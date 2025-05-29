Boucles de la Mayenne: Thibaud Gruel claims prologue victory and takes overall lead

Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the first leader's jersey

Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the opening stage of the Boucles de la Mayenne on Thursday.

The 21-year-old blasted through the 5.4km solo individual time trial prologue in Laval to take his first pro win over compatriot Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) by three seconds.

Rory Townsend (Q36.5) was third at six seconds, with the general classification gaps the same.

The four-stage Pro Series Boucles de la Mayenne continues on Friday with a punchy stage to Juvigné.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling