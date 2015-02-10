La Tropicale Amissa Bongo past winners
Champions from 2006 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|2013
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|2012
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2011
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2009
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2008
|Lilian Jégou (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française des Jeux
