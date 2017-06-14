Trending

McNulty opens North Star with Saint Paul TT win

Rally Cycling goes one-two with Huffman in second

Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe/Circuit Sport)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:09:17
2Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:07
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:11
4MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:11
5Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:14
6Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:16
7John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:20
8Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:21
9Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:23
10George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:24
11William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:25
12Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
13Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:27
14Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:00:27
15Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
16Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:30
17Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:30
18Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:31
19Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:31
20Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:00:32
21Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:32
22Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:35
23Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:38
24Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:00:38
25Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:39
26Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:40
27Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
28Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
29Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:45
30Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:46
31Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:46
32Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:47
33Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:48
34Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:00:49
35Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:50
36Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:51
37Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:51
38Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:52
39Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:52
40Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:53
41Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:55
42Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:55
43Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:56
44Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:00:56
45Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:57
46Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:57
47John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:57
48Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:57
49Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:57
50Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:58
51Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
52Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:01:00
53Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:01:00
54Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:01:00
55Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:00
56Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:01:02
57Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:02
58Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:04
59Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:04
60Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:04
61Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:04
62David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:05
63Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:05
64Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:01:07
65Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:07
66Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
67Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:07
68Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:01:07
69Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:07
70Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:08
71Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:09
72Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:01:10
73Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:10
74Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:01:13
75erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:14
76Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:14
77Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:14
78Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:14
79Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:17
80Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:18
81Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:01:18
82Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:18
83Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:18
84Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:19
85Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:20
86Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:20
87Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:01:22
88Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:22
89Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:23
90Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:23
91Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:24
92Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:25
93Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:26
94Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:01:27
95Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:27
96Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:28
97Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)0:01:28
98Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:30
99Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:30
100Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:30
101Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:30
102Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:30
103Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:31
104Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
105John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:34
106Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:34
107Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:34
108Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:01:35
109Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:35
110Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
111Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:38
112Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:38
113Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)0:01:39
114Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:39
115Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:40
116Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:01:40
117Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:40
118Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:40
119Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:01:42
120Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:43
121Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:01:44
122Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:46
123Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:46
124Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:47
125Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:01:49
126Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:01:50
127Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:52
128Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:01:52
129Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:55
130Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:57
131Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:57
132Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:58
133Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)0:01:59
134Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:59
135Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:59
136Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:00
137Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:02:06
138Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:07
139Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:02:08
140Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:09
141Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:02:10
142Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:13
143Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:02:16
144Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:16
145Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:22
146Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:02:46

Amateur riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:09:40
2William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:02
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:06
4Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:07
5Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:11
6Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:14
7Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:16
8Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:17
9Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:22
10Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:23
11Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:24
12Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:24
13Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:27
14Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:27
15Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:28
16Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:29
17Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:31
18Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:32
19Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:33
20Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:33
21John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:33
22Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:34
23Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:34
24Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:35
25Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:00:36
26Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:00:36
27Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:00:38
28Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:38
29Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:40
30Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:41
31Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:41
32Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:41
33David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:41
34Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:41
35Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:00:43
36Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:43
37Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:44
38Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:44
39Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:45
40Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:00:46
41Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:47
42Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:00:49
43Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:51
44Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:51
45Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:54
46Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:00:54
47Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:00:55
48Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:55
49Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:55
50Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:56
51Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:00:58
52Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:59
53Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:00
54Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:01
55Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:02
56Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:03
57Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:01:04
58Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:04
59Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)0:01:05
60Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:06
61Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:06
62Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:06
63Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:07
64Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:07
65Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:08
66John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:11
67Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:11
68Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:11
69Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:01:11
70Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:13
71Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:14
72Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:14
73Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)0:01:15
74Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:16
75Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:16
76Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:01:17
77Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:17
78Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:20
79Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:01:21
80Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:22
81Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:23
82Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:23
83Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:01:26
84Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:01:26
85Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:28
86Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:01:29
87Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:32
88Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:33
89Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:34
90Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:35
91Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)0:01:36
92Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:36
93Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:36
94Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:01:42
95Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:43
96Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:01:44
97Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:01:47
98Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:52
99Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:52
100Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:58
101Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:02:22

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:09:17
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:30
4Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:31
5Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:35
6Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
7Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
8Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:46
9Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:51
10Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:56
11Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
12Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:04
13Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
14Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:01:10
15Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:14
16Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:20
17Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:28
18Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:30
19Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:30
20Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:31
21Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
22Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
23Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:39
24Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:40
25Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:43
26Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:46
27Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:52
28Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:55
29Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:00
30Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:02:06
31Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:07
32Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:02:08
33Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:09
34Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:13
35Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:22

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling0:28:09
2Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:00:26
3Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:52
4Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:54
5Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:01:16
6Cylance Cycling0:01:35
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:38
8CS Velo Elite0:02:02
9Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:02:04
10Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:02:14
11Borah Factory Racing0:02:15
12Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:02:23
13BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:02:39
14Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:02:43
15Centric Racing p/b Catella0:02:45
16Stork-CCN0:02:51
17Team Rio Grande0:02:55
18NSW Institute of Sport0:02:56
19North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
20Donkey Label0:02:57
21xXx Racing0:03:00
22303 Project0:03:05
23Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:08
24Team Novo Nordisk Development0:04:20
25Cyclus Sports0:04:29
26Dallas Racing0:05:05

