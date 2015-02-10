Trending

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo past winners

Champions from 2006 to 2014

 

2014Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
2013Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
2012Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
2011Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
2010Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
2009Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
2008Lilian Jégou (Fra) Française des Jeux
2007Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
2006Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française des Jeux

