Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Kennaugh wins at Alpe d'Huez

Porte extends lead over Froome

Image 1 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) leads the Dauphine.

Richie Porte (BMC) leads the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) on the attack at Alpe d'Huez.

Richie Porte (BMC) on the attack at Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Alejandro Valverde attacks. Chris Froome watches his powermeter.

Alejandro Valverde attacks. Chris Froome watches his powermeter.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Fabio Aru (Astana) accelerates on Alpe d'Huez.

Fabio Aru (Astana) accelerates on Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) en route to stage victory at Alpe d'Huez.

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) en route to stage victory at Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) opens a winning gap.

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) opens a winning gap.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) was among the day's main aggressors.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) was among the day's main aggressors.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Romain Bardet had Ag2r La Mondiale teammate Alexis Vuillermoz for company.

Romain Bardet had Ag2r La Mondiale teammate Alexis Vuillermoz for company.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on Alpe d'Huez.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack.

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) leads Jakob Fuglsang and Alberto Contador.

Richie Porte (BMC) leads Jakob Fuglsang and Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) accelerates and only Jakob Fuglsang and Alberto Contador can follow.

Richie Porte (BMC) accelerates and only Jakob Fuglsang and Alberto Contador can follow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the podium at Alpe d'Huez.

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the podium at Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky).

Peter Kennaugh (Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the white jersey of best young rider.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the white jersey of best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC).

Richie Porte (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky).

Peter Kennaugh (Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) on the attack.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) went clear on the Sarenne.

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) went clear on the Sarenne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale).

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin).

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott).

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky) on stage 7 of Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome (Sky) on stage 7 of Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky) in the yellow jersey group on the Col de Sarenne.

Chris Froome (Sky) in the yellow jersey group on the Col de Sarenne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) in yellow at the Dauphine.

Richie Porte (BMC) in yellow at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) put time into Chris Froome on Alpe d'Huez at the Dauphine.

Richie Porte (BMC) put time into Chris Froome on Alpe d'Huez at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC).

Richie Porte (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) in the lead at the Dauphine.

Richie Porte (BMC) in the lead at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) on the Col de Sarenne at Criterium du Dauphine.

Richie Porte (BMC) on the Col de Sarenne at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) won stage 7 of Criterium du Dauphine.

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) won stage 7 of Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) sits in the main peloton.

Richie Porte (BMC) sits in the main peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Richie Porte (BMC) looked comfortable on his first day in yellow.

Richie Porte (BMC) looked comfortable on his first day in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the attack at the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine.

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the attack at the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Pete Kennaugh in aero mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pete Kennaugh in aero mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) soloed clear to win atop Alpe d’Huez on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Richie Porte (BMC) moved closer to final victory after he distanced Chris Froome (Sky) on the final ascent to stretch his overall lead to beyond a minute with one stage to go.

Related Articles

Dauphine: Contador drops Froome but remains focused on performance over results

Kennaugh bolsters Tour de France selection hopes with Dauphine win

Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 7 highlights - Video

It was a tale of two races on the Dauphiné’s penultimate day, which brought the peloton over the Col de Sarenne for a novel approach to a familiar finish at Alpe d’Huez. Out in front, Kennaugh and his former teammate Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates) began the final, truncated haul towards to the line as the final survivors from the early break of 17 riders, while behind, Porte kept tabs on his overall rivals before unfurling a crisp attack of his own in the finale.

It was only to be expected that Kennaugh – battling for a berth on Sky’s Tour team – would be among the strongmen as the break hit the mighty Col de Sarenne, but Swift’s presence on the front was perhaps more surprising. Swift was impressive, however, first in clawing his way back up to the initial selection that formed on the Sarenne, and then in tracking Kennaugh’s acceleration near the summit.

14 kilometres separated the top of the Sarenne from the finish, and the two Britons combined well on the ridge that wound around to the final 3.7-kilometre haul to Alpe d’Huez. As soon as the road began to climb once again, however, their brief alliance dissolved, as Kennaugh, mindful of Swift’s finishing speed, attacked on the steepest section.

Swift refused to yield, stalking Kennaugh all the way up the climb, but he eventually had to settle for second place, 12 seconds behind the Manxman. “It’s incredible. It's always hard to win a mountain stage like this but I usually have good form in June and July,” Kennaugh said. “Chapeau to Ben for staying with me up there. Initially he was there to help [UAE-Emirates teammate Diego] Ulissi, but we've known each other since we were nine years old so I knew he's someone who’s able to climb. I wasn't confident I could beat him in a sprint, so I had to get rid of him at the bottom of the last climb.”

While Kennaugh was grinding to stage victory, his team leader Froome was began to show signs of faltering. A spirited Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) attack aside, the expected flurry of accelerations from the GC men on the Col de Sarenne never quite materialised, though when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tried a probing effort near the top, it was notable that the yellow jersey Porte was immediately onto his wheel, while Froome was a little slower in closing him down.

Porte must have been encouraged by what he saw and felt on the Sarenne. When Fabio Aru (Astana) accelerated at the base of the shortened climb to Alpe d’Huez, Sky were setting the tempo in the yellow jersey group for Froome, but Porte didn’t stand on ceremony. The Australian scorched across to Aru with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on his wheel, and he continued to pile on the pressure thereafter.

Inside the final two kilometres, Fuglsang was the only man able to follow Porte as he accelerated once again, while Froome simply looked to limit the damage behind. Porte picked his way through the remnants of the early break to place 6th on the stage, 1:56 down on Kennaugh, but 23 seconds ahead of Froome, who came home with Valverde, Louis Meintjes (UAE-Emirates) and white jersey Emanuel Buchman (Bora-Hansgrohe).

In the overall standings, Porte carries a lead of 1:02 over Froome into the final day, while Fuglsang lies third, 1:15 back. Aru, who conceded 17 seconds to the Porte-Fuglsang tandem is 4th overall, 1:41 back. “Attack was the best form of defence in the finale,” Porte said. “My team incredibly covered the moves of the best riders and they did fantastic work.”

Attacks

The biggest gains on the day were made by Bardet, whose attack on the Sarenne saw him take fifth on the stage and claw back 41 seconds on Porte to move up to 7th overall. Elsewhere, Contador limited his losses on Porte to just 8 seconds and declared himself pleased with his afternoon.

“Today I knew the finish and I said to myself that I’d try and follow Richie for as far as I could,” Contador said. “In the final few hundred meters he went a bit stronger and I preferred to go easier as I was at the limit. The rest of the rivals were behind me but it’s not important if it was five seconds, eight seconds or more. It’s just important that I’m going better and better.”

Froome, meanwhile, looked to draw solace from Kennaugh’s victory. He will be keenly aware – as if he weren’t already – that his former lieutenant Porte will be formidable foe come July. “I’m pretty happy with the general feelings. I knew that I had a bit more work to do coming in here but I think that this week of racing has been just what I needed to move me on in terms of getting the race feeling back,” Froome said.

“It was a big victory for the team from Pete. For me personally, it was a tough day backing up after yesterday. I struggled a little bit in the final and lost a bit of time to the main GC guys. I paid for it on the last climb. I just didn’t have the legs.”

How it unfolded

Despite a brisk start to proceedings, it wasn’t until the first climb, the category 4 Côte de Berland, that the break went clear, with Kennaugh leading over the summit and bringing Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data), Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates), Diego Ulissi (UAE-Emirates), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko Marseille Provence) and Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence) with him.

After tackling the Col de Cucheron and Col de Porte, their lead stretched out to six minutes as they trundled along the lengthy valley road that led to the second trio of climbs, the Côte de Garcin, Col de Sarenne and Alpe d’Huez. The group eventually shattered on the lower slopes of the Sarenne, with Kennaugh, Vanendert, Fernandez, Swift, Ulissi and Herrada forging their way clear.

Behind, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked from the yellow jersey group over the Garcin and linked up with his teammate Clarke on the Sarenne, opening a lead of a minute over Porte et al. Bardet had a similar tactic in mind, and he ripped clear of the yellow jersey group on the Sarenne itself, bridging across to his teammate Vuillermoz and then eventually reaching Talansky on the plateau that followed the summit of the Sarenne.

Porte’s BMC team had controlled affairs to that point, and though his teammates began to drop away as the climb progressed and the group was whittled down, the Tasmanian always appeared comfortable, responding coolly to Valverde’s acceleration near the top and Aru’s attack on Alpe d’Huez.

