Alfredo Rodriguez sprints to stage 2 North Star victory

Brandon McNulty retains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 2

Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) on top step of the podium

Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) on top step of the podium
(Image credit: Eric Swanson)
Image 2 of 2

The jersey holders after stage 2

The jersey holders after stage 2
(Image credit: Eric Swanson)

Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) outsmarted a dominant Cylance Cycling lead out train to take the win Wednesday at the St. Paul Criterium. Last year's winner Justin Williams (Cylance Pro Cycling) had to settle for second place this time around, while Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel) rounded out the podium in third place.

"I'm so happy," Rodriguez said. "My team was so strong during the race, to help me win. This victory is not mine, it's for my team."

After winning the morning Riverfront individual time trial, Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) remains in the North Memorial leader's jersey six seconds ahead of Colin Joyce and seven seconds in front of Evan Huffman, both teammates.

"It's really good to still be in the yellow," said McNulty, who is also leading the Greg Lemond Best Young Rider standings. "Today was a bit chaotic, but it worked out well. I finished in the group and saved my legs. We have a strong team here, so going into tomorrow, we're all excited to see what we can do."

Rodriguez's team, Elevate-KHS came to the front with 10 laps to go to reel back solo breakaway rider Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport). Sunderland was the only rider of the race to gain an advantage, which maxed out at 25 seconds before the 21-year-old Australian was bought back with six laps to go.

"Our plan was to let Cylance come up and lead for a while," Rodriguez said. "It's a long sprint finish, so we decided I wanted to be fifth around the last corner. I was, then I waited until 150 meters to go and gave it a punch."

Rodriguez will wear the red Jack Link's sprint jersey in tomorrow's road race at Cannon Falls. George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) leads the best amateur category and Sunderland was awarded the Ellen Watters Most Aggressive jersey for his breakaway efforts.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1:23:22
2Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
3Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
5Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
6Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
7Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
8Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
9Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
10Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
11Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
12Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
13Austin Stephens (303 Project)
14Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
15Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
16Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
17Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
18Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
19Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
20Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
21John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
22Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
23Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
24MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
25Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
26Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
27Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
28Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
29Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
30Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
31David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
32Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
33Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
34Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
35Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
36Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
37Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
38Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
39Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
40Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
41Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
42Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
43Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
44Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
45Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
46Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
47Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
48George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
49Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
50Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
51Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
52Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
53Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
54Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
55Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
56John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
57Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
58Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
59Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
60Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
61Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
62Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
63Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
64Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
65Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
66Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
67Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
68Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
69Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
70Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
71erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
72Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
73Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
74Liam White (xXx Racing)
75Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
76Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
77Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
78Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
79Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
80Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
81Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
82Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
83Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
84Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
85Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
86Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
87Tyler George (xXx Racing)
88Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
89Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
90Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
91Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
92Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
93Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
94Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
95Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
96Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
97Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
98Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
99Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
100Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
101Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
102Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
103Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
104Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
105Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
106Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
107Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
108John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
109Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
110Taylor Warren (303 Project)
111Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
112Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
113Maxx Chance (303 Project)
114Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
115Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
116Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
117Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
118Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
119Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
120Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
121Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
122Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
123Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
124Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
125Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
126William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
127Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
128Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
129Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
130Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
131Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
132Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
133Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
134Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
135Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)
136Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
137Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:00:29
138Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:00:52
139Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:36
140Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
141Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:47
142Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:52
143Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:23
144Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:04:38
145Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
146Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)5pts
2Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)3
3Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Liam White (xXx Racing)3
3Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)5pts
2Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)3
3Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)15pts
2Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)12
3Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)10
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)7
5Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)6
6Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)5
7Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)4
8Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)3
9Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)2
10Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)1

Amateur riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)1:23:22
2Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
3Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
4Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
5Austin Stephens (303 Project)
6Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
7Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
8Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
9Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
10John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
11Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
12Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
13Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
14Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
15David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
16Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
17Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
18Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
19Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
20Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
21Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
22Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
23Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
24George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
25Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
26Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
27Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
28Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
29Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
30Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
31Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
32Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
33Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
34Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
35Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
36Liam White (xXx Racing)
37Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
38Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
39Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
40Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
41Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
42Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
43Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
44Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
45Tyler George (xXx Racing)
46Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
47Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
48Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
49Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
50Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
51Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
52Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
53Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
54Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
55Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
56Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
57Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
58Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
59Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
60Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
61Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
62Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
63Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
64Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
65Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
66John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
67Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
68Taylor Warren (303 Project)
69Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
70Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
71Maxx Chance (303 Project)
72Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
73Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
74Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
75Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
76Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
77Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
78Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
79Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
80Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
81William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
82Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
83Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
84Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
85Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
86Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
87Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
88Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
89Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
90Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)
91Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
92Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:00:29
93Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:00:52
94Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:36
95Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
96Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:47
97Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:52
98Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:23
99Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:04:38
100Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
101Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1:23:22
2Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
5Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
6Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
7Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
8Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
9Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
10Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
11Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
12Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
13Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
14Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
15Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
16Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
17Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
18Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
19Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
20Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
21Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
22Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
23Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
24Maxx Chance (303 Project)
25Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
26Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
27Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
28Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
29Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
30Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:36
31Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
32Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:47
33Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:23
34Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:04:38
35Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling4:10:06
2ELBOWZ Racing
3Rally Cycling
4Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
5Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
6Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team
7NSW Institute of Sport
8Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
9Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
10Oklahoma Bicycle Project
11Borah Factory Racing
12North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
13Cylance Cycling
14Donkey Label
15Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
16xXx Racing
17Centric Racing p/b Catella
18Stork-CCN
19Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels
20303 Project
21Dallas Racing
22BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway
23Team Rio Grande
24CS Velo Elite
25Cyclus Sports
26Team Novo Nordisk Development0:00:47