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:09:17
2Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:07
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:11
4MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:11
5Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:14
6Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:16
7John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:20
8Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:21
9Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:23
10George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:24
11William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:25
12Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
13Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:27
14Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:00:27
15Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
16Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:30
17Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:30
18Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:31
19Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:31
20Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:00:32
21Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:32
22Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:35
23Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:38
24Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:00:38
25Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:39
26Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:40
27Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
28Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
29Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:45
30Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:46
31Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:46
32Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:47
33Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:48
34Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:00:49
35Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:50
36Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:51
37Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:51
38Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:52
39Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:52
40Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:53
41Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:55
42Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:55
43Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:56
44Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:00:56
45Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:57
46Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:57
47John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:57
48Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:57
49Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:57
50Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:58
51Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
52Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:01:00
53Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:01:00
54Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:01:00
55Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:00
56Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:01:02
57Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:02
58Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:04
59Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:04
60Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:04
61Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:04
62David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:05
63Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:05
64Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:01:07
65Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:07
66Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
67Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:07
68Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:01:07
69Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:07
70Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:08
71Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:09
72Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:01:10
73Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:10
74Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:01:13
75erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:14
76Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:14
77Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:14
78Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:14
79Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:17
80Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:18
81Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:01:18
82Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:18
83Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:18
84Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:19
85Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:20
86Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:20
87Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:01:22
88Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:22
89Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:23
90Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:23
91Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:24
92Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:25
93Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:26
94Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:01:27
95Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:27
96Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:28
97Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)0:01:28
98Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:30
99Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:30
100Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:30
101Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:30
102Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:30
103Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:31
104Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
105John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:34
106Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:34
107Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:34
108Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:01:35
109Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:35
110Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
111Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:38
112Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:38
113Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)0:01:39
114Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:39
115Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:40
116Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:01:40
117Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:40
118Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:40
119Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:01:42
120Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:43
121Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:01:44
122Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:46
123Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:46
124Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:47
125Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:01:49
126Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:01:50
127Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:52
128Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:01:52
129Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:55
130Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:57
131Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:57
132Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:58
133Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)0:01:59
134Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:59
135Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:59
136Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:00
137Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:02:06
138Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:07
139Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:02:08
140Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:09
141Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:02:10
142Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:13
143Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:02:16
144Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:16
145Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:22
146Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:02:46

Amateur riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:09:40
2William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)0:00:02
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:06
4Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:07
5Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:11
6Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:14
7Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:16
8Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:17
9Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:22
10Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:23
11Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:24
12Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:24
13Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:27
14Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:27
15Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:28
16Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:29
17Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:31
18Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:32
19Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:33
20Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:33
21John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:33
22Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:34
23Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:34
24Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:35
25Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:00:36
26Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:00:36
27Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:00:38
28Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:38
29Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:40
30Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:41
31Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:41
32Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:41
33David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:41
34Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:41
35Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:00:43
36Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:43
37Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:44
38Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:44
39Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:45
40Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:00:46
41Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:47
42Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:00:49
43Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:51
44Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:51
45Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:54
46Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:00:54
47Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:00:55
48Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:55
49Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:55
50Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:00:56
51Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:00:58
52Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:59
53Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:00
54Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:01:01
55Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:02
56Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:03
57Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:01:04
58Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:04
59Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)0:01:05
60Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:06
61Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:06
62Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:06
63Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:07
64Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:07
65Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:08
66John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:11
67Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:11
68Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:11
69Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:01:11
70Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:13
71Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:14
72Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:01:14
73Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)0:01:15
74Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:16
75Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:16
76Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:01:17
77Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:17
78Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:20
79Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:01:21
80Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:22
81Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:23
82Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:23
83Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:01:26
84Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:01:26
85Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:28
86Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:01:29
87Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:32
88Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:33
89Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:34
90Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:35
91Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)0:01:36
92Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:36
93Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:36
94Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:01:42
95Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:43
96Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:01:44
97Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:01:47
98Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:01:52
99Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:52
100Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:58
101Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:02:22

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)0:09:17
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:30
4Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:31
5Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:35
6Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
7Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
8Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:46
9Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:51
10Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:56
11Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
12Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:04
13Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
14Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)0:01:10
15Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:14
16Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:20
17Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:28
18Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:30
19Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:30
20Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:01:31
21Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
22Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
23Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)0:01:39
24Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:40
25Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:43
26Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:46
27Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:52
28Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:55
29Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:02:00
30Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:02:06
31Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:07
32Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:02:08
33Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:09
34Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:13
35Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling0:28:09
2Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:00:26
3Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:52
4Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:54
5Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:01:16
6Cylance Cycling0:01:35
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:38
8CS Velo Elite0:02:02
9Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:02:04
10Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:02:14
11Borah Factory Racing0:02:15
12Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:02:23
13BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:02:39
14Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:02:43
15Centric Racing p/b Catella0:02:45
16Stork-CCN0:02:51
17Team Rio Grande0:02:55
18NSW Institute of Sport0:02:56
19North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
20Donkey Label0:02:57
21xXx Racing0:03:00
22303 Project0:03:05
23Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:08
24Team Novo Nordisk Development0:04:20
25Cyclus Sports0:04:29
26Dallas Racing0:05:05

