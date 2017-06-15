Trending

North Star Grand Prix: Huff wins in Cannon Falls

Rally's McNulty keeps overall race lead

Image 1 of 5

Brad Huff takes the stage 3 win at North Star Grand Prix

Brad Huff takes the stage 3 win at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 2 of 5

The men's peloton in action during stage 3 at the North Star Grand Prix

The men's peloton in action during stage 3 at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 5

Overall leader Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)

Overall leader Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 4 of 5

Brad Huff takes the stage 3 win at North Star Grand Prix

Brad Huff takes the stage 3 win at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 5 of 5

The stage 3 podium at North Star Grand Prix

The stage 3 podium at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Brad Huff brought home another win for the Rally Pro Cycling team at the North Star Grand Prix Thursday. The US criterium champion outsprinted Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel) and Jack Links sprint leader Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) to take victory at the end of the 91-mile (146 km) road race at Cannon Falls.

Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) came across the line safely to hang on to the North Memorial leader’s jersey ahead of Magner, who is tied on time with third place overall Colin Joyce (Rally), both at six seconds.

The biggest break of the day came from Elevate-KHS teammates, Connor Brown and Cory Lockwood, who attacked 50 miles into the stage. They built up a lead of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, but were eventually caught before the field got back into town and started on four fast 3km circuits. Right before entering the circuits, a large group of around 20 key riders broke off the front, containing Magner, Huff and Rodriguez.

“In the circuit, I was really worried that my team wasn’t going to be able to send someone across,” Huff said. “With two laps to go, I was worried I’d have to sprint against Magner myself, and I literally blinked and Brandon McNulty was right beside me. He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Brad, I’m here.’ I said, ‘holy cow, where did you come from?’ Well he is the junior world champion and he’s pretty amazing.”

After following an attack from Karl Menzies (Cylance), McNulty immediately went to the front of the break to keep the pace high. Going into the final kilometers, Cylance and Hincapie led it out. George Simpson (Gateway Harley) attacked early in the final stretch and Huff managed to grab his wheel and start his wind up from there.

“I was lucky to have to speed and the cadence to make it to the line,” Huff said.

Rodriguez will continue his stint in the red Jack Link’s sprint jersey. George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) is leading the best amateur category and Brown was awarded the Ellen Watters Most Aggressive jersey for his breakaway efforts.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)3:19:41
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victori (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:01
4John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
5Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)
6Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
7Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)
8Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:00:02
9Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
10Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
11George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
12Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
13Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)
14Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta)0:00:03
15Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
16Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
17MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)0:00:04
18Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
19Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
20Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:05
21Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
22Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
23Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)0:00:06
24Liam White (xXx Racing)
25Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:07
26David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Proje)0:00:08
27Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:09
28Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
29Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
30Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
31Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:10
32Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
33Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G)
34Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
35Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G)
36Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:11
37Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
38Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)0:00:12
39Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
40Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
41Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:13
42Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:00:14
43John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
44Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:15
45Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
46Maxx Chance (303 Project)
47Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:00:16
48Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Proje)0:00:17
49Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
50Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
51Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
52Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
53Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta)
54Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
55Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:18
56Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta)
57Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Proje)
58Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
59Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
60Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
61Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
62Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)0:00:19
63Taylor Warren (303 Project)
64Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
65Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
66Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
67Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
68Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
69Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:20
70Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
71Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
72Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:00:21
73Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
74Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
75Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:23
76Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:00:31
77Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:44
78Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
79Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
80Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:00:45
81William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
82Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
83Ryan OBoyle (xXx Racing)
84Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:00:46
85Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
86Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G)0:00:49
87Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
88Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:00:57
89Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)0:00:58
90Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G)
91Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:01
92Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:01:05
93Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:37
94Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:01:38
95Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G)0:01:43
96Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:02:08
97Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:02:26
98Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:02:27
99Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)0:02:34
100Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)0:02:35
101Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:03:17
102Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:03:19
103Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:03:23
104Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
105Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)0:03:52
106Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)
107Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:03:56
108Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:04:05
109Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:04:19
110Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:05:00
111Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:04
112Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta)0:05:14
113Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
114Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
115Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
116Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G)
117Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
118Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing)
119Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)
120Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
121Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
122Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
123Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
124Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
125Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
126Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
127Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
128Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
129Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Proje)
130John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Proje)
131Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Proje)
132Austin Stephens (303 Project)
133Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
134Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
135Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
136Erick Sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
137Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
138Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)
139Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande)
140Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)
141Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite)
142Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)
143Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
DNSBart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
DNSKyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing)
DNSMichael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)4:52:19
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:06
3Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
4Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:07
5Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:11
6MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)
7Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:16
8John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:18
9Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:20
10Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:23
11George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:24
12Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:27
13Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)
14Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
15Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:30
16Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
17Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:00:31
18Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
19Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
20Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:33
21Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:00:38
22Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:40
23Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
24Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
25Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
26Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:46
27Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
28Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:47
29Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
30Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:00:48
31Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:51
32Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)
33Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:52
34Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)0:00:54
35Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:56
36Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)
37Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:57
38Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
39John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
40Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
41Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:58
42Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
43Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)0:01:00
44Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:01:02
45Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:01:05
46Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
47David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
48Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
49Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
50Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
51Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:01:08
52Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
53Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:09
54William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
55Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:11
56Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:01:14
57Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:16
58Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:19
59Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:01:20
60Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:22
61Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
62Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:25
63Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:27
64Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
65Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling)
66Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)0:01:28
67Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:30
68Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
69Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
70Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
71Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
72Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:01:38
73Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:39
74Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:44
75Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
76Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:46
77Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)0:01:51
78Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:00
79Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:03
80Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)0:02:09
81Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:12
82Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:14
83Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:16
84Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:25
85Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:02:28
86Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:02:29
87Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:02:31
88Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:02:32
89Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:55
90Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:03:01
91Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:42
92Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)0:03:47
93Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:03:52
94Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:04:01
95Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:04:05
96Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:04:09
97Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)0:04:16
98Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:04:43
99Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:05:07
100Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:08
101Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:28
102Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:05:46
103Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:06:08
104Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:06:26
105Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:07:01
106Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:07:37
107Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:07:46
108Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:47
109Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:08:19
110Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:08:33
111Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)0:08:52
112Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:12:40
113Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande)0:21:50
114Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:22:08
115Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:27:08
116Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)0:30:15
117Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:30:20
118Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:35:05
119Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)0:35:21
120John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:35:38
121Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:35:44
122Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:36:03
123Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:36:09
124Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:36:11
125Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:40:22