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)1:32:38
2Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:06
3Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:07
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:11
5MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
6Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:12
7John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:18
8Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:20
9Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:23
10George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:24
11William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:25
12Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
13Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:27
14Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
15Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
16Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:30
17Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
18Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:31
19Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
20Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
21Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:33
22Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:35
23Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:38
24Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
25Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:40
26Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
27Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
28Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
29Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:46
30Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
31Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:47
32Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
33Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:48
34Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:00:50
35Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:51
36Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
37Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
38Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:52
39Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:54
40Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:55
41Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:56
42Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
43Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
44Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:57
45Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
46John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
47Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
48Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:58
49Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
50Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
51Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:01:00
52Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
53Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
54Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:01
55Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:01:02
56Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
57Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:04
58Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:05
59Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
60Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
61David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
62Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
63Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:01:07
64Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
65Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
66Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
67Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:01:08
68Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
69Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
70Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:09
71Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:11
72Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:12
73Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:01:13
74erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:14
75Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:15
76Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
77Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:18
78Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
79Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
80Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:19
81Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
82Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
83Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:20
84Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
85Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:21
86Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:01:22
87Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
88Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:23
89Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:24
90Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:25
91Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
92Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:26
93Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:27
94Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
95Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:28
96Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
97Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:30
98Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
99Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
100Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
101Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
102John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:35
103Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
104Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
105Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
106Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:36
107Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:01:37
108Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
109Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:38
110Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
111Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)0:01:39
112Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:40
113Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
114Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:01:41
115Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
116Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
117Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:44
118Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
119Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
120Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:46
121Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:47
122Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
123Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:01:50
124Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:01:53
125Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:57
126Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:58
127Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:59
128Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
129Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:00
130Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
131Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
132Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:02:06
133Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:02:08
134Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:09
135Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:14
136Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:16
137Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:02:19
138Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:39
139Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:02:46
140Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:03:03
141Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:03:07
142Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:43
143Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:05:48
144Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:06:19
145Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:06:54
146Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:07:00

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)15pts
2Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)12
3Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)10
4Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)8
5Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)7
6Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)6
7Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)5
8Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)5
9Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)5
10Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)4
11Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)3
12Liam White (xXx Racing)3
13Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)3
14Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)2
15Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
16Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)1
17Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)1
18Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)1

Amateur riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)1:33:02
2William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:01
3Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:06
4Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
5Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:11
6Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:14
7Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:16
8Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:17
9Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:22
10Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:23
11Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
12Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:24
13Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:27
14Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
15Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:28
16Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:31
17Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:32
18Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:33
19Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
20John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
21Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
22Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:34
23Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:35
24Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:00:36
25Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
26Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:00:38
27Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
28Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:40
29Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:41
30Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
31Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
32David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
33Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
34Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:00:43
35Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
36Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
37Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:44
38Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:45
39Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:47
40Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:00:49
41Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:51
42Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
43Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:54
44Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
45Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:00:55
46Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
47Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
48Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:56
49Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:00:58
50Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:59
51Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:00
52Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:01
53Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:02
54Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:03
55Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
56Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:04
57Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
58Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:06
59Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
60Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
61Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
62Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:07
63John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:11
64Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
65Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
66Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
67Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:13
68Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:14
69Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
70Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)0:01:15
71Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:16
72Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
73Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:01:17
74Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
75Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:20
76Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
77Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
78Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:22
79Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:23
80Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
81Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:01:26
82Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:01:29
83Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:33
84Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:34
85Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:35
86Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
87Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:36
88Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
89Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:01:42
90Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:01:44
91Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:52
92Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:01:55
93Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:15
94Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:02:22
95Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:02:39
96Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:02:43
97Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:19
98Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:05:24
99Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:05:55
100Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:06:30
101Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:06:36

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)1:32:38
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:30
4Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:31
5Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:35
6Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
7Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
8Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:47
9Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:51
10Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:56
11Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
12Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:05
13Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
14Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:12
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:20
16Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:21
17Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:25
18Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:30
19Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
20Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
21Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:40
22Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:41
23Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:44
24Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:47
25Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:00
26Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:02:06
27Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:02:08
28Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:09
29Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:14
30Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:39
31Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:03:07
32Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:43
33Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:05:48
34Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:06:19
35Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:07:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling4:38:15
2Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:00:26
3Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:52
4Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:54
5Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:01:16
6Cylance Cycling0:01:35
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:38
8CS Velo Elite0:02:02
9Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:02:04
10Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:02:14
11Borah Factory Racing0:02:15
12Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:02:23
13BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:02:39
14Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:02:43
15Centric Racing p/b Catella0:02:45
16Stork-CCN0:02:51
17Team Rio Grande0:02:55
18NSW Institute of Sport0:02:56
19North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
20Donkey Label0:02:57
21xXx Racing0:03:00
22303 Project0:03:05
23Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:08
24Cyclus Sports0:04:29
25Dallas Racing0:05:05
26Team Novo Nordisk Development0:05:07

 

 

