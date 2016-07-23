Trending

Joe Lewis wins stage 4 of Cascade Cycling Classic

Thomas Zirbel remains overall race leader

Joe Lewis has been with the team since 2012 and will return next year.

(Image credit: Hincapie Racing Team)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie1:13:18
2Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:03
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:05
4Ulises Castillo (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
6Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:09
8Tony Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:00:20
9Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
10Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:22

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling9:48:35
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:09
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:12
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
5Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:27
6Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:00:38
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:03
9Jonathan Freter (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U250:01:06
10Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21

