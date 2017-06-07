Trending

Dauphine: Porte wins stage 4 time trial

De Gendt holds onto GC lead

Image 1 of 46

Richie Porte celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 victory.

Richie Porte celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

Dan martin (Quick-Step Floors)

Dan martin (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 46

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 46

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 46

Sam Oomen in the white jersey after the Dauphine time trial

Sam Oomen in the white jersey after the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Thomas De Gendt held onto yellow

Thomas De Gendt held onto yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Chris Froome on course during the Dauphine time trial

Chris Froome on course during the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Thomas De Gendt on the Dauphine podium after stage 4

Thomas De Gendt on the Dauphine podium after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Thomas De Gendt held onto yellow

Thomas De Gendt held onto yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Pierre Latour on course during the Dauphine time trial

Pierre Latour on course during the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Johannes Frohlinger (Team Sunweb)

Johannes Frohlinger (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 46

Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain - Merida)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha - Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 46

Ben Swift (UAE Emirates)

Ben Swift (UAE Emirates)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 46

Sergei Chernetckii (Astana Pro Team)

Sergei Chernetckii (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 46

Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 46

Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis)

Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 46

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb)

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 46

Delio Fernandez (ESP - Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

Delio Fernandez (ESP - Delko Marseille Provence KTM)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 46

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 46

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli (UAE Emirates)

Sonny Colbrelli (UAE Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Alejandro Valverde finished third in the Dauphine time trial

Alejandro Valverde finished third in the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Sven Erick Bystrom (Katusha-Alpecin)

Sven Erick Bystrom (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Romain Bardet (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Dan Martin (Quick-Step floors)

Dan Martin (Quick-Step floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Sam Oomen is the Dauphine's best young rider

Sam Oomen is the Dauphine's best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 46

Richie Porte en route to victory in the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte en route to victory in the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Arnaud Démare in the points jersey after stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Arnaud Démare in the points jersey after stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Tony Gallopin at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Tony Gallopin at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Richie Porte on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Franco Pellizotti at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Franco Pellizotti at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Chris Froome in time trial mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Chris Froome in time trial mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Koen Bouwman riding the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 4 time trial

Koen Bouwman riding the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 4 time trial
Image 43 of 46

Sebastian Langeveld at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Sebastian Langeveld at the Critérium du Dauphiné
Image 44 of 46

Pascal Ackermann riding the stage 4 time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann riding the stage 4 time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné
Image 45 of 46

Phil Bauhaus on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Phil Bauhaus on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Image 46 of 46

Nacer Bouhanni in time trial mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nacer Bouhanni in time trial mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) underscored his Tour de France ambitions by winning the stage 4 time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Bourgoin-Jallieu. The Australian defeated time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) by 12 seconds and he moves to within striking distance of the overall lead, which is still held by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

Related Articles

Froome: 'I've got my work cut out for me' after Dauphine TT defeat

Porte: I'd rather be climbing well than time trialling well

Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Dauphine: Bardet happy with time trial despite damaging losses

Contador passes Dauphine time trial test with solid performance

Porte was two seconds down on Martin at the intermediate check after 13 kilometres, but he took flight over the flatter back end of the course to claim the stage honours. He now lies in second place overall, 27 seconds down on De Gendt, who did enough to wear the yellow jersey for another day by placing a fine 9th on the stage.

As well as seeing off the challenge of Tony Martin, Porte will draw confidence, too, from putting some 37 seconds into his former Sky teammate Chris Froome over the 23.5-kilometre course. Froome had recorded the third best intermediate time, 12 seconds down on Martin, but he faded thereafter, eventually placing 8th on the stage, 37 seconds down on Porte.

"I didn't expect to either win the stage or take that much time," Porte said as he waited to mount the podium. "But I've really worked hard on my time trialling this year. It's been a long time since I've done a good time trial, so to do what I did today makes me really happy."

