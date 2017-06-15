Image 1 of 5 Brad Huff takes the stage 3 win at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 2 of 5 The men's peloton in action during stage 3 at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 5 Overall leader Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 5 Brad Huff takes the stage 3 win at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 5 The stage 3 podium at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Brad Huff brought home another win for the Rally Pro Cycling team at the North Star Grand Prix Thursday. The US criterium champion outsprinted Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel) and Jack Links sprint leader Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) to take victory at the end of the 91-mile (146 km) road race at Cannon Falls.

Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) came across the line safely to hang on to the North Memorial leader’s jersey ahead of Magner, who is tied on time with third place overall Colin Joyce (Rally), both at six seconds.

The biggest break of the day came from Elevate-KHS teammates, Connor Brown and Cory Lockwood, who attacked 50 miles into the stage. They built up a lead of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, but were eventually caught before the field got back into town and started on four fast 3km circuits. Right before entering the circuits, a large group of around 20 key riders broke off the front, containing Magner, Huff and Rodriguez.

“In the circuit, I was really worried that my team wasn’t going to be able to send someone across,” Huff said. “With two laps to go, I was worried I’d have to sprint against Magner myself, and I literally blinked and Brandon McNulty was right beside me. He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Brad, I’m here.’ I said, ‘holy cow, where did you come from?’ Well he is the junior world champion and he’s pretty amazing.”

After following an attack from Karl Menzies (Cylance), McNulty immediately went to the front of the break to keep the pace high. Going into the final kilometers, Cylance and Hincapie led it out. George Simpson (Gateway Harley) attacked early in the final stretch and Huff managed to grab his wheel and start his wind up from there.

“I was lucky to have to speed and the cadence to make it to the line,” Huff said.

Rodriguez will continue his stint in the red Jack Link’s sprint jersey. George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) is leading the best amateur category and Brown was awarded the Ellen Watters Most Aggressive jersey for his breakaway efforts.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) 3:19:41 2 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team) 3 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victori (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 4 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team) 5 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 6 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 7 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 8 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:02 9 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy) 10 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 11 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 12 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch) 13 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 14 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta) 0:00:03 15 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature) 16 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 17 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team) 0:00:04 18 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch) 19 Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) 20 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:00:05 21 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team) 22 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 23 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:06 24 Liam White (xXx Racing) 25 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:00:07 26 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Proje) 0:00:08 27 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:09 28 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 29 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team) 30 Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy) 31 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:10 32 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 33 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G) 34 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 35 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G) 36 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 0:00:11 37 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 38 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature) 0:00:12 39 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 40 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 41 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:13 42 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 0:00:14 43 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 44 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:15 45 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy) 46 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 47 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:00:16 48 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Proje) 0:00:17 49 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 50 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 51 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 52 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature) 53 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta) 54 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 55 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:18 56 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta) 57 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Proje) 58 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 59 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 60 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 61 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 62 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch) 0:00:19 63 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 64 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 65 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 66 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 67 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 68 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 69 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:20 70 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 71 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 72 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 0:00:21 73 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 74 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 75 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:23 76 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:31 77 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:44 78 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 79 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 80 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:00:45 81 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 82 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch) 83 Ryan OBoyle (xXx Racing) 84 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:00:46 85 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 86 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G) 0:00:49 87 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 88 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:00:57 89 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch) 0:00:58 90 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G) 91 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:01 92 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:01:05 93 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:37 94 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:01:38 95 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G) 0:01:43 96 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:02:08 97 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:02:26 98 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:02:27 99 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy) 0:02:34 100 Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy) 0:02:35 101 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:03:17 102 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:03:19 103 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:03:23 104 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 105 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature) 0:03:52 106 Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) 107 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:03:56 108 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:04:05 109 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:04:19 110 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:05:00 111 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:04 112 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cuta) 0:05:14 113 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 114 Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature) 115 Matt Chatlaong (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature) 116 Austin Arguello (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/G) 117 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch) 118 Evan Hartig (Borah Factory Racing) 119 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 120 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 121 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 122 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 123 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 124 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 125 Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 126 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 127 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 128 Juan Pablo Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 129 Alec Guggemos (North Memorial Health p/b Proje) 130 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Proje) 131 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Proje) 132 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 133 Cullen Browne (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 134 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 135 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 136 Erick Sobey (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 137 Bjorn Larson (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 138 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 139 Dean Haas (Team Rio Grande) 140 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 141 Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite) 142 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 143 Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports) DNS Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label) DNS Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (xXx Racing) DNS Michael Gearren II (Cyclus Sports)

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 4:52:19 2 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:06 3 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 4 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:00:07 5 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:11 6 MacKenzie Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 7 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 0:00:16 8 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:18 9 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 10 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:23 11 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:24 12 Justin Mauch (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:00:27 13 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 14 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:28 15 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:30 16 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 17 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:00:31 18 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 19 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 20 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:33 21 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:00:38 22 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:40 23 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 24 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:41 25 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:45 26 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:46 27 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 28 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:47 29 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 30 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:00:48 31 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:51 32 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 33 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:00:52 34 Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing) 0:00:54 35 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 0:00:56 36 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 37 Liam White (xXx Racing) 0:00:57 38 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 39 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 40 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 41 Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:58 42 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 0:00:59 43 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 0:01:00 44 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:01:02 45 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:01:05 46 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 47 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 48 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 49 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:07 50 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 51 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:08 52 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 53 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:09 54 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 55 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:11 56 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:01:14 57 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 58 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:01:19 59 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:01:20 60 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:22 61 Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling) 62 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:25 63 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:01:27 64 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 65 Samuel (Hunter) Snipe Grove (Cylance Cycling) 66 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 0:01:28 67 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:30 68 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 69 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 70 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:31 71 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:01:37 72 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 0:01:38 73 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:39 74 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:44 75 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 76 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:01:46 77 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 0:01:51 78 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 79 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:03 80 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 0:02:09 81 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:12 82 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:14 83 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:16 84 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:25 85 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 0:02:28 86 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:02:29 87 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:02:31 88 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:02:32 89 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:55 90 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:01 91 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:42 92 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 0:03:47 93 Christopher Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:52 94 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:04:01 95 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:04:05 96 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:09 97 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 0:04:16 98 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:04:43 99 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:05:07 100 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:05:08 101 Stuart Shaw (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:05:28 102 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:05:46 103 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:06:08 104 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:06:26 105 Callum Gordon (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:07:01 106 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:07:37 107 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:07:46 108 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:07:47 109 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:08:19 110 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:08:33 111 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 0:08:52 112 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:12:40 113 Zack Allison (Team Rio Grande) 0:21:50 114 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:22:08 115 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 0:27:08 116 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 0:30:15 117 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:30:20 118 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:35:05 119 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 0:35:21 120 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:35:38 121 Steven Davis (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:35:44 122 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:36:03 123 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:36:09 124 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:36:11 125 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:40:22

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 14:37:18 2 Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing 0:00:26 3 Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:52 4 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:54 5 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:01:16 6 Cylance Cycling 0:01:35 7 ELBOWZ Racing 0:01:38 8 Arapahoe Resources / Garneau 0:02:04 9 Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team 0:02:14 10 Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels 0:02:23 11 BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway 0:02:39 12 Oklahoma Bicycle Project 0:02:43 13 Stork-CCN 0:02:51 14 NSW Institute of Sport 0:02:56 15 North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon 16 303 Project 0:03:05 17 Donkey Label 0:03:41 18 CS Velo Elite 0:03:53 19 Borah Factory Racing 0:04:41 20 Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:05 21 xXx Racing 0:07:01 22 Dallas Racing 0:12:31 23 Team Rio Grande 0:25:32 24 Centric Racing p/b Catella 0:42:48 25 Team Novo Nordisk Development 1:00:54

