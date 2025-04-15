Giro d'Abruzzo: Alessandro Covi claims stage 1 win in UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 28th victory of the season
Filippo Fiorelli second, Alessandro Fancellu third in Crecchio
Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed victory on stage 1 of the Giro d'Abruzzo, his first for three years since stage 20 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia, getting the four-day Italian stage race off to a perfect start in a grinding uphill sprint to Crecchio.
UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued to show their incredible team depth, with Covi being their 12th different winner so far in 2025 across the team's impressive 28 wins already.
The Italian was led into the finish by teammates Rune Herregodts and Ivo Oliveira, who kept the pace high enough before he hit out for the line and powered away from compatriots Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) in second and Alessandro Fancellu (JCL Team UKYO) who took third.
Different breakaway groups formed throughout the 151km route that started in Scerni, including a strong eight-man group that got away in the final 25km. However, racing ultimately came back together and allowed UAE to dictate the finale before taking victory.
Covi will take the blue and green leader's jersey heading into the second stage, where he'll try to defend it on the tough roads from Tocco da Casauria to Penne, which features three categorised climbs.
"It's super nice, as always when you win. It's difficult because it's after three years but we are professional, we work for this victory every day of the week," Covi said.
"Obviously I had in the program this race and I see this finale which was a good opportunity. With the team, we tried to make it so we arrived in a small group for the finish, which we did perfectly, and I won in the sprint."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Abruzzo: Alessandro Covi claims stage 1 win in UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 28th victory of the seasonFilippo Fiorelli second, Alessandro Fancellu third in Crecchio
-
This has to be one of the best smartwatch deals ever – the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar has just dropped by £540 to an incredible £279With a huge 65% reduction it makes this Garmin deal one of the best smartwatch discounts I've ever seen
-
'Change is not suffered, it is desired' – Alessandro De Marchi to retire at end of season after 15-year pro career38-year-old Italian confirms decision to stop racing at end of 2025 but welcomes change
-
'People who behave like that are not welcome' – Van Aert and Pogačar show solidarity with Mathieu van der Poel after bidon-throwing incident'We want fans to be passionate, but there is no room for aggression or unwanted behaviour like we saw on Sunday' says world champion