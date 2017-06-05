Image 1 of 45 Arnaud Démare wins stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Alexander Kristoff finishes second during stage 1 at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko tried a long solo move during stage 2 at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 BMC's Richie Porte and Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 BMC's Richie Porte and Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 BMC's Ben Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Fans run from the smoke show along the route during stage 2 at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Arnaud Demare wins stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Alexander Kristoff finishes second during stage 1 at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko tried a long solo move during stage 2 at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Pierre Latour in the white jersey of best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Thomas De Gendt in the Dauphine's mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli in the Dauphine's green jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Thomas De Gendt in the Dauphine's leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Pierre Latour in the white jersey of best young rider at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Arnaud Demare on the stage 2 podium at Dauphine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Pierre Latour in the white jersey of best young rider at Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Arnaud Demare wins stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Koen Bouwman leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Daniel Martin and Petr Vakoc ride together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 A few words of wisdom for Michael Morkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Chris Froome sits in the bunch with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Oliver Naesen carries as many bidons as he can in his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 The peloton strings out into single file (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Jens Keukeleire collects some bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Peter Kennaugh rides alongside the Orica-Scott team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Katusha's two key riders Alexander Kristoff and Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Alessandro de Marchi and Danilo Wyss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 All smiles for Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Fun and frolics for BMC's Richie Porte and Edward Theuns of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Dan Martin gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Steven de Jongh planning tactics from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Nathan Brown got into the day's break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Lotto-Soudal manage the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Chris Froome is protected by his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Fabio Aru is back to racing after a lengthy lay-off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Thomas de Gendt sits at the back of the Lotto Soudal train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 There were some clouds around but it was a nice day for bike riding (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Teams organise in colour order (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Leader of the young rider competition Pierre Latour talks to teammate Alexis Vuillermoz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Romain Bardet looks calm and relaxed on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Axel Domont wears the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Romain Bardet and Pierre Latour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Esteban Chaves sits in the peloton on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was the fastest man into Arlanc, taking victory on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The Frenchman stormed up the right-hand side of the road to take a clear victory over Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) rounding out the podium.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) finished safely in the pack to keep hold of his race lead for at least another day.

From a long way out, it seemed that the day would end with a bunch sprint. It was still a messy affair with Katusha the only team able to put something that resembled a sprint train together in the finale. The effort wasn’t enough for Kristoff, who launched his sprint early, only to be overtaken by a surging Demare.

Demare, put into position by a teammate with around 500 metres to go, came past four riders and still had plenty of room to spare by the time he crossed the line for his sixth win of the season. Bouhanni tried to follow in the pedal strokes of Demare, but found himself shut out by Kristoff, who closed the door on the right side of the road to prevent anyone else passing him. It worked, and Bouhanni had to settle for third place behind the Norwegian.

Bryan Coquard had been one of the pre-stage favourites, but he was left without any teammates after his Direct Energie team botched the leadout, leaving him to try and freelance it, with little success. The Frenchman crossed the line in 10th place.

How it happened

De Gendt started the day in the yellow jersey with a 48-second lead after his solo effort at the end of the opening stage. His lead did not look under any serious threat with an undulating, although not overtly arduous, stage from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc. A blow to De Gendt, however, would be the non-start of his teammate Tosh Van der Sande, who fell ill the day before.

With points up for grabs early in the mountains competition, a break was quick to form. Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) broke clear over the third category Côte de Croix Blanche. The peloton was happy to let them break free, but the leash was kept fairly tight, with the maximum advantage hardly north of 3:30 at any given time.

The quartet was reduced to a trio when Delage sat up and drifted back into the clutches of the peloton just 30 kilometres into the day. The remaining escapees plugged along, but success never seemed a realistic option with the peloton continuing to keep close tabs on them, unsurprising considering Brown only began the day 59 seconds behind De Gendt.

