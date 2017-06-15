Trending

North Star Grand Prix: Winder wins stage 3

USAC Pro Road Tour leader takes bunch sprint in Cannon Falls

Image 1 of 7

The stage 3 podium at North Star Grand Prix

The stage 3 podium at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 2 of 7

Women wait for the start of stage 3

Women wait for the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 7

The women's peloton in action at North Star Grand Prix

The women's peloton in action at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 4 of 7

North Star overall leader Emma White (Rally Cycling)

North Star overall leader Emma White (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 5 of 7

Ruth Winder wins in Cannon Falls

Ruth Winder wins in Cannon Falls
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 6 of 7

Rally teammates congratulate each other after stage 3

Rally teammates congratulate each other after stage 3
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 7 of 7

The jersey wearers after stage 3 at North Star Grand Prix

The jersey wearers after stage 3 at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling’s Ruth Winder claimed victory at Cannon Falls Road Race on Thursday. The 23-year-old outkicked Marlies Mejia (Weber Shimano) and race leader Emma White (Rally) after 64 miles of racing at stage 3 of the North Star Grand Prix.

“It was a hard day today, we were pushing for a break,” Winder said. “A few of us got away for a bit but nothing was sticking. Coming into finishing circuit my teammates were throwing down some final attacks whilst I saved it for the final sprint. It was a little bit sketchy with 1/2 lap to go, when I had to unclip to keep upright. I fought to get on the end of rally train and I just timed my sprint perfectly to win by a few inches.”

Winder’s victory moves her up to second overall on general classification, five seconds behind White, who remains in the North Memorial yellow jersey. White also leads the Greg Lemond best young rider competition.

“The team rode perfectly to protect me from the strong winds and attacks,” White said. “When we got to the finish, we performed the picture perfect lead out and I couldn’t be more lucky to be part of a team who lays it all out for me. I came up a little short, but we’re still pleased with the day and looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”

Winder found herself in the break of the day, along with Heather Fischer, Ellen Noble, Beth Ann Norton, Kendelle Hodges, Kristi Lay and Annie Foreman-Mackay. However, the break was never allowed much of a leash with four sets of QOH and sprint points on offer, and it was all back together by the time the riders hit the finishing circuits.

Tayler Wiles remains leader of the Shimano Queen of the Hill competition and Erica Allar will continue to wear the Jack Links sprint jersey during the Uptown criterium tomorrow. Diamondback best amateur is Ariane Bonhomme and Stephanie Roorda wears the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2:53:42
2Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
3Emma White (Rally Cycling)
4Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
5Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:02
6Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:04
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:05
8Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
9Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:06
10Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
11Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)
12Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
13Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
14Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:00:07
15Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
16Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:00:08
17Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
18Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
19Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:09
20Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)0:00:12
21Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:14
22Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)0:00:18
23Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)
24Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:00:20
25Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)
26Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)0:00:22
27Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand)
28Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)
29Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
30Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:00:23
31Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand)0:00:24
32Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:25
33Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
34Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
35Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat)0:00:27
36Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:28
37Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:00:29
38Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
39Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:00:40
40Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:44
41Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:00:45
42Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:56
43Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
44Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:57
45Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
46Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
47Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:01:07
48Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)0:01:17
49Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)0:01:18
50Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)0:01:27
51Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:33
52Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:36
53Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling)0:01:53
54Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:54
55Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:02:07
56Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:19
57Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)0:02:45
58Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:03:03
59Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA)
60Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)
61Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)
62Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)
63Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
64Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
65Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
66Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)
67Emma Roberts (North Memorial Healthcare)
68Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand)
69Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand)
70Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)
71Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)
72Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)
DNFCarol Seipp (Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate)
DNFJennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
DNSIngrid Drexel Clouthier (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
DNSLauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNSMelanie Beale (LA Sweat)

