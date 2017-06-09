Image 1 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang narrowly pips Richie Porte to win the Critérium du Dauphiné's sixth stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 The sprint to the line was close between Porte, Froome and Fuglsang (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru joined forces to attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Alejandro Valverde tries to limit his losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Alberto Contador was fatigued post-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 The Trek-Segafredo rode to protect Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Alberto Bettiol on the front of the attack of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 The BMC team ride for Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Thomas De Gendt had to give up his yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Andrew Talansky and Alberto Bettiol recover post stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador fight the 10% gradient of the Mont du Chat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Richie Porte (BMC) enjoys his moment in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 The mountains finally arrived at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 The riders climbed through the vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 The views in the Alps were stunning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Jaob Fuglsang (Astana) was happy to finally win a WorldTour race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Richie Porte (BMC) is in yellow when it matters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Richie Porte (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Julien Duval takes a feed on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Pete Kennaugh in aero mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 The pack lined out at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 AG2R La Mondiale at the head of the Critérium du Dauphiné pack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 AG2R La Mondiale riders rolling along at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Neither Richie Porte nor Jakob Fuglsang seemed quite sure of who won stage 6 of the Dauphiné at first. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Koen Bouwman at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Richie Porte in the peloton at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Jakob Fuglsang after a close finish on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Jack Haig and Simon Yates on the Critérium du Dauphiné's sixth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Oliver Naesen leading the break on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 The early breakaway on the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Nicolas Roche on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Pete Kennaugh at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Alejandro Valverde at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 AG2R La Mondiale in the pack on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) beat BMC's Richie Porte, Sky's Chris Froome and his teammate Fabio Aru in a throw to the line after the four distanced their rivals on the fearsome Mont du Chat climb and the equally fearsome twisting descent on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Fuglsang and had Aru attacked together near the summit of the 10 per cent climb, with Aru first to the summit as he showed he is back on form after a terrible spring. He was joined by the other three on the nerve-wracking descent, with speeds measuring over 90km/h.

Froome managed to go clear at one point, but the quartet came back together on the final flat roads, with Froome obliged to chase down a late attack from Fuglsang after he was caught taking a late drink from his bidon.

Fuglsang still had something left for the sprint, and so did Froome and Porte. However, the Briton closed the door on Porte along the barriers as Fuglsang kicked down the middle of the road. Froome’s move delayed Porte’s effort and so Fuglsang beat him by an inch or so after both threw their bikes at the line. Froome was third with Aru just behind. It was thrilling to watch.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished 50 seconds back, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) a further back at 1:06 as a clear pecking order of form emerged. With Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) losing eight minutes, Porte pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey and set up his shot at overall victory. He now leads Froome by 39 seconds with Fuglsang third overall at 1:15 and Valverde sitting in fourth at 1:20.

It was Fuglsang’s first ever WorldTour victory, his first win since 2012 and his first in Astana colours. After a difficult spring for Astana, marked by the tragic death of Michele Scarponi just before the Giro d’Italia, the Dane was happy to have made a breakthrough.

“There's been a lot of bad luck for our team this year, but finally everything seems to come together, and we start to be competitive. Luckily it's now, right before the Tour de France,” he said. “To ride like this at the Dauphine like this, with two guys at the front with the two other favourites for the Tour, it's really nice. It’s also nice for me personally to win for the first time. It's a huge relief.”

Porte was equally as happy and equally as upbeat after the first test in the Alps before the Tour de France.

“There were a lot of attacks, but we stayed calm, but I was just happy to come over the top with Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru in front. It was a good stage with a crazy descent. I think I'm in a good place,” he said. “It's just incredible feeling to get the yellow jersey, but I know the next two days will be super hard. However, I feel up to it. I've got the team to try and finish it up on Sunday.”

The Mont du Chat shake out

The Mont du Chat revealed the true values and form of the riders at this year’s Criterium du Dauphine after five stages of breakaways and the 23.5km time trial on Wednesday.



The 8.7km climb rises through the trees at 10.3 per cent, while the descent overlooks the Lac du Bourget and Aix-les-Bains in the heart of the Alps. The Mont du Chat will also be part of a key mountain stage in the Tour de France, with the climb and descent likely to be just as important as it was at the Criterium du Dauphine.

This time the gradient quickly shook out the peloton, first from the back as many slipped out of contention, then up front as attacks were made and were pulled back. An early break gained over eight minutes, but the chase by the BMC team and then AGR La Mondiale confirmed Porte and Bardet’s intentions. The Frenchman was one of the first to attack but paid for his effort and was a caught and passed by his rivals in the decisive final two kilometres.

Aru showed his return to form with an aggressive attack and joined and then passed Fuglsang in the final kilometre. Behind Valverde – who had also tried an early move, faded with Contador, while Porte, Froome paced their effort better and went after Aru. Behind Dan Martin, Valverde and Bardet came together. They pulled back some seconds but are now more than a minute down on race leader Porte.

Porte will have the honour and responsibility of wearing the leader’s jersey during Saturday’s second big mountain stage to Alpe d’Huez. The stage climbs to the sky resort via the back roads of the Col de Sarenne rather than the famous hairpins, offering another chance to see the overall contenders fight for the victory right to the very finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:41:48 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:14 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 12 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:19 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:29 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:34 20 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:22 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:01 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:06 27 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 28 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:21 32 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:54 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:05:59 34 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 36 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:09 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:31 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 40 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:37 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:03 43 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:54 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:23 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:36 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:47 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 52 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:57 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:14 54 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:57 57 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:32 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:11:46 64 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:10 73 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:12:13 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:49 75 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:16 76 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:29 77 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 78 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:55 79 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 84 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 86 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 87 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 90 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 92 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 93 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 95 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 97 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 105 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 108 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 109 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:16:08 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 114 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 116 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:56 118 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 120 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:51 121 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:09 124 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:34 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 131 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 132 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:55 133 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 137 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 138 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 139 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 140 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 141 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:21:45 148 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 149 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:37 152 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:46 154 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 155 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 156 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:24:40 157 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 158 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 159 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Corlier, km 46.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Jongieux, km 110.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Mont du Chat, km 132 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 6 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:09:37 2 Orica-Scott 0:03:45 3 Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:05 5 Movistar Team 0:06:42 6 Lotto Soudal 0:07:59 7 BMC Racing Team 0:08:49 8 Cannondale-Drapac Team 0:09:37 9 Team Sky 0:13:56 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:14:54 11 Bahrain-Merida 0:15:01 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:38 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:16:39 14 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:44 15 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:59 16 Team Sunweb 0:20:03 17 Team Dimension Data 0:24:57 18 Team Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:39 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:51 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:15 21 Direct Energie 0:37:27 22 FDJ 0:54:12

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20:52:34 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:39 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:14 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:30 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 10 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:03:16 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:03:26 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:31 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:35 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:46 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:18 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:04:39 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:40 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:11 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:31 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:34 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42 23 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:27 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:28 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:16 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:07:18 28 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:33 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:41 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:15 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:18 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:08:30 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:47 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:57 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:05 36 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:07 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:08 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:24 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:09:32 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:38 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:11:12 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:51 43 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:27 44 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:36 45 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:37 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:53 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:39 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:13:40 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:07 50 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:18 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:27 52 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:14:36 53 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:14:39 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:33 55 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:43 56 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:16:43 57 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:05 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:17:24 59 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:30 60 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:33 61 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:57 62 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:18:06 63 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:13 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:18:49 65 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:02 66 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:19:11 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:24 68 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:26 69 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:56 70 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:09 71 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:38 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:12 73 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:21:17 74 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:20 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:43 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:22:02 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:08 78 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:10 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:26 80 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:34 81 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:02 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:12 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:17 84 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:43 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:23:55 86 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:00 87 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:24:01 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:24:25 89 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:56 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 92 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 93 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:58 94 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:06 95 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:07 96 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:15 97 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:16 98 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:23 99 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:29 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:43 101 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:25:44 102 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:52 103 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:26:07 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:26:15 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:24 106 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:38 107 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:55 108 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:25 109 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:32 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:09 111 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:10 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:42 113 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:43 114 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:05 115 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:32:53 116 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:05 117 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:06 118 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:10 119 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:19 120 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:24 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:53 122 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:06 123 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:09 124 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:42 125 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:03 126 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:12 127 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:49 128 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:50 129 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:04 130 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:37 131 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:51 132 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:31 133 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:14 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:39:49 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:52 137 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:39:56 138 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:57 139 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:23 140 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:40:29 141 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:40:31 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:48 143 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:40:53 144 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:41:35 145 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:50 146 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:52 147 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:42:19 148 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:42:28 149 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:42:56 150 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:24 151 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:50 152 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:04 153 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:46 154 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:21 155 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:48:23 156 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:05 157 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:17 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:54:47 159 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:57:02 160 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 59 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 36 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 9 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 14 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 15 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 17 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 18 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 25 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 26 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 30 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 31 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 32 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 33 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 5 35 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 6 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 3 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 15 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 18 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 24 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20:55:04 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:56 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:48 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:41 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:04 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:46 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:37 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:57 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:12:06 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:09 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:14:13 15 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:00 16 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:43 17 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:32 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:08 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:42 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:18:50 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:40 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:04 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:13 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:30 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:26 26 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:36 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:45 29 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:46 30 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:59 31 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:23:37 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:39 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:36 34 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:42 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:21 36 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:44 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:59 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:38:01 39 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:40:26 40 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:54 41 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:20 42 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:34 43 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:16 44 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:51