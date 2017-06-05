Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Demare sprints to stage 2 victory

Kristoff and Bouhanni round out top three

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was the fastest man into Arlanc, taking victory on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The Frenchman stormed up the right-hand side of the road to take a clear victory over Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) rounding out the podium.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) finished safely in the pack to keep hold of his race lead for at least another day.

From a long way out, it seemed that the day would end with a bunch sprint. It was still a messy affair with Katusha the only team able to put something that resembled a sprint train together in the finale. The effort wasn’t enough for Kristoff, who launched his sprint early, only to be overtaken by a surging Demare.

Demare, put into position by a teammate with around 500 metres to go, came past four riders and still had plenty of room to spare by the time he crossed the line for his sixth win of the season. Bouhanni tried to follow in the pedal strokes of Demare, but found himself shut out by Kristoff, who closed the door on the right side of the road to prevent anyone else passing him. It worked, and Bouhanni had to settle for third place behind the Norwegian.

Bryan Coquard had been one of the pre-stage favourites, but he was left without any teammates after his Direct Energie team botched the leadout, leaving him to try and freelance it, with little success. The Frenchman crossed the line in 10th place.

How it happened

De Gendt started the day in the yellow jersey with a 48-second lead after his solo effort at the end of the opening stage. His lead did not look under any serious threat with an undulating, although not overtly arduous, stage from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc. A blow to De Gendt, however, would be the non-start of his teammate Tosh Van der Sande, who fell ill the day before.

With points up for grabs early in the mountains competition, a break was quick to form. Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) broke clear over the third category Côte de Croix Blanche. The peloton was happy to let them break free, but the leash was kept fairly tight, with the maximum advantage hardly north of 3:30 at any given time.

The quartet was reduced to a trio when Delage sat up and drifted back into the clutches of the peloton just 30 kilometres into the day. The remaining escapees plugged along, but success never seemed a realistic option with the peloton continuing to keep close tabs on them, unsurprising considering Brown only began the day 59 seconds behind De Gendt.

With still over 71 kilometres remaining, the peloton – hell-bent on a sprint finish – had the three leaders in their sights. Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko smelt an opportunity and jumped free of the peloton in an attempt to bridge the 45-second gap. He made it look easy and was taking turns on the front with them a few short kilometres later.

As the peloton brought the lead down to under a minute yet again, Lutsenko decided to take matters into his own hands yet again. With just over 30 kilometres remaining, he left his companions behind and went in search of the finish line alone.

Behind him, the sprint teams of Dimension Data and Direct Energie took over the pace setting, which had been in the hands of Lotto-Soudal for most of the race. Lutsenko made use of all the road as he pushed down the descent towards the finish line, but the pack had him at 11 seconds as they passed through the 10km to go mark.

Perhaps channelling the memory of his teammate Fabio Aru’s victory last year, Lutsenko refused to give up on the attack and with five to go he was still holding his position out front. There was only so much he could do and the catch was finally made with three kilometres to go.

The peloton made use of the wide roads on the run into Arlanc, spreading into team order, but that space would be cut down as they made their way through the final few hundred metres of the course. Katusha-Alpecin muscled their way up to the front, delivering Kristoff to a clear run to the line. However, he was quickly passed by a fast approaching Demare, who stormed to the stage win. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:13:53
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
8Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
32Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
33Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
36Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
39Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
48Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
49Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
51Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
54Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
55Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
59Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
64Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
66Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
70Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
71Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
72Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
73Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
76Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
80Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
81Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
84Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
88Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
89Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
91Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
93Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
94Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
96Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
97Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
98Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
99Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
102Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
104Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
107Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
109Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
110Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
112Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
115Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
116Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
119Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
120Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
121Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
123David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
124Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
126Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
127Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
128Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
129Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
130Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
131Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
134Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:00:20
136Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:24
137Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
138Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
139Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
140Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:50
141Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:59
142Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
144Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
145Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
146Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
147Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:23
148Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:42
149Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:28
150Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
151Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
152Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
154Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
155Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:31
156Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
157Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
158Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:08:45
161Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
162Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
163James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
164Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
165Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
166Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
168Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
169Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:57
170Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
171Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
172Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
OTLEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
DNSTosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Finish line points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin22
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb16
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates12
8Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie6

KOM 1 - Côte De Croix Blanche - 5.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

KOM 2 - Col De Verrières-En-Forez - 79.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5pts
2Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 3 Col De Baracuchet - 91.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2pts
2Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

KOM 4 - Col Des Supeyres - 100.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb4:13:53
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
5Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
20Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
24Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
28David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
29Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
33Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
35Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
39Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
41Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:31
42Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:45
43James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
44Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
46Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:41:39
2AG2R La Mondiale
3UAE Team Emirates
4Bora - Hansgrohe
5Cannondale Drapac Team
6Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
7Movistar Team
8Team Katusha Alpecin
9Team Sky
10Lotto Soudal
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Astana Pro Team
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14BMC Racing Team
15Orica - Scott
16Bahrain - Merida
17Team Dimension Data
18Quick - Step Floors
19Team Sunweb
20FDJ
21Trek - Segafredo
22Direct Energie

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8:30:47
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:09
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
16Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
31Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
37Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
40Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
41Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
42Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
43Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
46Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
49Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
52Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
53Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:19
55Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
63Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
65Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
69Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
74Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
75Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
76Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:03
77Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:37
79Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
80Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:34
82Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
84Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
85Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
87Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:34
89Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:55
90Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
92Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:06:56
95Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:01
96Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:40
97Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:17
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
103Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
104Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
107Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
109Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
110Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
111Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
112Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
113Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
117Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:41
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:45
119Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:04
120Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
121Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
122Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:15
123Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:23
124Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:12:40
125Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:18
126Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
128Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
130Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
132Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
135David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:46
137Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:49
138Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:14:18
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:41
140Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:42
141Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:48
142Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:15:00
144James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:15:40
145Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:46
146Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:16:01
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:05
148Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:07
149Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:11
150Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
153Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:16:31
155Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:16:44
156Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:01
157Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:02
158Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:17:11
159Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
160Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:16
161Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:32
162Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:18:39
163Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:22:03
164Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
165Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:22:42
166Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
167Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:23:15
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:24:56
169Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:08
171Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin22
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates20
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb16
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
15Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac8
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
7Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:31:54
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:02
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
8Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
10David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:12
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
16Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
17Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:40
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:27
23Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:50
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:27
26Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:48
27Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:54
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:33
29Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:10
30Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
31Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:09:57
36Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:11
37Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:13:11
40Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:35
41James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:14:33
42Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:04
43Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:55
45Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:04
46Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:56

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal25:34:49
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
3UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
4Cannondale Drapac Team0:00:59
5Astana Pro Team
6Bahrain - Merida
7Movistar Team
8Team Sky
9Trek - Segafredo
10BMC Racing Team
11Orica - Scott
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:09
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Quick - Step Floors
15Bora - Hansgrohe0:04:01
16Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:03
17Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:29
18Team LottoNl - Jumbo0:06:45
19Team Dimension Data0:06:57
20Direct Energie0:07:55
21Team Sunweb0:12:55
22FDJ0:14:18

