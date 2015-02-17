Trending

Chtioui goes back-to-back at Tropicale Amissa Bongo

Tunisian retains overall race lead

Results

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling4:30:38
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
3Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
4Meron Amanuel (Eri) Bike Aid
5Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
7Jean Bosco Insengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda
8Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
9Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
10James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling7:15:55
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
3Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria0:02:46
4Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling0:03:21
5Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:22
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
7Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
8Jayde Julius (RSA) South Africa0:04:03
9Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:04:12
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

