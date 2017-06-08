Criterium du Dauphine: Bauhaus wins stage 5
De Gendt keeps race lead
Stage 5: La Tour-de-Salvagny - Macon
Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) produced a great sprint finish to put his bigger-name rivals in the shade in Macon on stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The 22-year-old German followed the right wheels and then hit out to win by a bike length ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie). Nacer Bouhanni and Alexander Kristoff were only fifth and sixth in the sprint.
Katusha once-again led the bunch through the final corners, but Kristoff was left wanting. Bauhaus didn't have any teammates remaining going into the last stretch but showed wisdom beyond his experience as he surfed the wheels of other teams to put himself into the right place at the right time. The German latched onto the lead-out of Adrien Petit, which was meant for Bryan Coquard.
From there, he got himself onto the front as the sprinters rounded the final bend and there was no looking back from there. The win continues a purple patch for the Sunweb team, who is still on a high after Tom Dumoulin won the Giro d'Italia last month. They've also got youngster Sam Oomen in the lead of the young rider's classification.
"It feels really good (to have won). I felt that may shape was quite good a few weeks ago and I'm super happy that now everything worked out and that I could take the first victory," said Bauhaus. "I saw on the second stage that my sprint was quite good and I felt from the beginning that my legs were good today. We chased with two guys and so I was confident. My legs were good enough to take the win home.
"A win for a sprinter is always good. I felt I was quite close in Arlanc the other day and so I got support from the team. For sure this is the biggest win of my career so far."
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) finished safely in the peloton and so retained the leader's yellow jersey for another day. He will try to defend it during Friday's first mountain stage over the terrible Mont du Chat climb to La Motte-Servolex but lead time trial winner Richie Porte (BMC) by just 27 seconds.
How it happened
Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine would be the last opportunity for the sprinters to take home a stage victory.
De Gendt once again began the day in the yellow jersey but his lead was much slimmer after Richie Porte took chunks out of it in the time trial the day before. The Belgian would be assured of keeping the jersey for at least another day but the Lotto-Soudal team would still need to remain vigilant. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was the only non-starter after he pulled out due to illness.
All of the teams will have been wary at the start with the breakaway success of two days previously still fresh in their minds and the break took much longer to form. Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was one of those keen to make it into a move. The Dutchman was the victor on stage 3 when the break succeeded and he was closing in on the mountains classification lead because of it.
Bouwman, wearing the polka-dot jersey for classification leader De Gendt, did eventually slip up the road as he followed a move initiated by Delko Marseille Provence KTM rider Julien El Fares. Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) joined the party too and four riders rode off into the distance as the peloton eased.
However the sprinters and their teammates in the peloton kept the leaders at close quarters, unwilling to make the same mistake again, and the four were allowed little more than five minutes’ advantage. Bouwman mopped up the king of the mountains points on each of the cotes, unchallenged by his companions. As a result he quickly became the virtual leader on the road. He would cement his place at the top of the standings by the end of the day.
Bouwman’s endeavours were a side plate to the main action of the sprint, however, and the peloton gradually reeled in the escapees with FDJ, Katusha, Dimension Data and FDJ all sharing the work. One by one the four struggled and cracked and so were brought back into the clutches of the pack until Van Baarle was the only one remaining. The Cannondale-Drapac rider valiantly pushed on solo but his day was done with seven kilometres to go.
Katusha and FDJ guided the peloton through the final twisting kilometres but it was a man riding solo that would overcome the might of the two trains.
Bauhaus expertly moved his way through the bunch until he stationed himself on the front through the curved finish, coming off the wheels at the right moment. Once there, he was untouchable and he surged towards his first victory of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:04:32
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|30
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|56
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|63
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|82
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:14
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|88
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|89
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|90
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|92
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|101
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:45
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:49
|104
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:57
|107
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|108
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|109
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|110
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|118
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|119
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|120
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|121
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|122
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|123
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:04
|124
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|129
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|130
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|131
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|132
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|135
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|137
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|140
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|142
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|145
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|146
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|147
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|148
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|149
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|151
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|154
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|157
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:44
|158
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|160
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|161
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|163
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:09
|164
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|165
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:17
|166
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:21
|167
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|DNS
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|22
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|7
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|3
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:04:32
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|19
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:22
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|25
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:57
|26
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|30
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|32
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:04
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|36
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:35
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:44
|43
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|44
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:17
|45
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:13:36
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Bahrain - Merida
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Orica - Scott
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|Quick - Step Floors
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|21
|FDJ
|0:00:49
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:10:25
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:22
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:27
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|22
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|23
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|24
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:17
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:18
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:20
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:33
|34
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:41
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:42
|38
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:46
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:52
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:14
|43
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:15
|44
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:27
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:38
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|50
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:48
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:51
|52
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:04:00
|53
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:05
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:07
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:08
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|57
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:28
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:33
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:50
|60
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:52
|61
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:54
|62
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:03
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|64
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|65
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:05
|66
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:06
|67
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:32
|68
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|69
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:57
|70
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:28
|73
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:40
|74
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:45
|75
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:56
|76
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:00
|77
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:20
|78
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:39
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:43
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:01
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:09:21
|83
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:09:27
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:46
|85
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:51
|86
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:05
|87
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:24
|91
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:32
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:33
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:42
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:44
|95
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:49
|96
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:55
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:01
|98
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:02
|99
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:08
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:09
|101
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:11:10
|102
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:21
|103
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:27
|104
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:33
|105
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:11:41
|106
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:00
|107
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:04
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:16
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:26
|110
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:12:28
|111
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:34
|112
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:36
|113
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:57
|114
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:32
|115
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:35
|116
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:40
|117
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:22
|118
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:30
|119
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:49
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:18
|121
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:24
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:09
|123
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:19
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:31
|125
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:32
|126
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:09
|127
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:13
|128
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:24
|129
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:31
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:40
|131
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:45
|132
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:48
|133
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:07
|134
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:18
|135
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:29
|136
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:31
|137
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:43
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:46
|139
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:08
|140
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:14
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:20:19
|142
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:20:31
|143
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:38
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:44
|145
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:55
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:01
|147
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:16
|148
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:18
|149
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:35
|150
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:59
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:26
|152
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:41
|153
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:17
|154
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:24:04
|155
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:24:09
|156
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:36
|157
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:47
|158
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:40
|159
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:58
|160
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:17
|161
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:22
|162
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:34
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:30:28
|164
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:02
|165
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:43
|166
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:17
|167
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:36:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|59
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|7
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|9
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|18
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|27
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|31
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|33
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|7
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|12
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|7
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|12
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|51:34:20
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|4
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:23
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:53
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|10
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:03:14
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:34
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|13
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:05:20
|14
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:02
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:58
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:07:15
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:07:52
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:00
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:33
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:11:12
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:57
|22
|FDJ
|0:20:08
