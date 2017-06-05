Criterium du Dauphine: Demare sprints to stage 2 victory
Kristoff and Bouhanni round out top three
Stage 2: Saint-Chamond - Arlanc
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was the fastest man into Arlanc, taking victory on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The Frenchman stormed up the right-hand side of the road to take a clear victory over Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) rounding out the podium.
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) finished safely in the pack to keep hold of his race lead for at least another day.
From a long way out, it seemed that the day would end with a bunch sprint. It was still a messy affair with Katusha the only team able to put something that resembled a sprint train together in the finale. The effort wasn’t enough for Kristoff, who launched his sprint early, only to be overtaken by a surging Demare.
Demare, put into position by a teammate with around 500 metres to go, came past four riders and still had plenty of room to spare by the time he crossed the line for his sixth win of the season. Bouhanni tried to follow in the pedal strokes of Demare, but found himself shut out by Kristoff, who closed the door on the right side of the road to prevent anyone else passing him. It worked, and Bouhanni had to settle for third place behind the Norwegian.
Bryan Coquard had been one of the pre-stage favourites, but he was left without any teammates after his Direct Energie team botched the leadout, leaving him to try and freelance it, with little success. The Frenchman crossed the line in 10th place.
How it happened
De Gendt started the day in the yellow jersey with a 48-second lead after his solo effort at the end of the opening stage. His lead did not look under any serious threat with an undulating, although not overtly arduous, stage from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc. A blow to De Gendt, however, would be the non-start of his teammate Tosh Van der Sande, who fell ill the day before.
With points up for grabs early in the mountains competition, a break was quick to form. Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) broke clear over the third category Côte de Croix Blanche. The peloton was happy to let them break free, but the leash was kept fairly tight, with the maximum advantage hardly north of 3:30 at any given time.
The quartet was reduced to a trio when Delage sat up and drifted back into the clutches of the peloton just 30 kilometres into the day. The remaining escapees plugged along, but success never seemed a realistic option with the peloton continuing to keep close tabs on them, unsurprising considering Brown only began the day 59 seconds behind De Gendt.
With still over 71 kilometres remaining, the peloton – hell-bent on a sprint finish – had the three leaders in their sights. Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko smelt an opportunity and jumped free of the peloton in an attempt to bridge the 45-second gap. He made it look easy and was taking turns on the front with them a few short kilometres later.
As the peloton brought the lead down to under a minute yet again, Lutsenko decided to take matters into his own hands yet again. With just over 30 kilometres remaining, he left his companions behind and went in search of the finish line alone.
Behind him, the sprint teams of Dimension Data and Direct Energie took over the pace setting, which had been in the hands of Lotto-Soudal for most of the race. Lutsenko made use of all the road as he pushed down the descent towards the finish line, but the pack had him at 11 seconds as they passed through the 10km to go mark.
Perhaps channelling the memory of his teammate Fabio Aru’s victory last year, Lutsenko refused to give up on the attack and with five to go he was still holding his position out front. There was only so much he could do and the catch was finally made with three kilometres to go.
The peloton made use of the wide roads on the run into Arlanc, spreading into team order, but that space would be cut down as they made their way through the final few hundred metres of the course. Katusha-Alpecin muscled their way up to the front, delivering Kristoff to a clear run to the line. However, he was quickly passed by a fast approaching Demare, who stormed to the stage win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:13:53
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|51
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|70
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|71
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|72
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|73
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|76
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|80
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|98
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|102
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|109
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|112
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|121
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|123
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|124
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|126
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|127
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|128
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|130
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|131
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|132
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:20
|136
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:24
|137
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|138
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|139
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|140
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|141
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|142
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|144
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|146
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:23
|148
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:42
|149
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:28
|150
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|152
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|155
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:31
|156
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|158
|Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:08:45
|161
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|163
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|165
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|168
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|169
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:57
|170
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|171
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|172
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|3
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|pts
|2
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:13:53
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|24
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|33
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|39
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|41
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|42
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:45
|43
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:41:39
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|6
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Orica - Scott
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|18
|Quick - Step Floors
|19
|Team Sunweb
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8:30:47
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:09
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|31
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|37
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|42
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|53
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|63
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|77
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:37
|79
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|80
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:34
|82
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|84
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|87
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:34
|89
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:55
|90
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:06:56
|95
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:01
|96
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:40
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:17
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|104
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|109
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|110
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|112
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|113
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:41
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:45
|119
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:04
|120
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|122
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:15
|123
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:23
|124
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:40
|125
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:18
|126
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|128
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|132
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|135
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|136
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:46
|137
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:49
|138
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:18
|139
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:41
|140
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:42
|141
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:48
|142
|Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:00
|144
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:40
|145
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:46
|146
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:01
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:05
|148
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:07
|149
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:11
|150
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|151
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|153
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:16:31
|155
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:44
|156
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:01
|157
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:02
|158
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:17:11
|159
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:16
|161
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:32
|162
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:39
|163
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:03
|164
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|165
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:22:42
|166
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|167
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:15
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:24:56
|169
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:08
|171
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:31:54
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:02
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|16
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:40
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:27
|23
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:50
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:27
|26
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:48
|27
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:54
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:33
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:10
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|33
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:57
|36
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:11
|37
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:11
|40
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:35
|41
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:33
|42
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:04
|43
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:55
|45
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:04
|46
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|25:34:49
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Orica - Scott
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:09
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Quick - Step Floors
|15
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:01
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:03
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:29
|18
|Team LottoNl - Jumbo
|0:06:45
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:06:57
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:07:55
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:55
|22
|FDJ
|0:14:18
