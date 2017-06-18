Image 1 of 8 The breakaway (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 2 of 8 Colin Joyce (Rally) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 8 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 8 The men's field in the North Star GP (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 8 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 6 of 8 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 7 of 8 Colin Joyce atop the podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 8 of 8 The jersey holders in the North Star GP (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Colin Joyce claimed victory today after a late solo attack out of a reduced field on the penultimate stage of the North Star Grand Prix. With his win, the Rally rider moves into the leader's jersey ahead of his teammate and Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel), with overnight leader Brandon McNulty (Rally) dropping to third, but retaining the best young rider's jersey.

Second on the stage was Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) at 37 seconds and third was McNulty at 51 seconds after 81 miles of racing.

"Our goal was to attack, try to wear down the field and see what we can do with it," Joyce said. "(Ty) Magner is riding really strong right now so we needed a lot of horse power and our team has it so we kept sending riders up the road to put them under pressure."

Tony Baca (Elbowz) leads the mountains classification after taking three of the day's four climbs, and Alfredo Rodriguez leads the points classification. Kevin Gerkins (Elbowz) is the new Diamondback best amateur rider and Sunderland took home the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey at the end of the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 2:56:20 2 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:00:37 3 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 0:00:51 4 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 5 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 6 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 7 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 8 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 9 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 10 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 11 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 12 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 13 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 14 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 15 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 16 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 17 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 18 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 19 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 20 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:09 21 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:51 22 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:01:48 23 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 0:02:58 24 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 25 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:03:02 26 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:03:05 27 Liam White (xXx Racing) 28 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 29 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 30 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:03:07 31 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 32 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 33 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 34 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 35 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 36 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 37 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 38 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 39 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 40 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 41 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 42 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 43 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 44 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:03:12 45 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 46 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:03:18 47 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 48 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 49 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 50 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 51 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 52 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 53 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 54 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 55 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 56 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 57 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 58 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 59 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 60 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 61 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 62 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:03:28 63 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 64 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 65 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 66 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 67 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 68 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 69 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 70 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 71 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 72 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 73 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 74 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:03:34 75 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 76 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 77 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 78 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 79 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 80 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 81 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 82 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 83 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 84 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 85 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:03:38 86 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:03:58 87 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:04:15 88 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 89 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 90 Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) 91 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 92 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:04:23 93 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:04:32 94 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:58 95 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 96 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:05:04 97 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 98 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 99 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 100 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 101 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:05:07 102 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 103 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 0:05:27 104 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:07:47 105 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:20:18 106 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 107 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:30:10 108 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 109 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 110 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 111 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:30:31 112 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 113 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 114 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 115 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 116 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 117 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:41:54 118 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 0:32:41 119 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 120 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:32:54 121 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:47:31 122 Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:49:37 123 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:59:06 DNS Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 5 pts 2 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 3 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 5 pts 2 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 3 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 3 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 15 pts 2 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 12 3 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 10 4 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 7 5 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 6 6 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 5 7 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 8 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 3 9 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 2 10 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 pts 2 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 3 3 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 2 4 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 pts 2 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 3 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 2 4 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 pts 2 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 3 3 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 2 4 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 pts 2 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 3 3 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 2 4 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 1

Amateurs # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 2:57:11 2 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 3 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 4 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 5 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:18 6 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:02:07 7 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:02:14 8 Liam White (xXx Racing) 9 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 10 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 11 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:16 12 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 13 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 14 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 15 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 16 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 17 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 18 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 19 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 20 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 21 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 22 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 23 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:02:21 24 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:02:27 25 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 26 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 27 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 28 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 29 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 30 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 31 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 32 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 33 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 34 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 35 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 36 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 37 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 38 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 39 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:37 40 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 41 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 42 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 43 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 44 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 45 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 46 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 47 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 48 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 49 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:02:43 50 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 51 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 52 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 53 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 54 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 55 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 56 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:47 57 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:24 58 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 59 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 60 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 61 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:03:32 62 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:03:41 63 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:07 64 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 65 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:04:13 66 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 67 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 68 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:06:56 69 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:19:27 70 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:29:19 71 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 72 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 73 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 74 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:29:40 75 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 76 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 77 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 78 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 79 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:41:03 80 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:31:50 81 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:32:03 82 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:46:40 83 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:58:15

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 2:56:57 2 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 0:00:14 3 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 7 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:01:11 8 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:02:30 9 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 10 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 11 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:35 12 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:02:41 13 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 14 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 15 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 16 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:02:51 17 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 18 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 19 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 20 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 21 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 22 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:21 23 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:29:33 24 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:29:54 25 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 26 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:32:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 8:50:42 2 NSW Institute of Sport 0:00:37 3 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:12 4 303 Project 0:03:18 5 Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing 0:04:25 6 Arapahoe Resources / Garneau 0:05:09 7 Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:05:21 8 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:05:28 9 Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team 0:05:34 10 ELBOWZ Racing 0:06:01 11 Cylance Cycling 0:07:20 12 BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway 0:07:48 13 Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels 0:07:50 14 Borah Factory Racing 0:07:52 15 CS Velo Elite 0:07:59 16 Oklahoma Bicycle Project 0:08:00 17 Stork-CCN 18 North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon 19 xXx Racing 0:08:31 20 Team Rio Grande 0:09:19 21 Donkey Label 0:09:35 22 Centric Racing p/b Catella 0:22:45 23 Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:33:26 24 Dallas Racing 0:35:04 25 Team Novo Nordisk Development 1:02:38