With still over 71 kilometres remaining, the peloton – hell-bent on a sprint finish – had the three leaders in their sights. Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko smelt an opportunity and jumped free of the peloton in an attempt to bridge the 45-second gap. He made it look easy and was taking turns on the front with them a few short kilometres later.

As the peloton brought the lead down to under a minute yet again, Lutsenko decided to take matters into his own hands yet again. With just over 30 kilometres remaining, he left his companions behind and went in search of the finish line alone.

Behind him, the sprint teams of Dimension Data and Direct Energie took over the pace setting, which had been in the hands of Lotto-Soudal for most of the race. Lutsenko made use of all the road as he pushed down the descent towards the finish line, but the pack had him at 11 seconds as they passed through the 10km to go mark.

Perhaps channelling the memory of his teammate Fabio Aru’s victory last year, Lutsenko refused to give up on the attack and with five to go he was still holding his position out front. There was only so much he could do and the catch was finally made with three kilometres to go.

The peloton made use of the wide roads on the run into Arlanc, spreading into team order, but that space would be cut down as they made their way through the final few hundred metres of the course. Katusha-Alpecin muscled their way up to the front, delivering Kristoff to a clear run to the line. However, he was quickly passed by a fast approaching Demare, who stormed to the stage win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4:13:53 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 36 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 39 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 51 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 59 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 66 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 70 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 71 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 73 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 76 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 77 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 80 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 81 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 84 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 88 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 89 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 91 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 93 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 94 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 96 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 97 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 98 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 102 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 104 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 109 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 110 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 112 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 120 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 121 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 123 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 124 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 126 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 127 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 128 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 130 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 131 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 134 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:00:20 136 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:24 137 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 138 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31 139 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 140 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:50 141 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 142 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 144 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 145 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:05 146 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:21 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:23 148 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:42 149 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 150 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 152 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 155 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:31 156 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 157 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 158 Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:08:45 161 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 162 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 163 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 164 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 165 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 166 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 168 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 169 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:57 170 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 171 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 172 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe OTL Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors DNS Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Finish line points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 22 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 6

KOM 1 - Côte De Croix Blanche - 5.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM 2 - Col De Verrières-En-Forez - 79.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 3 Col De Baracuchet - 91.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 pts 2 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

KOM 4 - Col Des Supeyres - 100.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:13:53 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 24 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 28 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 29 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 30 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 33 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 39 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 41 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:31 42 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:45 43 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 44 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 46 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:41:39 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Bora - Hansgrohe 5 Cannondale Drapac Team 6 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 7 Movistar Team 8 Team Katusha Alpecin 9 Team Sky 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Orica - Scott 16 Bahrain - Merida 17 Team Dimension Data 18 Quick - Step Floors 19 Team Sunweb 20 FDJ 21 Trek - Segafredo 22 Direct Energie

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8:30:47 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 37 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 40 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 42 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 45 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 46 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 49 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 53 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:19 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 63 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 75 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:03 77 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:37 79 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 80 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:34 82 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 84 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 87 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:34 89 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:55 90 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 92 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:56 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:01 96 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:40 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:17 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 104 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 107 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 109 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 110 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 111 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 113 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 117 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:41 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:45 119 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:04 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 121 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 122 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:15 123 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:23 124 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:40 125 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:18 126 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 128 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 130 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 132 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 135 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:46 137 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:49 138 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:14:18 139 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:41 140 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:42 141 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:48 142 Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:00 144 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:15:40 145 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:46 146 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:16:01 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:05 148 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:07 149 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:11 150 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 153 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:16:31 155 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:16:44 156 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:01 157 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:02 158 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:17:11 159 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 160 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:16 161 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:32 162 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:39 163 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:03 164 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 165 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:22:42 166 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 167 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:15 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:24:56 169 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:08 171 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 22 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 15 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:31:54 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:02 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:12 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 16 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:40 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:27 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:50 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:27 26 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:48 27 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:54 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:33 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:10 30 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:57 36 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:11 37 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:13:11 40 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:35 41 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:14:33 42 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:04 43 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:55 45 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:04 46 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:56