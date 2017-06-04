Criterium du Dauphine: De Gendt solos to stage 1 victory
Belgian claims opening stage from the breakaway
Stage 1: Saint-Etienne - Saint-Etienne
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) won the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné thanks to yet another strong, clever ride from the break of the day.
The Belgian is a breakaway expert, having won on the Stelvio at the Giro d'Italia in 2012 and on Mont Ventoux at the 2016 Tour de France. He did it again Sunday, and was rewarded with the stage victory and the first leader's yellow jersey.
This time De Gendt won alone after dropping Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) on the final climb outside Saint-Étienne. Domont finished 45 seconds behind. 12 seconds later, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won a three-man sprint for third, with the peloton, containing all the big-name overall contenders, just behind.
De Gendt and Domont were part of a seven-rider breakaway that included Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Silvio Herklotz (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Delio Fernandez and Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille). They quickly opened a six-minute lead as the peloton hesitated with its chase, making a fatal mistake.
De Gendt and Domont looked the strongest in the break and dropped their companions with two laps of the hilly 15-kilometre finishing circuit left to race. The Dimension Data and Orica-Scott teams tried to lead the chase on the rolling circuits for their respective fast finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Daryl Impey but they had little help and the peloton left it too late and with too much to do. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) all preferred to stay protected in the peloton, keeping their legs fresh for the rest of the weeklong stage race.
Smelling victory, De Gendt then dispatched Domont on the final climb, dived down the descent back to Saint-Étienne and enjoyed his solo win.
He was the first to the top of every climb and so also won the red and white polka-dot jersey. His stage win also gave him the green points jersey. Only his age stopped him also taking the best young rider's white jersey, which went to Pierre Latour, who finished fourth on the stage.
"I was going for the mountains jersey but now I can't wear it because I've got the yellow jersey," De Gendt joked.
"It's great to finally win a stage at the Dauphine. I've tried a few times over the years and now I've finally got one."
"I felt good all day and the start was really hard, so I knew I had a good chance to be in the break. We were seven good guys and so at one point we had six minutes and on this finishing circuit, you can't really chase because we can go as fast as the peloton."
"I think I've got a good chance to keep the jersey until the time trial or even longer. It's great publicity for the team and so we'll try to keep it. Yellow for a few days is always nice."
De Gendt will wear the leader's yellow jersey on Monday's second stage from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc. It includes three climbs midway through the 171km of racing but they should not be a problem for De Gendt and his Lotto Soudal team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:17:04
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|4
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|41
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|45
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|49
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|54
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:09
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|66
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|67
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:53
|80
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|82
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:37
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:24
|85
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|86
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|87
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|90
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|91
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|92
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:24
|94
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:45
|95
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:51
|101
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:08:07
|102
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|103
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|106
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|109
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|112
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|123
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|125
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:12
|127
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:11
|128
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:13
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:30
|130
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:08
|131
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|132
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|135
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|140
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|141
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|145
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|146
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|149
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|150
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|151
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:01
|152
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|154
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|155
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|157
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|161
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|163
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|164
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|165
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|166
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|167
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|168
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|169
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|170
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|171
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|172
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|173
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|174
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:18
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
