Rafaa Chtioui solos to opening stage of Tropicale Amissa Bongo

Tunisian takes commanding overall lead

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling2:45:43
2Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:01:49
3Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
4Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:02:56
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
6Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
7Jayde Julius (RSA) Afrique Du Sud
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:46
10Adil Barbari (Alg) Algeria

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling2:45:27
2Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:01:55
3Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:14
4Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:12
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
6Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
7Jayde Julius (RSA) Afrique Du Sud
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:02
10Adil Barbari (Alg) Algeria

