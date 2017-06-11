Trending

Jakob Fuglsang wins Criterium du Dauphine

Dane takes final stage ahead of Martin to claim GC victory, Porte settles for second overall

Image 1 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his stage 8 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his stage 8 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Richie Porte crossing the finish line on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte crossing the finish line on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Richie Porte lost the race lead on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Richie Porte lost the race lead on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Richie Porte getting time gaps as he gives chase on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte getting time gaps as he gives chase on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Daniel Martin finished second on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Daniel Martin finished second on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang climbing to victory on the eighth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Jakob Fuglsang climbing to victory on the eighth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Dan Martin making his way up the final climb of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Dan Martin making his way up the final climb of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Fabio Aru and Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Fabio Aru and Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Fabio Aru at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Fabio Aru at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang wins the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Jakob Fuglsang wins the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang soloing to victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Jakob Fuglsang soloing to victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné victory

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

The final podium of the 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné

The final podium of the 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang in yellow after the Critérium du Dauphiné's final stage

Jakob Fuglsang in yellow after the Critérium du Dauphiné's final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang takes the eighth and final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and with it, the overall title.

Jakob Fuglsang takes the eighth and final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and with it, the overall title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski and Simon Clarke at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Michal Kwiatkowski and Simon Clarke at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

The GC riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The GC riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Chris Froome setting the pace himself in the Critérium du Dauphiné finale

Chris Froome setting the pace himself in the Critérium du Dauphiné finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on stage 8

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Warren Barguil at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Warren Barguil at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Richie Porte gets low rounding a corner at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte gets low rounding a corner at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton

The Critérium du Dauphiné peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

A thinned-out, lined-out peloton at the Critérium du Dauphiné

A thinned-out, lined-out peloton at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Chris Froome puts in an attack on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Chris Froome puts in an attack on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Chris Froome on the move at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Chris Froome on the move at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Richie Porte at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Richie Porte in pursuit on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte in pursuit on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Petr Vakoc at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Petr Vakoc at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Edvald Boasson Hagen at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Edvald Boasson Hagen at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

BMC Racing warming up ahead of the Critérium du Dauphiné's final stage

BMC Racing warming up ahead of the Critérium du Dauphiné's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Roman Kreuziger setting the pace in the Critérium du Dauphiné finale

Roman Kreuziger setting the pace in the Critérium du Dauphiné finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Ben Swift putting in the work on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Ben Swift putting in the work on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Nils Politt at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nils Politt at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Daniel Navarro on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Daniel Navarro on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Esteban Chaves in the Critérium du Dauphiné finale

Esteban Chaves in the Critérium du Dauphiné finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Fränk Schleck visiting the Critérium du Dauphiné

Fränk Schleck visiting the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Action heating up in the GC group on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Action heating up in the GC group on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Alejandro Valverde stretches his legs at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Alejandro Valverde stretches his legs at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Chris Froome at the front on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Chris Froome at the front on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Roman Kreuziger leading the way on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Roman Kreuziger leading the way on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Tony Gallopin and Warren Barguil at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Tony Gallopin and Warren Barguil at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Richie Porte chasing at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte chasing at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The short final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné had a bit of everything. Four mountain passes and multiple storylines were crammed into 115 breathless kilometres of racing, as Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) triumphed at Plateau de Solaison to snatch the overall race victory from Richie Porte (BMC) by just 10 seconds, while Chris Froome (Sky) faded in the closing kilometres to fall short of a podium place.

Porte set out from Albertville with a lead of 1:02 over Froome atop the general classification, and doubtless expected his former teammate to be the principal threat to his yellow jersey, but instead it was Fuglsang who emerged as the main challenger – and, eventually, the victor – on the final haul to the stage 8 finish line after Porte had been distanced by the podium contenders on the penultimate ascent, the Col de la Colombière.

When Froome hit the front of the reduced leading group at the base of Plateau de Solaison, with Porte chasing at a deficit of 1:30, it looked as though the Dauphiné was about to bend to his will. Seven kilometres from the summit, however, Fuglsang danced clear in the company of Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and the dynamic of the race suddenly changed.

Fuglsang proceeded to edge clear of Martin, who nonetheless kept pace with the Dane thereafter to finish second on the stage, 12 seconds down. Although Froome continued to set the tempo in the group of favourites, he was steadily conceding ground both to Fuglsang, who was 30 seconds clear with five kilometres to go, and to Porte, who was a minute down at the same juncture.

On the upper ramps of the climb, Fuglsang was still tapping out a metronomic pace, while Froome was betraying signs of suffering. Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) were sufficiently emboldened as to attack Froome with 3 kilometres to go, just as Porte was bridging back up to him. Meintjes sparkled as the gradient bit, and he danced his way to third on the stage, 27 seconds down.

Having produced a measured fightback, Porte looked to have salvaged his maillot jaune as he entered the final three kilometres, but up front Fuglsang was still piling on the pressure and maintaining an advantage of around a minute over the Australian. Fuglsang never once faltered in the closing kilometres and proceeded to claim stage honours, before enduring an anxious wait for Porte to finish.

With 1500 metres to go, Porte accelerated and shed himself of Froome, but impressive though his turn of speed was, he was unable to make inroads into Fuglsang's lead. He crossed the line in seventh place on the stage, precisely 1:15 behind Fuglsang, who claimed the overall Critérium du Dauphiné victory by 10 seconds thanks to the stage winner's 10-second time bonus.

Froome came home in eighth place, 1:36 down, and his travails in the final kilometre or so were such that he slipped to fourth overall, as Dan Martin deservedly moved onto the GC podium for the second successive year after an aggressive afternoon of racing.

Other attackers were less fortunate. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had kickstarted the denouement by sallying clear on the Colombière with Fabio Aru (Astana), but the Spaniard conceded 3 minutes to drop to 10th overall. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had tracked all the important moves until the final climb, but he dropped out of the top 10 altogether after cracking in the finale. It was that kind of day, and it belonged, rather unexpectedly, to Jakob Fuglsang.

So often a supporting act, Fuglsang's stage win on Friday was his first-ever WorldTour win, and he admitted to a degree of surprise at claiming two more in the Alps on Sunday. "I don't know what to say," Fuglsang smiled. "We tried to keep our GC, that was the plan of the day, but it came down to a big, big, big fight and with me and Fabio we played it really good, and then of course also we had a few things that played in our favour. Froome had to pull after Fabio and Valverde and he went so hard. In the end, Daniel Martin attacked and I just followed."

How it unfolded

Ever since Contador almost blew the 2011 Tour de France apart on the road to Alpe d'Huez, ASO has increasingly warmed to the value of short mountain stages as a means of animating its races, and Sunday's final leg of the Dauphiné was a further indication of the success of the format.

The attacking began on the first ascent, the Col des Saisies, where Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) led alone over the top, having jumped away from an unwieldy early break, but of greater interest were the probing accelerations of Froome and Valverde, which served to rid Porte of most of his teammates.

The dose was repeated on the second-category Col des Aravis, where Froome produced another fierce acceleration after his teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and David López had infiltrated an earlier counter-attack on the climb. Froome began the descent in the company of Kwiatkowki, but they were soon reeled in by the yellow jersey group. Shortly afterwards, Gallopin, too, was pegged back, and with 50 kilometres to go, Porte and all of his challengers were in a leading group of 22 riders.

The brief détente came to an end on the slopes of the mighty Col de la Colombière, where Valverde and Aru punched clear. The Sardinian was particularly impressive as they opened a lead of a minute over the yellow jersey group, and their attack prompted Martin, Fuglsang and Bardet to launch a counter-offensive of their own and close to within 30 seconds. This chasing trio were in turn joined by a Contador-led group towards the top of the Colombière, but it was notable that neither Porte nor Froome elected to follow when the Spaniard accelerated.

Instead, an apparently struggling Froome stayed rooted to Porte's wheel and the race leader, for his part, seemed unsure of how best to proceed. Less than a kilometre from the summit, Froome unleashed a fierce acceleration that brought him clear of Porte, and it looked as though the Australian had fallen victim to a form of rope-a-dope, as Froome proceeded to bridge across to Contador, Fuglsang, Martin and company on the descent of the Colombière.

On the approach to the foot of the final, hors categorie haul to Plateau de Solaison, Valverde and Aru had just 10 seconds in hand on the Froome and Fuglsang group, while Porte had only youngsters Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) for company as he gave chase some 1:30 behind.

It seemed a straightforward pursuit between Porte and Froome, but nothing is ever straightforward on the final day of the Dauphiné. A race that is supposed to provide indications for the Tour instead leaves us with more questions than answers.

Porte's form all week looked that of a Tour winner in waiting, and his pursuit on the final climb was steadfast, yet squandering Dauphiné victory in this could allow some familiar doubts to seep into his psyche ahead of La Grande Boucle.

Froome, for whatever reason, is clearly not (yet) the man of 2016, far less of 2013 or 2015, and his rivals will have taken heart from his struggles here. Contador and Valverde are others shy of their best, but Martin, in particular, Aru and Bardet will all be encouraged by how their races played ultimately out.

