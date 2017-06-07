Image 1 of 46 Richie Porte celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 46 Dan martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 46 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 46 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 46 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 46 Sam Oomen in the white jersey after the Dauphine time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Thomas De Gendt held onto yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Chris Froome on course during the Dauphine time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Thomas De Gendt on the Dauphine podium after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Thomas De Gendt held onto yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Pierre Latour on course during the Dauphine time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Johannes Frohlinger (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 46 Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha - Alpecin) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 46 Ben Swift (UAE Emirates) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 46 Sergei Chernetckii (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 46 Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 46 Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 46 Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 46 Delio Fernandez (ESP - Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 46 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 46 Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli (UAE Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Alejandro Valverde finished third in the Dauphine time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Sven Erick Bystrom (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Romain Bardet (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Dan Martin (Quick-Step floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Sam Oomen is the Dauphine's best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 46 Richie Porte en route to victory in the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Arnaud Démare in the points jersey after stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Tony Gallopin at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Richie Porte on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Franco Pellizotti at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Chris Froome in time trial mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Koen Bouwman riding the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 4 time trial Image 43 of 46 Sebastian Langeveld at the Critérium du Dauphiné Image 44 of 46 Pascal Ackermann riding the stage 4 time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné Image 45 of 46 Phil Bauhaus on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné Image 46 of 46 Nacer Bouhanni in time trial mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) underscored his Tour de France ambitions by winning the stage 4 time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Bourgoin-Jallieu. The Australian defeated time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) by 12 seconds and he moves to within striking distance of the overall lead, which is still held by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

Porte was two seconds down on Martin at the intermediate check after 13 kilometres, but he took flight over the flatter back end of the course to claim the stage honours. He now lies in second place overall, 27 seconds down on De Gendt, who did enough to wear the yellow jersey for another day by placing a fine 9th on the stage.

As well as seeing off the challenge of Tony Martin, Porte will draw confidence, too, from putting some 37 seconds into his former Sky teammate Chris Froome over the 23.5-kilometre course. Froome had recorded the third best intermediate time, 12 seconds down on Martin, but he faded thereafter, eventually placing 8th on the stage, 37 seconds down on Porte.

"I didn't expect to either win the stage or take that much time," Porte said as he waited to mount the podium. "But I've really worked hard on my time trialling this year. It's been a long time since I've done a good time trial, so to do what I did today makes me really happy."

Porte has been mining a rich seam of form throughout 2017, winning the general classification at both the Tour Down Under and the Tour de Romandie, and he has now moved himself into the box seat to win the Dauphiné. "I'm just so happy where I'm at, being so close to the Tour," Porte said. "I really hope that with a little bit of luck it can be a good Tour de France for me."

Porte placed 5th overall at last year's Tour, his first in the colours of BMC, and he will line up in Dusseldorf next month as the team's only captain and as one of the principal contenders for final overall victory.

"They've put a lot of faith in me and I'll be the sole leader for the GC this year," Porte said. "I've got a great team behind me. Whatever happens, happens, but I think I can go to the Tour de France in fantastic form and with a great team behind me."

The Tasmanian is not the only rider enjoying a notable sequence of results in 2017. 37-year-old Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), already winner of the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of the Basque Country, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, further underlined his condition with third place on the stage, 24 seconds behind Porte. The Spaniard is now third overall, 51 seconds behind De Gendt.

Valverde's fellow countryman Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) produced a solid if unspectacular display to place 7th on the stage, 35 seconds down on Porte, though it looked a better result by the end of the afternoon when he found himself one place and two seconds ahead of Froome. Contador now lies 5th overall, 1:02 down on De Gendt, with Froome a further two seconds back in 6th.

2014 Dauphiné winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) finished a minute down on Porte in 16th place, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) limited the damage to 1:03, while Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Fabio Aru (Astana) both conceded 1:18 on the day.

It proved a rather more trying afternoon for Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), who struggled to find his rhythm and eventually stopped the clock in 30 minutes flat, some 1:53 off Porte's mark. The Frenchman faces into the Dauphiné's decisive mountain stages with ground to recoup. He lies 33rd overall, 2:20 down on De Gendt.

De Gendt, the last man down the start ramp, began the stage with a lead of 48 seconds over Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), though he knew that the greatest threat to his yellow jersey would come from Porte, Froome et al. After catching Domont for a minute, the Belgian began to believe he could defend his lead for another day.

"I already felt during the recon that I had good legs. I had a good feeling," De Gendt said. "I caught Axel Domont after the first time check, and he was a good point to focus on. I still have half a minute left on Richie Porte, so I'm really happy with the result."

