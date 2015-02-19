Trending

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo: Palini wins stage four

Chtioui retains overall race lead

Results

Stage 4 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3:12:01
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
4Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
6Henrick Kruger (RSA) South Africa
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
9Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
10Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11:12:51
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
3Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:53
4Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
5Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
6Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:22
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
8Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:04:03
9Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:04:12
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:04:13

