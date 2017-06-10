Criterium du Dauphine: Kennaugh wins at Alpe d'Huez
Porte extends lead over Froome
Stage 7: Aosta - Alpe d'Huez
Peter Kennaugh (Sky) soloed clear to win atop Alpe d’Huez on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Richie Porte (BMC) moved closer to final victory after he distanced Chris Froome (Sky) on the final ascent to stretch his overall lead to beyond a minute with one stage to go.
It was a tale of two races on the Dauphiné’s penultimate day, which brought the peloton over the Col de Sarenne for a novel approach to a familiar finish at Alpe d’Huez. Out in front, Kennaugh and his former teammate Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates) began the final, truncated haul towards to the line as the final survivors from the early break of 17 riders, while behind, Porte kept tabs on his overall rivals before unfurling a crisp attack of his own in the finale.
It was only to be expected that Kennaugh – battling for a berth on Sky’s Tour team – would be among the strongmen as the break hit the mighty Col de Sarenne, but Swift’s presence on the front was perhaps more surprising. Swift was impressive, however, first in clawing his way back up to the initial selection that formed on the Sarenne, and then in tracking Kennaugh’s acceleration near the summit.
14 kilometres separated the top of the Sarenne from the finish, and the two Britons combined well on the ridge that wound around to the final 3.7-kilometre haul to Alpe d’Huez. As soon as the road began to climb once again, however, their brief alliance dissolved, as Kennaugh, mindful of Swift’s finishing speed, attacked on the steepest section.
Swift refused to yield, stalking Kennaugh all the way up the climb, but he eventually had to settle for second place, 12 seconds behind the Manxman. “It’s incredible. It's always hard to win a mountain stage like this but I usually have good form in June and July,” Kennaugh said. “Chapeau to Ben for staying with me up there. Initially he was there to help [UAE-Emirates teammate Diego] Ulissi, but we've known each other since we were nine years old so I knew he's someone who’s able to climb. I wasn't confident I could beat him in a sprint, so I had to get rid of him at the bottom of the last climb.”
While Kennaugh was grinding to stage victory, his team leader Froome was began to show signs of faltering. A spirited Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) attack aside, the expected flurry of accelerations from the GC men on the Col de Sarenne never quite materialised, though when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tried a probing effort near the top, it was notable that the yellow jersey Porte was immediately onto his wheel, while Froome was a little slower in closing him down.
Porte must have been encouraged by what he saw and felt on the Sarenne. When Fabio Aru (Astana) accelerated at the base of the shortened climb to Alpe d’Huez, Sky were setting the tempo in the yellow jersey group for Froome, but Porte didn’t stand on ceremony. The Australian scorched across to Aru with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on his wheel, and he continued to pile on the pressure thereafter.
Inside the final two kilometres, Fuglsang was the only man able to follow Porte as he accelerated once again, while Froome simply looked to limit the damage behind. Porte picked his way through the remnants of the early break to place 6th on the stage, 1:56 down on Kennaugh, but 23 seconds ahead of Froome, who came home with Valverde, Louis Meintjes (UAE-Emirates) and white jersey Emanuel Buchman (Bora-Hansgrohe).
In the overall standings, Porte carries a lead of 1:02 over Froome into the final day, while Fuglsang lies third, 1:15 back. Aru, who conceded 17 seconds to the Porte-Fuglsang tandem is 4th overall, 1:41 back. “Attack was the best form of defence in the finale,” Porte said. “My team incredibly covered the moves of the best riders and they did fantastic work.”
Attacks
The biggest gains on the day were made by Bardet, whose attack on the Sarenne saw him take fifth on the stage and claw back 41 seconds on Porte to move up to 7th overall. Elsewhere, Contador limited his losses on Porte to just 8 seconds and declared himself pleased with his afternoon.
“Today I knew the finish and I said to myself that I’d try and follow Richie for as far as I could,” Contador said. “In the final few hundred meters he went a bit stronger and I preferred to go easier as I was at the limit. The rest of the rivals were behind me but it’s not important if it was five seconds, eight seconds or more. It’s just important that I’m going better and better.”
Froome, meanwhile, looked to draw solace from Kennaugh’s victory. He will be keenly aware – as if he weren’t already – that his former lieutenant Porte will be formidable foe come July. “I’m pretty happy with the general feelings. I knew that I had a bit more work to do coming in here but I think that this week of racing has been just what I needed to move me on in terms of getting the race feeling back,” Froome said.
“It was a big victory for the team from Pete. For me personally, it was a tough day backing up after yesterday. I struggled a little bit in the final and lost a bit of time to the main GC guys. I paid for it on the last climb. I just didn’t have the legs.”
How it unfolded
Despite a brisk start to proceedings, it wasn’t until the first climb, the category 4 Côte de Berland, that the break went clear, with Kennaugh leading over the summit and bringing Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data), Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates), Diego Ulissi (UAE-Emirates), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko Marseille Provence) and Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence) with him.
After tackling the Col de Cucheron and Col de Porte, their lead stretched out to six minutes as they trundled along the lengthy valley road that led to the second trio of climbs, the Côte de Garcin, Col de Sarenne and Alpe d’Huez. The group eventually shattered on the lower slopes of the Sarenne, with Kennaugh, Vanendert, Fernandez, Swift, Ulissi and Herrada forging their way clear.
Behind, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked from the yellow jersey group over the Garcin and linked up with his teammate Clarke on the Sarenne, opening a lead of a minute over Porte et al. Bardet had a similar tactic in mind, and he ripped clear of the yellow jersey group on the Sarenne itself, bridging across to his teammate Vuillermoz and then eventually reaching Talansky on the plateau that followed the summit of the Sarenne.
