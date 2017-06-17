North Star Grand Prix: Williams wins in Minneapolis
Magner finishes second, takes overall lead
Stage 4 Men: Minneapolis Criterium -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|1:17:45
|2
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|3
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|5
|Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
|6
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:03
|7
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|8
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:05
|9
|Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|10
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|11
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|12
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|13
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|14
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|15
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|16
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|17
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|18
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|19
|Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
|20
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:09
|21
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|22
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|23
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|24
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|25
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|26
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|27
|Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|28
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|29
|MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|30
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|32
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|33
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|34
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|35
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|36
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|37
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|38
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|39
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|40
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|41
|Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|42
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|43
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|45
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|46
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|47
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|48
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|49
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|50
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|51
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|52
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|53
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|54
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|55
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|56
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|57
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|58
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|59
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|60
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|61
|Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
|62
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|63
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|64
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|65
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|66
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|67
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|68
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|69
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|70
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|71
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|72
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|73
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|74
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|75
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|76
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|77
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|78
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|79
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|80
|Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
|81
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|82
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|83
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|84
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|85
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:00:27
|86
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|87
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|88
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|89
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|90
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|91
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|92
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|93
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|94
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:00:32
|95
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|96
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|97
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|98
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|99
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|100
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|101
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|102
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|103
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|104
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|105
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:35
|106
|Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
|107
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:38
|108
|Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|109
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|110
|Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|111
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|112
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|113
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|114
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:05
|115
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|116
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:30
|117
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:36
|118
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:53
|119
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:03:07
|120
|Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:03:14
|121
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:03:32
|122
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:03:42
|123
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|DNF
|Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|3
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|3
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|3
|3
|Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|12
|3
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|10
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|5
|Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
|6
|6
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|5
|7
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|4
|8
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|3
|9
|Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|2
|10
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|1:17:50
|2
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|3
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|4
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|5
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|6
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|7
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:04
|8
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|9
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|10
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|11
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|12
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|13
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|14
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|15
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|16
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|17
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|18
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|19
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|20
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|21
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|22
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|23
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|24
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|25
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|26
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|27
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|28
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|29
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|30
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|31
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|32
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|33
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|34
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|35
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|36
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|37
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|38
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|39
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|40
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|41
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|42
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|43
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|44
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|45
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|46
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|47
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|48
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|49
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|50
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|51
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|52
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|53
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|54
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|55
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|56
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:00:22
|57
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|58
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|59
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|60
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|61
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|62
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|63
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|64
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:00:27
|65
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|66
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|67
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|68
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|69
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|70
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|71
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:30
|72
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:33
|73
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|74
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|75
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|76
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|77
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|78
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:25
|79
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:31
|80
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:48
|81
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:03:02
|82
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:03:27
|83
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|0:03:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|1:17:45
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:00:03
|4
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:05
|5
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:09
|6
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|8
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|9
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|10
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|11
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|12
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|13
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|14
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|15
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|16
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|17
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|18
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|19
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:00:27
|20
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|21
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|22
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:00:32
|23
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|24
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:53
|25
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:03:07
|26
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:03:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|3:53:18
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Cylance Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:00:12
|6
|NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:18
|7
|Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels
|0:00:20
|8
|Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|9
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|10
|North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
|11
|Borah Factory Racing
|12
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|13
|xXx Racing
|0:00:24
|14
|BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway
|15
|Oklahoma Bicycle Project
|16
|303 Project
|17
|Donkey Label
|0:00:42
|18
|Dallas Racing
|19
|CS Velo Elite
|20
|Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|21
|Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:06
|22
|Team Rio Grande
|0:01:19
|23
|Stork-CCN
|0:01:28
|24
|Centric Racing p/b Catella
|0:01:45
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:05:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|6:09:57
|2
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:16
|3
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:17
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:23
|5
|Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
|6
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:27
|7
|MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|8
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|9
|Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:39
|10
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:40
|11
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:41
|12
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:47
|13
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:48
|14
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:49
|15
|Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:51
|16
|Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:52
|17
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|18
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:54
|19
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:55
|20
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|21
