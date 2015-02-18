Trending

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo: First professional win for Daniel McLay in Koulamoutou

Chtioui remains overall race leader

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement3:56:56
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
3Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
4Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Reynard Butler (RSA) South Africa
7Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Eritrea
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Hendrik Kruger (RSA) South Africa
10Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11:12:51
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
3Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:53
4Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
5Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
6Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:22
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
8Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:04:03
9Jayde Julius (RSA) South Africa
10Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:04:12

