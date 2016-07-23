Joe Lewis wins stage 4 of Cascade Cycling Classic
Thomas Zirbel remains overall race leader
Stage 4 Men: Bend - Bend
Brief Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|1:13:18
|2
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:03
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:05
|4
|Ulises Castillo (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:09
|8
|Tony Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:00:20
|9
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:22
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|9:48:35
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:09
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:12
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:27
|6
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:00:38
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|8
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:03
|9
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25
|0:01:06
|10
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