Porte’s own acceleration in the finale, meanwhile, showed how difficult it will be to divest him of yellow on Sunday’s short but viciously tough concluding leg to Plateau de Solaison. “We can't be complacent. I expect fireworks tomorrow,” Porte said. “It'll be a short stage. It's not over until it's over, but my team is incredibly strong so I want to finish it off for them.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4:43:59
2Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:04
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:37
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:42
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:44
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
25Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:49
26Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:24
27Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
28Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:03:54
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
32Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:04:26
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:04:27
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
35Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:05:29
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:41
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:07:02
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:06
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:34
43Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:39
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:21
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
46Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
48Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:30
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
50Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
52Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
54Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:51
55Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:59
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
57Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:11:15
58Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:05
60Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:33
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:13:48
62Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:04
63Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:38
65Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:33
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:57
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
71Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
73David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
76Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
77Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
78Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:02
80Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
81Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:49
82Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:58
83Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:27
84Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:36
85Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:19:20
86Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:55
87Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
90Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
91Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
96Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
97Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
99Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
100Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
101Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
102Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
103Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
106Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:37
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:21:33
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:21:51
114Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:29
115Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:55
116Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:21
118Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:23:38
119Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:25:41
120Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
121Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
122Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:02
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
124Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
125Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
126Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
128Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
130Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
131Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
133Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
136Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
138Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
139Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
140Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
142Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
143Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:30
145Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:20
146Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
147Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
148Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
150Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
151Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:14
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNSDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNSLuis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte De Berland, km 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col du Cucheron, km 44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5pts
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data3
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Porte, km 56.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates6
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte De Garçin, km 135.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie3
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 5 (HC) Col de Sarenne, km 153.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates12
3Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie3
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 2) Alpe d'Huez, km 168
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates3
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates12
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates4:46:18
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:18
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:05
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:35
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:11
14Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:56
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:14
17Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:45
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:19
19Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:38
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:13:43
22Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:30
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:39
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:17:01
25Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:36
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
29Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
30Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:14
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:36
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:28:43
35Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
37Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
38Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
41Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:11
42Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates14:17:13
2Lotto Soudal0:01:11
3Team Sky0:02:32
4Movistar Team0:02:42
5Orica - Scott0:03:27
6Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:44
7Trek - Segafredo0:04:59
8Astana Pro Team0:07:14
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:07
10Bmc Racing Team0:11:55
11Team Sunweb0:13:03
12Quick - Step Floors0:20:43
13Cannondale Drapac Team0:23:44
14Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:24:39
15Direct Energie0:28:32
16Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:31:32
17Bora - Hansgrohe0:31:44
18Bahrain - Merida0:32:17
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:50
20Team Dimension Data0:34:59
21Team Katusha Alpecin0:42:11
22FDJ1:07:32

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team25:38:29
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:15
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:31
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:53
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:43
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:54
12Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:20
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:59
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:05:24
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:05:25
18Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:28
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:45
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:04
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:19
22Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:08:04
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:00
24Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:18
25Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:09:21
26Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:48
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:12
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:09
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:48
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:58
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:12:01
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:12:03
33Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:12:29
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:49
35Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:33
36Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:07
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:16:18
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:16:44
39Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:05
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:18:06
41Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:50
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:19:10
43Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:20:37
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:21:01
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:13
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:56
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:22:13
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:22:14
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:16
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:17
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:15
52Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:53
53Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:13
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:42
55Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:37
56Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:28:30
57Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:29
58Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:29:54
59Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:12
60Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:55
61Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:06
62Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:10
63Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:15
64Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:21
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:34
66Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:05
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:14
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:49
69Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:15
70Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:16
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:35:23
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:03
74Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:37:49
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:07
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:38:26
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:01
78Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:39:16
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:17
80Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:24
81Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:30
82Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:39:41
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:39:44
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:53
85Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:56
86Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:39
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:01
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:59
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:42:24
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:42:33
91Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:42:55
92Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:43:05
93Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:46
94Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:44:06
95Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:11
96Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:44:14
97Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:44:39
98Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:31
99Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:45:49
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:46:06
101Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:36
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:47:20
103Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:31
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:48:41
105David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:50:50
106Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:50:52
107Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:04
108Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:05
109Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:16
110Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:40
111Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:51:52
112Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:52:23
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:47
114Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:43
115Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:54:50
116Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:55:03
117Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:55:15
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:30
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:13
120Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:57:55
121Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:58:57
122Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:15
123Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:00:16
124Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:00:49
125James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal1:00:55
126Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:03:42
127Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:03:48
128Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:09
129Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb1:04:38
130Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:04:45
131Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:48
132Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:06:43
133Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:27
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1:08:18
135Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:08:20
136Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:08:55
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:08:58
138Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:09:29
139Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:09:37
140Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:10:03
141Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:10:38
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:10:41
143Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:12
144Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:12:30
145Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1:13:43
146Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:13:52
147Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:18:44
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida1:20:11
149Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:23:23
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ1:26:11
151Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ59pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb47
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie36
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
6Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates32
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
9Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data24
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM22
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
17Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie18
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie18
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
21Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
25Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team10
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo8
31Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
33Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors5
37Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo44pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky21
3Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates21
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
5Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
12Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
13Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors6
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie6
16Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data6
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data3
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
24Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
29Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2
30Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
31Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
34Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe25:41:22
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:06
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:31
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
8Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:05:11
9Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:55
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:14
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:18:08
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:22
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:44
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:36
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:27:01
16Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:02
17Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:17
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:22
19Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:22
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:34:56
21Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:24
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:37
23Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:39:06
24Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:40:02
25Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:12
26Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:53
27Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:41:13
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:42:56
29Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:43:43
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:23
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:47
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:50
33Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:52:22
34Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:56:04
35Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:22
36James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:58:02
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:52
38Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:27
39Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:06:44
40Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:07:10
41Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:07:45
42Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:09:37

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2r La Mondiale77:07:54
2Orica - Scott0:01:51
3Movistar Team0:02:40
4Lotto Soudal0:02:51
5Trek - Segafredo0:06:13
6Astana Pro Team0:08:06
7Team Sky0:12:44
8UAE Team Emirates0:12:50
9BMC Racing Team0:14:05
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:59
11Cannondale Drapac Team0:29:51
12Quick - Step Floors0:34:13
13Team Sunweb0:39:19
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:41:54
15Bahrain - Merida0:46:36
16Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:51:47
17Bora - Hansgrohe0:59:43
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:29
19Team Dimension Data1:02:45
20Team Katusha Alpecin1:05:40
21Direct Energie1:10:27
22FDJ2:15:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews