Peter Kennaugh (Sky) soloed clear to win atop Alpe d’Huez on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Richie Porte (BMC) moved closer to final victory after he distanced Chris Froome (Sky) on the final ascent to stretch his overall lead to beyond a minute with one stage to go.

It was a tale of two races on the Dauphiné’s penultimate day, which brought the peloton over the Col de Sarenne for a novel approach to a familiar finish at Alpe d’Huez. Out in front, Kennaugh and his former teammate Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates) began the final, truncated haul towards to the line as the final survivors from the early break of 17 riders, while behind, Porte kept tabs on his overall rivals before unfurling a crisp attack of his own in the finale.

It was only to be expected that Kennaugh – battling for a berth on Sky’s Tour team – would be among the strongmen as the break hit the mighty Col de Sarenne, but Swift’s presence on the front was perhaps more surprising. Swift was impressive, however, first in clawing his way back up to the initial selection that formed on the Sarenne, and then in tracking Kennaugh’s acceleration near the summit.

14 kilometres separated the top of the Sarenne from the finish, and the two Britons combined well on the ridge that wound around to the final 3.7-kilometre haul to Alpe d’Huez. As soon as the road began to climb once again, however, their brief alliance dissolved, as Kennaugh, mindful of Swift’s finishing speed, attacked on the steepest section.

Swift refused to yield, stalking Kennaugh all the way up the climb, but he eventually had to settle for second place, 12 seconds behind the Manxman. “It’s incredible. It's always hard to win a mountain stage like this but I usually have good form in June and July,” Kennaugh said. “Chapeau to Ben for staying with me up there. Initially he was there to help [UAE-Emirates teammate Diego] Ulissi, but we've known each other since we were nine years old so I knew he's someone who’s able to climb. I wasn't confident I could beat him in a sprint, so I had to get rid of him at the bottom of the last climb.”

While Kennaugh was grinding to stage victory, his team leader Froome was began to show signs of faltering. A spirited Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) attack aside, the expected flurry of accelerations from the GC men on the Col de Sarenne never quite materialised, though when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tried a probing effort near the top, it was notable that the yellow jersey Porte was immediately onto his wheel, while Froome was a little slower in closing him down.

Porte must have been encouraged by what he saw and felt on the Sarenne. When Fabio Aru (Astana) accelerated at the base of the shortened climb to Alpe d’Huez, Sky were setting the tempo in the yellow jersey group for Froome, but Porte didn’t stand on ceremony. The Australian scorched across to Aru with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on his wheel, and he continued to pile on the pressure thereafter.

Inside the final two kilometres, Fuglsang was the only man able to follow Porte as he accelerated once again, while Froome simply looked to limit the damage behind. Porte picked his way through the remnants of the early break to place 6th on the stage, 1:56 down on Kennaugh, but 23 seconds ahead of Froome, who came home with Valverde, Louis Meintjes (UAE-Emirates) and white jersey Emanuel Buchman (Bora-Hansgrohe).

In the overall standings, Porte carries a lead of 1:02 over Froome into the final day, while Fuglsang lies third, 1:15 back. Aru, who conceded 17 seconds to the Porte-Fuglsang tandem is 4th overall, 1:41 back. “Attack was the best form of defence in the finale,” Porte said. “My team incredibly covered the moves of the best riders and they did fantastic work.”

Attacks

The biggest gains on the day were made by Bardet, whose attack on the Sarenne saw him take fifth on the stage and claw back 41 seconds on Porte to move up to 7th overall. Elsewhere, Contador limited his losses on Porte to just 8 seconds and declared himself pleased with his afternoon.

“Today I knew the finish and I said to myself that I’d try and follow Richie for as far as I could,” Contador said. “In the final few hundred meters he went a bit stronger and I preferred to go easier as I was at the limit. The rest of the rivals were behind me but it’s not important if it was five seconds, eight seconds or more. It’s just important that I’m going better and better.”

Froome, meanwhile, looked to draw solace from Kennaugh’s victory. He will be keenly aware – as if he weren’t already – that his former lieutenant Porte will be formidable foe come July. “I’m pretty happy with the general feelings. I knew that I had a bit more work to do coming in here but I think that this week of racing has been just what I needed to move me on in terms of getting the race feeling back,” Froome said.

“It was a big victory for the team from Pete. For me personally, it was a tough day backing up after yesterday. I struggled a little bit in the final and lost a bit of time to the main GC guys. I paid for it on the last climb. I just didn’t have the legs.”

How it unfolded

Despite a brisk start to proceedings, it wasn’t until the first climb, the category 4 Côte de Berland, that the break went clear, with Kennaugh leading over the summit and bringing Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data), Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates), Diego Ulissi (UAE-Emirates), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko Marseille Provence) and Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence) with him.

After tackling the Col de Cucheron and Col de Porte, their lead stretched out to six minutes as they trundled along the lengthy valley road that led to the second trio of climbs, the Côte de Garcin, Col de Sarenne and Alpe d’Huez. The group eventually shattered on the lower slopes of the Sarenne, with Kennaugh, Vanendert, Fernandez, Swift, Ulissi and Herrada forging their way clear.

Behind, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked from the yellow jersey group over the Garcin and linked up with his teammate Clarke on the Sarenne, opening a lead of a minute over Porte et al. Bardet had a similar tactic in mind, and he ripped clear of the yellow jersey group on the Sarenne itself, bridging across to his teammate Vuillermoz and then eventually reaching Talansky on the plateau that followed the summit of the Sarenne.

