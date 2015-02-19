La Tropicale Amissa Bongo: Palini wins stage four
Chtioui retains overall race lead
Stage 4: Ndjole - Lambarene
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:01
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|4
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|6
|Henrick Kruger (RSA) South Africa
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
|9
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11:12:51
|2
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|3
|Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:53
|4
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|6
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:22
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|8
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|0:04:03
|9
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:04:12
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:04:13
