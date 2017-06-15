Image 1 of 7 The stage 3 podium at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 2 of 7 Women wait for the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 7 The women's peloton in action at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 7 North Star overall leader Emma White (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 7 Ruth Winder wins in Cannon Falls (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 6 of 7 Rally teammates congratulate each other after stage 3 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 7 of 7 The jersey wearers after stage 3 at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling’s Ruth Winder claimed victory at Cannon Falls Road Race on Thursday. The 23-year-old outkicked Marlies Mejia (Weber Shimano) and race leader Emma White (Rally) after 64 miles of racing at stage 3 of the North Star Grand Prix.

“It was a hard day today, we were pushing for a break,” Winder said. “A few of us got away for a bit but nothing was sticking. Coming into finishing circuit my teammates were throwing down some final attacks whilst I saved it for the final sprint. It was a little bit sketchy with 1/2 lap to go, when I had to unclip to keep upright. I fought to get on the end of rally train and I just timed my sprint perfectly to win by a few inches.”

Winder’s victory moves her up to second overall on general classification, five seconds behind White, who remains in the North Memorial yellow jersey. White also leads the Greg Lemond best young rider competition.

“The team rode perfectly to protect me from the strong winds and attacks,” White said. “When we got to the finish, we performed the picture perfect lead out and I couldn’t be more lucky to be part of a team who lays it all out for me. I came up a little short, but we’re still pleased with the day and looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”

Winder found herself in the break of the day, along with Heather Fischer, Ellen Noble, Beth Ann Norton, Kendelle Hodges, Kristi Lay and Annie Foreman-Mackay. However, the break was never allowed much of a leash with four sets of QOH and sprint points on offer, and it was all back together by the time the riders hit the finishing circuits.

Tayler Wiles remains leader of the Shimano Queen of the Hill competition and Erica Allar will continue to wear the Jack Links sprint jersey during the Uptown criterium tomorrow. Diamondback best amateur is Ariane Bonhomme and Stephanie Roorda wears the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2:53:42 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 3 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 4 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 5 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:02 6 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:04 7 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:05 8 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 9 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 10 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 11 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 12 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 13 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 14 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:00:07 15 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 16 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:00:08 17 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 18 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 19 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 20 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:00:12 21 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:14 22 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 0:00:18 23 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 24 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:00:20 25 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 26 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 0:00:22 27 Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand) 28 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 29 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 30 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:00:23 31 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 0:00:24 32 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:25 33 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 0:00:26 34 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 35 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 0:00:27 36 Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:28 37 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:29 38 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 39 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:00:40 40 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:00:44 41 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:00:45 42 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:56 43 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 44 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:57 45 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 46 Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 47 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:01:07 48 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 0:01:17 49 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 0:01:18 50 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:01:27 51 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:33 52 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:36 53 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 0:01:53 54 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:54 55 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:02:07 56 Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:02:19 57 Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 0:02:45 58 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:03:03 59 Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 60 Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 61 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 62 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) 63 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 64 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 65 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 66 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 67 Emma Roberts (North Memorial Healthcare) 68 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 69 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 70 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 71 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 72 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) DNF Carol Seipp (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate) DNF Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) DNS Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) DNS Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) DNS Melanie Beale (LA Sweat)

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 4:00:55 2 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 3 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:00:11 4 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 5 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 6 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 7 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:00:36 8 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 0:00:44 9 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 0:00:45 10 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:51 11 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:54 12 Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:55 13 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:56 14 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:58 15 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 0:00:59 16 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:01:02 17 Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:03 18 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:05 19 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:07 20 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:01:12 21 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:01:13 22 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:14 23 Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare) 24 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 25 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:01:16 26 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:01:20 27 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 28 Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:24 29 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 0:01:27 30 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:32 31 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:01:34 32 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:01:35 33 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:01:40 34 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:41 35 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:43 36 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:01:46 37 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:01:52 38 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:01:55 39 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:59 40 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:02 41 Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat) 0:02:13 42 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:02:14 43 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:27 44 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:02:33 45 Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:02:35 46 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:02:37 47 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:02:43 48 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 49 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:02:44 50 Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:12 51 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 0:03:18 52 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:03:32 53 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:04:05 54 Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:04:44 55 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:05:00 56 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:12:27 57 Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:24:47 58 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:25:24 59 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:25:36 60 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:25:46 61 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:25:49 62 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:25:51 63 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:26:23 64 Emma Roberts (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:26:28 65 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:26:31 66 Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand) 0:28:43 67 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 0:43:05 68 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 0:48:20 69 Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 1:14:39 70 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 1:32:34 71 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:35:14 72 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 1:40:34

Amateur riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 4:01:49 2 Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:00:08 3 Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:00:11 4 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:00:22 5 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 0:00:26 6 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat) 0:00:41 7 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:47 8 Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:00:52 9 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:01:01 10 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 0:01:20 11 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:01:39 12 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:43 13 Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:01:49 14 Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:02:38 15 Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:03:50 16 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:11:33 17 Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:24:30 18 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:24:42 19 Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:24:52 20 Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:24:55 21 Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 0:24:57 22 Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:25:29 23 Emma Roberts (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:25:34 24 Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy) 0:42:11 25 Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries) 0:47:26 26 Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling) 1:31:40 27 Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1:34:20 28 Erin Goodall (LA Sweat) 1:39:40

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 29 pts 2 Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 29 3 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 25 4 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 18 5 Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare) 16 6 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 16 7 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 14 8 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 6 9 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 10 Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling) 4 11 Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare) 4 12 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 3 13 Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand) 3 14 Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 3 15 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 3 16 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2 17 Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat) 2 18 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 1 19 Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing) 1 20 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 13 pts 2 Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 8 3 Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 7 4 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 2 5 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 1 6 Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 1 7 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 4:00:55 2 Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:00:54 3 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:58 4 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:07 5 Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA) 0:01:12 6 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:01:14 7 Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:01:34 8 Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:41 9 Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand) 0:01:43 10 Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE) 0:01:55 11 Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii) 0:01:59 12 Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare) 0:02:33 13 Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:02:43 14 Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:02:44 15 Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power) 0:04:05 16 Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:12:27 17 Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand) 0:26:31