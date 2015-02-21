Trending

Hutarovich wins second La Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage

Chtioui retains overall race lead ahead of final stage

Results

Stage 7 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement2:34:08
2Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
3Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
4Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Eritrea
5Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
6Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
8Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 7
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team20:07:22
Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:23
Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:53
Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:22
Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:04:00
Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:10
Elias Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea0:04:11

Latest on Cyclingnews