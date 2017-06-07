Dauphine: Porte wins stage 4 time trial
De Gendt holds onto GC lead
Stage 4: La Tour-du-Pin - Bourgoin-Jallieu (ITT)
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) underscored his Tour de France ambitions by winning the stage 4 time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Bourgoin-Jallieu. The Australian defeated time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) by 12 seconds and he moves to within striking distance of the overall lead, which is still held by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).
Related Articles
Porte was two seconds down on Martin at the intermediate check after 13 kilometres, but he took flight over the flatter back end of the course to claim the stage honours. He now lies in second place overall, 27 seconds down on De Gendt, who did enough to wear the yellow jersey for another day by placing a fine 9th on the stage.
As well as seeing off the challenge of Tony Martin, Porte will draw confidence, too, from putting some 37 seconds into his former Sky teammate Chris Froome over the 23.5-kilometre course. Froome had recorded the third best intermediate time, 12 seconds down on Martin, but he faded thereafter, eventually placing 8th on the stage, 37 seconds down on Porte.
"I didn't expect to either win the stage or take that much time," Porte said as he waited to mount the podium. "But I've really worked hard on my time trialling this year. It's been a long time since I've done a good time trial, so to do what I did today makes me really happy."
Porte has been mining a rich seam of form throughout 2017, winning the general classification at both the Tour Down Under and the Tour de Romandie, and he has now moved himself into the box seat to win the Dauphiné. "I'm just so happy where I'm at, being so close to the Tour," Porte said. "I really hope that with a little bit of luck it can be a good Tour de France for me."
Porte placed 5th overall at last year's Tour, his first in the colours of BMC, and he will line up in Dusseldorf next month as the team's only captain and as one of the principal contenders for final overall victory.
"They've put a lot of faith in me and I'll be the sole leader for the GC this year," Porte said. "I've got a great team behind me. Whatever happens, happens, but I think I can go to the Tour de France in fantastic form and with a great team behind me."
The Tasmanian is not the only rider enjoying a notable sequence of results in 2017. 37-year-old Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), already winner of the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of the Basque Country, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, further underlined his condition with third place on the stage, 24 seconds behind Porte. The Spaniard is now third overall, 51 seconds behind De Gendt.
Valverde's fellow countryman Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) produced a solid if unspectacular display to place 7th on the stage, 35 seconds down on Porte, though it looked a better result by the end of the afternoon when he found himself one place and two seconds ahead of Froome. Contador now lies 5th overall, 1:02 down on De Gendt, with Froome a further two seconds back in 6th.
2014 Dauphiné winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) finished a minute down on Porte in 16th place, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) limited the damage to 1:03, while Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Fabio Aru (Astana) both conceded 1:18 on the day.
It proved a rather more trying afternoon for Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), who struggled to find his rhythm and eventually stopped the clock in 30 minutes flat, some 1:53 off Porte's mark. The Frenchman faces into the Dauphiné's decisive mountain stages with ground to recoup. He lies 33rd overall, 2:20 down on De Gendt.
De Gendt, the last man down the start ramp, began the stage with a lead of 48 seconds over Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), though he knew that the greatest threat to his yellow jersey would come from Porte, Froome et al. After catching Domont for a minute, the Belgian began to believe he could defend his lead for another day.
"I already felt during the recon that I had good legs. I had a good feeling," De Gendt said. "I caught Axel Domont after the first time check, and he was a good point to focus on. I still have half a minute left on Richie Porte, so I'm really happy with the result."
