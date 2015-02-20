Trending

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage six cancelled

Chtioui remains overall race leader

Results

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team17:33:14
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
3Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:53
4Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
5Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
6Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:22
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
8Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:04:00
9Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:04:12
10Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea0:04:13

