Chtioui goes back-to-back at Tropicale Amissa Bongo
Tunisian retains overall race lead
Stage 2: Okondja - Franceville
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
|4:30:38
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|Meron Amanuel (Eri) Bike Aid
|5
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
|7
|Jean Bosco Insengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda
|8
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|9
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
|7:15:55
|2
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|3
|Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:46
|4
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|5
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:22
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling
|7
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|8
|Jayde Julius (RSA) South Africa
|0:04:03
|9
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:04:12
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
