Hutarovich wins final La Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage in Libreville

Rafaa Chtioui seals overall victory

Stage 8 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement2:54:33
2Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
4Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
5Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
6Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
7Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth Skoda
8Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
10Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team23:02:08
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:07
3Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:39
4Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:03:06
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
6Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:09
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
8Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:03:47
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:57
10Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea0:03:58

