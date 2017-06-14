Image 1 of 2 Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Eric Swanson) Image 2 of 2 The jersey holders after stage 2 (Image credit: Eric Swanson)

Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) outsmarted a dominant Cylance Cycling lead out train to take the win Wednesday at the St. Paul Criterium. Last year's winner Justin Williams (Cylance Pro Cycling) had to settle for second place this time around, while Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel) rounded out the podium in third place.

"I'm so happy," Rodriguez said. "My team was so strong during the race, to help me win. This victory is not mine, it's for my team."

After winning the morning Riverfront individual time trial, Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) remains in the North Memorial leader's jersey six seconds ahead of Colin Joyce and seven seconds in front of Evan Huffman, both teammates.

"It's really good to still be in the yellow," said McNulty, who is also leading the Greg Lemond Best Young Rider standings. "Today was a bit chaotic, but it worked out well. I finished in the group and saved my legs. We have a strong team here, so going into tomorrow, we're all excited to see what we can do."

Rodriguez's team, Elevate-KHS came to the front with 10 laps to go to reel back solo breakaway rider Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport). Sunderland was the only rider of the race to gain an advantage, which maxed out at 25 seconds before the 21-year-old Australian was bought back with six laps to go.

"Our plan was to let Cylance come up and lead for a while," Rodriguez said. "It's a long sprint finish, so we decided I wanted to be fifth around the last corner. I was, then I waited until 150 meters to go and gave it a punch."

Rodriguez will wear the red Jack Link's sprint jersey in tomorrow's road race at Cannon Falls. George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) leads the best amateur category and Sunderland was awarded the Ellen Watters Most Aggressive jersey for his breakaway efforts.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1:23:22 2 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 3 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 4 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 5 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 6 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 7 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 8 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 9 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 10 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 11 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 13 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 14 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 15 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 16 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 17 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 18 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 19 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 20 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 21 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 22 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 23 Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 24 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 25 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 26 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 27 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 28 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 29 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 30 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 31 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 32 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 33 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 34 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 35 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 36 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 37 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 38 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 39 Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 40 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 41 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 42 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 43 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 44 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 45 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 46 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 47 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 48 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 49 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 50 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 51 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 52 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 53 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 54 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 55 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 56 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 57 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 58 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 59 Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) 60 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 61 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 62 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 63 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 64 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 65 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 66 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 67 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 68 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 69 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 70 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 71 erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 72 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 73 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 74 Liam White (xXx Racing) 75 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 76 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 77 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 78 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 79 Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) 80 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 81 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 82 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 83 Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label) 84 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 85 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 86 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 87 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 88 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) 89 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 90 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 91 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 92 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 93 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 94 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 95 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 96 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 97 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 98 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 99 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 100 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 101 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 102 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 103 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 104 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 105 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 106 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 107 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 108 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 109 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 110 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 111 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 112 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 113 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 114 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 115 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 116 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 117 Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 118 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 119 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 120 Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 121 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 122 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 123 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 124 Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande) 125 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 126 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 127 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 128 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 129 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 130 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 131 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 132 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 133 Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports) 134 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 135 Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports) 136 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 137 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:00:29 138 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:00:52 139 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:01:36 140 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 141 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:47 142 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:00:52 143 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:23 144 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 0:04:38 145 Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 146 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 5 pts 2 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 3 3 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Liam White (xXx Racing) 3 3 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 pts 2 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 3 3 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 12 3 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 10 4 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 7 5 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 6 6 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 5 7 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 4 8 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 3 9 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 2 10 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

Amateur riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 1:23:22 2 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 3 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 4 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 5 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 6 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 7 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 8 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 9 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 10 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 11 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 12 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 13 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 14 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 15 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 16 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 17 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 18 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 19 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 20 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 21 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 22 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 23 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 24 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 25 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 26 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 27 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 28 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 29 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 30 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 31 Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) 32 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 33 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 34 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 35 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 36 Liam White (xXx Racing) 37 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 38 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 39 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 40 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 41 Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label) 42 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 43 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 44 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 45 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 46 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) 47 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 48 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 49 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 50 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 51 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 52 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 53 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 54 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 55 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 56 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 57 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 58 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 59 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 60 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 61 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 62 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 63 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 64 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 65 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 66 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 67 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 68 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 69 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 70 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 71 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 72 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 73 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 74 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 75 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 76 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 77 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 78 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 79 Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande) 80 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 81 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 82 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 83 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 84 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 85 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 86 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 87 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 88 Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports) 89 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 90 Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports) 91 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 92 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:00:29 93 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:00:52 94 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:01:36 95 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 96 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:47 97 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:00:52 98 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:23 99 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 0:04:38 100 Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 101 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1:23:22 2 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 4 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 6 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 7 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 8 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 9 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 10 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 11 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 12 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 13 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 14 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 15 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 16 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 17 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 18 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) 19 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 20 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 21 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 22 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 23 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 24 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 25 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 26 Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 27 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 28 Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 29 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 30 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:01:36 31 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 32 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:47 33 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:23 34 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 0:04:38 35 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4:10:06 2 ELBOWZ Racing 3 Rally Cycling 4 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 5 Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 6 Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team 7 NSW Institute of Sport 8 Arapahoe Resources / Garneau 9 Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing 10 Oklahoma Bicycle Project 11 Borah Factory Racing 12 North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon 13 Cylance Cycling 14 Donkey Label 15 Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 16 xXx Racing 17 Centric Racing p/b Catella 18 Stork-CCN 19 Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels 20 303 Project 21 Dallas Racing 22 BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway 23 Team Rio Grande 24 CS Velo Elite 25 Cyclus Sports 26 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:00:47

