McNulty opens North Star with Saint Paul TT win
Rally Cycling goes one-two with Huffman in second
Stage 1 Men: Saint Paul Riverfront Time Trial -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|0:09:17
|2
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:07
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:11
|4
|MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:11
|5
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:14
|6
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:16
|7
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:20
|8
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|9
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|10
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:24
|11
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:25
|12
|Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:26
|13
|Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:27
|14
|Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:27
|15
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:28
|16
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:30
|17
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:30
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:31
|19
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|20
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:32
|21
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:32
|22
|Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:00:35
|23
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:38
|24
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:38
|25
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:39
|26
|Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:40
|27
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:41
|28
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:45
|29
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:45
|30
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:46
|31
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:46
|32
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:47
|33
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:00:48
|34
|Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:49
|35
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:50
|36
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|37
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:00:51
|38
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:52
|39
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:00:52
|40
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:00:53
|41
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:55
|42
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|0:00:55
|43
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:00:56
|44
|Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:56
|45
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|0:00:57
|46
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:57
|47
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:00:57
|48
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:57
|49
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|0:00:57
|50
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:58
|51
|Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
|0:00:59
|52
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:00
|53
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:01:00
|54
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:00
|55
|Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:01:00
|56
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:02
|57
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:02
|58
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:04
|59
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:01:04
|60
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:04
|61
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:04
|62
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:05
|63
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:05
|64
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|0:01:07
|65
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:07
|66
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:07
|67
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:07
|68
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:07
|69
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:07
|70
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:08
|71
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:09
|72
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)
|0:01:10
|73
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:10
|74
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:13
|75
|erick sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:01:14
|76
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:14
|77
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:01:14
|78
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:14
|79
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:17
|80
|Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|81
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|0:01:18
|82
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:18
|83
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:01:18
|84
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:19
|85
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:20
|86
|Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:01:20
|87
|Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
|0:01:22
|88
|Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:22
|89
|Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:01:23
|90
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:23
|91
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|0:01:24
|92
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|0:01:25
|93
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:26
|94
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:01:27
|95
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:27
|96
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:28
|97
|Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:28
|98
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:30
|99
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:30
|100
|Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:30
|101
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:01:30
|102
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:30
|103
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:31
|104
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|0:01:31
|105
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:34
|106
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:34
|107
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|108
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|0:01:35
|109
|Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:35
|110
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:37
|111
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|0:01:38
|112
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:38
|113
|Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:39
|114
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
|0:01:39
|115
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:40
|116
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:40
|117
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:40
|118
|Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:01:40
|119
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:42
|120
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:43
|121
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:01:44
|122
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:46
|123
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:46
|124
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:47
|125
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|0:01:49
|126
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:50
|127
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:52
|128
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:52
|129
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:55
|130
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:57
|131
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:57
|132
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:58
|133
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:59
|134
|Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:59
|135
|Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:59
|136
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:02:00
|137
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:06
|138
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:07
|139
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:08
|140
|Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:02:09
|141
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|0:02:10
|142
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:13
|143
|Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:02:16
|144
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:16
|145
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:22
|146
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:09:40
|2
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:02
|3
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:06
|4
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:07
|5
|Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:00:11
|6
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:14
|7
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:16
|8
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:17
|9
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:22
|10
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:23
|11
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:24
|12
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:00:24
|13
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:27
|14
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|15
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:28
|16
|Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:00:29
|17
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:31
|18
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|0:00:32
|19
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|0:00:33
|20
|Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:33
|21
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:00:33
|22
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:34
|23
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|0:00:34
|24
|Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
|0:00:35
|25
|Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
|0:00:36
|26
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:00:36
|27
|Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:38
|28
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:00:38
|29
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:40
|30
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:41
|31
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:41
|32
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:00:41
|33
|David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:00:41
|34
|Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:00:41
|35
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:43
|36
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:00:43
|37
|Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:00:44
|38
|Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:44
|39
|Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:45
|40
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:46
|41
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:00:47
|42
|Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
|0:00:49
|43
|Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:51
|44
|Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:51
|45
|Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:00:54
|46
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
|0:00:54
|47
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:00:55
|48
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
|0:00:55
|49
|Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:00:55
|50
|Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:00:56
|51
|Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
|0:00:58
|52
|Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:59
|53
|Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:00
|54
|Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
|0:01:01
|55
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|0:01:02
|56
|Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:03
|57
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:01:04
|58
|Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:04
|59
|Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:05
|60
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:06
|61
|Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:06
|62
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:01:06
|63
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:07
|64
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:07
|65
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|0:01:08
|66
|John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:11
|67
|Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:11
|68
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|69
|Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)
|0:01:11
|70
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:13
|71
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|0:01:14
|72
|Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:01:14
|73
|Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:15
|74
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
|0:01:16
|75
|Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:01:16
|76
|Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:17
|77
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:17
|78
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:20
|79
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:01:21
|80
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:22
|81
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:23
|82
|Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:23
|83
|Chris Young (xXx Racing)
|0:01:26
|84
|Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:26
|85
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:28
|86
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:29
|87
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:32
|88
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:33
|89
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:34
|90
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:35
|91
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:36
|92
|Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:36
|93
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:36
|94
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:42
|95
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:43
|96
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:44
|97
|Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
|0:01:47
|98
|Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:01:52
|99
|Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:52
|100
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:58
|101
|Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
|0:09:17
|2
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:28
|3
|Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
|0:00:30
|4
|Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|5
|Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
|0:00:35
|6
|Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:41
|7
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:45
|8
|Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:46
|9
|Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:00:51
|10
|Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:00:56
|11
|Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
|0:00:59
|12
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
|0:01:04
|13
|Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:07
|14
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)
|0:01:10
|15
|Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:14
|16
|Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
|0:01:20
|17
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
|0:01:28
|18
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:30
|19
|Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
|0:01:30
|20
|Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)
|0:01:31
|21
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|0:01:31
|22
|Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:37
|23
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
|0:01:39
|24
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:40
|25
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:43
|26
|Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:01:46
|27
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:52
|28
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:55
|29
|Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
|0:02:00
|30
|Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:06
|31
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:07
|32
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:02:08
|33
|Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|0:02:09
|34
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:13
|35
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|0:28:09
|2
|Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|0:00:26
|3
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:00:52
|4
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|5
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:01:16
|6
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:35
|7
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:01:38
|8
|CS Velo Elite
|0:02:02
|9
|Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|0:02:04
|10
|Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|11
|Borah Factory Racing
|0:02:15
|12
|Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels
|0:02:23
|13
|BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway
|0:02:39
|14
|Oklahoma Bicycle Project
|0:02:43
|15
|Centric Racing p/b Catella
|0:02:45
|16
|Stork-CCN
|0:02:51
|17
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:55
|18
|NSW Institute of Sport
|0:02:56
|19
|North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
|20
|Donkey Label
|0:02:57
|21
|xXx Racing
|0:03:00
|22
|303 Project
|0:03:05
|23
|Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:08
|24
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:04:20
|25
|Cyclus Sports
|0:04:29
|26
|Dallas Racing
|0:05:05