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|22
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:56
|23
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:57
|24
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:01:02
|25
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:04
|26
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|27
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:05
|28
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|29
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|30
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:11
|31
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|32
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|0:01:13
|33
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|34
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:14
|35
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:17
|36
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:18
|37
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|0:01:20
|38
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:21
|39
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|40
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|41
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:23
|42
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:28
|43
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:01:29
|44
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|45
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|46
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|0:01:30
|47
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:31
|48
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|49
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:32
|50
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:34
|51
|Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:38
|52
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:40
|53
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:41
|54
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:43
|55
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:45
|56
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:47
|57
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|58
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|59
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:51
|60
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|61
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|62
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:54
|63
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:55
|64
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|65
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:01
|66
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:04
|67
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|68
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|0:02:07
|69
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:02:08
|70
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:02:12
|71
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:02:19
|72
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|0:02:21
|73
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|0:02:25
|74
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|75
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:02:28
|76
|Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:37
|77
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:38
|78
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:40
|79
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:41
|80
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:02:44
|81
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:02:45
|82
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|0:02:47
|83
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|0:02:48
|84
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:51
|85
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:03:40
|86
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:46
|87
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:03:47
|88
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:04:17
|89
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|0:04:21
|90
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|91
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:04:27
|92
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:04:53
|93
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|0:04:55
|94
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|0:04:59
|95
|Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:05:44
|96
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:05:47
|97
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:05:52
|98
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:06:20
|99
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:07:00
|100
|Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:07:13
|101
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:07:34
|102
|Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:07:46
|103
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:07:48
|104
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|0:08:02
|105
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:08:26
|106
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|0:08:35
|107
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:09:08
|108
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:09:12
|109
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|0:09:35
|110
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:12:56
|111
|Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
|0:22:32
|112
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:24:45
|113
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:27:24
|114
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|0:30:54
|115
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|116
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:35:37
|117
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:35:54
|118
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:36:19
|119
|Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:36:29
|120
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:36:45
|121
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:37:48
|122
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:39:23
|123
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:43:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|45
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|34
|3
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|32
|4
|Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
|26
|5
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|13
|6
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|12
|7
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|11
|8
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|11
|9
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|10
|10
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|9
|11
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|7
|12
|Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|6
|13
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|5
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|5
|15
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|5
|16
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|5
|17
|Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
|4
|18
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|19
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|4
|20
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|4
|21
|Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
|4
|22
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|23
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|3
|24
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|3
|25
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|3
|26
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|2
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|2
|28
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|29
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|1
|30
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|1
|31
|Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|32
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|1
|33
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|6:10:37
|2
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:14
|4
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:16
|5
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:22
|6
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:00:24
|7
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|8
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:25
|9
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|10
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:31
|11
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|12
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|0:00:33
|13
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|14
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:00:38
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|0:00:40
|16
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:41
|17
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|18
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|19
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:48
|20
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:49
|21
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|22
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|23
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:50
|24
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:51
|25
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|26
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:00
|27
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:03
|28
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:07
|29
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|30
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:11
|31
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|32
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:14
|33
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:15
|34
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|35
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:21
|36
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:24
|37
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|38
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|0:01:27
|39
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:28
|40
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:01:32
|41
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:39
|42
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:41
|43
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|0:01:45
|44
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|45
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:48
|46
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:00
|47
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:01
|48
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:02:04
|49
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:02:05
|50
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|0:02:07
|51
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|0:02:08
|52
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:11
|53
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:03:00
|54
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:06
|55
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:03:07
|56
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:03:37
|57
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|0:03:41
|58
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|59
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:03:47
|60
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|0:04:15
|61
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|0:04:19
|62
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:05:12
|63
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:05:40
|64
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:06:20
|65
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:07:08
|66
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|0:07:22
|67
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:07:46
|68
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|0:07:55
|69
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:08:28
|70
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:08:32
|71
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|0:08:55
|72
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:12:16
|73
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:24:05
|74
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:26:44
|75
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|0:30:14
|76
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|77
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:34:57
|78
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:35:14
|79
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:35:39
|80
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:36:05
|81
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:37:08
|82
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:38:43
|83
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:42:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|6:10:13
|2
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:32
|3
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:36
|4
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:38
|5
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|6
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:49
|7
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:55
|8
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:01
|9
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|10
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:13
|11
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:25
|12
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:01:35
|13
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|0:01:39
|14
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:45
|15
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:48
|16
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:01:56
|17
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:22
|18
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:25
|19
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:03:31
|20
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:04:37
|21
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:05:31
|22
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:06:44
|23
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:36:03
|24
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:36:29
|25
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:39:07
|26
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:43:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|18:30:43
|2
|Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|0:00:19
|3
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|4
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:01:21
|5
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:01:45
|6
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:47
|7
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:01:51
|8
|Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|0:02:41
|9
|Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels
|0:02:44
|10
|NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:07
|11
|Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|12
|BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway
|0:03:12
|13
|Oklahoma Bicycle Project
|0:03:16
|14
|North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
|0:03:33
|15
|303 Project
|0:03:38
|16
|CS Velo Elite
|0:04:28
|17
|Donkey Label
|0:04:32
|18
|Stork-CCN
|0:04:36
|19
|Borah Factory Racing
|0:05:10
|20
|Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:20
|21
|xXx Racing
|0:07:18
|22
|Dallas Racing
|0:13:14
|23
|Team Rio Grande
|0:26:52
|24
|Centric Racing p/b Catella
|0:44:47
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|1:06:16