Porte’s BMC team had controlled affairs to that point, and though his teammates began to drop away as the climb progressed and the group was whittled down, the Tasmanian always appeared comfortable, responding coolly to Valverde’s acceleration near the top and Aru’s attack on Alpe d’Huez.
Porte’s own acceleration in the finale, meanwhile, showed how difficult it will be to divest him of yellow on Sunday’s short but viciously tough concluding leg to Plateau de Solaison. “We can't be complacent. I expect fireworks tomorrow,” Porte said. “It'll be a short stage. It's not over until it's over, but my team is incredibly strong so I want to finish it off for them.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4:43:59
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:04
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:37
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:42
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:44
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:49
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:24
|27
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:03:54
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|32
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:26
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:04:27
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:29
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:41
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:07:02
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:06
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:34
|43
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:39
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:21
|45
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|48
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:30
|49
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|50
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:51
|55
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:59
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:11:15
|58
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:05
|60
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:33
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:13:48
|62
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:04
|63
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:38
|65
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:33
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:57
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|73
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:02
|80
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:49
|82
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:58
|83
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:27
|84
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:36
|85
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:20
|86
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:55
|87
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|91
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|99
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|100
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|101
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:37
|108
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:33
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:21:51
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:29
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:55
|116
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:21
|118
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:23:38
|119
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:25:41
|120
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|122
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:02
|123
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|126
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|128
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|139
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|140
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|144
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:30
|145
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:20
|146
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|150
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:14
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNS
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|4:46:18
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:18
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:05
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:35
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:11
|14
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:56
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:14
|17
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:45
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:19
|19
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:38
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:43
|22
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:30
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:39
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:01
|25
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:36
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:14
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:36
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:28:43
|35
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:11
|42
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:17:13
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:32
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|5
|Orica - Scott
|0:03:27
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:59
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:07
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:11:55
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:03
|12
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:20:43
|13
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:23:44
|14
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:24:39
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:28:32
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:31:32
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:31:44
|18
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:32:17
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:50
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:34:59
|21
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:42:11
|22
|FDJ
|1:07:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25:38:29
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:15
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:31
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:53
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:43
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:54
|12
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:20
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:59
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:05:24
|17
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:05:25
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:28
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:45
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:19
|22
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:04
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:00
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:18
|25
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:21
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:48
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:12
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:09
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:48
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:58
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:01
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:12:03
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:29
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:49
|35
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:33
|36
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:07
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:16:18
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:44
|39
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:05
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:06
|41
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:50
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:19:10
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:20:37
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:21:01
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:13
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:56
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:13
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:22:14
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:16
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:17
|51
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:15
|52
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:53
|53
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:13
|54
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:42
|55
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:37
|56
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:28:30
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:29
|58
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:29:54
|59
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:12
|60
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:55
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:06
|62
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:10
|63
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:15
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:21
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:34
|66
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:05
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:14
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:49
|69
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:15
|70
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:16
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:35:23
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:03
|74
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:49
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:07
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:26
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:01
|78
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:16
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:17
|80
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:24
|81
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:30
|82
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:39:41
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:44
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:53
|85
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:56
|86
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:39
|87
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:01
|88
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:59
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:42:24
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:33
|91
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:55
|92
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:43:05
|93
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:46
|94
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:06
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:11
|96
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:44:14
|97
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:39
|98
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:31
|99
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:45:49
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:46:06
|101
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:36
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:47:20
|103
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:31
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:41
|105
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:50:50
|106
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:50:52
|107
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:04
|108
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:05
|109
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:16
|110
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:40
|111
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:52
|112
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:23
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:47
|114
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:43
|115
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:54:50
|116
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:03
|117
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:15
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:30
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:13
|120
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:57:55
|121
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:58:57
|122
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:15
|123
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:00:16
|124
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:00:49
|125
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:55
|126
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:42
|127
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:03:48
|128
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:09
|129
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:04:38
|130
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:04:45
|131
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:48
|132
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:06:43
|133
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:27
|134
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1:08:18
|135
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:20
|136
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:08:55
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:08:58
|138
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:09:29
|139
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:37
|140
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:10:03
|141
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:10:38
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:10:41
|143
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:12
|144
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:12:30
|145
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:13:43
|146
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:13:52
|147
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:18:44
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|1:20:11
|149
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:23
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|1:26:11
|151
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|59
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|9
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|16
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|17
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|21
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|22
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|33
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|34
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|35
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|37
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|5
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|12
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|13
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|16
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|3
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|24
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|26
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|29
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|30
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|31
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|34
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25:41:22
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:06
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:31
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:11
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:55
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:14
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:18:08
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:22
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:44
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:36
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:27:01
|16
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:02
|17
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:17
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:22
|19
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:22
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:56
|21
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:24
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:36:37
|23
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:39:06
|24
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:02
|25
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:40:12
|26
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:53
|27
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:13
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:42:56
|29
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:43:43
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:23
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:47
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:50
|33
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:22
|34
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:04
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:22
|36
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:02
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:52
|38
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:27
|39
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:06:44
|40
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:07:10
|41
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:07:45
|42
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:09:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|77:07:54
|2
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:51
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:13
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:06
|7
|Team Sky
|0:12:44
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:50
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:05
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:59
|11
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:29:51
|12
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:34:13
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:39:19
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:41:54
|15
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:46:36
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:51:47
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:59:43
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:29
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|1:02:45
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:05:40
|21
|Direct Energie
|1:10:27
|22
|FDJ
|2:15:08