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 1:32:38 2 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 0:00:06 3 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:00:07 4 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:11 5 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 6 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:12 7 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:18 8 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 9 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:23 10 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:24 11 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:25 12 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 0:00:26 13 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:00:27 14 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 15 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:28 16 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:30 17 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 18 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:31 19 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 20 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 21 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:33 22 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:35 23 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:38 24 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 25 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:40 26 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 27 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:41 28 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:45 29 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:46 30 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 31 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:47 32 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 33 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:00:48 34 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:50 35 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:51 36 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 37 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 38 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:00:52 39 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:54 40 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:00:55 41 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 0:00:56 42 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 43 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 44 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:00:57 45 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 46 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 47 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 48 Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) 0:00:58 49 Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 50 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 0:00:59 51 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 0:01:00 52 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 53 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 54 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:01:01 55 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:02 56 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 57 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:04 58 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:01:05 59 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 60 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 61 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 62 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 63 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:01:07 64 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 65 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 66 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 67 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:08 68 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 69 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 70 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:09 71 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:11 72 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:12 73 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 0:01:13 74 erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:01:14 75 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:01:15 76 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 77 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:01:18 78 Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 79 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 80 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:01:19 81 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 82 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 83 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:20 84 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 85 Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:01:21 86 Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label) 0:01:22 87 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 88 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:01:23 89 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:24 90 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:01:25 91 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 92 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:01:26 93 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:01:27 94 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 95 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 0:01:28 96 Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande) 97 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:30 98 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 99 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 100 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 101 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:31 102 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:35 103 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 104 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 105 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 106 Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:36 107 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:37 108 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 109 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:01:38 110 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 111 Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:39 112 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) 0:01:40 113 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 114 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:41 115 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 116 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 117 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:44 118 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 119 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 120 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:46 121 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:47 122 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 123 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:01:50 124 Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:53 125 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:57 126 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:58 127 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:59 128 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 129 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:00 130 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 131 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 132 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:02:06 133 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:02:08 134 Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:09 135 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:14 136 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:16 137 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:02:19 138 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:39 139 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:02:46 140 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:03:03 141 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:03:07 142 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:43 143 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 0:05:48 144 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:06:19 145 Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:06:54 146 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:07:00

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 12 3 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 10 4 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 8 5 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 7 6 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 6 7 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 5 8 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 9 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 5 10 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 4 11 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 3 12 Liam White (xXx Racing) 3 13 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 3 14 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 2 15 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1 16 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 1 17 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 1 18 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

Amateur riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 1:33:02 2 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:01 3 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:06 4 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 5 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:11 6 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:14 7 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:16 8 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:17 9 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:22 10 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:23 11 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 12 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:00:24 13 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:27 14 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 15 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:00:28 16 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:00:31 17 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 0:00:32 18 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:00:33 19 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 20 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 21 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 22 Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) 0:00:34 23 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 0:00:35 24 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 0:00:36 25 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 26 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:38 27 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 28 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:40 29 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:41 30 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 31 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 32 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 33 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 34 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:43 35 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 36 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 37 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:44 38 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:45 39 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:47 40 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 0:00:49 41 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:00:51 42 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 43 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:54 44 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 45 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:00:55 46 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 47 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 48 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:00:56 49 Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label) 0:00:58 50 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:00:59 51 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:00 52 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:01:01 53 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:01:02 54 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:01:03 55 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 56 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 0:01:04 57 Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande) 58 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:06 59 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 60 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 61 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 62 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:07 63 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:11 64 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 65 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 66 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 67 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:01:13 68 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:01:14 69 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 70 Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:15 71 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) 0:01:16 72 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 73 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:17 74 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 75 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:20 76 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 77 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 78 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:22 79 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:23 80 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 81 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:01:26 82 Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:29 83 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:33 84 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:34 85 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:35 86 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 87 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:36 88 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 89 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:01:42 90 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:01:44 91 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:52 92 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:01:55 93 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:15 94 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:02:22 95 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:02:39 96 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:02:43 97 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:19 98 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 0:05:24 99 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:05:55 100 Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:06:30 101 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:06:36

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 1:32:38 2 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:28 3 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:00:30 4 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 5 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:35 6 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:41 7 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:45 8 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:47 9 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:00:51 10 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:00:56 11 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 0:00:59 12 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:01:05 13 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:07 14 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:12 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:20 16 Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:01:21 17 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:25 18 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:01:30 19 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:31 20 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:01:37 21 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) 0:01:40 22 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:41 23 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:44 24 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:47 25 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:02:00 26 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:02:06 27 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:02:08 28 Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:09 29 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:14 30 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:39 31 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:03:07 32 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:43 33 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 0:05:48 34 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:06:19 35 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:07:00