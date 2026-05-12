'No one is unbeatable' – Home star Giulio Pellizzari prepares to take on Jonas Vingegaard in Giro d'Italia mountains with 'more energy for the battle'

Giulio Pellizzari was well aware that the pressure on him to perform as Italy's best GC hope at the Giro d'Italia will increase with the race finally reaching its home roads today, but up to this point, he's had the answer for every test thrown at him.

He escaped the chaos of the crashes on stages 1 and 2, as did his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, before responding to the first attack by heavy favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the road to Veliko Tarnovo alongside Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché), though their group was caught 500 metres from the line.

Pellizzari took it as a big positive, and with the likes of Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos), teammate and former Giro winner Jai Hindley, and Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) all failing to follow, it was a sign that the 22-year-old Italian was deserving of the hype which followed him to the start in Bulgaria.

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"It was important for me to be able to follow, especially for the morale, but in the end, nothing happened, and every GC rider arrived together at the finish line," Pellizzari recalled to Cyclingnews at the start of stage 3. "So it was a good test, but we have to keep focus on the next days."

Pellizzari's confidence was understandably high before racing at the Giro in Italy finally got going on the road from Catanzaro to Cosenza on stage 4. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport on the rest day, he wasn't afraid to admit that he's not simply aiming for the podium, and that overall victory is his goal, even given the colossal challenge presented by the two-time Tour de France winner and defending Vuelta champion Vingegaard.

"No one is unbeatable," said Pellizzari, as Gazzetta asked him whether beating the Dane was actually possible across the next 18 days.

"I feel good, really. My legs are there. Vingegaard is going really fast, but I'm happy I stayed close to him and defended well [on stage 2]."

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On the Giro's stage 2, Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (in the lead) took part in a breakaway with Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto-Intermarché and Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pellizzari is currently six seconds down on new pink jersey Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and actually moved four seconds ahead of Vingegaard overall with an impressive sprint at the Red Bull Kilometre.

Italy will be holding its breath that he arrives at the first real big climbing test up the iconic Blockhaus on stage 7 with that same gap, but he'll have two more undulating, and potentially very stress-inducing, stages to get through before he can try again to match Vingegaard. Especially on Wednesday's testing day of climbing over 203km from Praia a Mare to Potenza.

Having really stepped up as a leader at Red Bull these past two seasons since joining from Bardiani, though,