Giro d'Abruzzo: Alessandro Covi claims stage 1 win in UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 28th victory of the season

By published

Filippo Fiorelli second, Alessandro Fancellu third in Crecchio

FORLI, ITALY - MARCH 29: Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025, Stage 5 a 132.5km stage from Brisighella to Forli on March 29, 2025 in Forli Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed victory on stage 1 of the Giro d'Abruzzo, his first for three years since stage 20 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia, getting the four-day Italian stage race off to a perfect start in a grinding uphill sprint to Crecchio.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued to show their incredible team depth, with Covi being their 12th different winner so far in 2025 across the team's impressive 28 wins already. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews