Wells wins stage 4 of Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend
Another day to come as race leader for Tara Whitten
Stage 4 Women: Bend - Bend
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:47:33
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes
|4
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|5
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|6
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|8
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized
|0:00:02
|9
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|10
|Caroline Mani (Fra) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|9:31:07
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:42
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:49
|5
|Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|6
|Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:39
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:47
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:02:20
|9
|Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:47
|10
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:01
