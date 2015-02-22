Hutarovich wins final La Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage in Libreville
Rafaa Chtioui seals overall victory
Stage 8: Cap Estérias - Libreville
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|2:54:33
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|7
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth Skoda
|8
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|10
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|23:02:08
|2
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:07
|3
|Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:39
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:03:06
|5
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|6
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:09
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|8
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|0:03:47
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:57
|10
|Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
|0:03:58