Amateur Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 3:19:41 2 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 4 Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 5 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 6 Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing) 7 Sam Fritz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 8 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 9 Liam White (xXx Racing) 10 Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 11 David Greif (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 12 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 13 Brandon Krawczyk (Borah Factory Racing) 14 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 15 Sait Arana (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 16 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 17 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 18 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 19 Jules Goguely (Stork-CCN) 20 John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 21 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 22 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 23 Andrew Giniat (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 24 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 25 Gavin Murray (Stork-CCN) 26 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 27 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 28 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 29 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 30 Anthony Olson (Team Rio Grande) 31 Glenn Ferreira (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 32 Timothy Savre (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 33 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 34 Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 35 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 36 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 37 Adam Koble (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 38 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label) 39 Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 40 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 41 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 42 Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project) 43 Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite) 0:00:23 44 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:44 45 Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite) 46 Stephan Hoffman (Donkey Label) 47 William Cooper (CS Velo Elite) 48 Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 49 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 50 Alexander Meyer (Donkey Label) 51 Pablo Cruz (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 52 Jacob White (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 0:00:49 53 Nicholas Greeff (303 Project) 0:00:57 54 Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 55 Ben Foster (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 56 Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports) 0:01:01 57 Brett Rindt (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:37 58 Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:43 59 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 0:02:08 60 Michael Woell (Borah Factory Racing) 0:02:26 61 Brian Babilonia (Dallas Racing) 62 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:34 63 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 0:03:17 64 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:03:19 65 Christopher HarlandDunaway (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:03:52 66 Aaron Cruikshank (Cyclus Sports) 0:04:05 67 Philip Clarke (Dallas Racing) 0:05:00 68 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:05:04 69 Chris Young (xXx Racing) 0:06:00 70 Aria Kiani (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 71 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:07:33 72 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 73 Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:11:33 74 Logan Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:21:00 75 Sean Mailen (Borah Factory Racing) 0:25:30 76 Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite) 0:29:02 77 Gerardo Medina Bobles (Stork-CCN) 78 Nate Taggatz (Team Rio Grande) 0:34:03 79 John Heinlein III (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 80 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 81 Chris Anderson (Borah Factory Racing) 82 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 83 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 84 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon)

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) 4:52:19 2 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:28 3 Samuel Boardman (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 0:00:30 4 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 5 Jordan Cullen (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:41 6 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 0:00:45 7 Vitor Zucco (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:47 8 Colin Catlin (Centric Racing p/b Catella) 0:00:51 9 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:00:56 10 Zachary Nehr (Stork-CCN) 0:00:59 11 Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY H-D / Localist p/b Cutaway) 0:01:05 12 Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:07 13 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 14 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:01:25 15 Chaz Hogenauer (303 Project) 0:01:30 16 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 0:01:31 17 Hugo Scala Jr (Dallas Racing) 0:01:37 18 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:44 19 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:14 20 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:25 21 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 0:05:08 22 Thorsten Askervold (Stork-CCN) 0:06:26 23 Marco Wajda (North Memorial Health p/b Project Echelon) 0:36:03 24 Sawyer Currie (Dallas Racing) 0:36:09 25 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:36:11 26 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:40:22

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 28 pts 2 Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 22 3 Charles (Brad) Huff (Rally Cycling) 20 4 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 17 5 Liam Magennis (NSW Institute of Sport) 13 6 Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport) 11 7 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development) 7 8 John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 7 9 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 6 10 Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 5 11 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 5 12 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 13 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 5 14 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 4 15 Samuel Bassetti (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery) 4 16 Joshua Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) 4 17 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 18 Bryan Lewis (Cylance Cycling) 3 19 Liam White (xXx Racing) 3 20 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 3 21 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 22 Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 3 23 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau) 2 24 Conner Sallee (ELBOWZ Racing) 2 25 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 1 26 Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 1 27 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1 28 Ryan Cavanaugh (NSW Institute of Sport) 1