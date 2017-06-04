Image 1 of 45 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) won the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné thanks to yet another strong, clever ride from the break of the day.

The Belgian is a breakaway expert, having won on the Stelvio at the Giro d'Italia in 2012 and on Mont Ventoux at the 2016 Tour de France. He did it again Sunday, and was rewarded with the stage victory and the first leader's yellow jersey.

This time De Gendt won alone after dropping Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) on the final climb outside Saint-Étienne. Domont finished 45 seconds behind. 12 seconds later, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won a three-man sprint for third, with the peloton, containing all the big-name overall contenders, just behind.

De Gendt and Domont were part of a seven-rider breakaway that included Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Silvio Herklotz (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Delio Fernandez and Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille). They quickly opened a six-minute lead as the peloton hesitated with its chase, making a fatal mistake.

De Gendt and Domont looked the strongest in the break and dropped their companions with two laps of the hilly 15-kilometre finishing circuit left to race. The Dimension Data and Orica-Scott teams tried to lead the chase on the rolling circuits for their respective fast finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Daryl Impey but they had little help and the peloton left it too late and with too much to do. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) all preferred to stay protected in the peloton, keeping their legs fresh for the rest of the weeklong stage race.

Smelling victory, De Gendt then dispatched Domont on the final climb, dived down the descent back to Saint-Étienne and enjoyed his solo win.

He was the first to the top of every climb and so also won the red and white polka-dot jersey. His stage win also gave him the green points jersey. Only his age stopped him also taking the best young rider's white jersey, which went to Pierre Latour, who finished fourth on the stage.

"I was going for the mountains jersey but now I can't wear it because I've got the yellow jersey," De Gendt joked.

"It's great to finally win a stage at the Dauphine. I've tried a few times over the years and now I've finally got one."

"I felt good all day and the start was really hard, so I knew I had a good chance to be in the break. We were seven good guys and so at one point we had six minutes and on this finishing circuit, you can't really chase because we can go as fast as the peloton."

"I think I've got a good chance to keep the jersey until the time trial or even longer. It's great publicity for the team and so we'll try to keep it. Yellow for a few days is always nice."

De Gendt will wear the leader's yellow jersey on Monday's second stage from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc. It includes three climbs midway through the 171km of racing but they should not be a problem for De Gendt and his Lotto Soudal team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:17:04 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 41 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 42 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 46 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 47 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 49 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 52 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 54 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:09 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 66 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 75 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 76 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 77 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 79 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:53 80 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:59 82 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:37 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:24 85 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 86 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 87 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 90 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 91 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 92 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:24 94 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:45 95 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 98 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 99 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:51 101 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:08:07 102 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 103 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 105 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 109 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 112 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 119 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 123 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 125 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:12 127 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:11 128 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:13 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:30 130 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:08 131 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 132 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 138 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 139 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 142 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 145 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 146 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 148 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 149 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 150 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 151 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:01 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 155 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 157 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 158 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 161 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 164 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 165 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 166 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 167 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 168 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 169 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 170 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 171 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 172 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 173 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 174 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:18 DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col du Pilon, km 11.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de la Roche, km 57 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Périgneux, km 61.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte de Saint-Romain-Les-Atheux, km 94.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 4) Côte de Tarentaise, km 110.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Côte de Rochetaillée, km 133.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 3) Côte de Rochetaillée, km 148.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 8 (Cat. 3) Côte de Rochetaillée, km 163.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 12:53:10 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 4 Cannondale-Drapac Team 0:00:59 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Movistar Team 9 Orica-Scott 10 Team Sky 11 Trek-Segafredo 12 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:09 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Quick-Step Floors 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:01 16 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:03 17 Team Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:29 18 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 0:06:45 19 Team Dimension Data 0:06:57 20 Direct Energie 0:07:55 21 Team Sunweb 0:12:55 22 FDJ 0:14:18

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:16:54 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 41 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 42 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 46 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 47 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 49 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 52 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 55 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:19 57 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 68 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 69 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 76 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 77 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 78 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 79 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 81 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:03 82 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:34 85 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 86 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 87 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 90 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 91 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 92 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:34 94 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:55 95 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 98 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 99 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:01 101 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:08:17 102 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 103 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 105 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 109 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 112 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 119 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 123 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 125 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 127 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 128 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:23 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:40 130 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:18 131 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 132 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 138 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 139 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 142 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 145 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 146 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 148 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 149 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 150 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 151 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:11 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 155 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 157 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 158 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 161 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 164 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 165 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 166 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 167 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 168 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 169 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 170 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 171 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 172 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 173 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 174 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 4 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 5 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:18:01 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 21 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 22 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:40 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:27 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:50 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:27 29 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:48 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:54 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:10 33 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:11 40 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 42 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:04 45 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 46 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe