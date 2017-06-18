Image 1 of 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power), Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 2 of 7 Emma White in yellow before the final stage (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 7 The women's peloton climbs Chilkoot Hill (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) wins in Stillwater (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 7 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) and Emma White (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 6 of 7 The jersey winners at the 2017 North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 7 of 7 Rally Cycling (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Emma White was crowned the 2017 champion of the North Star Grand Prix after impressive performances all week from the young Rally Cycling phenom. Marlies Mejías (Weber Shimano) took second overall by 2 tenths of a second ahead of Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling).

“It feels like a dream,” White said after the stage. “We got the yellow jersey on the second stage and were able to defend it all week, which was such a pleasure for our team. We are so happy that we are pulling together, this is the best result we’ve had all year and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Mejías, rocked the final stage of the North Star Grand Prix, finishing first atop the final climb ahead of Winder and White after quietly following the right wheels all day on the brutal Stillwater circuit, featuring the lag-sapping Chilkoot climb.

On the final lap, Winder put in a massive dig to try and distance herself from her GC rivals, and for a moment it looked like she was going to steal the yellow off of White’s shoulders, but the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling rider ran out of steam in the last few meters up the climb, and Mejías stormed ahead.

White also took home the Greg LeMond best young rider jersey, while Tayler Wiles (UHC) finished the six-stage race with the Shimano Queen of the Mountains jersey. Mejías also won the Jack Link’s sprinter jersey and Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) took home the Diamondback best amateur jersey.

As an added feature to the last stage of the North Star Grand Prix, race organizers present the Carla Swart Sportsmanship award to the rider voted on by her peers as an exemplary model of what it means to show a true sportsmanship. This year, the women’s peloton voted Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial) as the recipient.

“It’s really meaningful, because the folks who’ve won it in years prior I consider mentors of mine, Joy McCulloch and Lauren Hall, who are also good friends as well,” Orton said. “So, it means a lot because it means that my peers and competitors voted for me – it’s very touching.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:54:46 2 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 4 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 0:00:18 5 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:23 6 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 7 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:26 8 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:00:27 9 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:30 10 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 0:00:33 11 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 12 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:58 13 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 14 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:02:01 15 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 16 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 17 Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:07 18 Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand) 19 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:03:09 20 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 21 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:03:12 22 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:03:15 23 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:17 24 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:36 25 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:45 26 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 27 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:05:29 28 Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:06:51 29 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 30 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 31 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 32 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 33 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 34 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 35 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 36 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 37 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 38 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:07:49 39 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 40 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 41 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 42 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 43 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 44 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 45 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 46 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:09:08 47 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 48 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 49 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 50 Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare) 51 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 52 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 53 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 54 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 55 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 56 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 57 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 58 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:10:57 59 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 60 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 61 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 62 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 63 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 64 Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 65 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:13:42 66 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 67 Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 68 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:18:15 69 Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 5 pts 2 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 3 3 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 5 pts 2 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 2 4 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 5 pts 2 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2 4 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 3 3 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 2 4 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 1

Amateur Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:55:09 2 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:00:04 3 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:35 4 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:02:52 5 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:22 6 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:06:28 7 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 8 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:07:26 9 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 10 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 11 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 12 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 13 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 14 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:08:45 15 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 16 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 17 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 18 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:10:34 19 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 20 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 21 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 22 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 23 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 24 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:13:19 25 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:17:52 26 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)

Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 0:54:46 2 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:30 3 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:02:01 4 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:03:09 5 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:17 6 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:45 7 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:07:49 8 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 9 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:09:08 10 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 11 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 12 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 13 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 14 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 15 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 16 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:10:57 17 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:13:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 2:45:06 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:46 3 Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:08:16 4 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:36 5 The Cyclery - 4iiii 0:09:50 6 North Memorial Healthcare 0:13:17 7 Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate 0:15:50 8 Cycling New Zealand 0:16:59 9 LA Sweat 0:17:07 10 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:17:28 11 Chicago Womens Elite Cycling 0:19:44

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 8:26:18 2 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:00:04 3 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:46 5 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:04 6 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:01:41 7 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 0:01:47 8 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:01:53 9 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 10 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 0:02:03 11 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:02:09 12 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:25 13 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 0:02:49 14 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:03:26 15 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:03:28 16 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:04:19 17 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:04:51 18 Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand) 0:05:02 19 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:05:10 20 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:05:33 21 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:05:42 22 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:05:51 23 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:06:06 24 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:07:01 25 Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:08:00 26 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:08:32 27 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:08:54 28 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:08:59 29 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 0:09:01 30 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:09:16 31 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 0:09:31 32 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:10:27 33 Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:10:45 34 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:11:15 35 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:11:25 36 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:11:28 37 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:12:09 38 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 0:12:23 39 Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:12:29 40 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:13:10 41 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:13:45 42 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 0:14:08 43 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:14:46 44 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:15:11 45 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:15:20 46 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:15:21 47 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:16:12 48 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:16:40 49 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:17:11 50 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:17:27 51 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:19:11 52 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:20:52 53 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:22:17 54 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:26:12 55 Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:39:13 56 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:44:20 57 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:45:00 58 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 0:46:21 59 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:46:42 60 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:46:44 61 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:47:57 62 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:52:45 63 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 1:00:52 64 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:03:57 65 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 1:08:26 66 Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1:34:19 67 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 1:47:24 68 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:53:01 69 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 2:00:27

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 58 pts 2 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 54 3 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 47 4 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 34 5 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 28 6 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 22 7 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 20 8 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 19 9 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 13 10 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 8 11 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 6 12 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 6 13 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 6 14 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 5 15 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 5 16 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 5 17 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 4 18 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 4 19 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 4 20 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 3 21 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 3 22 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 3 23 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 3 24 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 25 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 2 26 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 1 27 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1 28 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 31 pts 2 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 12 3 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 10 4 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 8 5 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 7 6 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 6 7 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 6 8 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 5 9 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 4 10 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 4 11 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 4 12 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 3 13 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 3 14 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 2 15 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 2 16 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 1 17 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 1

Amateur Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 8:27:59 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:12 3 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:47 4 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:03:10 5 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:03:52 6 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:07:35 7 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:08:46 8 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:13:05 9 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:13:30 10 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:14:31 11 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:14:59 12 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:15:30 13 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:19:11 14 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:20:36 15 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:24:31 16 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:43:19 17 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:45:01 18 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:45:03 19 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:46:16 20 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:51:04 21 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 0:59:11 22 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:02:16 23 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 1:06:45 24 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 1:45:43 25 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:51:20 26 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 1:58:46

Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 8:26:18 2 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:02:09 3 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:03:26 4 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:04:51 5 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:06:06 6 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:08:32 7 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:10:27 8 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:11:28 9 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:12:09 10 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:13:45 11 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:15:20