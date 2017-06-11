Jakob Fuglsang wins Criterium du Dauphine
Dane takes final stage ahead of Martin to claim GC victory, Porte settles for second overall
Stage 8: Albertville - Plateau de Solaison
The short final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné had a bit of everything. Four mountain passes and multiple storylines were crammed into 115 breathless kilometres of racing, as Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) triumphed at Plateau de Solaison to snatch the overall race victory from Richie Porte (BMC) by just 10 seconds, while Chris Froome (Sky) faded in the closing kilometres to fall short of a podium place.
Porte set out from Albertville with a lead of 1:02 over Froome atop the general classification, and doubtless expected his former teammate to be the principal threat to his yellow jersey, but instead it was Fuglsang who emerged as the main challenger – and, eventually, the victor – on the final haul to the stage 8 finish line after Porte had been distanced by the podium contenders on the penultimate ascent, the Col de la Colombière.
When Froome hit the front of the reduced leading group at the base of Plateau de Solaison, with Porte chasing at a deficit of 1:30, it looked as though the Dauphiné was about to bend to his will. Seven kilometres from the summit, however, Fuglsang danced clear in the company of Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and the dynamic of the race suddenly changed.
Fuglsang proceeded to edge clear of Martin, who nonetheless kept pace with the Dane thereafter to finish second on the stage, 12 seconds down. Although Froome continued to set the tempo in the group of favourites, he was steadily conceding ground both to Fuglsang, who was 30 seconds clear with five kilometres to go, and to Porte, who was a minute down at the same juncture.
On the upper ramps of the climb, Fuglsang was still tapping out a metronomic pace, while Froome was betraying signs of suffering. Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) were sufficiently emboldened as to attack Froome with 3 kilometres to go, just as Porte was bridging back up to him. Meintjes sparkled as the gradient bit, and he danced his way to third on the stage, 27 seconds down.
Having produced a measured fightback, Porte looked to have salvaged his maillot jaune as he entered the final three kilometres, but up front Fuglsang was still piling on the pressure and maintaining an advantage of around a minute over the Australian. Fuglsang never once faltered in the closing kilometres and proceeded to claim stage honours, before enduring an anxious wait for Porte to finish.
With 1500 metres to go, Porte accelerated and shed himself of Froome, but impressive though his turn of speed was, he was unable to make inroads into Fuglsang's lead. He crossed the line in seventh place on the stage, precisely 1:15 behind Fuglsang, who claimed the overall Critérium du Dauphiné victory by 10 seconds thanks to the stage winner's 10-second time bonus.
Froome came home in eighth place, 1:36 down, and his travails in the final kilometre or so were such that he slipped to fourth overall, as Dan Martin deservedly moved onto the GC podium for the second successive year after an aggressive afternoon of racing.
Other attackers were less fortunate. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had kickstarted the denouement by sallying clear on the Colombière with Fabio Aru (Astana), but the Spaniard conceded 3 minutes to drop to 10th overall. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had tracked all the important moves until the final climb, but he dropped out of the top 10 altogether after cracking in the finale. It was that kind of day, and it belonged, rather unexpectedly, to Jakob Fuglsang.
So often a supporting act, Fuglsang's stage win on Friday was his first-ever WorldTour win, and he admitted to a degree of surprise at claiming two more in the Alps on Sunday. "I don't know what to say," Fuglsang smiled. "We tried to keep our GC, that was the plan of the day, but it came down to a big, big, big fight and with me and Fabio we played it really good, and then of course also we had a few things that played in our favour. Froome had to pull after Fabio and Valverde and he went so hard. In the end, Daniel Martin attacked and I just followed."
How it unfolded
Ever since Contador almost blew the 2011 Tour de France apart on the road to Alpe d'Huez, ASO has increasingly warmed to the value of short mountain stages as a means of animating its races, and Sunday's final leg of the Dauphiné was a further indication of the success of the format.
The attacking began on the first ascent, the Col des Saisies, where Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) led alone over the top, having jumped away from an unwieldy early break, but of greater interest were the probing accelerations of Froome and Valverde, which served to rid Porte of most of his teammates.
The dose was repeated on the second-category Col des Aravis, where Froome produced another fierce acceleration after his teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and David López had infiltrated an earlier counter-attack on the climb. Froome began the descent in the company of Kwiatkowki, but they were soon reeled in by the yellow jersey group. Shortly afterwards, Gallopin, too, was pegged back, and with 50 kilometres to go, Porte and all of his challengers were in a leading group of 22 riders.
The brief détente came to an end on the slopes of the mighty Col de la Colombière, where Valverde and Aru punched clear. The Sardinian was particularly impressive as they opened a lead of a minute over the yellow jersey group, and their attack prompted Martin, Fuglsang and Bardet to launch a counter-offensive of their own and close to within 30 seconds. This chasing trio were in turn joined by a Contador-led group towards the top of the Colombière, but it was notable that neither Porte nor Froome elected to follow when the Spaniard accelerated.
Instead, an apparently struggling Froome stayed rooted to Porte's wheel and the race leader, for his part, seemed unsure of how best to proceed. Less than a kilometre from the summit, Froome unleashed a fierce acceleration that brought him clear of Porte, and it looked as though the Australian had fallen victim to a form of rope-a-dope, as Froome proceeded to bridge across to Contador, Fuglsang, Martin and company on the descent of the Colombière.
On the approach to the foot of the final, hors categorie haul to Plateau de Solaison, Valverde and Aru had just 10 seconds in hand on the Froome and Fuglsang group, while Porte had only youngsters Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) for company as he gave chase some 1:30 behind.
