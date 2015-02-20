Trending

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo: Hutarovich opens 2015 account

Chtioui retains overall race lead

Results

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement3:08:22
2Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
5Reynard Butler (RSA) South Africa
6Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
7Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
10Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team17:33:14
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
3Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:53
4Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
5Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
6Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:22
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
8Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:04:00
9Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:04:12
10Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea0:04:13