Porte has been mining a rich seam of form throughout 2017, winning the general classification at both the Tour Down Under and the Tour de Romandie, and he has now moved himself into the box seat to win the Dauphiné. "I'm just so happy where I'm at, being so close to the Tour," Porte said. "I really hope that with a little bit of luck it can be a good Tour de France for me."

Porte placed 5th overall at last year's Tour, his first in the colours of BMC, and he will line up in Dusseldorf next month as the team's only captain and as one of the principal contenders for final overall victory.

"They've put a lot of faith in me and I'll be the sole leader for the GC this year," Porte said. "I've got a great team behind me. Whatever happens, happens, but I think I can go to the Tour de France in fantastic form and with a great team behind me."

The Tasmanian is not the only rider enjoying a notable sequence of results in 2017. 37-year-old Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), already winner of the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of the Basque Country, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, further underlined his condition with third place on the stage, 24 seconds behind Porte. The Spaniard is now third overall, 51 seconds behind De Gendt.

Valverde's fellow countryman Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) produced a solid if unspectacular display to place 7th on the stage, 35 seconds down on Porte, though it looked a better result by the end of the afternoon when he found himself one place and two seconds ahead of Froome. Contador now lies 5th overall, 1:02 down on De Gendt, with Froome a further two seconds back in 6th.

2014 Dauphiné winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) finished a minute down on Porte in 16th place, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) limited the damage to 1:03, while Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Fabio Aru (Astana) both conceded 1:18 on the day.

It proved a rather more trying afternoon for Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), who struggled to find his rhythm and eventually stopped the clock in 30 minutes flat, some 1:53 off Porte's mark. The Frenchman faces into the Dauphiné's decisive mountain stages with ground to recoup. He lies 33rd overall, 2:20 down on De Gendt.

De Gendt, the last man down the start ramp, began the stage with a lead of 48 seconds over Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), though he knew that the greatest threat to his yellow jersey would come from Porte, Froome et al. After catching Domont for a minute, the Belgian began to believe he could defend his lead for another day.

"I already felt during the recon that I had good legs. I had a good feeling," De Gendt said. "I caught Axel Domont after the first time check, and he was a good point to focus on. I still have half a minute left on Richie Porte, so I'm really happy with the result."

De Gendt will expect to defend his advantage on Thursday's relatively flat run to Macon, before the Mont du Chat signals the beginning of the Dauphiné's mountainous denouement on Friday afternoon.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
4Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:28
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:32
6Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:50
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:00:55
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
21Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:09
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:10
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:12
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:14
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:18
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:21
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
34Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:36
35Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
37Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:46
38Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:47
39Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:01:48
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:50
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:51
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:52
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:53
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:55
48Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:01:57
49Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
50Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:01
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
52Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
54Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
55Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:07
56Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:08
57Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
59Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
61Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:13
62Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:14
63Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:15
65Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
66Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:16
67Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
68Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
69Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:21
71Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:23
72Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:25
73Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
74David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:28
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:30
78Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
80Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:39
81Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
82Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
83Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:41
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
85Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:43
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:47
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
89Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:48
92Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:49
93Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
94Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:51
95Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
96Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:54
97Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:56
99Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:02:58
101Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:59
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01
103Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:06
104Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
107Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
108Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:14
109Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:15
111Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
113Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
115Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:03:16
116Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:17
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:18
119Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:20
120Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:21
121Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
123Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:25
124Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:27
125Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
126Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
127Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:28
128Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:30
129Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:03:32
130Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:33
131Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:03:35
132Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:36
133Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
134Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
135Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:40
136Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
138Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:42
140Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
141Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
142Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:45
143Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:46
144Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:51
145Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:52
146Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:03:56
147James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
148Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:02
150Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:04:04
151Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:05
152Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:06
153Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
154Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:04:15
155Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:16
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:20
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:23
158Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:24
159Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:04:28
160David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:04:36
161Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
162Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:04:37
164Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:39
165Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:49
166Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:20
168Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:06:00
169Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:07