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling14:37:18
2Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:00:26
3Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:52
4Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:54
5Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:01:16
6Cylance Cycling0:01:35
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:38
8Arapahoe Resources / Garneau0:02:04
9Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team0:02:14
10Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels0:02:23
11BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway0:02:39
12Oklahoma Bicycle Project0:02:43
13Stork-CCN0:02:51
14NSW Institute of Sport0:02:56
15North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon
16303 Project0:03:05
17Donkey Label0:03:41
18CS Velo Elite0:03:53
19Borah Factory Racing0:04:41
20Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:05
21xXx Racing0:07:01
22Dallas Racing0:12:31
23Team Rio Grande0:25:32
24Centric Racing p/b Catella0:42:48
25Team Novo Nordisk Development1:00:54

Amateur Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)3:19:41
2Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)
3George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
4Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
5Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
6Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
7Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
8Austin Stephens (303 Project)
9Liam White (xXx Racing)
10Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
11David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
12Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
13Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing)
14Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
15Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
16Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
17Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)
18Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
19Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN)
20John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
21Maxx Chance (303 Project)
22Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)
23Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
24Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)
25Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN)
26Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
27Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)
28Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
29Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
30Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
31Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)
32Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
33Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)
34Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
35Taylor Warren (303 Project)
36Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
37Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
38Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
39Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
40Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
41Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)
42Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
43Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)0:00:23
44Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:44
45Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite)
46Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label)
47William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
48Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
49Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
50Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label)
51Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
52Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)0:00:49
53Nicholas Greeff (303 Project)0:00:57
54Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
55Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
56Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:01:01
57Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:37
58Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:43
59Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:02:08
60Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing)0:02:26
61Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing)
62Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:02:34
63Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:03:17
64Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:03:19
65Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:03:52
66Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports)0:04:05
67Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing)0:05:00
68Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:05:04
69Chris Young (xXx Racing)0:06:00
70Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
71Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:07:33
72Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)
73Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:11:33
74Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:21:00
75Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing)0:25:30
76Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite)0:29:02
77Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN)
78Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande)0:34:03
79John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)
80Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)
81Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing)
82Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
83Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
84Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)4:52:19
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:28
3Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)0:00:30
4Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:31
5Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:41
6Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)0:00:45
7Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:47
8Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella)0:00:51
9Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)0:00:56
10Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN)0:00:59
11Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway)0:01:05
12Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:07
13Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:16
14Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)0:01:25
15Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project)0:01:30
16Maxx Chance (303 Project)0:01:31
17Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
18Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:44
19Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:14
20Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:25
21Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)0:05:08
22Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN)0:06:26
23Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)0:36:03
24Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing)0:36:09
25Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:36:11
26Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:40:22

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)28pts
2Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)22
3Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling)20
4Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)17
5Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport)13
6Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)11
7Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development)7
8John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)7
9Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)6
10Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)5
11Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)5
12Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)5
13Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)5
14Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)4
15Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)4
16Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport)4
17Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
18Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)3
19Liam White (xXx Racing)3
20Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)3
21Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
22Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)3
23Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)2
24Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing)2
25Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing)1
26Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1
27Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
28Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)10pts
2Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)7
3Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
4Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)5
5Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
6Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling)3
7Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
8Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)2
9Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)2
10Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)1
11Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery)1
12Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport)1

 

