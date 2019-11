Image 1 of 5 Best young rider Ruth Winder (UHC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Riders in the women's field re-group after the first sprint point. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Image 3 of 5 Rachel Wills (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling) leads the peleton up a small rise on the second Rural lap as they chased a break of four women. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Image 4 of 5 Kevin Pietka (Chicago, IL) hands water to Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) in the feed zone mid-race. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Image 5 of 5 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) celebrates the stage victory ahead of Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power). (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling's Ruth Winder displayed her remarkable speed for the second time at the North Star Grand Prix, outsprinting North Memorial race leader Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Marlies Mejías (Shimano Weber) out of a reduced field in the 61 mile (98km) finale of the penultimate stage held at North Mankato.

Winder's result moves her up to third place overall, tied for time with second place Mejías. White stays in the lead by four seconds going into tomorrow's Stillwater Criterium, which promises to be a GC showdown.

"Towards the second half of the race, we were pushing for a break with Rushlee (Buchanan), who got away with a few other riders with three laps of the final circuit to go," Winder said. "They got a decent gap and it was good for us. With a lap to go, Rally really started to chase and the peloton made the catch the final time up the climb. Tayler Wiles threw down a great attack that took myself, Emma and Marlies to the line. Tayler led me out fabulously and I sprinted to the win."

White has all but sealed her lead in the Greg Lemond best young rider jersey after today's stage. Tayler Wiles (UHC) took advantage of the four Shimano queen of the hill opportunities to pad her lead in that competition and Mejías moves into the Jack Link's sprinter jersey. Ariane Bonhomme (Cyclery) continues to be the Diamondback best amateur and Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial) won the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey today for her performance in the break.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2:36:23 2 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 3 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 4 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 5 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 6 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 7 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 8 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 9 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 10 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 11 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:00:08 12 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:16 13 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 14 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:18 15 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 0:00:22 16 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 17 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 0:00:34 18 Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 19 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 20 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 21 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 22 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 23 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 24 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 25 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:00:37 26 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 0:00:38 27 Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand) 0:00:43 28 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:00:56 29 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 0:00:59 30 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:01:01 31 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:09 32 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:41 33 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 34 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 35 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:57 36 Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:02:17 37 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:07 38 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 0:03:10 39 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:03:11 40 Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:20 41 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 42 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 43 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 44 Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 45 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 46 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 47 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 48 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 0:03:50 49 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:04:59 50 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:05:10 51 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:05:11 52 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:05:20 53 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 54 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:05:33 55 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 0:05:47 56 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 57 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:05:49 58 Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 59 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:08:30 60 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 61 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 62 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 63 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 64 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 65 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:08:38 66 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 0:08:47 67 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:10:00 68 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 0:12:08 69 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:15:12

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 5 pts 2 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 5 pts 2 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 3 3 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 5 pts 2 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 3 3 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 2 4 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 3 3 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 2 4 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 2 4 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 2 4 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 2:36:23 2 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:03 3 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:16 4 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:18 5 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:00:34 6 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:00:37 7 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:09 8 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:41 9 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:07 10 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:20 11 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 12 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 13 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:05:20 14 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 15 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:05:47 16 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:05:49 17 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:08:38

Amateur riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 2:36:26 2 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 3 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:02 4 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:00:13 5 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:00:31 6 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 7 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:00:53 8 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:54 9 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:03:17 10 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:04:56 11 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:05:07 12 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:05:08 13 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:05:17 14 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:05:30 15 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:05:44 16 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:08:27 17 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 18 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 19 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 20 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 21 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 22 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:08:35 23 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 0:08:44 24 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:09:57 25 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 0:12:05 26 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:15:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7:49:17 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:11 3 The Cyclery - 4iiii 0:01:03 4 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:01:30 5 Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:02:03 6 Cycling New Zealand 0:02:43 7 North Memorial Healthcare 0:02:48 8 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:46 9 Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate 0:07:16 10 LA Sweat 0:08:35 11 Chicago Womens Elite Cycling 0:08:48

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 7:31:32 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:00:04 3 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:20 5 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 6 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 7 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 0:00:48 8 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:06 9 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:01:07 10 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:01:14 11 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:01:25 12 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 0:01:29 13 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:30 14 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 15 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 16 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 17 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:34 18 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:01:39 19 Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:55 20 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:57 21 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:02:03 22 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 0:02:10 23 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:02:18 24 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:02:20 25 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:02:25 26 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:02:38 27 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 0:02:40 28 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 29 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:03:01 30 Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:03:21 31 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:03:30 32 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:03:45 33 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:03:52 34 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:03:53 35 Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:54 36 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:04:24 37 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:04:34 38 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:04:37 39 Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:04:53 40 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:05:15 41 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 42 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:05:21 43 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 0:05:32 44 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:06:12 45 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:06:13 46 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:07:10 47 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 0:07:17 48 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:07:22 49 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:07:55 50 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:08:03 51 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:08:51 52 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:10:03 53 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:11:20 54 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:18:23 55 Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:28:16 56 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:34:03 57 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:34:30 58 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:35:12 59 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:35:45 60 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:37:00 61 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 0:38:32 62 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:38:55 63 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:45:42 64 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 0:51:44 65 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 1:00:37 66 Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1:20:37 67 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 1:38:16 68 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:43:53 69 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 1:49:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 55 pts 2 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 49 3 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 44 4 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 34 5 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 28 6 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 22 7 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 20 8 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 19 9 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 13 10 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 8 11 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 6 12 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 6 13 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 5 14 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 5 15 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 5 16 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 4 17 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 4 18 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 4 19 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 3 20 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 3 21 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 3 22 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 3 23 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 24 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 2 25 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 1 26 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 19 pts 2 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 10 3 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 8 4 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 7 5 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 6 6 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 5 7 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 4 8 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 4 9 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 3 10 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 3 11 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 2 12 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 2 13 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 1 14 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 1 15 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 7:31:32 2 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:06 3 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:01:25 4 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:01:39 5 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:02:20 6 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:02:38 7 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 8 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:03:01 9 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:04:37 10 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:05:15 11 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:06:12 12 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:06:13 13 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:07:10 14 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:10:03 15 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:11:20 16 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:18:23 17 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:35:12

Amateur riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 7:32:38 2 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:00:08 3 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:00:24 4 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 5 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:01:12 6 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:01:19 7 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:01:32 8 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:04:09 9 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:06:04 10 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:06:16 11 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:06:49 12 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:06:57 13 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:07:45 14 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:10:14 15 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:17:17 16 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:32:57 17 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:33:24 18 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:34:39 19 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:35:54 20 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:37:49 21 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:44:36 22 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 0:50:38 23 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 0:59:31 24 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 1:37:10 25 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:42:47 26 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 1:48:24