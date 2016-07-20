Trending

Robin Carpenter wins Cascade Cycling Classic opener

Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie riders takes the win ahead of Taylor Shelden

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie4:11:32
2Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:01
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:02
4Eder Fraye (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
6Angus Morton (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
10Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie4:11:22
2Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:05
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:08
4Eder Fraye (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:00:12
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
6Angus Morton (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
10Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling

