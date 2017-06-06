Image 1 of 49 Koen Bouwman wins stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) was second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 49 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 49 Julien El Farès (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 49 Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 49 Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 49 Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 49 Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence) in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 49 Race leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 49 Nacer Bouhanni with strapping on his neck (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 49 Fifth place for American Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 49 Fourth place for Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 49 Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Ramunas Navardauskas finishes stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 49 Fabio Aru finishes stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 49 Alberto Contador finishes stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 49 Arnaud Demare and Bryan Coquard finish stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 49 Arnaud Demare in green after stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 49 Koen Bouwman wins stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Riders finish stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Koen Bouwman wins stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Koen Bouwman on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 49 Koen Bouwman wins stage 3 at the Criterium du dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 49 Koen Bouwman wins stage 3 at Dauphine Image 26 of 49 Koen Bouwman powers the breakaway during stage 3 at Dauphine Image 27 of 49 Thomas De Gendt in the bunch at Dauphine Image 28 of 49 The stage 3 breakaway at Dauphine Image 29 of 49 Thomas De Gendt in yellow after stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 49 Riders wait for the start of stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Ian Stannard before the start of stage 3 at Criterium du dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Team Sky's Luke Rowe and Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 BMC's Ben Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Lotto Soudal drive the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Alexey Vermeulen drives the breakaway during stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) enjoyed another day in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 Nicolas Roche (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Luke Rowe and Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 The break of the day fought all the way to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Alberto Contador signed some autographs before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 There was time for a selfie or two before the roll out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Thomas De Gendt stayed protected in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Best young rider Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Thomas De Gendt also leads the KOM classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 New points leader, Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Frederik Backaert (Wanty Gobert) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 Sonny Colbrelli had just the one day in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 That's not a New Balance Helmet. The 'NB' stands for Nacer Bouhani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 49 Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen of Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the age of the radio earpiece, it has become increasingly rare for a day earmarked for the sprinters to end in anything other than a mass finish, and when Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and his five breakaway companions slipped clear inside the opening two kilometres of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, it seemed as if they were merely providing some early entertainment.

A little over four hours later, the same sextet was still lingering just ahead of the peloton, defying the odds as they hold off the pursuit of the sprinters' teams. When the race reached Tullins, Bouwman emerged as the surprise stage winner, outsprinting Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) to claim the first win of his professional career.

"I still can't believe it," Bouwman said afterwards. "I know that my girlfriend, my parents and all my friends are looking on television and this is my first pro win, and it's in the Dauphiné too, which is a really big race. I can't believe it."

Bouwman began the day in the polka dot jersey of king of the mountains, having spent most of stage 2 off the front of the bunch as part of the échapée matinale. The Dutchman was out to repeat the feat on Tuesday, and he escaped up the road inside the opening two kilometres of the stage. He was joined in the endeavour by his teammate Alexey Vermeulen, Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie), Frederik Backaert, and the Delko Marseille Provence duo of Quentin Pacher and Edvaldas Siskevicius.

"I came here with the goal to go in the break. I'm not a rider who can go with the best climbers or best sprinters, so today we had a really strong breakaway, with everyone pulling very hard," Bouwman said.

The sextet covered some 47 kilometres in a brisk opening hour of racing, establishing a maximum advantage of 6:45 as the Lotto Soudal team of race leader Thomas De Gendt was content to allow them some early leeway.

A rare mistake

Shortly afterwards, the sprinters' teams began to take up the reins of the pursuit, with Nacer Bouhanni's Cofidis cohort the first to make inroads into the break's advantage, clipping it back to rather more manageable dimensions. When Arnaud Démare's FDJ squad and Alexander Kristoff's Katusha-Alpecin teammates joined the chase, it seemed as though the stage was heading ineluctably towards a bunch finish.

With 50 kilometres to go, Bouwman et al had a buffer of three minutes, and that had dropped to two minutes by the time they entered the final 30 kilometres. At that juncture, the sprinters' teams were, if anything, concerned that they might peg back the escapees too soon, and face a late flurry of opportunistic attacks. The six leaders were allowed to linger a little further. It was a costly – and, at this level, very rare – miscalculation.

"In the end, with 20km to go, we believed we could make it," Bouwman said. "I told my teammate Alexey that I felt really strong and so he pushed really hard on the front."

The cohesion of the break was undoubtedly helped by the fact that LottoNL-Jumbo and Delko Marseille Provence had two riders apiece in the move, while Backaert and Nauleau pulled their weight throughout, too. Their smooth collaboration saw the escapees reach the final 15 kilometres still with 1:40 in hand on the bunch, and deep into the final 10 kilometres, their margin still hovered above a minute.

Behind, teams including Dimension Data and Bora-Hansgrohe put their shoulders to the wheel, but no one team was willing – or able – to take command for a long stint, and the pursuit was a fitful one. When a Team Sky delegation moved fluidly towards the front in the final five kilometres, simply to keep Chris Froome out of harm's way, it was clear that the sprinters' teams had not calibrated their efforts correctly.

A late surge from FDJ did little to change affairs. The escapees still had a buffer of 40 seconds with two kilometres to go, and it was testimony to their unity that they maintained most of that advantage by the time they passed under the flamme rouge with a kilometre to go.

Even with the stage win on the line, there were no late attacks among the escapees, and instead they entered the finishing straight together to sprint it out for the win. A tiring Vermeulen led out the sprint, and his effort was enough to string out the group. Bouwman duly launched his effort from fourth position, and he had enough in the tank to claim victory ahead of Siskevicius, while Backaert had to settle for third.

"In the end I made it and so I'm really happy. It was perfect," said the 23-year-old Bouwman, a native of Ulft in the Netherlands and a professional since 2016.

Eleven seconds later after Bouwman had crossed the line, Démare led home the peloton, pipping Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) to 7th place. De Gendt finished safely in the body of the peloton to retain his overall lead for another day. The Belgian carries an advantage of 48 seconds over Alex Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) into Wednesday's individual time trial, a 23.5-kilometre test from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgoin-Jallieu where the general classification contenders will be expected to come to the fore.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:06:06 2 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 29 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 37 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 44 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 46 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 48 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 57 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 58 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 62 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 68 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 70 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 74 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 75 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 78 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 79 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 81 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 83 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 84 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 85 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 87 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 88 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 93 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 97 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 101 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 105 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 107 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 110 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 112 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 114 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 116 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 118 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 120 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 121 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 123 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 125 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 126 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 127 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 128 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 129 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:39 131 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 132 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:47 133 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 135 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 136 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:00:51 138 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:00 140 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:02 141 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:04 142 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:20 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:56 145 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:59 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 148 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 150 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:39 152 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:11 153 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:19 154 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 155 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:03:27 156 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 157 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:04 158 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 159 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 160 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 162 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 163 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 164 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 165 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 166 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 167 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 168 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 169 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors DNS Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNF Leopold König (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 4 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 5 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 10 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 6

KOM 1 - Côte De Saint-Félicien - 51.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM2 - Col de Fontayes - 55.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

KOM3 - Côte Des Sarrets - 137.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 pts 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM4 Côte De Roybon - 144.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:06:06 2 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:11 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 22 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 24 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 35 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 36 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:47 37 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:11 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 40 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:03:27 41 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:04 42 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 12:18:29 2 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:11 4 Direct Energie 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Movistar Team 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Orica - Scott 10 Bora - Hansgrohe 11 Team Sky 12 Team Dimension Data 13 Bahrain - Merida 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Team Sunweb 16 Lotto Soudal 17 FDJ 18 Team Katusha Alpecin 19 Quick - Step Floors 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Cannondale Drapac Team 22 Trek - Segafredo

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12:37:04 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 20 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 31 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 33 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 36 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 44 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 47 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 52 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:19 53 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:55 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 71 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:03 72 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:37 74 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 75 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:34 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 77 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:05:35 78 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:46 79 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 80 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 82 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:31 83 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:34 84 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:44 85 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:55 87 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 89 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:56 90 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:37 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:40 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:02 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:17 96 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 99 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 100 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 106 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 107 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 108 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 109 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:41 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:53 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12 114 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:10:31 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:45 117 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:57 118 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:23 120 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:40 121 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:01 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:18 123 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:09 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:11 128 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:14:18 129 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:48 130 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:55 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:00 132 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:15:03 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:06 134 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:10 135 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:32 136 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:46 137 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:16:01 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:05 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:06 140 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:07 141 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:11 142 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 144 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:29 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:16:31 147 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:41 148 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:16:44 149 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:16:55 150 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:57 151 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:01 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:44 153 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:57 154 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:21 155 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:18:56 156 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:20:11 157 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:35 158 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:03 159 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:22:33 160 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:42 161 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:04 162 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:17 163 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:56 164 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:32 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:25:36 166 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:36 167 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:29:35 168 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:08 169 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:18

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 37 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 6 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 22 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 10 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 11 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 14 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 18 15 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 17 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 16 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 20 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 24 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12:38:11 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:12 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:40 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:27 19 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:28 20 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:39 21 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:24 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:27 23 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:37 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:30 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:33 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:10 28 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 31 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:05 34 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:11 35 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:13:11 37 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:25 38 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:04 39 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:34 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:50 42 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:28 43 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:56 44 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:21:26 45 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:57