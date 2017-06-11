Image 1 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his stage 8 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Richie Porte crossing the finish line on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Richie Porte lost the race lead on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Richie Porte getting time gaps as he gives chase on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Daniel Martin finished second on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The short final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné had a bit of everything. Four mountain passes and multiple storylines were crammed into 115 breathless kilometres of racing, as Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) triumphed at Plateau de Solaison to snatch the overall race victory from Richie Porte (BMC) by just 10 seconds, while Chris Froome (Sky) faded in the closing kilometres to fall short of a podium place.

Porte set out from Albertville with a lead of 1:02 over Froome atop the general classification, and doubtless expected his former teammate to be the principal threat to his yellow jersey, but instead it was Fuglsang who emerged as the main challenger – and, eventually, the victor – on the final haul to the stage 8 finish line after Porte had been distanced by the podium contenders on the penultimate ascent, the Col de la Colombière.

When Froome hit the front of the reduced leading group at the base of Plateau de Solaison, with Porte chasing at a deficit of 1:30, it looked as though the Dauphiné was about to bend to his will. Seven kilometres from the summit, however, Fuglsang danced clear in the company of Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and the dynamic of the race suddenly changed.

Fuglsang proceeded to edge clear of Martin, who nonetheless kept pace with the Dane thereafter to finish second on the stage, 12 seconds down. Although Froome continued to set the tempo in the group of favourites, he was steadily conceding ground both to Fuglsang, who was 30 seconds clear with five kilometres to go, and to Porte, who was a minute down at the same juncture.

On the upper ramps of the climb, Fuglsang was still tapping out a metronomic pace, while Froome was betraying signs of suffering. Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) were sufficiently emboldened as to attack Froome with 3 kilometres to go, just as Porte was bridging back up to him. Meintjes sparkled as the gradient bit, and he danced his way to third on the stage, 27 seconds down.

Having produced a measured fightback, Porte looked to have salvaged his maillot jaune as he entered the final three kilometres, but up front Fuglsang was still piling on the pressure and maintaining an advantage of around a minute over the Australian. Fuglsang never once faltered in the closing kilometres and proceeded to claim stage honours, before enduring an anxious wait for Porte to finish.

With 1500 metres to go, Porte accelerated and shed himself of Froome, but impressive though his turn of speed was, he was unable to make inroads into Fuglsang's lead. He crossed the line in seventh place on the stage, precisely 1:15 behind Fuglsang, who claimed the overall Critérium du Dauphiné victory by 10 seconds thanks to the stage winner's 10-second time bonus.

Froome came home in eighth place, 1:36 down, and his travails in the final kilometre or so were such that he slipped to fourth overall, as Dan Martin deservedly moved onto the GC podium for the second successive year after an aggressive afternoon of racing.

Other attackers were less fortunate. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had kickstarted the denouement by sallying clear on the Colombière with Fabio Aru (Astana), but the Spaniard conceded 3 minutes to drop to 10th overall. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had tracked all the important moves until the final climb, but he dropped out of the top 10 altogether after cracking in the finale. It was that kind of day, and it belonged, rather unexpectedly, to Jakob Fuglsang.

So often a supporting act, Fuglsang's stage win on Friday was his first-ever WorldTour win, and he admitted to a degree of surprise at claiming two more in the Alps on Sunday. "I don't know what to say," Fuglsang smiled. "We tried to keep our GC, that was the plan of the day, but it came down to a big, big, big fight and with me and Fabio we played it really good, and then of course also we had a few things that played in our favour. Froome had to pull after Fabio and Valverde and he went so hard. In the end, Daniel Martin attacked and I just followed."

How it unfolded

Ever since Contador almost blew the 2011 Tour de France apart on the road to Alpe d'Huez, ASO has increasingly warmed to the value of short mountain stages as a means of animating its races, and Sunday's final leg of the Dauphiné was a further indication of the success of the format.

The attacking began on the first ascent, the Col des Saisies, where Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) led alone over the top, having jumped away from an unwieldy early break, but of greater interest were the probing accelerations of Froome and Valverde, which served to rid Porte of most of his teammates.

The dose was repeated on the second-category Col des Aravis, where Froome produced another fierce acceleration after his teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and David López had infiltrated an earlier counter-attack on the climb. Froome began the descent in the company of Kwiatkowki, but they were soon reeled in by the yellow jersey group. Shortly afterwards, Gallopin, too, was pegged back, and with 50 kilometres to go, Porte and all of his challengers were in a leading group of 22 riders.

The brief détente came to an end on the slopes of the mighty Col de la Colombière, where Valverde and Aru punched clear. The Sardinian was particularly impressive as they opened a lead of a minute over the yellow jersey group, and their attack prompted Martin, Fuglsang and Bardet to launch a counter-offensive of their own and close to within 30 seconds. This chasing trio were in turn joined by a Contador-led group towards the top of the Colombière, but it was notable that neither Porte nor Froome elected to follow when the Spaniard accelerated.

Instead, an apparently struggling Froome stayed rooted to Porte's wheel and the race leader, for his part, seemed unsure of how best to proceed. Less than a kilometre from the summit, Froome unleashed a fierce acceleration that brought him clear of Porte, and it looked as though the Australian had fallen victim to a form of rope-a-dope, as Froome proceeded to bridge across to Contador, Fuglsang, Martin and company on the descent of the Colombière.

On the approach to the foot of the final, hors categorie haul to Plateau de Solaison, Valverde and Aru had just 10 seconds in hand on the Froome and Fuglsang group, while Porte had only youngsters Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) for company as he gave chase some 1:30 behind.

It seemed a straightforward pursuit between Porte and Froome, but nothing is ever straightforward on the final day of the Dauphiné. A race that is supposed to provide indications for the Tour instead leaves us with more questions than answers.

Porte's form all week looked that of a Tour winner in waiting, and his pursuit on the final climb was steadfast, yet squandering Dauphiné victory in this could allow some familiar doubts to seep into his psyche ahead of La Grande Boucle.

Froome, for whatever reason, is clearly not (yet) the man of 2016, far less of 2013 or 2015, and his rivals will have taken heart from his struggles here. Contador and Valverde are others shy of their best, but Martin, in particular, Aru and Bardet will all be encouraged by how their races played ultimately out.

And Fuglsang, seventh overall on his sole GC tilt at the 2013 Tour d France, will hope that he has done enough to merit co-leadership (at the very least) in Astana's Tour team. "It's still a long way to the Tour. I'm really happy with my condition now, and we'll have to see if I'm too far already. I'll have to take it easy until the Tour," he said. "As it looks now, me and Fabio we be a couple in the Tour, and we'll have a strong team for GC."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:26:20 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:44 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:36 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:10 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:28 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:43 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:48 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:09 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:05 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:21 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:22 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 21 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:09:21 23 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:04 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:40 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:12:00 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:17 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:57 29 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:47 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:15:13 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:35 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:45 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:00 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:51 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:57 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:17:47 40 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:17:54 42 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:00 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:18:05 44 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:37 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:19:04 46 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:26 47 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:29 48 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:45 50 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:03 51 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:23 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:37 53 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:21:49 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 55 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 56 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 57 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:07 61 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:37 62 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:32 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:24:56 65 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:23 66 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:22 67 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 68 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 71 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 72 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 76 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 77 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 81 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 91 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 102 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 104 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 107 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 108 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 109 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:50 110 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 111 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:10 112 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 113 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 114 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 115 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:13 119 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:25 120 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 121 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:27:40 123 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:28 124 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:06 125 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:49 OTL Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:57 OTL Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ OTL Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:28 OTL Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:34:24 OTL Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:59 OTL Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:33

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 12 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col des Saisies, km 30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Aravis, km 56 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 3 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de la Colombière, km 80.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 6 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 (HC) Plateau de Solaison, km 115 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 12 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 10:36:28 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26 4 Lotto Soudal 0:04:36 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:36 6 Orica-Scott 0:17:20 7 Movistar Team 0:19:09 8 Team Sunweb 0:19:39 9 BMC Racing Team 0:22:57 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:24:16 11 Team Sky 0:24:49 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:12 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:48 14 Team Dimension Data 0:29:30 15 Cannondale-Drapac Team 0:30:26 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:48 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:38:51 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:38 19 Direct Energie 0:46:30 20 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:46:57 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:16 22 FDJ 1:04:02

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29:05:54 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:32 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:33 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:32 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:08 10 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:20 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:03 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:09:02 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:03 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:16 16 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:45 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:36 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:44 19 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:38 20 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:47 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:05 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:15 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:19 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:04 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:26:09 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:41 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:27:13 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:45 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:28:53 31 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:30:32 32 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:21 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:16 34 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:48 35 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:13 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:17 37 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:35 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:34:48 39 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:00 40 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:51 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:37:09 42 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:37:11 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:37:20 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:37:50 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:42:01 46 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:42:46 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:42:58 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:29 49 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:57 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:33 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:19 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:48:15 53 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:34 54 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:50 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:01 56 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:50:32 57 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:53:47 58 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:32 59 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:46 60 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:55:47 61 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:12 62 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:23 63 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:27 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:32 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:38 66 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:56:51 67 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:13 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:31 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:45 70 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:59:57 71 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:01:01 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:01:14 73 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:03:43 74 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:49 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:12 76 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:04:27 77 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:04:33 78 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:34 79 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:04:41 80 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:04:47 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:04:58 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:01 83 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:13 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:06:15 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:06:18 86 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:24 87 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:07:16 88 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:08:24 89 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:03 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:28 91 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1:10:11 92 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:10:25 93 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:10:48 94 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:23 95 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:11:53 96 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:12:48 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:13:40 98 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:14:39 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:01 100 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:33 101 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:57 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:09 103 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:17:40 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:18:04 105 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:47 106 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:48 107 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 1:21:10 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:22:30 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:38 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:20 111 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:25:33 112 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:25:47 113 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:29:05 114 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:29:55 115 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:05 116 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:48 117 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:34:12 118 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1:34:23 119 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:35:20 120 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:43 121 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:36:12 122 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:39:48 123 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:39:57 124 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:41:31 125 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:44:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 59 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 5 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 32 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 27 7 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 13 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 15 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 17 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 15 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 26 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 29 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 32 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 33 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 34 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 35 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 36 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 3 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 29 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 24 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 15 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 16 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 17 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 6 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 6 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 24 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 3 26 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 3 28 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 29 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 31 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 34 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 35 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 36 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 1 38 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 39 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 40 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29:08:26 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:31 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:30 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:31 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:44 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:12 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:28:00 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:34:19 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:35:18 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:40:14 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:57 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:25 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:00 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:14 16 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:53:15 17 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:40 18 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:55 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:41 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:57:25 21 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:01:17 22 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:01:55 23 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:02 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:02:15 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:04:44 26 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:31 27 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1:07:39 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:07:53 29 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:09:21 30 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:12:07 31 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:01 32 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:14:25 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:48 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:15 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:32:48 36 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:11 37 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:33:40 38 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:38:59