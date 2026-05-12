'No one is unbeatable' – Home star Giulio Pellizzari prepares to take on Jonas Vingegaard in Giro d'Italia mountains with 'more energy for the battle'

News
By published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe moves four seconds ahead of heavy favourite Dane thanks to Red Bull Kilometre sprint

CATANZARO, ITALY - MAY 12: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Catanzaro, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Italian fans clamour to get autographs from 22-year-old Italian rider Giulio Pellizzari (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Pellizzari was well aware that the pressure on him to perform as Italy's best GC hope at the Giro d'Italia will increase with the race finally reaching its home roads today, but up to this point, he's had the answer for every test thrown at him.

He escaped the chaos of the crashes on stages 1 and 2, as did his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, before responding to the first attack by heavy favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the road to Veliko Tarnovo alongside Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché), though their group was caught 500 metres from the line.

Latest Videos From

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: (L-R) Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On the Giro's stage 2, Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (in the lead) took part in a breakaway with Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto-Intermarché and Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pellizzari is currently six seconds down on new pink jersey Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and actually moved four seconds ahead of Vingegaard overall with an impressive sprint at the Red Bull Kilometre.

Italy will be holding its breath that he arrives at the first real big climbing test up the iconic Blockhaus on stage 7 with that same gap, but he'll have two more undulating, and potentially very stress-inducing, stages to get through before he can try again to match Vingegaard. Especially on Wednesday's testing day of climbing over 203km from Praia a Mare to Potenza.

Having really stepped up as a leader at Red Bull these past two seasons since joining from Bardiani, though,