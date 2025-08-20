Deutschland Tour prologue: Søren Wærenskjolkd powers to opening stage victory

Norwegian denies Sam Watson by half a second in 3.1km test

Soren Waerenskjold of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility competes during the 40th Deutschland Tour 2025, Prologue a 3.1km individual time trial stage from Essen to Essen on August 20, 2025 in Essen, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Off the heels of winning a stage at the Tour of Denmark, Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) secured the prologue victory and pulled on the first leader's jersey at the five-day Deutschland Tour.

The Norwegian rider posted the fastest time of 3:31 minutes across the 3.1km course in Essan, winning the race against the clock by a fraction of a second ahead of runner-up Samuel Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) and just over one second faster than third-placed Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling).

"Maybe a little bit," Wærenskjold said when asked if he was surprised by his prologue victory. "The last time I did a prologue it was at l'Avenir, so at least a few years ago. I was a bit excited for this race and a little bit nervous. I tried to go full-gas and it worked out."

Wærenskjold now leads the overall classification by one second ahead of Watson and two seconds ahead of Haller as the race heads into stage 1 from Essen to Herford on Thursday.

Wærenskjold said that a good warm-up was the key to his success in the flat 3.1km time trial, and that he was able to gradually increase his power as he raced back into Essen.

Wærenskjold raced in with the new fastest time of 3:31, with an average speed of 52.6kph, and the rider to come closest to that benchmark was runner-up Watson with a time of 3:32.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