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
6Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:28:39
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:18
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:31
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:37
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:42
9Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:14
14Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
16Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:34
18Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:35
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:36
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
21Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
22Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:41
23Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
24David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:01:53
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:07
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:16
28Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:22
29Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:34
30Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:43
31Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:45
32Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:48
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
34Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:53
35Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:55
36Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:56
38Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:05
39Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
40Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:14
41James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:03:24
42Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:30
43Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:34
44Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:04
45Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:26:05
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Team Sunweb0:01:01
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:04
5Orica - Scott0:01:23
6Lotto Soudal0:01:24
7Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:51
8Astana Pro Team0:02:16
9Trek - Segafredo0:02:53
10UAE Team Emirates0:02:57
11Team Sky0:03:00
12Cannondale Drapac Team0:03:14
13AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
14Team Dimension Data0:03:35
15Direct Energie0:03:48
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:58
17Quick - Step Floors0:04:10
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:04:50
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:59
20FDJ0:06:00
21Bahrain - Merida0:06:02
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:18

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:05:53
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
4Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:17
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:27
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:37
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
21Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:49
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
23Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
24Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:09
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
28Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:17
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:18
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:19
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:24
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
36Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:33
37Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:36
38Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:41
39Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
40Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:42
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
42Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:49
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:52
45David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
46Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:10
47Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:13
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:14
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:15
51Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
52Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:33
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:38
54Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:42
55Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:48
56Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:50
57Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:05
58Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:07
59Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:08
60Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:16
61Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:28
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:33
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:49
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:52
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:53
67Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:54
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:03
69Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:05
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
71Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:43
72Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:05:52
73Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:57
74Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:06
75Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:35
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:06:46
77Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:52
78Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:53
79Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:07:16
80Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
81Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:57
82Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:04
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
84Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:27
85Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:30
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:33
87Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:41
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:43
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:58
91Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:25
92Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:09:43
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:45
94Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:46
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:51
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:54
97Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:56
98Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:01
99Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:09
100Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:14
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:22
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:24
104Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:26
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:30
107Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:10:44
108Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:55
110Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:57
111Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:05
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:11:09
113Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:11:10
114Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:21
115Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:31
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:04
117Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:35
118Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:22
119Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:56
120Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:57
121Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:50
122Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:53
123Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:16:13
124Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:18
125Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:24
126Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:17:03
127Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:09
128Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:19
129Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:33
130Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:51
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:04
132Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:05
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
134Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:10
135Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:18:15
136Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:23
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:26
138Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:30
139Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:18:32
140Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:41
141Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:43
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:18:44
143David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:18:57
144Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:05
145Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:18
146Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:31
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:46
148Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:58
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:14
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:20:17
151Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:20:19
152Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:31
153Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:20:42
154Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:21:24
155Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:21:56
156Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:22:45
157Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:36
158Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:25:32
159Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:42
160James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:25:47
161Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:47
162Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:28:27
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:29:31
164Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:34
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:29:35
166Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:33
167Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:32:44
168Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:32:48
169Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:43

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ37pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
4Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM22
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb22
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin22
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
11Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates20
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
15Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie18
16Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe18
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie16
20Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
23Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
25Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
27Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
31Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
7Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb13:07:10
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:13
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
6Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:52
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
8Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:16
9David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:01:35
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:33
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:59
13Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:11
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:46
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:48
16Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:26
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:35
18Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:49
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:35
20Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:05:59
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:06
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:40
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:47
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:24
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:26
26Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:41
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:26
29Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:28
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:13
31Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:38
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:40
33Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:04
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:05
35Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:36
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:15:46
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:06
38Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:13
39Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:48
40Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:14
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:19:25
42Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:19
43Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:25
44James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:24:30
45Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:30

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team39:20:44
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Lotto Soudal0:00:25
4Orica - Scott0:01:23
5Astana Pro Team0:02:16
6Trek - Segafredo0:02:53
7UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
9Team Sky
10Cannondale Drapac Team0:03:14
11Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:34
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
13Quick - Step Floors0:05:20
14Bahrain - Merida0:06:02
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:58
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:07:15
17Bora - Hansgrohe0:07:52
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:00
19Team Dimension Data0:09:33
20Direct Energie0:10:33
21Team Sunweb0:12:57
22FDJ0:19:19

Latest on Cyclingnews