Dauphine: Fuglsang wins stage 6

Porte rides into yellow on first mountain stage

Image 1 of 39

Jakob Fuglsang narrowly pips Richie Porte to win the Critérium du Dauphiné's sixth stage.

Jakob Fuglsang narrowly pips Richie Porte to win the Critérium du Dauphiné's sixth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

The sprint to the line was close between Porte, Froome and Fuglsang

The sprint to the line was close between Porte, Froome and Fuglsang
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru joined forces to attack

Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru joined forces to attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Alejandro Valverde tries to limit his losses

Alejandro Valverde tries to limit his losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Alberto Contador was fatigued post-stage

Alberto Contador was fatigued post-stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

The Trek-Segafredo rode to protect Alberto Contador

The Trek-Segafredo rode to protect Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Alberto Bettiol on the front of the attack of the day

Alberto Bettiol on the front of the attack of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

The BMC team ride for Richie Porte

The BMC team ride for Richie Porte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Thomas De Gendt had to give up his yellow jersey

Thomas De Gendt had to give up his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Andrew Talansky and Alberto Bettiol recover post stage

Andrew Talansky and Alberto Bettiol recover post stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador fight the 10% gradient of the Mont du Chat

Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador fight the 10% gradient of the Mont du Chat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 39

Richie Porte (BMC) enjoys his moment in yellow

Richie Porte (BMC) enjoys his moment in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

The mountains finally arrived at the Criterium du Dauphine

The mountains finally arrived at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

The riders climbed through the vineyards

The riders climbed through the vineyards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

The views in the Alps were stunning

The views in the Alps were stunning
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Jaob Fuglsang (Astana) was happy to finally win a WorldTour race

Jaob Fuglsang (Astana) was happy to finally win a WorldTour race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Richie Porte (BMC) is in yellow when it matters

Richie Porte (BMC) is in yellow when it matters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Richie Porte (BMC) on the podium

Richie Porte (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new best young rider

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Julien Duval takes a feed on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Julien Duval takes a feed on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

Pete Kennaugh in aero mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pete Kennaugh in aero mode at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

The pack lined out at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The pack lined out at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

AG2R La Mondiale at the head of the Critérium du Dauphiné pack

AG2R La Mondiale at the head of the Critérium du Dauphiné pack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

AG2R La Mondiale riders rolling along at the Critérium du Dauphiné

AG2R La Mondiale riders rolling along at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Neither Richie Porte nor Jakob Fuglsang seemed quite sure of who won stage 6 of the Dauphiné at first.

Neither Richie Porte nor Jakob Fuglsang seemed quite sure of who won stage 6 of the Dauphiné at first.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Koen Bouwman at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Koen Bouwman at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Richie Porte in the peloton at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte in the peloton at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Jakob Fuglsang after a close finish on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Jakob Fuglsang after a close finish on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Jack Haig and Simon Yates on the Critérium du Dauphiné's sixth stage

Jack Haig and Simon Yates on the Critérium du Dauphiné's sixth stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Oliver Naesen leading the break on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Oliver Naesen leading the break on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

The early breakaway on the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 6

The early breakaway on the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Nicolas Roche on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nicolas Roche on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Pete Kennaugh at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pete Kennaugh at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Alejandro Valverde at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Alejandro Valverde at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

AG2R La Mondiale in the pack on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

AG2R La Mondiale in the pack on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on stage 6

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) beat BMC's Richie Porte, Sky's Chris Froome and his teammate Fabio Aru in a throw to the line after the four distanced their rivals on the fearsome Mont du Chat climb and the equally fearsome twisting descent on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Fuglsang and had Aru attacked together near the summit of the 10 per cent climb, with Aru first to the summit as he showed he is back on form after a terrible spring. He was joined by the other three on the nerve-wracking descent, with speeds measuring over 90km/h.

Froome managed to go clear at one point, but the quartet came back together on the final flat roads, with Froome obliged to chase down a late attack from Fuglsang after he was caught taking a late drink from his bidon.

Fuglsang still had something left for the sprint, and so did Froome and Porte. However, the Briton closed the door on Porte along the barriers as Fuglsang kicked down the middle of the road. Froome’s move delayed Porte’s effort and so Fuglsang beat him by an inch or so after both threw their bikes at the line. Froome was third with Aru just behind. It was thrilling to watch.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished 50 seconds back, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) a further back at 1:06 as a clear pecking order of form emerged. With Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) losing eight minutes, Porte pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey and set up his shot at overall victory. He now leads Froome by 39 seconds with Fuglsang third overall at 1:15 and Valverde sitting in fourth at 1:20.

It was Fuglsang’s first ever WorldTour victory, his first win since 2012 and his first in Astana colours. After a difficult spring for Astana, marked by the tragic death of Michele Scarponi just before the Giro d’Italia, the Dane was happy to have made a breakthrough.

“There's been a lot of bad luck for our team this year, but finally everything seems to come together, and we start to be competitive. Luckily it's now, right before the Tour de France,” he said. “To ride like this at the Dauphine like this, with two guys at the front with the two other favourites for the Tour, it's really nice. It’s also nice for me personally to win for the first time. It's a huge relief.”

Porte was equally as happy and equally as upbeat after the first test in the Alps before the Tour de France.

“There were a lot of attacks, but we stayed calm, but I was just happy to come over the top with Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru in front. It was a good stage with a crazy descent. I think I'm in a good place,” he said. “It's just incredible feeling to get the yellow jersey, but I know the next two days will be super hard. However, I feel up to it. I've got the team to try and finish it up on Sunday.”

The Mont du Chat shake out

The Mont du Chat revealed the true values and form of the riders at this year’s Criterium du Dauphine after five stages of breakaways and the 23.5km time trial on Wednesday.


The 8.7km climb rises through the trees at 10.3 per cent, while the descent overlooks the Lac du Bourget and Aix-les-Bains in the heart of the Alps. The Mont du Chat will also be part of a key mountain stage in the Tour de France, with the climb and descent likely to be just as important as it was at the Criterium du Dauphine.

This time the gradient quickly shook out the peloton, first from the back as many slipped out of contention, then up front as attacks were made and were pulled back. An early break gained over eight minutes, but the chase by the BMC team and then AGR La Mondiale confirmed Porte and Bardet’s intentions. The Frenchman was one of the first to attack but paid for his effort and was a caught and passed by his rivals in the decisive final two kilometres.

Aru showed his return to form with an aggressive attack and joined and then passed Fuglsang in the final kilometre. Behind Valverde – who had also tried an early move, faded with Contador, while Porte, Froome paced their effort better and went after Aru. Behind Dan Martin, Valverde and Bardet came together. They pulled back some seconds but are now more than a minute down on race leader Porte.

Porte will have the honour and responsibility of wearing the leader’s jersey during Saturday’s second big mountain stage to Alpe d’Huez. The stage climbs to the sky resort via the back roads of the Col de Sarenne rather than the famous hairpins, offering another chance to see the overall contenders fight for the victory right to the very finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3:41:48
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:14
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
12Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:17
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:19
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:29
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:34
20Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:22
21Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:01
26Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:06
27Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
28Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:21
32Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:54
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:05:59
34Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
36Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:09
38Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
40Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:37
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:03
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:54
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:23
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:36
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:47
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
52Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:57
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:14
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:57
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
59Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
60Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
61Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:32
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:11:46
64Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
65Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
69Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:12:10
73Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:13
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:49
75Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:16
76Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:29
77David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
78Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:55
79Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
84James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
87Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
90Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
91Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
92Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
93Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
95Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
97Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
99Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
100Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
102Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
105Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
106Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
108Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
109Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
112Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:16:08
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
114Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
115Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
116Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
117Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:56
118Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
119Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
120Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:51
121Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
122Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
123Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:09
124Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
126Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:34
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
131Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
132Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:55
133Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
135Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
137Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
138Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
139Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
140Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
141Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
142Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
143Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
145Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:21:45
148Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
149Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:37
152Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:46
154Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
155Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
156Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:24:40
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
158Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
159Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors5
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Corlier, km 46.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Jongieux, km 110.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (HC) Mont du Chat, km 132
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors6
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:09:37
2Orica-Scott0:03:45
3Astana Pro Team0:04:23
4Trek-Segafredo0:05:05
5Movistar Team0:06:42
6Lotto Soudal0:07:59
7BMC Racing Team0:08:49
8Cannondale-Drapac Team0:09:37
9Team Sky0:13:56
10Quick-Step Floors0:14:54
11Bahrain-Merida0:15:01
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:38
13UAE Team Emirates0:16:39
14LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:44
15Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:59
16Team Sunweb0:20:03
17Team Dimension Data0:24:57
18Team Katusha-Alpecin0:25:39
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:51
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:15
21Direct Energie0:37:27
22FDJ0:54:12

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team20:52:34
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:39
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:14
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:30
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
10Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:03:16
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:03:26
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:31
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:35
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:18
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:04:39
18Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:40
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:11
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:31
21Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:05:34
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:42
23Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:27
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:28
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:16
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:18
28Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:07:33
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:41
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:15
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:18
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:08:30
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:47
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:57
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:05
36Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:07
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:08
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:24
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:09:32
40Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:38
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:11:12
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:51
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:27
44Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:36
45Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:37
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:53
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:13:39
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:13:40
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:14:07
50Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:14:18
51Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:27
52Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:14:36
53Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:39
54Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:33
55Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:43
56Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:16:43
57Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:05
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:17:24
59Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:30
60Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:33
61Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:57
62Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:18:06
63Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:13
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:18:49
65Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:02
66Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:19:11
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:24
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:26
69Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:56
70Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:09
71Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:38
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:12
73Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:21:17
74Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:21:20
75Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:43
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:22:02
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:08
78Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:10
79Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:26
80Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:34
81Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:02
82Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:12
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:23:17
84Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:23:43
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:23:55
86Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:00
87Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:24:01
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:24:25
89Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:24:56
91Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
92Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
93Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:58
94Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:06
95Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:07
96Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:15
97Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:16
98Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:23
99Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:29
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:25:43
101Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:25:44
102Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:52
103Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:26:07
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:26:15
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:24
106Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:38
107Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:55
108Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:25
109Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:32
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:09
111Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:10
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:31:42
113Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:31:43
114Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:05
115Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:32:53
116Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:05
117Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:06
118Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:10
119Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:19
120Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:24
121Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:53
122Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:06
123Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:09
124Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:34:42
125Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:03
126Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:12
127David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:36:49
128Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:36:50
129Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:37:04
130Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:37
131Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:37:51
132Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:31
133Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:14
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
135Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:39:49
136Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:52
137Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:39:56
138Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:39:57
139Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:23
140Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:40:29
141Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:40:31
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:48
143Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:40:53
144Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:41:35
145Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:50
146Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:52
147Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:42:19
148Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:42:28
149James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:42:56
150Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:24
151Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:50
152Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:04
153Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:46
154Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:47:21
155Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:48:23
156Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:51:05
157Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:54:17
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:54:47
159Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:57:02
160Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ59pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb47
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie36
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe30
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
9Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data24
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM22
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
14Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates20
15Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
17Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie18
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie18
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
24Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
25Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
26Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
28Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
30Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
31Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
32Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
33Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors5
35Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
38Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo24pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
7Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors6
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data3
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
15Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
17Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
18Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
24Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20:55:04
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:56
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:48
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:41
8Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:04
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:46
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:37
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:57
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:12:06
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:09
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:14:13
15Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:00
16Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:43
17Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:32
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:08
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:42
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:18:50
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:40
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:04
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:21:13
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:30
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:26
26Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:36
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:45
29Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:46
30Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:59
31Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:23:37
32Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:39
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:36
34Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:42
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:35:21
36Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:44
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:59
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:38:01
39James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:40:26
40Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:54
41Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:20
42Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:34
43Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:16
44Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:44:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale62:46:57
2Orica-Scott0:02:08
3Movistar Team0:03:42
4Astana Pro Team0:04:36
5Trek-Segafredo0:04:58
6Lotto Soudal0:05:24
7BMC Racing Team0:05:54
8Cannondale-Drapac Team0:09:51
9Team Sky0:13:56
10UAE Team Emirates0:16:34
11Quick-Step Floors0:17:14
12Bahrain-Merida0:18:03
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:36
14LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:59
15Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:59
16Team Katusha-Alpecin0:27:13
17Team Sunweb0:30:00
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:23
19Team Dimension Data0:31:30
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:43
21Direct Energie0:45:39
22FDJ1:11:20

 

