North Star Grand Prix: Williams wins in Minneapolis

Magner finishes second, takes overall lead

A happy Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)

A happy Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Justin Williams (Cylance) wins the Uptown Criterium

Justin Williams (Cylance) wins the Uptown Criterium
(Image credit: Nathan Klok)
Justin Williams tops the Uptown Criterium podium

Justin Williams tops the Uptown Criterium podium
(Image credit: Nathan Klok)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)1:17:45
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
5Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
6John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:03
7Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
8Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:05
9Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
10Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
11Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
12Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
13Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
14Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
15Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
16Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
17Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
18Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
19Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
20Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:09
21Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
22Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
23George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
24Liam White (xXx Racing)
25Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
26Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
27Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
28Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
29MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
30Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
31Chris Young (xXx Racing)
32Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
33Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
34Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
35John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
36Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
37Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
38Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
39Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
40Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
41Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
42Tyler George (xXx Racing)
43Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
44Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
45Maxx Chance (303 Project)
46Austin Stephens (303 Project)
47Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
48Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
49Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
50Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
51John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
52Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
53Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
54Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
55Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
56Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
57Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
58Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
59Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
60Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
61Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
62Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
63Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
64Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
65Taylor Warren (303 Project)
66Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
67Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
68Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
69Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
70Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
71Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
72Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
73Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
74Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
75Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
76Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
77Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
78Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
79Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
80Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
81Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
82Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
83Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
84Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
85Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:00:27
86Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
87Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
88Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
89David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
90Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
91Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
92Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
93Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
94Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:00:32
95Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
96Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
97Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
98Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
99Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
100Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
101Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
102Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
103Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
104Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
105William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:35
106Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
107Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:00:38
108Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
109Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
110Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
111Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
112Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
113Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
114Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:05
115Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
116Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:30
117Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:02:36
118Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:53
119Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:03:07
120Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:03:14
121Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:03:32
122Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:03:42
123Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
DNFSamuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
DNFSait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFZachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
3Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
3Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)5pts
2Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)3
3Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)15pts
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)12
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)10
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
5Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)6
6John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)5
7Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)4
8Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)3
9Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)2
10Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)1

Amateur riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)1:17:50
2Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
3Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
4Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
5Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
6Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
7Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:04
8George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
9Liam White (xXx Racing)
10Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
11Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
12Chris Young (xXx Racing)
13Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
14Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
15John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
16Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
17Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
18Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
19Tyler George (xXx Racing)
20Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
21Maxx Chance (303 Project)
22Austin Stephens (303 Project)
23Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
24Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
25John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
26Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
27Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
28Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
29Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
30Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
31Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
32Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
33Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
34Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
35Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
36Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
37Taylor Warren (303 Project)
38Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
39Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
40Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
41Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
42Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
43Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
44Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
45Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
46Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
47Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
48Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
49Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
50Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
51Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
52Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
53Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
54Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
55Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
56Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:00:22
57Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
58Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
59Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
60David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
61Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
62Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
63Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
64Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:00:27
65Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
66Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
67Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
68Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
69Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
70Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
71William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:30
72Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:00:33
73Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
74Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
75Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
76Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
77Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
78Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:25
79Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:02:31
80Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:48
81Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:03:02
82Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:03:27
83Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:03:37

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1:17:45
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:03
4Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:05
5Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:09
6Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
7Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
8Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
9Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
10Maxx Chance (303 Project)
11Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
12Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
13Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
14Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
15Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
16Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
17Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
18Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
19Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:00:27
20Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
21Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
22Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:32
23Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
24Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:53
25Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:03:07
26Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:03:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing3:53:18
2Rally Cycling0:00:07
3Cylance Cycling0:00:11
4Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
5ELBOWZ Racing0:00:12
6NSW Institute of Sport0:00:18
7Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:00:20
8Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
9Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
10North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
11Borah Factory Racing
12Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
13xXx Racing0:00:24
14BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway
15Oklahoma Bicycle Project
16303 Project
17Donkey Label0:00:42
18Dallas Racing
19CS Velo Elite
20Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:00:47
21Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:01:06
22Team Rio Grande0:01:19
23Stork-CCN0:01:28
24Centric Racing p/b Catella0:01:45
25Team Novo Nordisk Development0:05:29

