'With no Richie, the plans had to change' - James Shaw, EF Education-EasyPost on the Giro d'Italia breakaway hunt after Carapaz withdrawal

James Shaw headed to the Giro d'Italia with a certain sense of history repeating itself this May, as for the second Grand Tour running, a late withdrawal from the start list by teammate and GC leader Richard Carapaz has forced EF Education-EasyPost to change their race strategies at the last minute.

Six days before the Vuelta a España last year, Carapaz was confirmed as a non-starter because of illness, and shortly before the Giro d'Italia this May, the lingering effects of an operation meant the former race winner would not be able to participate.

Cue one radical switch-around for the non-GC leaders like Shaw in EF Education, who, together with Markel Beloki and Madis Mihkels, was present in the Vuelta a España last year and who was brought to the Giro to work for Carapaz. However, with no Carapaz, the team has now switched to focus on breakaways.

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While the Giro is markedly different compared to the Vuelta or Tour, and riders' form might be more uneven than July, Shaw told Cyclingnews that getting into breakaways in the Giro d'Italia is just as hard as any other Grand Tour.

"Maybe that was the case [that it was easier to get in breaks] a few years ago, but that's certainly changed a bit now," Shaw said.

"Even if you get in these breakaways, you've got guys that are trying to get themselves back up on GC, or guys like Jay Vine [in the Vuelta a España] who've written their GC off. So the quality of breaks is higher than it was even as little as four or five years ago.

"Obviously, when Richie was coming to this race, that's when I got put on the list with Richie and for Richie.

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"But the plan's changed, the team have been kind enough to give me an opportunity and let me try and see the race for myself as well."

With a Tour, three Vueltas and now a second Giro in his palmares, the 29-year-old has certainly got plenty of past Grand Tour experience to help him find a path towards potential success. But as he agrees, each of the three has very different defining characteristics as well.

"It's a little bit different, you know, the other races don't tend to do the long distance starts, and I've done Albania [in the Giro] now as well. That's different. But when you get to Italy, I think for me at least, the Giro is the hardest to finish: the longer days, the heavier mountains, the weather ... each race has got its own thing. The Tour's the fastest and the Vuelta is certainly the hottest, and the Giro is definitely the most scenic and romantic."