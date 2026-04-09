Pays de la Loire Tour: Alexander Kamp sprints to first victory for three years on stage 3, moves into race lead

Race Results
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Dane beats Antoine L'Hote and Gabriele Bessega to the line in Sainte-Suzanne-et-Chammes from small group

Alexander Kamp celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Antoine L&#039;Hote and Gabriele Bessega during the 72nd Region Pays De La Loire Tour 2026, Stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Alexander Kamp (Uno-X Mobility) sped to victory on stage 3 of the Pays de la Loire Tour, outpowering a breakaway of six on the fast uphill finish.

Gabriele Bessega (Polti VisitMalta) finished second, whilst Antoine L'Hote (Decathlon CMA CGM), the instigator of the late breakaway, settled for third.

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The third stage of the Pays de la Loire Tour rolled out from Avrillé for 199km of racing, with some small climbs and a kick up to the line.

Early on, a breakaway of six riders got away: Ellande Larronde (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Maël Guégan, Similien Hamon (both CIC Pro Cycling Academy), Baptiste Gillet (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur), Morne Van Niekerk (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) and Kévin Avoine (Van Rysel Roubaix). They quickly built a lead of four minutes and stayed comfortably out front for the first 100km.

The race concludes on Friday with a final medium hilly stage between Brûlon and Le Mans.

Results

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Position

Rider (Nation) Team

Time

1

Alexander Kamp (Den) Uno-X Mobility

4:37:03

2

Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

4:37:03

3

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

4:37:03

4

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

4:37:03

5

Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

4:37:03

6

Killian Theot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix

4:37:03

7

Corbin John Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling Team

+ 0:00:06

8

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

+ 0:00:06

9

David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5

+ 0:00:06

10

Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets

+ 0:00:06

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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