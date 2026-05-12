'In a sprint finish, nobody's got any friends' - Narváez keeps UAE Team Emirates' Giro d'Italia flight alive with tenacious stage 4 triumph

Fortune's pendulum could hardly have swung back quicker for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Giro d'Italia, as barely 72 hours after losing three riders to a mass crash in Bulgaria, Jhonatan Narváez seized the first opportunity in Italy to grab the win.

The first part of the Giro had been nothing less than horrendous for UAE Team Emirates, as the squad's main GC hope, Adam Yates, as well as team powerhouses of the calibre of Jay Vine and Marc Soler, all had to leave the race.

That Narváez was the rider who took the victory was in itself a tale of redemption on an individual level as well as bringing a welcome boost to collective morale for UAE.

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The 29-year-old Ecuadorian fractured several vertebrae in a crash in the 2026 Tour Down Under, when he was lying second overall and was defending champion, and the long recovery period meant he only returned to racing in the Giro d'Italia.

Narváez dwelt at length on the way that pro cycling can ruin even the best-laid of plans, or bring renewed hope to a team like UAE that just a few hours before looked to be on its knees in his post-race interviews on Tuesday.

"Things go around and come around in cycling; we're happy today, but we've no idea what'll happen tomorrow. The important thing is to keep fighting for stages."

His point was underlined even more clearly by the fine performance of teammate Jan Christen, who attacked late on stage 4 and was reeled in, but who was nonetheless able to move into the overall lead of the best young rider classification at the end of the day.

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Analysing the stage, Narváez pointed to how strongly Movistar had worked to try and dominate affairs, ripping half the peloton to shreds on the category 2 Cozzo Tunno and setting things up perfectly for their sprinter Orluis Aular, only for Narvaéz to outpower the Venezuelan in the sprint.

"They did a great job on a very hard stage, but then that's cycling - I lost three teammates a few stages back, and then I won," Narváez said. "It was the same thing in Australia. I could have done great things, done a good podium, but look at what happened there.

"It was the same, too, for my teammates here; they worked for months and months to get here in the best condition, and then there was the crash.