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 9:06:19 2 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:49 3 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 0:00:52 4 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:01:07 5 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 0:01:12 6 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:25 7 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:27 8 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:01:31 9 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:35 10 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 11 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:01:36 13 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:01:38 14 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:02:01 15 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:02:35 16 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:36 17 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:02:49 18 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 0:03:39 19 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:03:50 20 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:03:57 21 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:58 22 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:03:59 23 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:04:04 24 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 0:04:05 25 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:06 26 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:04:07 27 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 28 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:04:09 29 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:04:14 30 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 31 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 32 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 33 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:04:17 34 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:04:22 35 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:04:23 36 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 37 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:04:25 38 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 39 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:28 40 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:32 41 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:04:33 42 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:04:37 43 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 44 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:04:40 45 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:04:48 46 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:04:50 47 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:04:52 48 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 49 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 0:04:54 50 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:55 51 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:04:58 52 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:05:01 53 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 54 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:05:02 55 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:05:04 56 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:05:07 57 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:05:08 58 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:05:11 59 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:05:14 60 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:05:21 61 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:05:29 62 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:05:33 63 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:05:36 64 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:05:38 65 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:05:39 66 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:05:42 67 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 0:05:47 68 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:05:48 69 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:05:49 70 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:05:53 71 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:57 72 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:58 73 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:06:00 74 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 0:06:07 75 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:06:08 76 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:06:29 77 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:06:36 78 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:06:46 79 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 0:06:54 80 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:02 81 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:07:24 82 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:07:53 83 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 84 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:08:22 85 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:08:35 86 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 0:08:36 87 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:08:37 88 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:09:02 89 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:09:14 90 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:09:33 91 Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:09:48 92 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:10:05 93 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:10:21 94 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:17 95 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:11:58 96 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:14:01 97 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:14:05 98 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:17:00 99 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 0:30:47 100 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:32:28 101 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:32:36 102 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:33:20 103 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:34:10 104 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:35:03 105 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:35:18 106 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:36:30 107 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:38:03 108 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:38:44 109 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:39:20 110 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:39:36 111 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:40:01 112 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:42:01 113 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:49:45 114 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:50:07 115 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 0:55:11 116 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:55:14 117 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:56:01 118 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:56:45 119 Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:56:48 120 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 1:01:23 121 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 1:02:44 122 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 1:09:31 123 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:13:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 51 pts 2 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 42 3 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 34 4 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 26 5 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 23 6 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 20 7 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 19 8 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 14 9 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 13 10 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 12 11 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 10 12 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 10 13 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 9 14 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 8 15 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 6 16 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 17 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 5 18 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 5 19 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 5 20 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 5 21 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 5 22 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 4 23 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 4 24 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 25 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 26 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 27 Liam White (xXx Racing) 3 28 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 3 29 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 3 30 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 3 31 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 3 32 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 2 33 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 2 34 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 2 35 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1 36 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1 37 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 1 38 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1 39 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 1 40 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 25 pts 2 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 16 3 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 10 4 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 5 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 4 6 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 4 7 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 8 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 3 9 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 10 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 11 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 2 12 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 2 13 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 2 14 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 1 15 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 1 16 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1 17 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 1 18 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 1

Amateur riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 9:07:44 2 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:11 3 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:10 4 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:02:25 5 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:02:32 6 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:02:33 7 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:39 8 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:02:42 9 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 10 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:44 11 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:49 12 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 13 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:52 14 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:02:57 15 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:02:58 16 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:00 17 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 18 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:03:03 19 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:03:07 20 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:03:08 21 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:03:12 22 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 23 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:03:23 24 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:03:25 25 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:03:27 26 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 27 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 0:03:29 28 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:33 29 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:03:36 30 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:03:37 31 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:03:39 32 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:03:43 33 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:03:46 34 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:03:49 35 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:03:56 36 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:04:08 37 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:04:11 38 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:04:13 39 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 0:04:22 40 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:23 41 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:32 42 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:33 43 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 0:04:42 44 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:43 45 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:05:04 46 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:05:21 47 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:37 48 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:05:59 49 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:06:28 50 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 51 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:06:57 52 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:07:12 53 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:07:37 54 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:07:49 55 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:08:08 56 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:08:40 57 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:08:56 58 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:09:52 59 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:10:33 60 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:12:36 61 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:12:40 62 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:15:35 63 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 0:29:22 64 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:31:03 65 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:31:11 66 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:31:55 67 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:32:45 68 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:33:38 69 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:33:53 70 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:35:05 71 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:37:19 72 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:37:55 73 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:38:11 74 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:38:36 75 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:40:36 76 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:48:20 77 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:48:42 78 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:53:49 79 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:54:36 80 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 0:59:58 81 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 1:01:19 82 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 1:08:06 83 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:12:26

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 9:07:11 2 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 3 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:09 4 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:43 5 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:01:57 6 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:02:58 7 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:03:22 8 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:03:33 9 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:03:36 10 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:03:48 11 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:03 12 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:04:15 13 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:04:16 14 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:04:46 15 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:47 16 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:04:50 17 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:56 18 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:06 19 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:05:44 20 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:09:13 21 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:31:36 22 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:35:38 23 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:38:44 24 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:39:09 25 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 1:08:39 26 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:12:59