Hutarovich wins second La Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage
Chtioui retains overall race lead ahead of final stage
Stage 7: Port-Gentil - Port-Gentil
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|2:34:08
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Eritrea
|5
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|6
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|8
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|20:07:22
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:23
|Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:53
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:22
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|0:04:00
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:10
|Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
|0:04:11
