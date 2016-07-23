Trending

Wells wins stage 4 of Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend

Another day to come as race leader for Tara Whitten

Kimberly Wells (Colavita) opens the champagne after her win

Kimberly Wells (Colavita) opens the champagne after her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:47:33
2Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes
4Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
5Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
6Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
7Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
8Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized0:00:02
9Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
10Caroline Mani (Fra) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus9:31:07
2Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:42
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:49
5Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:25
6Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:39
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:47
8Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:02:20
9Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:47
10Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:01

Latest on Cyclingnews