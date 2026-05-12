'I was not expecting this after many hard moments' – Without GC pressure, Giulio Ciccone finally achieves childhood dream of pulling on maglia rosa

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Italian sprints to bonus seconds in Cosenza to take pink, 10 years on from maiden stage win as neo-pro

Giulio Ciccone at the Giro d&#039;Italia racing to the finish line on stage 4 and moving into the overall leader&#039;s jersey
Giulio Ciccone at the Giro d'Italia racing to the finish line on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When an Italian neo-pro wins a brutal mountain stage on Giro d'Italia debut from the breakaway, expectation will naturally follow for when he can target the maglia rosa and potentially challenge as a future winner. That's exactly what Giulio Ciccone did in 2016 as a fresh-faced 21-year-old racing for Bardiani, and after a decade of trying to match that expectation, he's finally managed to pull on pink for the first time.

During that time, Ciccone had raced seven times at his home Grand Tour, many of them starting as a GC hopeful, several ending in heartbreak, with crashes and setbacks seeing him win two more stages. But never – until Tuesday afternoon – has he pulled on the jersey which he'd dreamed about since he was a child.

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Lidl-Trek left the Bulgarian Grande Partenza empty-handed after Milan missed out narrowly in the two sprint stages, but Ciccone has brought them back into the spotlight. He adds a stint in pink now to the time he enjoyed in the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France, but even with that prestige among his palmarès, nothing beats the maglia rosa for an Italian.