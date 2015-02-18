La Tropicale Amissa Bongo: First professional win for Daniel McLay in Koulamoutou
Chtioui remains overall race leader
Stage 3: Mounana - Koulamoutou
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|3:56:56
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|3
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|4
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Reynard Butler (RSA) South Africa
|7
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Hendrik Kruger (RSA) South Africa
|10
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11:12:51
|2
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|3
|Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:53
|4
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|6
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:22
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|8
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|0:04:03
|9
|Jayde Julius (RSA) South Africa
|10
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:04:12
