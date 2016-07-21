Zirbel wins Cascade Classic time trial
Rally rider storms to race lead
Stage 2 Men: Prineville - Prineville
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:45
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:24
|4
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:27
|5
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:00:38
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:45
|7
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:00:48
|8
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:51
|9
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|10
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|4:42:22
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:09
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:27
|5
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:00:38
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:42
|7
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:00:48
|8
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:03
|10
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy