Trending

Joyce solos to double win, taking stage and overall lead in North Star GP

Magner moves to second over McNulty in Mankato

Image 1 of 8

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 2 of 8

Colin Joyce (Rally) leads the breakaway

Colin Joyce (Rally) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 8

Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)

Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 4 of 8

The men's field in the North Star GP

The men's field in the North Star GP
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 5 of 8

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 6 of 8

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 7 of 8

Colin Joyce atop the podium

Colin Joyce atop the podium
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 8 of 8

The jersey holders in the North Star GP

The jersey holders in the North Star GP
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Colin Joyce claimed victory today after a late solo attack out of a reduced field on the penultimate stage of the North Star Grand Prix. With his win, the Rally rider moves into the leader's jersey ahead of his teammate and Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel), with overnight leader Brandon McNulty (Rally) dropping to third, but retaining the best young rider's jersey.

Second on the stage was Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) at 37 seconds and third was McNulty at 51 seconds after 81 miles of racing.

"Our goal was to attack, try to wear down the field and see what we can do with it," Joyce said. "(Ty) Magner is riding really strong right now so we needed a lot of horse power and our team has it so we kept sending riders up the road to put them under pressure."

Tony Baca (Elbowz) leads the mountains classification after taking three of the day's four climbs, and Alfredo Rodriguez leads the points classification. Kevin Gerkins (Elbowz) is the new Diamondback best amateur rider and Sunderland took home the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey at the end of the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)2:56:20
2Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:37
3Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:51
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
5Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
6Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
7Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
8Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
9Austin Stephens (303 Project)
10Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
11Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
12Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
13Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
14Maxx Chance (303 Project)
15Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
16Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
17Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
18Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
19Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
20Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:09
21Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:51
22Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:01:48
23Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:02:58
24Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
25Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:03:02
26Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:03:05
27Liam White (xXx Racing)
28William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
29Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
30Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:07
31Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
32Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
33Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
34Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
35Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
36Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
37John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
38Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
39Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
40Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
41David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
42Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
43Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
44Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:03:12
45Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
46Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:03:18
47Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
48Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
49Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
50Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
51Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
52Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
53Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
54Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
55Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
56Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
57Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
58Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
59Taylor Warren (303 Project)
60Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
61Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
62Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:03:28
63Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
64Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
65Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
66Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
67Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
68Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
69Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
70George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
71Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
72Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
73Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
74Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:03:34
75Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
76Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
77Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
78Chris Young (xXx Racing)
79Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
80Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
81Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
82Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
83Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
84Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
85Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:38
86MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:03:58
87Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:04:15
88Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
89Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
90Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
91Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
92Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:04:23
93Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:04:32
94Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:58
95Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
96Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:05:04
97Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
98Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
99Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
100Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
101John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:05:07
102Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
103Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:05:27
104Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:07:47
105Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:20:18
106John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
107Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:30:10
108Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
109Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
110Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
111Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:30:31
112Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
113Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
114Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
115Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
116Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
117Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:41:54
118Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:32:41
119Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
120Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:32:54
121Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:47:31
122Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:49:37
123Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:59:06
DNSParker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)5pts
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
3Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)5pts
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
3Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)5pts
2Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)3
3Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)15pts
2Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)12
3Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)10
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)7
5Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)6
6Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)5
7Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)4
8Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)3
9Austin Stephens (303 Project)2
10Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)5pts
2Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)3
3Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)2
4Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)5pts
2Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)3
3Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)2
4Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)5pts
2Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)3
3Austin Stephens (303 Project)2
4MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)5pts
2Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)3
3Austin Stephens (303 Project)2
4Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)1

Amateurs
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Austin Stephens (303 Project)2:57:11
2Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
3Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
4Maxx Chance (303 Project)
5Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:18
6Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:02:07
7Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:02:14
8Liam White (xXx Racing)
9William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
10Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
11Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:16
12Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
13Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
14Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
15Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
16Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
17Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
18John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
19Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
20Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
21Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
22David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
23Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:02:21
24Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:02:27
25Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
26Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
27Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
28Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
29Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
30Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
31Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
32Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
33Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
34Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
35Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
36Taylor Warren (303 Project)
37Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
38Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
39Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:37
40Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
41Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
42Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
43Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
44Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
45Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
46Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
47George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
48Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
49Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:02:43
50Chris Young (xXx Racing)
51Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
52Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
53Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
54Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
55Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
56Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:47
57Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:24
58Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
59Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
60Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
61Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:03:32
62Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:03:41
63Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:07
64Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
65Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:04:13
66Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
67Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
68Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:06:56
69John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:19:27
70Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:29:19
71Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
72Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
73Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
74Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:29:40
75Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
76Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
77Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
78Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
79Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:41:03
80Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:31:50
81Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:32:03
82Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:46:40
83Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:58:15

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)2:56:57
2Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:14
3Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
4Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
5Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
6Maxx Chance (303 Project)
7Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:01:11
8Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:02:30
9Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
10Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
11Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:35
12Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:02:41
13Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
14Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
15Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
16Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:51
17Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
18Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
19Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
20Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:57
21Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
22Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:21
23Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:29:33
24Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:29:54
25Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
26Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:32:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling8:50:42
2NSW Institute of Sport0:00:37
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:03:12
4303 Project0:03:18
5Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:04:25
6Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:05:09
7Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:05:21
8Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:05:28
9Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:05:34
10ELBOWZ Racing0:06:01
11Cylance Cycling0:07:20
12BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:07:48
13Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:07:50
14Borah Factory Racing0:07:52
15CS Velo Elite0:07:59
16Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:08:00
17Stork-CCN
18North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
19xXx Racing0:08:31
20Team Rio Grande0:09:19
21Donkey Label0:09:35
22Centric Racing p/b Catella0:22:45
23Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:33:26
24Dallas Racing0:35:04
25Team Novo Nordisk Development1:02:38

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)9:06:19
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:49
3Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:52
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:07
5Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:01:12
6Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:25
7Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:27
8Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:31
9Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:35
10Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
11Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
12Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:01:36
13Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:01:38
14Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:02:01
15Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:02:35
16Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:02:36
17Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:02:49
18Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:03:39
19Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:03:50
20George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:03:57
21Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:58
22Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:03:59
23Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:04:04
24Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:04:05
25Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:04:06
26Liam White (xXx Racing)0:04:07
27Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
28Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:04:09
29Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:04:14
30Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
31Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
32MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
33John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:04:17
34Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:04:22
35Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:04:23
36Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
37Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:04:25
38Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
39Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:28
40Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:32
41Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:04:33
42Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:04:37
43Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
44Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:04:40
45Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:04:48
46Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:04:50
47David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:04:52
48Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
49William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:04:54
50Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:55
51Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:04:58
52Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:05:01
53Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
54Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:05:02
55Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:05:04
56Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:05:07
57Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:05:08
58Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:05:11
59Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:05:14
60Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:05:21
61John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:05:29
62Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:05:33
63Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:05:36
64Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:05:38
65Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:05:39
66Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:42
67Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:05:47
68Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:05:48
69Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:05:49
70Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:05:53
71Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:05:57
72Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:58
73Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:06:00
74Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:06:07
75Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:06:08
76Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:06:29
77Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:06:36
78Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:06:46
79Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:06:54
80Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:07:02
81Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:07:24
82Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:07:53
83Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
84Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:08:22
85Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:08:35
86Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:08:36
87Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:08:37
88Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:09:02
89Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:09:14
90Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:33
91Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)0:09:48
92Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:10:05
93Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:10:21
94Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:17
95Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:11:58
96Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:14:01
97Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:14:05
98Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:17:00
99Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:30:47
100Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:32:28
101Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:32:36
102Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:33:20
103Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:34:10
104Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:35:03
105Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:35:18
106Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:36:30
107Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:38:03
108Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:38:44
109Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:39:20
110Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:39:36
111Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:40:01
112Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:42:01
113Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:49:45
114Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:50:07
115Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:55:11
116Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:55:14
117John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:56:01
118Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:56:45
119Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:56:48
120Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)1:01:23
121Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)1:02:44
122Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)1:09:31
123Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:13:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)51pts
2Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)42
3Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)34
4Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)26
5Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)23
6Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)20
7Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)19
8Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)14
9Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)13
10John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)12
11Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)10
12Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)10
13Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)9
14Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)8
15Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)6
16Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)5
17Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)5
18Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)5
19Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)5
20Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)5
21Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)5
22Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)4
23Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)4
24Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)4
25Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)4
26Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
27Liam White (xXx Racing)3
28Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)3
29Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)3
30Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)3
31Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)3
32Austin Stephens (303 Project)2
33Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)2
34Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)2
35Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
36Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
37Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1
38Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
39Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)1
40Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)25pts
2Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)16
3Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)10
4Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
5Austin Stephens (303 Project)4
6Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)4
7Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
8Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)3
9Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)3
10Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
11Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)2
12Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)2
13Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)2
14Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)1
15Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)1
16MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
17Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)1
18Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)1

Amateur riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)9:07:44
2Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:11
3Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:10
4Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:02:25
5George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:02:32
6Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:02:33
7Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:39
8Liam White (xXx Racing)0:02:42
9Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
10Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:44
11Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:49
12Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
13John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:52
14Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:02:57
15Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:02:58
16Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:00
17Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
18Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:03:03
19Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:03:07
20Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:03:08
21Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:03:12
22Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
23Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:03:23
24Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:03:25
25David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:03:27
26Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
27William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:03:29
28Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:33
29Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:03:36
30Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:37
31Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:03:39
32Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:03:43
33Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:03:46
34Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:03:49
35Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:56
36Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:04:08
37Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:04:11
38Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:04:13
39Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:04:22
40Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:23
41Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:04:32
42Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:33
43Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:04:42
44Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:43
45Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:05:04
46Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:05:21
47Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:05:37
48Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:05:59
49Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:06:28
50Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
51Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:06:57
52Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:07:12
53Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:07:37
54Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:07:49
55Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:08
56Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:08:40
57Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:08:56
58Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:09:52
59Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:10:33
60Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:12:36
61Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:12:40
62Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:15:35
63Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:29:22
64Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:31:03
65Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:31:11
66Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:31:55
67Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:32:45
68Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:33:38
69Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:33:53
70Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:35:05
71Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:37:19
72Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:37:55
73Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:38:11
74Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:38:36
75Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:40:36
76Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:48:20
77Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:48:42
78Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:53:49
79John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:54:36
80Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:59:58
81Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)1:01:19
82Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)1:08:06
83Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:12:26

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)9:07:11
2Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:43
3Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:09
4Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:43
5Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:01:57
6Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:02:58
7Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:03:22
8Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:03:33
9Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:03:36
10Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:03:48
11Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:03
12Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:04:15
13Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:04:16
14Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:04:46
15Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:47
16Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:04:50
17Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:56
18Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:06
19Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:44
20Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:09:13
21Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:31:36
22Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:35:38
23Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:38:44
24Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:39:09
25Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)1:08:39
26Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:12:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling27:21:15
2NSW Institute of Sport0:03:33
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:14
4Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:04:51
5Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:06:29
6303 Project0:06:39
7Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:07:00
8Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:07:37
9ELBOWZ Racing0:07:47
10Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:08:36
11Cylance Cycling0:09:03
12Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:10:21
13BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:10:43
14Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:10:59
15North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon0:11:20
16CS Velo Elite0:12:19
17Stork-CCN0:12:46
18Borah Factory Racing0:12:49
19Donkey Label0:13:59
20xXx Racing0:15:32
21Team Rio Grande0:36:12
22Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:39:51
23Dallas Racing0:48:10
24Centric Racing p/b Catella1:07:42
25Team Novo Nordisk Development2:08:55

 

 

 

Latest on Cyclingnews