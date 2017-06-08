Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Bauhaus wins stage 5

De Gendt keeps race lead

Image 1 of 47

Phil Bauhaus wins stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Phil Bauhaus wins stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 47

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) hit the line first

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) hit the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) lets out a roar

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) lets out a roar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) celebrates his win

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Talented young French rider David Gaudu (FDJ)

Talented young French rider David Gaudu (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

Lotto Soudal leads the chase to protect Thomas De Gendt's yellow jersey

Lotto Soudal leads the chase to protect Thomas De Gendt's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) on the Criterium du Dauphine podium

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) on the Criterium du Dauphine podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

The climbs hurt but the sprinters still prevailed

The climbs hurt but the sprinters still prevailed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the green points jersey

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Koen Bouwman was in the break again chasing mountain points

Koen Bouwman was in the break again chasing mountain points
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

The stage passed through the Rhone valley vineyards

The stage passed through the Rhone valley vineyards
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

There were six categorised climbs and many others

There were six categorised climbs and many others
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 47

Phil Bauhaus celebrates his victory on stage 5

Phil Bauhaus celebrates his victory on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Peter Kennaugh puts in a stint on the front of the peloton

Peter Kennaugh puts in a stint on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Dylan van Baarle was the last man standing from the breakaway

Dylan van Baarle was the last man standing from the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Marco Minnaard and Dylan van Baarle

Marco Minnaard and Dylan van Baarle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Stage 5 winner Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) on the podium

Stage 5 winner Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 47

Koen Bouwman in the king of the mountains jersey

Koen Bouwman in the king of the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Richie Porte won the time trial

Richie Porte won the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Full focus from defending champion Chris Froome

Full focus from defending champion Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Dan Martin said he was hoping to be a little less good than last year

Dan Martin said he was hoping to be a little less good than last year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Esteban Chaves in the peloton

Esteban Chaves in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Esteban Chaves is getting prepared for the Tour de France

Esteban Chaves is getting prepared for the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Arnaud Demare wears the green points jersey

Arnaud Demare wears the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Jay Thompson leads the bunch

Jay Thompson leads the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Roman Kreuziger sits in the peloton

Roman Kreuziger sits in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Katusha looking for a victory in the sprint

Katusha looking for a victory in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Dylan Van Baarle in the breakaway

Dylan Van Baarle in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Katusha working for Alexander Kristoff on stage 5

Katusha working for Alexander Kristoff on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Four riders broke away

Four riders broke away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Katusha leads the peloton

Katusha leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Thomas de Gendt the race leader

Thomas de Gendt the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Michal Kwiatkowski ahead of the Tour de France

Michal Kwiatkowski ahead of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors)

Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey

Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) holds onto yellow

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) holds onto yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 47

Sam Oomen remains the best young rider jersey

Sam Oomen remains the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 47

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) keeps the green jersey

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) keeps the green jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 46 of 47

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the outright leader in the KOM classification

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the outright leader in the KOM classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 47 of 47

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) produced a great sprint finish to put his bigger-name rivals in the shade in Macon on stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The 22-year-old German followed the right wheels and then hit out to win by a bike length ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie). Nacer Bouhanni and Alexander Kristoff were only fifth and sixth in the sprint.

Related Articles

Oomen impressing at Criterium du Dauphine

Esteban Chaves rides into the unknown as Dauphine mountains loom

Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Portal: Wait for the end of the Dauphine to draw conclusions on Froome's form

Criterium du Dauphine: Ill Kristoff abandons after missing out in stage 5 sprint

Katusha once-again led the bunch through the final corners, but Kristoff was left wanting. Bauhaus didn't have any teammates remaining going into the last stretch but showed wisdom beyond his experience as he surfed the wheels of other teams to put himself into the right place at the right time. The German latched onto the lead-out of Adrien Petit, which was meant for Bryan Coquard.

