Criterium du Dauphine: De Gendt solos to stage 1 victory

Belgian claims opening stage from the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) won the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné thanks to yet another strong, clever ride from the break of the day.

The Belgian is a breakaway expert, having won on the Stelvio at the Giro d'Italia in 2012 and on Mont Ventoux at the 2016 Tour de France. He did it again Sunday, and was rewarded with the stage victory and the first leader's yellow jersey.

This time De Gendt won alone after dropping Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) on the final climb outside Saint-Étienne. Domont finished 45 seconds behind. 12 seconds later, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won a three-man sprint for third, with the peloton, containing all the big-name overall contenders, just behind.

De Gendt and Domont were part of a seven-rider breakaway that included Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Silvio Herklotz (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Delio Fernandez and Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille). They quickly opened a six-minute lead as the peloton hesitated with its chase, making a fatal mistake.

De Gendt and Domont looked the strongest in the break and dropped their companions with two laps of the hilly 15-kilometre finishing circuit left to race. The Dimension Data and Orica-Scott teams tried to lead the chase on the rolling circuits for their respective fast finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Daryl Impey but they had little help and the peloton left it too late and with too much to do. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) all preferred to stay protected in the peloton, keeping their legs fresh for the rest of the weeklong stage race.

Smelling victory, De Gendt then dispatched Domont on the final climb, dived down the descent back to Saint-Étienne and enjoyed his solo win.

He was the first to the top of every climb and so also won the red and white polka-dot jersey. His stage win also gave him the green points jersey. Only his age stopped him also taking the best young rider's white jersey, which went to Pierre Latour, who finished fourth on the stage.

"I was going for the mountains jersey but now I can't wear it because I've got the yellow jersey," De Gendt joked.

"It's great to finally win a stage at the Dauphine. I've tried a few times over the years and now I've finally got one."

"I felt good all day and the start was really hard, so I knew I had a good chance to be in the break. We were seven good guys and so at one point we had six minutes and on this finishing circuit, you can't really chase because we can go as fast as the peloton."

"I think I've got a good chance to keep the jersey until the time trial or even longer. It's great publicity for the team and so we'll try to keep it. Yellow for a few days is always nice."

De Gendt will wear the leader's yellow jersey on Monday's second stage from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc. It includes three climbs midway through the 171km of racing but they should not be a problem for De Gendt and his Lotto Soudal team. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:17:04
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
13Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
23Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
31Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
32Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
41Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
42Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
43David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
46André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
47Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
49Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
51Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
52Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
54Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:09
55Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
56Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
60Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
63Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
64Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
65Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
66Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
75Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
76Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
77Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
79Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:53
80Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:59
82Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
83Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:37
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:24
85Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
86Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
87Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
91Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
92Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
93Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:24
94Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:45
95Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
98James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
100Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:51
101Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:08:07
102Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
103Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
105Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
107Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
109Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
112Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
115Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
119Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
120Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
123Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:12
127Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:11
128Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:13
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:12:30
130Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:08
131Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
132Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
135Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
136Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
138Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
142Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
143Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
145David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
146Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
148Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
149Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
151Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:01
152Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
154Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
155Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
157Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
158Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
159Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
161Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
164Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
165Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
166Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
167Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
168Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
169Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
170Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
171Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
172Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
173Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
174Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
175Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:18
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates8
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col du Pilon, km 11.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de la Roche, km 57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Périgneux, km 61.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte de Saint-Romain-Les-Atheux, km 94.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 4) Côte de Tarentaise, km 110.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Côte de Rochetaillée, km 133.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 3) Côte de Rochetaillée, km 148.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 8 (Cat. 3) Côte de Rochetaillée, km 163.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:53:10
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
3UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
4Cannondale-Drapac Team0:00:59
5Astana Pro Team
6Bahrain-Merida
7BMC Racing Team
8Movistar Team
9Orica-Scott
10Team Sky
11Trek-Segafredo
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:09
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Quick-Step Floors
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:01
16Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:03
17Team Katusha-Alpecin0:04:29
18Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:06:45
19Team Dimension Data0:06:57
20Direct Energie0:07:55
21Team Sunweb0:12:55
22FDJ0:14:18

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:16:54
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:09
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
13Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
23Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
31Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
32Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
41Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
42Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
43David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
46André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
47Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
49Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
51Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
52Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
55Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:19
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
58Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
62Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
65Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
66Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
67Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
68Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
69Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
77Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
78Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
79Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
80Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
81Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:03
82Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
83Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:34
85Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
86Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
87Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
91Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
92Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
93Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:34
94Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:55
95Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
98James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
100Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:01
101Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:08:17
102Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
103Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
105Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
107Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
109Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
112Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
115Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
119Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
120Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
123Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
127Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
128Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:23
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:12:40
130Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:18
131Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
132Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
135Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
136Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
138Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
142Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
143Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
145David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
146Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
148Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
149Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
151Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:11
152Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
154Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
155Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
157Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
158Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
159Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
161Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
164Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
165Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
166Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
167Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
168Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
169Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
170Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
171Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
172Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
173Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
174Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
175Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates8
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
4Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
5Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:18:01
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
11David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
15Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
21Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
22Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:40
24Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:27
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:50
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:27
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:48
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:54
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:10
33Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
34Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:11
40Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
42Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:04
45Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
46Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:53:10
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
3UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
4Cannondale-Drapac Team0:00:59
5Astana Pro Team
6Bahrain-Merida
7BMC Racing Team
8Movistar Team
9Orica-Scott
10Team Sky
11Trek-Segafredo
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:09
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Quick-Step Floors
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:01
16Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:03
17Team Katusha-Alpecin0:04:29
18Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:06:45
19Team Dimension Data0:06:57
20Direct Energie0:07:55
21Team Sunweb0:12:55
22FDJ0:14:18

 

