond Best Young Rider Brandon McNulty finished second overall, 54” back. Bryan Gomez took third for Gateway Harley Davidson at 1’09”.

Sunderland took off with his NSW Institute of Sport teammate, Josh Taylor and Miguel Byron (Holowesko-Citadel) the second lap into the 23-lap race. Rally was content to let the trio get away with a max of 1’20” on the brutal 2.2km circuit.

“We just put our head down and committed and that was it, we didn’t see the field again,” Sunderland said. “When it got to one lap to go, I knew I just had to keep riding and not take any silly risks, to not crash in the last corner. There was a lot of relief coming up the last climb and not seeing anyone behind me.”

Tony Baca (Elbowz) won the Shimano King of the Hill competition and Alfredo Rodriguez took home the Jack Links sprint jersey. Kevin Gerkins (Elbowz) is the Diamondback best amateur rider and Sunderland won the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 1:19:36 2 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 0:00:24 3 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 4 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 0:00:26 5 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 6 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 7 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 8 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 9 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 10 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 11 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 12 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 13 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 14 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 15 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 16 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 17 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 18 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 19 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 20 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 21 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 22 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 23 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:37 24 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:00:40 25 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:46 26 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:08 27 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 0:02:18 28 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:32 29 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:03:47 30 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 31 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 32 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:59 33 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 34 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 35 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:11 36 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 37 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 38 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:04:25 39 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 40 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 41 Liam White (xXx Racing) 42 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 43 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 44 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 45 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 46 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 47 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 48 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:04:41 49 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 50 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 51 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:04:59 52 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 53 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 54 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 55 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:41 56 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 57 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 58 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 59 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 60 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 61 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 62 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 63 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 64 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 65 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 66 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 67 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 68 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 69 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 70 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:06:07 71 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 72 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 73 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 74 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 75 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:06:38 76 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 77 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 78 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:07:14 79 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 80 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 81 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 82 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:07:58 83 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 84 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 85 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 86 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 87 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 88 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 89 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:08:51 90 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 91 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 92 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 93 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 94 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:09:57 95 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 96 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 97 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 98 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 99 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:11:22 100 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 101 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 102 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 103 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 104 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 105 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 106 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:16 107 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 108 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) DNF Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) DNF Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) DNF Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) DNF Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) DNF Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) DNF Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) DNF Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) DNF Austin Stephens (303 Project) DNF Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) DNF Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) DNF Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) DNF Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) DNF Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 3 3 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 3 3 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 3 3 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 3 3 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 2 4 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 3 3 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 2 4 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 3 3 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 2 4 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 1

Amateur Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 1:20:02 2 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 3 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 4 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 5 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 6 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 7 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 8 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:00:14 9 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:20 10 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:42 11 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:03:21 12 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 13 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:33 14 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 15 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:03:45 16 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:59 17 Liam White (xXx Racing) 18 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 19 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 20 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 21 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 22 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:04:15 23 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 24 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:04:33 25 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 26 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 27 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 28 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:15 29 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 30 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 31 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 32 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 33 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 34 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 35 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 36 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 37 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 38 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 39 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 40 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:05:41 41 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 42 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 43 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 44 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 45 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:06:12 46 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 47 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:06:48 48 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 49 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 50 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 51 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:07:32 52 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 53 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 54 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 55 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 56 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:08:25 57 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 58 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 59 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 60 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:09:31 61 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 62 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 63 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 64 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 65 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:10:56 66 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 67 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 68 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 69 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 70 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 71 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:50 72 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 73 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)

Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 1:19:36 2 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 0:00:26 3 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 5 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 6 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 7 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 8 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:47 9 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:11 10 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:04:25 11 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 12 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:05:41 13 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 14 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 16 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:06:07 17 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 18 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:07:14 19 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 20 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:08:51 21 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:09:57 22 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:11:22 23 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 24 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 25 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NSW Institute of Sport 3:59:40 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:24 3 Arapahoe Resources / Garneau 0:04:11 4 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:04:23 6 ELBOWZ Racing 0:05:41 7 303 Project 0:05:55 8 Cylance Cycling 0:06:42 9 Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:07:46 10 Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing 11 Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels 0:09:18 12 Oklahoma Bicycle Project 0:10:56 13 Donkey Label 0:11:53 14 Borah Factory Racing 0:12:55 15 Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team 0:14:32 16 BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway 0:15:45 17 xXx Racing 0:15:52 18 Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:17:31 19 Team Rio Grande 0:17:38 20 North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon 0:17:46 21 Stork-CCN 0:18:12 22 CS Velo Elite 0:19:11 23 Dallas Racing 0:22:00 24 Centric Racing p/b Catella 0:24:09