De Gendt will expect to defend his advantage on Thursday's relatively flat run to Macon, before the Mont du Chat signals the beginning of the Dauphiné's mountainous denouement on Friday afternoon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|6
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:00:55
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:09
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:12
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:14
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:18
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|29
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:21
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|35
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|37
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:47
|39
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:01:48
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:50
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:52
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|48
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:01:57
|49
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|50
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:01
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|52
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|54
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|55
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:07
|56
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:08
|57
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|58
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|59
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|61
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|62
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:14
|63
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|67
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|68
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|69
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|71
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:23
|72
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:25
|73
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|74
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:28
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:30
|78
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|80
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:39
|81
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|83
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:41
|84
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:43
|87
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:47
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:48
|92
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:49
|93
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:51
|95
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:54
|97
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:56
|99
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:58
|101
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:59
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|103
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:06
|104
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|107
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|108
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:14
|109
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:15
|111
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|113
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:03:16
|116
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:17
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:18
|119
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:20
|120
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:21
|121
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:25
|124
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:27
|125
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:28
|128
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:30
|129
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:32
|130
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
|131
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:03:35
|132
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:36
|133
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|134
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|135
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:40
|136
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|138
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|139
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:42
|140
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:45
|143
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:46
|144
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:51
|145
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:52
|146
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:56
|147
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|150
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:04
|151
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:05
|152
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:06
|153
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:15
|155
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:16
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:20
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:23
|158
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:24
|159
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:04:28
|160
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:36
|161
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:04:37
|164
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:39
|165
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:49
|166
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|168
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:00
|169
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:28:39
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:31
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:37
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:42
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|14
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|16
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:34
|18
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:35
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:36
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|21
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|23
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|24
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:53
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|28
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:22
|29
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|30
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:43
|31
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:45
|32
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:48
|33
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|34
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:53
|35
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:55
|36
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:56
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:05
|39
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|40
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:14
|41
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|42
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:30
|43
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:34
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:04
|45
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:26:05
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:04
|5
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:23
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|7
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:51
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:53
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:57
|11
|Team Sky
|0:03:00
|12
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:03:14
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:03:35
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:03:48
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:58
|17
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:04:10
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:50
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:59
|20
|FDJ
|0:06:00
|21
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:02
|22
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:05:53
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:22
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:27
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|23
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|24
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|28
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:17
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:18
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:19
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:20
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:24
|35
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|36
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:33
|37
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:36
|38
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:41
|39
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:42
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|42
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:49
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:52
|45
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:10
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|48
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:14
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:15
|51
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:33
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|54
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|55
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:48
|56
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|57
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:05
|58
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:07
|59
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:08
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:16
|61
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:28
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:33
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:50
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:52
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:53
|67
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:54
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:03
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:05
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|71
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:43
|72
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:52
|73
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:57
|74
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:06
|75
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:35
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:06:46
|77
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:52
|78
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:53
|79
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:16
|80
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|81
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:57
|82
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:04
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|84
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:27
|85
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:30
|86
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:33
|87
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:41
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:43
|89
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:58
|91
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:25
|92
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:43
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:45
|94
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:46
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:51
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:54
|97
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:56
|98
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:01
|99
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:09
|100
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:14
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:22
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:24
|104
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:26
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:30
|107
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:10:44
|108
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:55
|110
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:57
|111
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:05
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:09
|113
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:11:10
|114
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:21
|115
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:31
|116
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:04
|117
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:35
|118
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:22
|119
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:56
|120
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:57
|121
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:50
|122
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:53
|123
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:13
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:18
|125
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:24
|126
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:03
|127
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:09
|128
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:19
|129
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:33
|130
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:51
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:04
|132
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:05
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|134
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:10
|135
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:15
|136
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:23
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:26
|138
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:30
|139
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:32
|140
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:41
|141
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:43
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:44
|143
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:57
|144
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:05
|145
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:18
|146
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:31
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:46
|148
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:58
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:14
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:20:17
|151
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:20:19
|152
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:31
|153
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:42
|154
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:24
|155
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:21:56
|156
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:22:45
|157
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:36
|158
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:32
|159
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:42
|160
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:47
|161
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:47
|162
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:27
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:29:31
|164
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:34
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:35
|166
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:33
|167
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:32:44
|168
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:48
|169
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|37
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|15
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|16
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|22
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|27
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|31
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:07:10
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|6
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:16
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:35
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:59
|13
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:11
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:46
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:48
|16
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:26
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:35
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:49
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:35
|20
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:59
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:06
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:40
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:47
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:24
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:26
|26
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:41
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|28
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:26
|29
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:13
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:38
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:04
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:05
|35
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:36
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:46
|37
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:06
|38
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:13
|39
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:48
|40
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:14
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:25
|42
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:19
|43
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:25
|44
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:30
|45
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|39:20:44
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|4
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:23
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:53
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:03:14
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:34
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|13
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:05:20
|14
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:02
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:58
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:07:15
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:07:52
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:00
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:33
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:10:33
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:57
|22
|FDJ
|0:19:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy