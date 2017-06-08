Image 1 of 47 Phil Bauhaus wins stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 47 Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) hit the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) lets out a roar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Talented young French rider David Gaudu (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 Lotto Soudal leads the chase to protect Thomas De Gendt's yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) on the Criterium du Dauphine podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 The climbs hurt but the sprinters still prevailed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the green points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Koen Bouwman was in the break again chasing mountain points (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 The stage passed through the Rhone valley vineyards (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 There were six categorised climbs and many others (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 47 Phil Bauhaus celebrates his victory on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Peter Kennaugh puts in a stint on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Dylan van Baarle was the last man standing from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Marco Minnaard and Dylan van Baarle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Stage 5 winner Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 47 Koen Bouwman in the king of the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Richie Porte won the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Full focus from defending champion Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Dan Martin said he was hoping to be a little less good than last year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Esteban Chaves in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Esteban Chaves is getting prepared for the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Arnaud Demare wears the green points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Jay Thompson leads the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Roman Kreuziger sits in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Katusha looking for a victory in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Dylan Van Baarle in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Katusha working for Alexander Kristoff on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Four riders broke away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Katusha leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Thomas de Gendt the race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Michal Kwiatkowski ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) holds onto yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 47 Sam Oomen remains the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 47 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) keeps the green jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 47 Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the outright leader in the KOM classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 47 of 47 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) produced a great sprint finish to put his bigger-name rivals in the shade in Macon on stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The 22-year-old German followed the right wheels and then hit out to win by a bike length ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie). Nacer Bouhanni and Alexander Kristoff were only fifth and sixth in the sprint.

Katusha once-again led the bunch through the final corners, but Kristoff was left wanting. Bauhaus didn't have any teammates remaining going into the last stretch but showed wisdom beyond his experience as he surfed the wheels of other teams to put himself into the right place at the right time. The German latched onto the lead-out of Adrien Petit, which was meant for Bryan Coquard.

From there, he got himself onto the front as the sprinters rounded the final bend and there was no looking back from there. The win continues a purple patch for the Sunweb team, who is still on a high after Tom Dumoulin won the Giro d'Italia last month. They've also got youngster Sam Oomen in the lead of the young rider's classification.

"It feels really good (to have won). I felt that may shape was quite good a few weeks ago and I'm super happy that now everything worked out and that I could take the first victory," said Bauhaus. "I saw on the second stage that my sprint was quite good and I felt from the beginning that my legs were good today. We chased with two guys and so I was confident. My legs were good enough to take the win home.

"A win for a sprinter is always good. I felt I was quite close in Arlanc the other day and so I got support from the team. For sure this is the biggest win of my career so far."

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) finished safely in the peloton and so retained the leader's yellow jersey for another day. He will try to defend it during Friday's first mountain stage over the terrible Mont du Chat climb to La Motte-Servolex but lead time trial winner Richie Porte (BMC) by just 27 seconds.

How it happened

Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine would be the last opportunity for the sprinters to take home a stage victory.

De Gendt once again began the day in the yellow jersey but his lead was much slimmer after Richie Porte took chunks out of it in the time trial the day before. The Belgian would be assured of keeping the jersey for at least another day but the Lotto-Soudal team would still need to remain vigilant. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was the only non-starter after he pulled out due to illness.

All of the teams will have been wary at the start with the breakaway success of two days previously still fresh in their minds and the break took much longer to form. Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was one of those keen to make it into a move. The Dutchman was the victor on stage 3 when the break succeeded and he was closing in on the mountains classification lead because of it.

Bouwman, wearing the polka-dot jersey for classification leader De Gendt, did eventually slip up the road as he followed a move initiated by Delko Marseille Provence KTM rider Julien El Fares. Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) joined the party too and four riders rode off into the distance as the peloton eased.

However the sprinters and their teammates in the peloton kept the leaders at close quarters, unwilling to make the same mistake again, and the four were allowed little more than five minutes’ advantage. Bouwman mopped up the king of the mountains points on each of the cotes, unchallenged by his companions. As a result he quickly became the virtual leader on the road. He would cement his place at the top of the standings by the end of the day.

Bouwman’s endeavours were a side plate to the main action of the sprint, however, and the peloton gradually reeled in the escapees with FDJ, Katusha, Dimension Data and FDJ all sharing the work. One by one the four struggled and cracked and so were brought back into the clutches of the pack until Van Baarle was the only one remaining. The Cannondale-Drapac rider valiantly pushed on solo but his day was done with seven kilometres to go.

Katusha and FDJ guided the peloton through the final twisting kilometres but it was a man riding solo that would overcome the might of the two trains.

Bauhaus expertly moved his way through the bunch until he stationed himself on the front through the curved finish, coming off the wheels at the right moment. Once there, he was untouchable and he surged towards his first victory of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:04:32 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 30 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 49 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 53 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 56 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 63 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 72 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 75 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 76 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 80 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 81 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 82 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:00:14 87 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:19 88 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 89 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 90 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 91 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 92 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:39 101 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:45 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:49 104 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:00:57 107 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 108 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 109 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 110 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 112 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 113 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 115 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 116 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 118 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 119 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 120 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 121 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:44 122 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:00 123 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:04 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 125 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 129 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 130 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 131 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 132 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 134 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:35 135 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 136 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 137 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 139 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 140 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 141 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 145 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 146 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 147 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 148 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 149 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 151 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 153 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 154 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 155 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 156 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 157 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:44 158 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 160 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 161 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 163 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:04:09 164 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 165 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:17 166 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:21 167 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:53 DNS Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 22 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 20 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 18 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 14 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6

KOM 1 - Cote de Belmont d'Azergues - 1.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM 2 - Cote de Regnie-Durette - 50km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM 3 - Col du Fut D'Avenas - 64km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 4 - Cote D'Ouroux - 69.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM 5 - Col de Champ Juin - 80km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM 6 - Col du Bois Clair # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:04:32 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 19 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 22 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:22 23 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 25 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:57 26 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 30 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:44 32 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:04 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 34 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 36 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:35 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 39 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 42 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:44 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 44 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:17 45 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:53

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 12:13:36 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Bahrain - Merida 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Team Sunweb 8 Team Sky 9 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 10 Team Katusha Alpecin 11 Cannondale Drapac Team 12 Movistar Team 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Orica - Scott 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Team Dimension Data 17 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Trek - Segafredo 19 Quick - Step Floors 20 Direct Energie 0:00:39 21 FDJ 0:00:49 22 Astana Pro Team 0:00:57

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:10:25 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:04 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:27 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:37 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 22 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 23 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 24 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:09 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:17 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:18 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:33 34 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:41 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 37 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:46 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:52 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:13 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:14 43 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:15 44 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:03:27 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:38 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 49 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 50 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:48 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:51 52 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:00 53 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:05 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:07 55 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:08 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:24 57 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:28 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:33 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 60 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:52 61 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:54 62 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:03 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:18 64 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 65 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:05 66 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:06 67 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:32 68 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:43 69 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:57 70 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:07:19 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:28 73 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:40 74 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:45 75 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:56 76 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:00 77 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:20 78 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:39 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:43 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:01 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:09:21 83 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:09:27 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:46 85 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:51 86 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:05 87 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 89 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:24 91 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:32 92 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:33 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:42 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:44 95 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:49 96 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:55 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:01 98 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:02 99 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:08 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:09 101 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:11:10 102 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:21 103 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:27 104 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:11:33 105 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:11:41 106 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:00 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:04 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:16 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:26 110 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:12:28 111 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:34 112 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:36 113 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:57 114 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:32 115 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:35 116 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:40 117 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:22 118 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:30 119 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:49 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:18 121 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:24 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:09 123 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:19 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:31 125 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:32 126 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:18:09 127 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:13 128 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:24 129 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:31 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:40 131 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:45 132 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:48 133 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:19:07 134 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:18 135 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:29 136 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:31 137 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:43 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:46 139 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:08 140 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:14 141 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:20:19 142 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:20:31 143 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:38 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:44 145 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:20:55 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:01 147 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:16 148 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:18 149 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:35 150 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:59 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:26 152 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:41 153 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:17 154 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:24:04 155 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:24:09 156 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:36 157 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:47 158 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:40 159 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:58 160 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:17 161 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:28:22 162 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:34 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:30:28 164 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:02 165 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:43 166 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:17 167 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:28

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 59 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 36 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 36 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 9 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 15 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 16 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 18 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 18 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 22 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 30 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 31 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 33 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 7 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 11 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 12 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 7 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 11 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 12 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1