From there, he got himself onto the front as the sprinters rounded the final bend and there was no looking back from there. The win continues a purple patch for the Sunweb team, who is still on a high after Tom Dumoulin won the Giro d'Italia last month. They've also got youngster Sam Oomen in the lead of the young rider's classification.

"It feels really good (to have won). I felt that may shape was quite good a few weeks ago and I'm super happy that now everything worked out and that I could take the first victory," said Bauhaus. "I saw on the second stage that my sprint was quite good and I felt from the beginning that my legs were good today. We chased with two guys and so I was confident. My legs were good enough to take the win home.

"A win for a sprinter is always good. I felt I was quite close in Arlanc the other day and so I got support from the team. For sure this is the biggest win of my career so far."

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) finished safely in the peloton and so retained the leader's yellow jersey for another day. He will try to defend it during Friday's first mountain stage over the terrible Mont du Chat climb to La Motte-Servolex but lead time trial winner Richie Porte (BMC) by just 27 seconds.

How it happened

Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine would be the last opportunity for the sprinters to take home a stage victory.

De Gendt once again began the day in the yellow jersey but his lead was much slimmer after Richie Porte took chunks out of it in the time trial the day before. The Belgian would be assured of keeping the jersey for at least another day but the Lotto-Soudal team would still need to remain vigilant. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was the only non-starter after he pulled out due to illness.

All of the teams will have been wary at the start with the breakaway success of two days previously still fresh in their minds and the break took much longer to form. Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was one of those keen to make it into a move. The Dutchman was the victor on stage 3 when the break succeeded and he was closing in on the mountains classification lead because of it.

Bouwman, wearing the polka-dot jersey for classification leader De Gendt, did eventually slip up the road as he followed a move initiated by Delko Marseille Provence KTM rider Julien El Fares. Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) joined the party too and four riders rode off into the distance as the peloton eased.

However the sprinters and their teammates in the peloton kept the leaders at close quarters, unwilling to make the same mistake again, and the four were allowed little more than five minutes’ advantage. Bouwman mopped up the king of the mountains points on each of the cotes, unchallenged by his companions. As a result he quickly became the virtual leader on the road. He would cement his place at the top of the standings by the end of the day.

Bouwman’s endeavours were a side plate to the main action of the sprint, however, and the peloton gradually reeled in the escapees with FDJ, Katusha, Dimension Data and FDJ all sharing the work. One by one the four struggled and cracked and so were brought back into the clutches of the pack until Van Baarle was the only one remaining. The Cannondale-Drapac rider valiantly pushed on solo but his day was done with seven kilometres to go.

Katusha and FDJ guided the peloton through the final twisting kilometres but it was a man riding solo that would overcome the might of the two trains.

Bauhaus expertly moved his way through the bunch until he stationed himself on the front through the curved finish, coming off the wheels at the right moment. Once there, he was untouchable and he surged towards his first victory of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb4:04:32
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
7Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
30Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
36Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
37Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
39Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
42Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
46Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
49Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
53Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
56Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
63Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
72Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
75Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
76Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
80Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
81Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
82Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:00:14
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
88Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
89Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
90Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
91Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
92David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
98Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
100Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:39
101Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
104Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:00:57
107Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
108Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
109Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
110Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
112Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
113Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
114Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
115Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
118Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:24
119Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
120Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
121Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:44
122Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:00
123Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:04
124Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
125Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
129Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
130Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
131Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
132Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
134Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:35
135Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
136Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
137Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
138Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
139Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
140Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
141Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
142Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
143Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
144Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
145Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
146Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
147Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
148Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
149Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
151Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
153Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
154James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
155Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
156Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
157Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:44
158Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
160David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
161Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
162Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
163Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:04:09
164Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
165Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:17
166Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:21
167Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:53
DNSIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ22
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie20
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie18
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin14
7Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data10
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6