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)6:09:57
2Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:16
3Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:17
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:23
5Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
6John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:27
7MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
8Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:32
9Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:00:39
10George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:40
11Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
12Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:47
13Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:48
14Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:49
15Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:51
16Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:52
17Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
18Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:54
19Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:55
20Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
21Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
22Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:56
23Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:57
24Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:02
25Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:04
26Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
27Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:05
28Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:07
29Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:10
30Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:11
31Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
32Liam White (xXx Racing)0:01:13
33Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
34Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:14
35Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:17
36Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:18
37Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:01:20
38Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:21
39John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
40Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
41Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:23
42Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:28
43Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:29
44Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
45Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
46Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:01:30
47Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:31
48Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
49Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:32
50Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:01:34
51Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:38
52Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:40
53Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:41
54Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:43
55Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:45
56Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:01:47
57David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
58Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
59Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:51
60Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
61William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
62Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:54
63Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:55
64Maxx Chance (303 Project)
65Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:02:01
66Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:04
67Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
68Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:02:07
69Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:08
70Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:02:12
71Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:19
72Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:02:21
73Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:02:25
74Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
75Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:02:28
76Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:37
77Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:38
78Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:40
79Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:41
80Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:02:44
81Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:45
82Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:02:47
83Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:02:48
84Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:51
85Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:40
86Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:03:46
87Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:03:47
88Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:04:17
89Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:04:21
90Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
91Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:27
92Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:04:53
93Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:04:55
94Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:04:59
95Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:44
96Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:47
97Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:05:52
98Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:06:20
99Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:07:00
100Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:07:13
101Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:07:34
102Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:07:46
103Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:07:48
104Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:08:02
105Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:26
106Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:08:35
107Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:09:08
108Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:09:12
109Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:09:35
110Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:12:56
111Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:22:32
112Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:45
113Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:27:24
114Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:30:54
115Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
116Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:35:37
117John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:35:54
118Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:36:19
119Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:36:29
120Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:36:45
121Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:37:48
122Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:39:23
123Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:43:22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)45pts
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)34
3Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)32
4Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)26
5Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)13
6John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)12
7Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)11
8Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)11
9Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)10
10Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)9
11Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)7
12Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)6
13Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)5
14Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)5
15Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)5
16Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)5
17Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)4
18Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)4
19Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)4
20Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)4
21Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)4
22Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
23Liam White (xXx Racing)3
24Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)3
25Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)3
26Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)2
27Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)2
28Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
29Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
30Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1
31Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
32Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)1
33Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)1

Amateur riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)6:10:37
2Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:01
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:14
4Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:16
5Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:22
6Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:24
7Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
8Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:25
9Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:27
10Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:31
11Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
12Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:33
13Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
14Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:38
15Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:40
16Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
17John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
18Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
19Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:48
20Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:49
21Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
22Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
23Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:50
24Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:51
25Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
26Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:00
27Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:03
28David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:07
29Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
30Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:11
31William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
32Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:14
33Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:15
34Maxx Chance (303 Project)
35Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:21
36Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:24
37Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
38Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:01:27
39Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:28
40Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:32
41Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:39
42Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:41
43Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:45
44Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
45Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:48
46Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:00
47Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:01
48Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:02:04
49Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:05
50Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:02:07
51Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:02:08
52Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:11
53Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:00
54Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:03:06
55Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:03:07
56Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:03:37
57Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:03:41
58Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
59Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:47
60Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:04:15
61Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:04:19
62Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:05:12
63Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:40
64Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:06:20
65Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:07:08
66Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:07:22
67Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:46
68Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:07:55
69Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:08:28
70Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:08:32
71Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:08:55
72Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:12:16
73Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:05
74Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:26:44
75Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:30:14
76Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
77Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:34:57
78John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:35:14
79Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:35:39
80Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:36:05
81Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:37:08
82Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:38:43
83Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:42:42

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)6:10:13
2Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:32
3Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:36
4Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:38
5Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:39
6Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:49
7Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:55
8Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:01
9Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:07
10Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:13
11Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:25
12Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:35
13Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:39
14Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:45
15Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:48
16Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:56
17Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:22
18Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:25
19Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:03:31
20Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:04:37
21Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:31
22Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:06:44
23Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:36:03
24Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:36:29
25Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:39:07
26Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:43:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling18:30:43
2Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:00:19
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:06
4Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:01:21
5Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:01:45
6Cylance Cycling0:01:47
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:51
8Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:02:41
9Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:02:44
10NSW Institute of Sport0:03:07
11Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:03:10
12BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:03:12
13Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:03:16
14North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon0:03:33
15303 Project0:03:38
16CS Velo Elite0:04:28
17Donkey Label0:04:32
18Stork-CCN0:04:36
19Borah Factory Racing0:05:10
20Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:20
21xXx Racing0:07:18
22Dallas Racing0:13:14
23Team Rio Grande0:26:52
24Centric Racing p/b Catella0:44:47
25Team Novo Nordisk Development1:06:16