De Gendt will expect to defend his advantage on Thursday's relatively flat run to Macon, before the Mont du Chat signals the beginning of the Dauphiné's mountainous denouement on Friday afternoon.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:28 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 6 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 12 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:50 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:00:55 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:09 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:10 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:12 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:14 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:18 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 29 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:21 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:36 35 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 37 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:46 38 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:47 39 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:01:48 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:50 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:51 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:52 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:55 48 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:01:57 49 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 50 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:01 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 52 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 54 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:06 55 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:07 56 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:08 57 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 58 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 59 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 61 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:13 62 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:14 63 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:15 65 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 66 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16 67 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 68 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 69 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:21 71 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:23 72 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:25 73 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 74 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 75 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:28 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:30 78 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 80 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:39 81 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 83 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:41 84 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:43 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:47 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 89 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:48 92 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:49 93 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:51 95 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 96 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:54 97 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:56 99 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:58 101 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:59 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 103 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:06 104 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 106 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 107 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 108 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:14 109 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:15 111 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 113 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 115 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:03:16 116 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:17 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:18 119 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:20 120 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:21 121 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 123 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:25 124 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:27 125 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 126 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 127 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:28 128 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:30 129 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:32 130 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:33 131 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:03:35 132 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:36 133 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 134 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 135 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:40 136 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 138 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:42 140 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 142 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:45 143 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:46 144 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:51 145 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:52 146 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:56 147 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 148 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:02 150 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04 151 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:05 152 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:04:06 153 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:15 155 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:16 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:20 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:23 158 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:24 159 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:04:28 160 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:36 161 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:04:37 164 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:39 165 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:49 166 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:20 168 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:00 169 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:07

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 6 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:28:39 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:31 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:37 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:42 9 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:14 14 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 16 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:34 18 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:35 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:36 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 21 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:41 23 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 24 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:01:53 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:16 28 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:22 29 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:34 30 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:43 31 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:45 32 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:48 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 34 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53 35 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:55 36 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:56 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:05 39 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 40 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:14 41 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:03:24 42 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:30 43 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:34 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:04 45 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:26:05 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Team Sunweb 0:01:01 4 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:01:04 5 Orica - Scott 0:01:23 6 Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 7 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:01:51 8 Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 9 Trek - Segafredo 0:02:53 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 11 Team Sky 0:03:00 12 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:03:14 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 14 Team Dimension Data 0:03:35 15 Direct Energie 0:03:48 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:58 17 Quick - Step Floors 0:04:10 18 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:50 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:59 20 FDJ 0:06:00 21 Bahrain - Merida 0:06:02 22 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:18

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:05:53 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:04 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:27 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:37 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:49 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 23 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 24 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:09 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 28 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:17 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:18 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:19 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:24 35 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 36 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:33 37 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:36 38 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:41 39 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 40 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 42 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:49 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:52 45 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 46 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:10 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:13 48 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:14 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:15 51 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 52 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:33 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:38 54 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 55 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:48 56 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:50 57 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:05 58 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:07 59 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:08 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:16 61 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:28 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:33 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:49 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:52 66 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:53 67 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:54 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:03 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:05 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:18 71 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:43 72 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:52 73 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:57 74 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:06 75 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:35 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:46 77 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:52 78 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:53 79 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:07:16 80 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:23 81 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:57 82 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:04 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 84 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:27 85 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:30 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:33 87 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:41 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:43 89 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:58 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:25 92 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:43 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:45 94 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:46 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:51 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:54 97 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:56 98 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:01 99 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:09 100 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:14 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:22 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:24 104 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:26 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:30 107 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:10:44 108 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:55 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:57 111 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:05 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:09 113 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:11:10 114 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:21 115 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:31 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:04 117 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:35 118 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:22 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:56 120 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:57 121 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:50 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:53 123 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:13 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:18 125 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:24 126 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:17:03 127 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:09 128 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:19 129 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:33 130 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:51 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:04 132 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:05 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 134 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:10 135 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:18:15 136 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:23 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:26 138 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:30 139 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:32 140 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:41 141 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:43 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:44 143 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:57 144 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:05 145 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:18 146 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:31 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:46 148 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:58 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:14 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:20:17 151 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:20:19 152 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:31 153 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:42 154 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:24 155 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:21:56 156 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:22:45 157 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:36 158 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:32 159 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:42 160 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:25:47 161 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:47 162 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:27 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:29:31 164 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:34 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:35 166 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:33 167 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:32:44 168 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:48 169 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:43

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 37 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 6 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 22 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 11 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 15 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 16 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 16 20 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 25 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 27 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 31 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 13:07:10 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:13 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 6 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:52 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:16 9 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:01:35 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:33 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:59 13 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:11 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:46 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:48 16 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:26 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:35 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:49 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:35 20 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:05:59 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:06 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:40 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:47 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:24 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:26 26 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:41 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:26 29 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:28 30 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:13 31 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:38 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:40 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:04 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:05 35 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:36 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:15:46 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:06 38 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:13 39 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:48 40 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:14 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:25 42 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:19 43 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:25 44 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:24:30 45 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:30