KOM 1 - Cote de Belmont d'Azergues - 1.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

KOM 2 - Cote de Regnie-Durette - 50km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

KOM 3 - Col du Fut D'Avenas - 64km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5pts
2Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 4 - Cote D'Ouroux - 69.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

KOM 5 - Col de Champ Juin - 80km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

KOM 6 - Col du Bois Clair
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb4:04:32
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
19Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
22Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:22
23David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
24Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
25Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:57
26Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
28Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
29Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:24
30Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:44
32Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:04
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
34Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
36Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:35
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
38Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
42Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:44
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
44Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:17
45Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:53

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale12:13:36
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Bahrain - Merida
4BMC Racing Team
5Bora - Hansgrohe
6UAE Team Emirates
7Team Sunweb
8Team Sky
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
10Team Katusha Alpecin
11Cannondale Drapac Team
12Movistar Team
13Lotto Soudal
14Orica - Scott
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Team Dimension Data
17Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Trek - Segafredo
19Quick - Step Floors
20Direct Energie0:00:39
21FDJ0:00:49
22Astana Pro Team0:00:57

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:10:25
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
4Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:17
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:27
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:37
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
22Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
23Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
24Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:09
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:17
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:18
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
31Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:33
34Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:41
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
37Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:42
38Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:46
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:52
41Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:13
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:14
43Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:15
44David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:03:27
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:38
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
49Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:42
50Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:48
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:51
52Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:00
53Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:05
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:07
55Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:08
56Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:24
57Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:28
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:33
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
60Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:52
61Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:54
62Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:03
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
64Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
65Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:05
66Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:06
67Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:32
68Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
69Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:57
70Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:07:19
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:28
73Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:40
74Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:45
75Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:07:56
76Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:00
77Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:20
78Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
79Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:39
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:43
81Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:01
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:21
83Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:09:27
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:46
85Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:51
86Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:05
87Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
89Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:24
91Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:32
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:33
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:42
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:44
95Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:49
96Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:55
97Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:01
98Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:02
99Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:08
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:11:09
101Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:11:10
102Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:21
103Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:27
104Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:11:33
105Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:11:41
106Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:00
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:04
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:16
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:26
110Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:12:28
111Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:34
112Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:36
113Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:57
114Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:32
115Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:35
116Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:40
117Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:22
118Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:30
119Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:49
120Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:18
121Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:24
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:09
123Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:19
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:31
125Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:32
126Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:18:09
127Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:13
128Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:24
129Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:31
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:40
131Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:45
132Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:18:48
133Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:19:07
134Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:18
135Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:19:29
136Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:31
137Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:43
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:46
139Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:08
140Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:14
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:20:19
142Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:20:31
143Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:38
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:20:44
145Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:20:55
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:01
147Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:16
148Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:18
149Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:35
150Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:59
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:22:26
152David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:22:41
153Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:23:17
154Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:24:04
155Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:24:09
156Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:36
157Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:47
158Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:27:40
159Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:58
160Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:28:17
161James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:28:22
162Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:34
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:30:28
164Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:31:02
165Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:33:43
166Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:17
167Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:36:28

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ59pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb47
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie36
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin36
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
7Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe30
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
9Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data24
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM22
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
15Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates20
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
18Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie18
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie18
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
22Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
23Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
25Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
26Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
30Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
31Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
33Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
36Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo24pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
7Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
8Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
12Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo24pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
7Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
8Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
12Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team51:34:20
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Lotto Soudal0:00:25
4Orica - Scott0:01:23
5Trek - Segafredo0:02:53
6UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
8Team Sky
9Astana Pro Team0:03:13
10Cannondale Drapac Team0:03:14
11Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:34
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
13Quick - Step Floors0:05:20
14Bahrain - Merida0:06:02
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:58
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:07:15
17Bora - Hansgrohe0:07:52
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:00
19Team Dimension Data0:09:33
20Direct Energie0:11:12
21Team Sunweb0:12:57
22FDJ0:20:08

Latest on Cyclingnews