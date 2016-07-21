Trending

Zirbel wins Cascade Classic time trial

Rally rider storms to race lead

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) heads out at the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) heads out at the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:45
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:24
4Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:27
5Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:00:38
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:45
7Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:00:48
8Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing0:00:51
9Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
10Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:54

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling4:42:22
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:09
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
4Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:27
5Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:00:38
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:42
7Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:00:48
8Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:03
10Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:05

Latest on Cyclingnews