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 10:26:19 2 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 0:00:54 3 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:01:09 4 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:27 5 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:29 6 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:01:33 7 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:37 8 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 9 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 10 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:01:40 11 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:02:37 12 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:49 13 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:02:51 14 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 0:03:06 15 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 0:04:07 16 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:04:11 17 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:04:19 18 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:04:25 19 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 0:04:39 20 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:04:42 21 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:05:26 22 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:05:27 23 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:05:43 24 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:05:44 25 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 0:05:47 26 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:05:49 27 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:07:20 28 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:07:33 29 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:07:37 30 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:07:46 31 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:07:48 32 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:07:51 33 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:08:08 34 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:08:09 35 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:08:15 36 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:08:24 37 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:08:26 38 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 0:08:29 39 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:08:35 40 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:08:42 41 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:09:26 42 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 0:09:27 43 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:09:35 44 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:09:39 45 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:09:46 46 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:09:49 47 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:09:50 48 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:09:54 49 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:09:58 50 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:10:07 51 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:10:12 52 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:10:18 53 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:10:20 54 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:10:21 55 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:10:24 56 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:10:25 57 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 0:10:29 58 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:10:50 59 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:10:53 60 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:11:05 61 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:11:17 62 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:18 63 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:19 64 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:11:21 65 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:25 66 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:11:38 67 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 0:12:21 68 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:12:33 69 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 0:12:37 70 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:12:45 71 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:12:48 72 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:12:55 73 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:13:25 74 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:13:29 75 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:13:31 76 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:14:03 77 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:14:07 78 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:14:20 79 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:14:47 80 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:15:48 81 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:16:09 82 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:17:15 83 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:17:55 84 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:18:22 85 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:18:36 86 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:21:54 87 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:25:27 88 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:37:37 89 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:37:53 90 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:41:53 91 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 0:43:39 92 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:43:43 93 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:44:17 94 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:44:27 95 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:44:37 96 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:44:51 97 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:45:20 98 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:47:28 99 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:48:03 100 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:50:59 101 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:52:59 102 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 1:02:45 103 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 1:03:35 104 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 1:07:43 105 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 1:08:57 106 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 1:13:42 107 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 1:19:04 108 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:24:49

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 56 pts 2 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 42 3 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 34 4 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 33 5 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 27 6 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 20 7 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 19 8 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 14 9 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 14 10 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 13 11 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 12 12 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 10 13 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 9 14 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 8 15 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 6 16 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 5 17 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 5 18 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 19 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 5 20 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 5 21 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 4 22 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 4 23 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 24 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 25 Liam White (xXx Racing) 3 26 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 3 27 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 3 28 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 3 29 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 3 30 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 2 31 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 2 32 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1 33 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1 34 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1 35 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 1 36 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 1 37 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 26 pts 2 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 17 3 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 16 4 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 10 5 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 6 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 4 7 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 4 8 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 9 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 3 10 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 3 11 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 12 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 13 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 2 14 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 2 15 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 2 16 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 1 17 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 1 18 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 1 19 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1 20 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 1 21 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 1

Amateur Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 10:27:46 2 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:10 3 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:44 4 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:52 5 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 0:03:12 6 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:03:59 7 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:04:00 8 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:05:53 9 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:06:06 10 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:06:21 11 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:06:24 12 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:06:41 13 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:06:42 14 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:06:48 15 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:06:57 16 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:06:59 17 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 0:07:02 18 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:07:15 19 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 0:08:00 20 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:08:08 21 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:08:12 22 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:08:22 23 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:08:23 24 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:08:31 25 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:08:40 26 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:08:51 27 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:08:53 28 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:08:54 29 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:08:58 30 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:09:23 31 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:09:26 32 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:38 33 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:09:51 34 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:09:52 35 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:09:54 36 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:09:58 37 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:10:11 38 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 0:10:54 39 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:11:18 40 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:21 41 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:11:28 42 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:11:58 43 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:12:02 44 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:12:04 45 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:12:36 46 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:12:40 47 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:12:53 48 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:13:20 49 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:14:21 50 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:15:48 51 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:16:28 52 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:16:55 53 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:17:09 54 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:20:27 55 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:24:00 56 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:36:10 57 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:36:26 58 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:40:26 59 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 0:42:12 60 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:42:16 61 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:43:00 62 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:43:10 63 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:43:24 64 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:43:53 65 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:46:01 66 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:46:36 67 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:49:32 68 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:51:32 69 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 1:02:08 70 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 1:07:30 71 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 1:12:15 72 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 1:17:37 73 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:23:22

Best Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 10:27:13 2 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:00:43 3 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 4 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:43 5 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:01:57 6 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:03:48 7 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:04:50 8 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:06:54 9 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:06:57 10 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:07:41 11 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:08:32 12 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:09:18 13 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:09:30 14 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:09:31 15 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:10:11 16 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:10:24 17 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:10:27 18 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:54 19 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:14:54 20 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:44:26 21 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:46:34 22 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:47:09 23 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:50:05 24 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 1:18:10 25 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:23:55