Alfredo Rodriguez sprints to stage 2 North Star victory
Brandon McNulty retains leader's jersey
Stage 2 Men: Saint Paul Grand Avenue Criterium -
Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) outsmarted a dominant Cylance Cycling lead out train to take the win Wednesday at the St. Paul Criterium. Last year's winner Justin Williams (Cylance Pro Cycling) had to settle for second place this time around, while Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel) rounded out the podium in third place.
"I'm so happy," Rodriguez said. "My team was so strong during the race, to help me win. This victory is not mine, it's for my team."
After winning the morning Riverfront individual time trial, Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) remains in the North Memorial leader's jersey six seconds ahead of Colin Joyce and seven seconds in front of Evan Huffman, both teammates.
"It's really good to still be in the yellow," said McNulty, who is also leading the Greg Lemond Best Young Rider standings. "Today was a bit chaotic, but it worked out well. I finished in the group and saved my legs. We have a strong team here, so going into tomorrow, we're all excited to see what we can do."
Rodriguez's team, Elevate-KHS came to the front with 10 laps to go to reel back solo breakaway rider Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport). Sunderland was the only rider of the race to gain an advantage, which maxed out at 25 seconds before the 21-year-old Australian was bought back with six laps to go.
"Our plan was to let Cylance come up and lead for a while," Rodriguez said. "It's a long sprint finish, so we decided I wanted to be fifth around the last corner. I was, then I waited until 150 meters to go and gave it a punch."
Rodriguez will wear the red Jack Link's sprint jersey in tomorrow's road race at Cannon Falls. George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) leads the best amateur category and Sunderland was awarded the Ellen Watters Most Aggressive jersey for his breakaway efforts.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1:23:22
|2
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|3
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|5
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|6
|Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
|7
|Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|8
|Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|10
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|11
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|12
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|13
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|14
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|15
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|16
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|17
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|18
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|19
|Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
|20
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|21
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|22
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|23
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|24
|MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|25
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|26
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|27
|Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|28
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|29
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|30
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|31
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|32
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|33
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|34
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|35
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|36
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|37
|Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
|38
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|39
|Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|40
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|41
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|42
|Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|43
|Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|44
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|45
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|46
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|47
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|48
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|49
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|50
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|51
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|52
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|53
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|54
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|55
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|56
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|57
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|58
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|59
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|60
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|61
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|62
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|63
|Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|64
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|65
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|66
|Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
|67
|Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|68
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|69
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|70
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|71
|erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|72
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|73
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|74
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|75
|Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|76
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|77
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|78
|Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|79
|Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
|80
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|81
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|82
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|83
|Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
|84
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|85
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|86
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|87
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|88
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
|89
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|90
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|91
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|92
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|93
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|94
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|95
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|96
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|97
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|98
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|99
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|100
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|101
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|102
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|103
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|104
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|105
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|106
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|107
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|108
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|109
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|110
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|111
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|112
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|113
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|114
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|115
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|116
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|117
|Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|118
|Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
|119
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|120
|Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|121
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|122
|Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
|123
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|124
|Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
|125
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|126
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|127
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|128
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|129
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|130
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|131
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|132
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|133
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|134
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|135
|Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)
|136
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|137
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|0:00:29
|138
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|0:00:52
|139
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:36
|140
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|141
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:47
|142
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:00:52
|143
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:04:23
|144
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)
|0:04:38
|145
|Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|146
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