It seemed a straightforward pursuit between Porte and Froome, but nothing is ever straightforward on the final day of the Dauphiné. A race that is supposed to provide indications for the Tour instead leaves us with more questions than answers.
Porte's form all week looked that of a Tour winner in waiting, and his pursuit on the final climb was steadfast, yet squandering Dauphiné victory in this could allow some familiar doubts to seep into his psyche ahead of La Grande Boucle.
Froome, for whatever reason, is clearly not (yet) the man of 2016, far less of 2013 or 2015, and his rivals will have taken heart from his struggles here. Contador and Valverde are others shy of their best, but Martin, in particular, Aru and Bardet will all be encouraged by how their races played ultimately out.
And Fuglsang, seventh overall on his sole GC tilt at the 2013 Tour d France, will hope that he has done enough to merit co-leadership (at the very least) in Astana's Tour team. "It's still a long way to the Tour. I'm really happy with my condition now, and we'll have to see if I'm too far already. I'll have to take it easy until the Tour," he said. "As it looks now, me and Fabio we be a couple in the Tour, and we'll have a strong team for GC."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3:26:20
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:44
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:10
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:28
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:43
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:48
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:09
|16
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:05
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:21
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:22
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:09:21
|23
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:04
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:40
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:12:00
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:17
|28
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:57
|29
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|31
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:47
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:15:13
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:35
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:45
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:00
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:51
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:57
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:47
|40
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:17:54
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:00
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:18:05
|44
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:37
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:19:04
|46
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:26
|47
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:29
|48
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:45
|50
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:03
|51
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:23
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:37
|53
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:21:49
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|55
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|56
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:07
|61
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:37
|62
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:32
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:24:56
|65
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:23
|66
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:22
|67
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|77
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|81
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|91
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|93
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|108
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|109
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:50
|110
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|111
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:10
|112
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:13
|119
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:25
|120
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|122
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:40
|123
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:28
|124
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:06
|125
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:49
|OTL
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:57
|OTL
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|OTL
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:28
|OTL
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:34:24
|OTL
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:34:59
|OTL
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:36:28
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:26
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:36
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:36
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:17:20
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:19:09
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:19:39
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:57
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:16
|11
|Team Sky
|0:24:49
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:12
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:48
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:29:30
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac Team
|0:30:26
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:48
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:51
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:38
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:46:30
|20
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:46:57
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:16
|22
|FDJ
|1:04:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29:05:54
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:32
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|10
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:40
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:20
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:03
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:09:02
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:03
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:16
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:45
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:36
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:44
|19
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:38
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:47
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:05
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:15
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:19
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:04
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:26:09
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:41
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:27:13
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:45
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:28:53
|31
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:30:32
|32
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:21
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:16
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:48
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:13
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:17
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:35
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:48
|39
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:00
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:51
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:37:09
|42
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:37:11
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:37:20
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:37:50
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:01
|46
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:42:46
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:42:58
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:29
|49
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:57
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:33
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:19
|52
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:48:15
|53
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:34
|54
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:50
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:50:01
|56
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:32
|57
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:53:47
|58
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:54:32
|59
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:54:46
|60
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:55:47
|61
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:12
|62
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:23
|63
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:27
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:32
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:38
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:56:51
|67
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:13
|68
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:31
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:45
|70
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:59:57
|71
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:01:01
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|1:01:14
|73
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:43
|74
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:03:49
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:12
|76
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:27
|77
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:33
|78
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:34
|79
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:04:41
|80
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:04:47
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:04:58
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:01
|83
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:13
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:06:15
|85
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:06:18
|86
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:24
|87
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:07:16
|88
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:08:24
|89
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:03
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:09:28
|91
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1:10:11
|92
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:25
|93
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:10:48
|94
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:23
|95
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:11:53
|96
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:12:48
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:13:40
|98
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:14:39
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:01
|100
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:33
|101
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:16:57
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:09
|103
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:17:40
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:04
|105
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:47
|106
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:48
|107
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|1:21:10
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:22:30
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:38
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:20
|111
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:25:33
|112
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:25:47
|113
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:29:05
|114
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:29:55
|115
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:05
|116
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:48
|117
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:34:12
|118
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1:34:23
|119
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:35:20
|120
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:43
|121
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:36:12
|122
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:39:48
|123
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:39:57
|124
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41:31
|125
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:44:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|59
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|7
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|11
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|13
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|15
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|19
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|22
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|26
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|32
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|33
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|34
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|35
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|37
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|16
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|17
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|3
|26
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|3
|28
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|29
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|34
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|35
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|36
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|1
|38
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29:08:26
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:31
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:30
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:31
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:44
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:12
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:28:00
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:34:19
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:35:18
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:40:14
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:57
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:25
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:00
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:14
|16
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:53:15
|17
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:40
|18
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:55
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:41
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:57:25
|21
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:01:17
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:55
|23
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:02
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:02:15
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:04:44
|26
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:31
|27
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1:07:39
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:53
|29
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:09:21
|30
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:12:07
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:01
|32
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:14:25
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:48
|34
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:15
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:32:48
|36
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:11
|37
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:33:40
|38
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:38:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|87:44:22
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:27
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:36
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:39
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:19:11
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:21:49
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:26
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:02
|9
|Team Sky
|0:37:33
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:11
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:58:29
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:58:58
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac Team
|1:00:17
|14
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:09:42
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:25:27
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|1:32:15
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:36:31
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:38:44
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:45:07
|20
|Direct Energie
|1:56:57
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:58:56
|22
|FDJ
|3:19:10