And Fuglsang, seventh overall on his sole GC tilt at the 2013 Tour d France, will hope that he has done enough to merit co-leadership (at the very least) in Astana's Tour team. "It's still a long way to the Tour. I'm really happy with my condition now, and we'll have to see if I'm too far already. I'll have to take it easy until the Tour," he said. "As it looks now, me and Fabio we be a couple in the Tour, and we'll have a strong team for GC."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3:26:20
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:36
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:10
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:28
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:43
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:48
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:09
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:05
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:21
18Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:22
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
21Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:09:21
23Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:04
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:11:40
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:12:00
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:17
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:57
29Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
31Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:47
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:15:13
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:35
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:15:45
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:00
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:51
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:57
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:17:47
40Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:17:54
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:00
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:18:05
44Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:37
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:19:04
46Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:26
47Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:29
48Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:45
50Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:03
51Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:23
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:37
53Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:21:49
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
55Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
56Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
57Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
60Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:07
61Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:37
62Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:32
64Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:24:56
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:23
66Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:22
67Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
68Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
72Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
75Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
76Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
77Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
80Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
81Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
82Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
83Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
84Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
87Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
91Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
100Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
101Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
102Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
104Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
108Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
109Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:50
110Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
111Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:10
112Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
113Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
114Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
115Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
116Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
117Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:13
119Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:25
120Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
121Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:27:40
123Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:28
124Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:06
125Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:49
OTLGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:57
OTLDavide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
OTLCyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:28
OTLAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:34:24
OTLAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:34:59
OTLSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:33

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors12
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col des Saisies, km 30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates8
3Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Aravis, km 56
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb3
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de la Colombière, km 80.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors6
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 4 (HC) Plateau de Solaison, km 115
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors12
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale10:36:28
2Astana Pro Team0:00:30
3Trek-Segafredo0:03:26
4Lotto Soudal0:04:36
5UAE Team Emirates0:11:36
6Orica-Scott0:17:20
7Movistar Team0:19:09
8Team Sunweb0:19:39
9BMC Racing Team0:22:57
10Quick-Step Floors0:24:16
11Team Sky0:24:49
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:12
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:48
14Team Dimension Data0:29:30
15Cannondale-Drapac Team0:30:26
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:48
17Bahrain-Merida0:38:51
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:38
19Direct Energie0:46:30
20Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:46:57
21Katusha-Alpecin0:53:16
22FDJ1:04:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team29:05:54
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:32
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:33
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:32
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:12
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:08
10Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:04:40
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:20
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:03
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:09:02
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:03
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:16
16Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:45
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:36
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:44
19Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:16:38
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:47
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:05
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:15
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:19
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:04
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:26:09
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:26:41
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:27:13
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:45
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:28:53
31Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:30:32
32Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:21
33Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:16
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:32:48
35Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:33:13
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:17
37Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:34:35
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:34:48
39Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:00
40Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:51
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:37:09
42Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:37:11
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:37:20
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:37:50
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:42:01
46Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:42:46
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:42:58
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:29
49Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:57
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:33
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:19
52Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:48:15
53Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:34
54Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:49:50
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:01
56Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:32
57Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:53:47
58Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:32
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:46
60Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:55:47
61Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:12
62Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:56:23
63Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:27
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:32
65Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:56:38
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:56:51
67Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:57:13
68Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:57:31
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:45
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:59:57
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:01:01
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1:01:14
73Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:03:43
74Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:49
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:12
76Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:04:27
77Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:04:33
78Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:34
79Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:04:41
80Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:04:47
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1:04:58
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:05:01
83Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:13
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:06:15
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:06:18
86Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:24
87Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:07:16
88Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:08:24
89Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:03
90Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:28
91Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ1:10:11
92Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:10:25
93Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:10:48
94Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:23
95Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:11:53
96Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:12:48
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:13:40
98Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:14:39
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:15:01
100Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:33
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:57
102Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:17:09
103Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:17:40
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:18:04
105Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:20:47
106Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:48
107Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data1:21:10
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb1:22:30
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:38
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:20
111Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:25:33
112Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:25:47
113Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:29:05
114Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb1:29:55
115Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:05
116Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:48
117Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:34:12
118Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1:34:23
119Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:35:20
120Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:35:43
121Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:36:12
122Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1:39:48
123Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:39:57
124Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:41:31
125Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:44:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ59pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb47
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team36
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
5Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates32
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team27
7Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe25
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data24
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM22
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
13Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
15Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie18
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors17
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
24Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10
26Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team10
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo8
29Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
32Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
33Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
34Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
35Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo44pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
3Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates29
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team26
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors24
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky21
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal15
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
16Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
17Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
18Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie6
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data6
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data3
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb3
28Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
29Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
31Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
33Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2
34Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
35Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
36Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott1
38Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe29:08:26
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:31
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:30
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:31
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:44
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:12
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:28:00
9Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:34:19
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:35:18
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:40:14
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:57
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:25
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:00
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:14
16Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:53:15
17Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:40
18Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:55
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:54:41
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:57:25
21Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:01:17
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:01:55
23Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:02
24Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:02:15
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:04:44
26Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:31
27Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ1:07:39
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:07:53
29Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:09:21
30Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:12:07
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:01
32Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:14:25
33Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:22:48
34Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:15
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:32:48
36Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:33:11
37Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:33:40
38Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:38:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale87:44:22
2Lotto Soudal0:07:27
3Astana Pro Team0:08:36
4Trek-Segafredo0:09:39
5Orica-Scott0:19:11
6Movistar Team0:21:49
7UAE Team Emirates0:24:26
8BMC Racing Team0:37:02
9Team Sky0:37:33
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:11
11Quick-Step Floors0:58:29
12Team Sunweb0:58:58
13Cannondale-Drapac Team1:00:17
14Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:09:42
15Bahrain-Merida1:25:27
16Team Dimension Data1:32:15
17Bora-Hansgrohe1:36:31
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:38:44
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:45:07
20Direct Energie1:56:57
21Katusha-Alpecin1:58:56
22FDJ3:19:10

