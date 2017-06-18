Trending

Emma White seals overall win at North Star Grand Prix

Mejias wins Stillwater Criterium

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power), Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Emma White in yellow before the final stage

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The women's peloton climbs Chilkoot Hill

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) wins in Stillwater

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) and Emma White (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The jersey winners at the 2017 North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Rally Cycling

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Emma White was crowned the 2017 champion of the North Star Grand Prix after impressive performances all week from the young Rally Cycling phenom. Marlies Mejías (Weber Shimano) took second overall by 2 tenths of a second ahead of Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling).

“It feels like a dream,” White said after the stage. “We got the yellow jersey on the second stage and were able to defend it all week, which was such a pleasure for our team. We are so happy that we are pulling together, this is the best result we’ve had all year and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Mejías, rocked the final stage of the North Star Grand Prix, finishing first atop the final climb ahead of Winder and White after quietly following the right wheels all day on the brutal Stillwater circuit, featuring the lag-sapping Chilkoot climb.

On the final lap, Winder put in a massive dig to try and distance herself from her GC rivals, and for a moment it looked like she was going to steal the yellow off of White’s shoulders, but the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling rider ran out of steam in the last few meters up the climb, and Mejías stormed ahead.

White also took home the Greg LeMond best young rider jersey, while Tayler Wiles (UHC) finished the six-stage race with the Shimano Queen of the Mountains jersey. Mejías also won the Jack Link’s sprinter jersey and Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) took home the Diamondback best amateur jersey.

As an added feature to the last stage of the North Star Grand Prix, race organizers present the Carla Swart Sportsmanship award to the rider voted on by her peers as an exemplary model of what it means to show a true sportsmanship. This year, the women’s peloton voted Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial) as the recipient.

“It’s really meaningful, because the folks who’ve won it in years prior I consider mentors of mine, Joy McCulloch and Lauren Hall, who are also good friends as well,” Orton said. “So, it means a lot because it means that my peers and competitors voted for me – it’s very touching.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:54:46
2Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Emma White (Rally Cycling)
4Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)0:00:18
5Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:23
6Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
7Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:26
8Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:27
9Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:00:30
10Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)0:00:33
11Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:36
12Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:58
13Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
14Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:02:01
15Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
16Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)
17Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:03:07
18Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand)
19Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:09
20Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
21Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:03:12
22Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:03:15
23Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:17
24Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:36
25Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:45
26Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
27Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:05:29
28Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:06:51
29Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
30Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare)
31Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat)
32Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
33Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare)
34Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)
35Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
36Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand)
37Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling)
38Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:07:49
39Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand)
40Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
41Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
42Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)
43Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)
44Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)
45Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
46Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:09:08
47Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
48Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
49Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
50Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare)
51Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
52Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)
53Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)
54Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand)
55Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
56Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
57Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
58Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:10:57
59Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
60Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)
61Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
62Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)
63Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
64Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
65Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:13:42
66Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
67Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
68Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:18:15
69Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)5pts
2Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)3
3Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)5pts
2Emma White (Rally Cycling)3
3Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)5pts
2Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)3
3Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)2
4Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)5pts
2Emma White (Rally Cycling)3
3Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2
4Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)5pts
2Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)3
3Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)2
4Emma White (Rally Cycling)1

Amateur Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:55:09
2Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:04
3Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:35
4Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:02:52
5Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:22
6Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)0:06:28
7Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
8Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:07:26
9Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
10Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)
11Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)
12Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)
13Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
14Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:08:45
15Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)
16Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
17Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
18Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:10:34
19Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
20Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)
21Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
22Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)
23Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
24Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:13:19
25Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:17:52
26Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Rally Cycling)0:54:46
2Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:00:30
3Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:02:01
4Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:09
5Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:17
6Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:45
7Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:07:49
8Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
9Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:09:08
10Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
11Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
12Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
13Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)
14Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand)
15Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
16Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)0:10:57
17Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:13:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling2:45:06
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:46
3Colavita/Bianchi USA0:08:16
4Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:36
5The Cyclery - 4iiii0:09:50
6North Memorial Healthcare0:13:17
7Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate0:15:50
8Cycling New Zealand0:16:59
9LA Sweat0:17:07
10Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:17:28
11Chicago Womens Elite Cycling0:19:44

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Rally Cycling)8:26:18
2Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:00:04
3Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:46
5Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:04
6Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:01:41
7Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)0:01:47
8Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:01:53
9Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
10Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)0:02:03
11Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:02:09
12Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:25
13Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)0:02:49
14Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:03:26
15Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:03:28
16Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:04:19
17Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:04:51
18Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand)0:05:02
19Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:05:10
20Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:05:33
21Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:05:42
22Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:05:51
23Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:06:06
24Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:07:01
25Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:08:00
26Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:08:32
27Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare)0:08:54
28Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:08:59
29Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:09:01
30Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)0:09:16
31Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand)0:09:31
32Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:10:27
33Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:10:45
34Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:11:15
35Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare)0:11:25
36Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:11:28
37Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)0:12:09
38Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat)0:12:23
39Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare)0:12:29
40Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:13:10
41Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:13:45
42Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling)0:14:08
43Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:14:46
44Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:15:11
45Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:15:20
46Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:15:21
47Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:16:12
48Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)0:16:40
49Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:17:11
50Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:17:27
51Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:19:11
52Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:20:52
53Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)0:22:17
54Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:26:12
55Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:39:13
56Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand)0:44:20
57Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:45:00
58Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand)0:46:21
59Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:46:42
60Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:46:44
61Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:47:57
62Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:52:45
63Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)1:00:52
64Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1:03:57
65Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)1:08:26
66Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)1:34:19
67Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)1:47:24
68Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1:53:01
69Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)2:00:27

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)58pts
2Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)54
3Emma White (Rally Cycling)47
4Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)34
5Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)28
6Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare)22
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)20
8Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)19
9Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)13
10Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)8
11Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)6
12Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)6
13Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)6
14Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)5
15Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)5
16Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)5
17Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)4
18Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)4
19Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)4
20Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii)3
21Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand)3
22Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat)3
23Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA)3
24Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)3
25Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)2
26Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)1
27Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1
28Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)31pts
2Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)12
3Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)10
4Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)8
5Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA)7
6Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)6
7Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)6
8Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare)5
9Emma White (Rally Cycling)4
10Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA)4
11Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)4
12Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand)3
13Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)3
14Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)2
15Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)2
16Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)1
17Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1

Amateur Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)8:27:59
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:12
3Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:47
4Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:03:10
5Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:03:52
6Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)0:07:35
7Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:08:46
8Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:13:05
9Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:13:30
10Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:14:31
11Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)0:14:59
12Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:15:30
13Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:19:11
14Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)0:20:36
15Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:24:31
16Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:43:19
17Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:45:01
18Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:45:03
19Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:46:16
20Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:51:04
21Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)0:59:11
22Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1:02:16
23Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)1:06:45
24Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)1:45:43
25Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1:51:20
26Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)1:58:46

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Rally Cycling)8:26:18
2Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:02:09
3Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:03:26
4Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:04:51
5Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:06:06
6Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:08:32
7Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:10:27
8Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:11:28
9Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)0:12:09
10Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:13:45
11Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:15:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling25:21:58
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:51
3Colavita/Bianchi USA0:11:10
4The Cyclery - 4iiii0:11:19
5Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:13:27
6North Memorial Healthcare0:17:31
7Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:21:15
8Cycling New Zealand0:21:59
9Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate0:26:55
10LA Sweat0:30:03
11Chicago Womens Elite Cycling0:54:44