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Rally Cycling)4:00:55
2Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:05
3Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:00:11
4Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
5Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:12
6Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:14
7Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:00:36
8Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)0:00:44
9Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)0:00:45
10Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:51
11Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:54
12Beth Ann Orton (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:55
13Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:56
14Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:00:58
15Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)0:00:59
16Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:01:02
17Elyse Fraser (Cycling New Zealand)0:01:03
18Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:05
19Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:07
20Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:01:12
21Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:01:13
22Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:01:14
23Marie-Soleil Blais (North Memorial Healthcare)
24Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
25Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:01:16
26Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare)0:01:20
27Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)
28Jennifer Tetrick (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:24
29Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:01:27
30Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand)0:01:32
31Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:01:34
32Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:01:35
33Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:01:40
34Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:01:41
35Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)0:01:43
36Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:01:46
37Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:01:52
38Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:01:55
39Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:01:59
40Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:02
41Anna Christiansen (LA Sweat)0:02:13
42Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:02:14
43Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:27
44Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)0:02:33
45Rocio Parrado (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:02:35
46Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:02:37
47Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:02:43
48Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
49Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:02:44
50Heather Fischer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:03:12
51Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling)0:03:18
52Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)0:03:32
53Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:04:05
54Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:04:44
55Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:05:00
56Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:12:27
57Kendelle Hodges (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:24:47
58Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:25:24
59Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:25:36
60Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:25:46
61Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:25:49
62Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:25:51
63Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:26:23
64Emma Roberts (North Memorial Healthcare)0:26:28
65Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand)0:26:31
66Kirstie James (Cycling New Zealand)0:28:43
67Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)0:43:05
68Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)0:48:20
69Maria Fadiga (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)1:14:39
70Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)1:32:34
71Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1:35:14
72Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)1:40:34

Amateur riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)4:01:49
2Lily Williams (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:08
3Tarah Cole (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:00:11
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)0:00:22
5Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)0:00:26
6Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:00:41
7Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:47
8Heather Haviland (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:52
9Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:01:01
10Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:01:20
11Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)0:01:39
12Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:43
13Emily Jordan (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:49
14Jennifer Hale (North Memorial Healthcare)0:02:38
15Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:03:50
16Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:11:33
17Rachel Wills (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:24:30
18Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:24:42
19Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:24:52
20Am?lie Bruneau (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:24:55
21Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:24:57
22Jenna Stauffer (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:25:29
23Emma Roberts (North Memorial Healthcare)0:25:34
24Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)0:42:11
25Ayesha McGowan (JAKROO p/b Chrome Industries)0:47:26
26Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)1:31:40
27Suzanne Hamilton (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1:34:20
28Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)1:39:40

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)29pts
2Marlies MejiasGarcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)29
3Emma White (Rally Cycling)25
4Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)18
5Irena Ossola (North Memorial Healthcare)16
6Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)16
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)14
8Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)6
9Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)4
10Allison Beveridge (Rally Cycling)4
11Ashlee Ankudinoff (North Memorial Healthcare)4
12Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - 4iiii)3
13Racquel Sheath (Cycling New Zealand)3
14Jessica Mundy (Colavita/Bianchi USA)3
15Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)3
16Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2
17Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)2
18Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)1
19Carrie Cartmill (Rise Racing)1
20Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)13pts
2Stephanie Roorda (The Cyclery - 4iiii)8
3Amber Pierce (Colavita/Bianchi USA)7
4Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)2
5Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1
6Emma Grant (Colavita/Bianchi USA)1
7Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Rally Cycling)4:00:55
2Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:00:54
3Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:00:58
4Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:07
5Ellen Noble (Colavita/Bianchi USA)0:01:12
6Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:01:14
7Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:01:34
8Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:01:41
9Holly Edmondston (Cycling New Zealand)0:01:43
10Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)0:01:55
11Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery - 4iiii)0:01:59
12Nicola Macdonald (North Memorial Healthcare)0:02:33
13Madeleine Park (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:43
14Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:02:44
15Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano Ladies Power)0:04:05
16Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:12:27
17Bryony Botha (Cycling New Zealand)0:26:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12:03:31
2Rally Cycling0:00:44
3Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:00
4The Cyclery - 4iiii0:01:21
5Colavita/Bianchi USA0:01:46
6North Memorial Healthcare0:02:21
7Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:12
8Cycling New Zealand
9Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate0:04:44
10LA Sweat0:05:16
11Chicago Womens Elite Cycling0:27:07

 

Latest on Cyclingnews