Porte’s BMC team had controlled affairs to that point, and though his teammates began to drop away as the climb progressed and the group was whittled down, the Tasmanian always appeared comfortable, responding coolly to Valverde’s acceleration near the top and Aru’s attack on Alpe d’Huez.

Porte’s own acceleration in the finale, meanwhile, showed how difficult it will be to divest him of yellow on Sunday’s short but viciously tough concluding leg to Plateau de Solaison. “We can't be complacent. I expect fireworks tomorrow,” Porte said. “It'll be a short stage. It's not over until it's over, but my team is incredibly strong so I want to finish it off for them.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4:43:59 2 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:04 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:37 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:42 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:44 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 25 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:49 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:24 27 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 28 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:03:54 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 32 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:26 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:04:27 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 35 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:29 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:41 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:07:02 41 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:06 42 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:34 43 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:39 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:21 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 48 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:30 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 50 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 52 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 54 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:51 55 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:59 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 57 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:11:15 58 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:05 60 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:33 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:13:48 62 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:04 63 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:38 65 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:33 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:57 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 73 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 76 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:02 80 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:49 82 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:58 83 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:27 84 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:17:36 85 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:20 86 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:55 87 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 90 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 91 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 96 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 97 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 99 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 100 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 101 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 102 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 106 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:37 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:21:33 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:21:51 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:29 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:55 116 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:21 118 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:38 119 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:25:41 120 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 121 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 122 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:02 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 124 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 125 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 126 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 128 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 130 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 139 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 140 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 142 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 144 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:30 145 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:20 146 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 147 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 148 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 150 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 151 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:14 DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb DNF Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data DNS Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac DNS Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte De Berland, km 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col du Cucheron, km 44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 3 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Porte, km 56.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte De Garçin, km 135.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountain 5 (HC) Col de Sarenne, km 153.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 2) Alpe d'Huez, km 168 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4:46:18 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:18 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:05 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:35 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:07 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:11 14 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:56 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:14 17 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:45 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:19 19 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:38 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:43 22 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:30 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:39 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:01 25 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:36 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 29 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 30 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:14 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:36 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:28:43 35 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 41 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:11 42 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 14:17:13 2 Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 3 Team Sky 0:02:32 4 Movistar Team 0:02:42 5 Orica - Scott 0:03:27 6 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:44 7 Trek - Segafredo 0:04:59 8 Astana Pro Team 0:07:14 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:07 10 Bmc Racing Team 0:11:55 11 Team Sunweb 0:13:03 12 Quick - Step Floors 0:20:43 13 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:23:44 14 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:24:39 15 Direct Energie 0:28:32 16 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 0:31:32 17 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:31:44 18 Bahrain - Merida 0:32:17 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:50 20 Team Dimension Data 0:34:59 21 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:42:11 22 FDJ 1:07:32

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25:38:29 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:31 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:53 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:43 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:54 12 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:20 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:59 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:05:24 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:05:25 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:28 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:45 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:04 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:19 22 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:04 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:00 24 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:18 25 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:21 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:48 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:12 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:09 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:48 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:58 31 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:01 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:12:03 33 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:29 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:49 35 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:33 36 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:07 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:16:18 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:16:44 39 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:05 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:18:06 41 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:50 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:19:10 43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:20:37 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:21:01 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:13 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:56 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:13 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:22:14 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:16 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:17 51 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:15 52 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:53 53 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:13 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:42 55 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:37 56 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:28:30 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:29 58 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:54 59 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:30:12 60 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:55 61 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:06 62 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:10 63 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:15 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:21 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:34 66 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:05 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:14 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:49 69 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:15 70 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:16 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:35:23 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:03 74 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:49 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:07 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:38:26 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:01 78 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:39:16 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:17 80 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:24 81 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:30 82 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:39:41 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:44 84 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:53 85 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:56 86 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:39 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:01 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:59 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:42:24 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:33 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:42:55 92 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:43:05 93 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:46 94 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:44:06 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:11 96 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:44:14 97 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:39 98 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:31 99 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:45:49 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:46:06 101 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:36 102 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:47:20 103 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:31 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:41 105 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:50:50 106 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:50:52 107 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:04 108 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:05 109 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:16 110 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:40 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:52 112 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:23 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:47 114 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:43 115 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:54:50 116 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:03 117 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:15 118 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:30 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:13 120 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:57:55 121 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:58:57 122 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:15 123 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:00:16 124 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:00:49 125 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:00:55 126 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:42 127 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:03:48 128 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:09 129 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:04:38 130 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:04:45 131 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:48 132 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:43 133 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:27 134 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1:08:18 135 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:20 136 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:08:55 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:08:58 138 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:09:29 139 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:09:37 140 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:10:03 141 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:10:38 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:10:41 143 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:12 144 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:12:30 145 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:13:43 146 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:13:52 147 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:18:44 148 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 1:20:11 149 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:23 150 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 1:26:11 151 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 59 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 36 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 6 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 32 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 9 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 14 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 17 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 18 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 15 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 33 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 35 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 5 37 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 3 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 21 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 5 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 12 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 13 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 6 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 6 16 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 6 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 3 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 24 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 26 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 30 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 31 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 34 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 35 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25:41:22 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:06 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:31 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:52 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:11 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:55 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:14 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:18:08 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:22 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:44 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:36 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:27:01 16 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:02 17 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:17 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:22 19 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:22 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:56 21 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:24 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:37 23 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:39:06 24 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:40:02 25 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:12 26 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:53 27 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:41:13 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:42:56 29 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:43:43 30 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:23 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:47 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:50 33 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:22 34 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:04 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:22 36 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:58:02 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:52 38 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:27 39 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:06:44 40 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:07:10 41 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:07:45 42 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:09:37